3 Tips to Choose a Replacement Battery for Your Cell Phone

Pin 0 Shares

Today, cell phones are much more than communication devices. For instance, they can be used as a daily planner, music player, gaming device, web browser, or navigation device. Now, you can’t manage without your smartphone. The problem is that running a lot of apps on your phone consumes a lot of battery power. So, you may have to buy a new phone battery in a year or so. Given below are some tips to help you purchase the best battery for your phone.

1. Know your Phone Model

If you opt for the best replacement battery, we suggest that you know about the model of your smartphone and the type of battery it will take. Today, many smartphone carriers tend to rename their cell phones.

So, what you need to do is know the actual model and name of your smartphone rather than rely on the name assigned by the carrier. This is important if you want to get the right type of product.

To find this information, you can check your user manual. Also, you should make a note of the IMEI number as well as the battery serial number and type. To locate it, you should check the inside of the smartphone. You may find it on the sticker on the underside of the product.

Apart from this, you should review the smartphone purchase details. Most smartphone batteries of today come with a 12-month warranty period.

2. Contact the Manufacturer of your Smartphone

On the internet, you can easily get information about your cell phone maker. They may cover the replacement battery cost. If they do, you may want to provide them with proof of purchase of your phone.

Apart from this, you should contact the carrier and the manufacturer to find out if you can go for a third-party battery pack. According to some manufacturers, the use of third-party units may void the warranty.

3. Buy a Replacement Battery

If neither the carrier nor the manufacturer agrees to cover the cost of the replacement battery, the only way out is to buy it yourself. In this case, you have the liberty to go for an original or a third-party product.

Before you make this purchase, don’t forget to do your homework. Make sure that the one you are going to purchase is made from high-quality ingredients. If you go for a low-quality product, you won’t be able to enjoy a long battery life. After all, you don’t want to end up buying another unit in a few months.

Bonus Tip

It’s is important to dispose of your old batteries through a proper recycling process. You can search online for a recycling plant near your residence. They may recycle dry batteries for free of charge. This is important if you want to keep your environment free of pollution.

Long story short, we suggest that you follow these three simple tips if you are going to purchase a replacement battery for your phone.