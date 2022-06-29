Connect with us

Blockchain

A Comparison of Global Futures Trading Platforms Shows 5 Advantages of CoinEx Futures

3 months ago

A Comparison Of Global Futures Trading Platforms Shows 5 Advantages Of Coinex Futures
In today’s market, plenty of trading platforms, including mainstream exchanges like Binance, Huobi, Bybit, and KuCoin, have introduced futures contracts. Huobi has extensive experience in futures and provides a wide range of linear/inverse contract markets. However, its market share has fallen sharply, and the platform’s user traffic is also going downhill. Bybit and Binance are both professional futures trading platforms that demand a high threshold. Bad news is that Bybit was chased out of the UK by FCA, while Binance has suffered several security breaches.

Futures beginners should avoid professional-focused trading platforms with a high threshold. Instead, they should go with a platform like CoinEx that features a low threshold and simple operations. Today, we will look into the advantages of CoinEx Futures in 5 aspects.

I. CoinEx Futures boasts simple, easytouse, convenient operations

First of all, compared with professional-centered futures trading platforms like Binance and Bybit, CoinEx Futures offers simple, easy-to-use products. It aims to allow all crypto investors to trade futures with ease, moving futures trading out of the realm that’s exclusive to professional traders.

With easy operations, convenient order placement, and clear position information, CoinEx users can trade futures through an extremely smooth process. Secondly, before starting to trade futures on CoinEx, users can quickly master the key takeaways through simulated operation tutorials provided by the platform, which helps them avoid the common booby traps in futures trading.

In terms of functionality, CoinEx Futures provides all-inclusive, easy-to-use functions like TP & SL, Close All, and Futures Calculator, which helps users manage their positions with greater ease.

II. CoinEx boasts a zero-accident record against its peers’ frequent security scandals

In 2020, KuCoin suffered a serious hacking incident that incurred an asset loss of about $275 million. Apart from KuCoin, Binance, a top crypto exchange, has also been hacked several times. In 2019, over 7,000 bitcoins were stolen from the exchange. The frequent security breaches Binance has suffered jeopardize the bond of trust between this leading crypto exchange and its users in the long run.

CoinEx, on the other hand, has suffered no security scandals in the 5 years since its inception, which indicates the strength of its security system. On CoinEx, all crypto assets are 100% reserved. The exchange does not misuse users’ assets for any reason whatsoever. Moreover, all withdrawals are 100% processed in time. CoinEx has also adopted multiple security strategies and established a well-rounded security system to fully protect its system and users’ assets. For example, the exchange regularly conducts penetration tests to promptly identify security loopholes and monitors any abnormal system changes in real-time.

III. CoinEx boasts an all-encompassing product family that spans all crypto categories

In addition to futures, CoinEx also provides many other products and services, including margin trading, AMM, mining, financial service, and CoinEx Dock. The exchange features trading sections for BTC, BCH, ETH, and stablecoins, over 500 first-rate, innovative cryptos, and nearly 1,000 trading markets. As an exchange under ViaBTC Group, CoinEx is backed by an all-inclusive ecosystem that brings together a mining pool, an exchange, a wallet, a public chain, and an institutional investor. Today, CoinEx has earned global user recognition with its fast, stable performance and smooth deposits/withdrawals. In the future, the exchange will continue to strive for a comprehensive, stable service ecosystem.

IV. Backed by a tech background, CoinEx boasts years of crypto expertise

According to its official introduction, CoinEx is backed by a founding team consisting of technical experts who boast rich experience in the security of systems, operations, and wallets. For instance, Haipo Yang, CoinEx’s founder, is a top-notch tech expert in the industry. During the early days, he launched ViaBTC Pool and completed all the coding. In addition, members of CoinEx’s core team all have a background in world-renowned companies that focus on the Internet or finance, including some of the earliest crypto practitioners and investors. The team has expertise in technology R&D and global operations.

When it comes to technology, CoinEx independently built the world’s first 10,000-TPS trade matching engine that allows it to carry 10,000 transactions per second, running stably despite the concurrence of massive transactions. In addition, on CoinEx, deposits arrive as fast as five minutes, and small withdrawals are processed in real-time. CoinEx’s system remains steady and solid even when the trading volume surges during a bull market.

V. Centering on user experiences, CoinEx keeps pushing for globalization

While building a global presence, CoinEx has always prioritized product & service and user experiences. As the exchange explores international markets, it has remained committed to product development and the user-first principle. Right now, CoinEx is providing services in markets around the world 24/7. Available in 16 languages, the exchange continues to venture into new markets.

It should be noted that CoinEx’s product design features an interactive experience that combines elements such as aesthetics, simplicity, smoothness, and practicality, which allows users to benefit from simple, elegant operations. This also shows that the CoinEx team has always been committed to product improvement, providing users with one-stop crypto trading services that are more satisfying and considerate.

Overall, when choosing a suitable futures trading platform, apart from security, users should consider whether a platform’s products are easy to use and if its operations are convenient. In addition, they should also account for the products and services that are available on a platform to benefit from efficient, satisfying crypto trading experiences.

