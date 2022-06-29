Adaswap, A Cardano Ecosystem Builder All Set For Launch Of Public Testnet

AdaSwap, a Cardano ecosystem builder supporting Cardano’s first decentralized exchange sponsored by Gal Gadot and Shima Capital, is preparing to deploy its testnet on June 29, the day of its official debut. Using the Ethereum Virtual Machine capabilities makes AdaSwap the first to debut on the Milkomeda Network.
Over the last several months, the AdaSwap team has been working hard to create the first decentralized exchange for the Cardano ecosystem. AdaSwap’s testnet debut is a significant moment for the Cardano ecosystem.
The Milkomedia Network is also one of AdaSwap’s initial targets. In this layer-2 protocol, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) functionalities may be delivered to blockchains that are not EVM-compatible. Building complicated and more prominent goods and services are made more accessible by this expansion of Cardano’s capability.
AdaSwap’s exploration into Milkomeda makes sense since the Layer-2 solution currently represents approximately $36 million in TVL. Cardano’s first functional sidechain piqued developers’ curiosity, who wanted to use it to enhance their projects.
AdaSwap CEO Itai Levi stated:
“Deploying on Milkomeda has allowed AdaSwap to deploy at a rapid pace and bring lightning-fast usability to our DEX for Cardano native assets. We can’t wait for our community to explore these new opportunities and bring a new wave of liquidity to the Cardano DeFi ecosystem. We’re also looking forward to the blockchain interoperability benefits that Milkomeda will offer.”
Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is still in the early stages of development for its DeFi and DEX ecosystem. In the wake of AdaSwap’s introduction, Cardano and Milkomeda’s potential in these industries will be brought to light.
AdaSwap is a high-throughput decentralized exchange (DEX) designed specifically for the Cardano ecosystem and its native tokens. In order to assist more people in developing on and utilizing the Cardano blockchain, the project has a considerable first-mover advantage.
Co-founder and CTO Medha Parlikar to deliver keynote; Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell to address “The Future of Digital Assets”
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced Co-Founder and CTO Medha Parlikar and Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell will deliver keynote speeches at the Blockchain Expo North America conference taking place October 5-6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Parlikar will speak on “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge” on October 5, while O’Connellwill take part in a keynote panel “The Future of Digital Assets” on October 6. Blockchain Expo North America is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.
MEDHA PARLIKAR KEYNOTE DETAILS
WHAT: Keynote Address: “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge”
WHO: Medha Parlikar, CasperLabs
WHEN: October 5, 2022 1:30 p.m. PDT
WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.
“While initially tailored for the financial industry, blockchain has unlimited potential to be implemented across enterprises and industries of all types,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder & CTO, CasperLabs. “A key obstacle to blockchain adoption surrounds scalability and I look forward to discussing those challenges as well as the solutions that will accelerate widespread blockchain use into the future.”
NIAMH O’CONNELLKEYNOTE DETAILS
WHAT: Keynote Panel: “The Future of Digital Assets”
WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.
“From cryptocurrencies to NFTs, the popularity of digital assets has exploded and shows no signs of slowing down,” said Niamh O’Connell, Senior Business Development Manager, CasperLabs. “At Blockchain Expo, we’ll take a deep dive into how these digital assets are already impacting multiple industries and changing the world we live in.”
About Medha Parlikar
Medha Parlikar is co-founder and chief technology officer of CasperLabs. Medha has more than 30 years of tech experience and is considered one of the top women in blockchain. As CasperLabs CTO, Medha is on a mission to make blockchain the platform for doing business in the future. “It’s not a scary technology,” says Medha. “We are de-risking the blockchain for the enterprise. The time is now for businesses to adopt and not be left behind.” Medha began working with blockchain in 2017 as a program manager with Pyrofex, where she managed the development of an open-source blockchain platform. When she realized the blockchain technology platform she needed didn’t actually exist, she decided to build it herself and CasperLabs was born. Beyond blockchain, Medha’s specialties includes Ethereum, SaaS, Product Engineering, and Cloud technologies. Medha started working with technology in the early 1980’s, building computers in the basement. For the past two decades, she has been delivering production SaaS software for large companies including Adobe, Omniture and Avalara. Medha excels in building and guiding high-functioning technical teams, inspiring them to deliver solutions that solve customer problems. She is a prolific speaker, having spoken at several global conferences including Davos, LA Blockchain Summit, and NFT.NYC, among others. Medha is a mentor and has worked with organizations including Strongurl to elevate and encourage women in blockchain/tech. In her personal life, Medha is a wife and mother to three children, and holds a black belt in karate. Medha graduated summa cum laude from Coleman College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems and Programming.
About Niamh O’Connell
Niamh (Neeve) O’Connell is senior business development manager at CasperLabs. Niamh is a blockchain expert and has been at the forefront of the blockchain evolution since 2016. She is a co-founder of BlockW, a female-led initiative providing a platform for communication, education, and the discussion of ideas relating to careers in blockchain. Earlier in her career (2016), Niamh served at Deloitte and was a founding team member that set up and scaled the company’s blockchain lab for Europe, Middle East and South Africa. She was also part of a small team that set up ConsenSys Ireland in 2018 and eventually joined ConsenSys U.S in 2020, working with Treum to build out a SaaS blockchain supply chain platform and co-lead the company’s customer adoption division. Additionally in 2018, Niamh worked on the first few production-grade blockchain applications for consumer-packaged goods and in the food & agriculture industry. Niamh was named 2018 “Blockchain Leader of the Year” at the Dublin Tech Summit and has co-authored numerous blockchain studies. Niamh holds a Bachelor of Business Studies from Trinity College Dublin and a Master of Science in Management Consultancy from University College Dublin.
For more information on CasperLabs, visit www.casperlabs.io.
About CasperLabs
CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.
RBCx and RippleX launch a joint program to provide education, mentorship, and career paths to young entrepreneurs
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple Ventures today announces its partnership with The Royal Bank of Canada’s RBCx as a program sponsor of the RippleX Fellowship. The program democratizes access to venture capital and startup building to underrepresented students across North America and has completed 11 cohorts. Roughly half of the participants have gone on to build their own startups, in which they have collectively raised over $50M. This partnership enables a new phase of growth for the tuition-free program and expanded resources for participants including access to the amazing resources from the RBCx platform to support entrepreneurs and startups.
As an extension of its fellowship program, RippleX is launching the Fellow Fund, which will invest $25,000 to $50,000 in student and first-time founders building companies within Ripple Ventures’ thesis. This initiative fills the large gap for underrepresented founders who struggle to receive the funding needed to get their venture-scale businesses off the ground. The program’s model of educating founders on company building and capital raising has significantly proven results given the success of its alumni.
“Cracking open the insular startup and VC ecosystem for the next generation starts by bringing young, diverse people into the industry. I started this fellowship program because I felt the struggles that every student out there faces when it comes to learning and gaining access to industry experts in startups and venture capital,” said Dominic Lau, Founder and Program Lead of RippleX. “Our goal is to provide an onramp for college students to learn about what it takes to launch a startup along with a hands-on experience of how venture capital firms operate and allocate capital.”
RippleX has three main pillars. It started with its flagship program which is a free, 12-week, cohort-based program that educates underrepresented undergraduate founders and aspiring investors about company building and venture investing while plugging participants into deep networks of entrepreneurs and venture investors. At the beginning of 2022, RippleX launched a free online course to scale its impact worldwide to any individual looking to learn from the program, but either was not selected to join or is unable to if they are graduated. Now with the Fellow Fund, the platform is one step closer to providing an end-to-end value chain to founders and aspiring investors.
To date, over 1000 students from over 60 universities, and 26 countries have participated in at least one of the program’s offerings, with 50%+ gender diversity and 90%+ BIPOC representation in each cohort. Alumni include founders of fast-growing companies like Lula, Utopia Labs, Rent Mount, Finary, and more. Other alumni have principally launched careers in venture, working at firms like General Catalyst, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Atlantic, and more.
“RippleX was an incredible learning experience. As a founder, going through the program helped me accelerate my understanding of building venture-backable companies and fundraising strategies. Shortly after the program, I went through Y Combinator and raised a seed round in less than 6 weeks. Beyond learning valuable fundraising skills, one of the most difficult experiences as a founder is going on the journey alone. I was fortunate to have met lifelong friends through the program and continue to pay it forward by being an active mentor/friend to fellow founders,” said Lyn Chen, RippleX alumni and current co-founder and CEO of WebApp.io.
“The RippleX fellowship is designed to be impactful for founders, investors, and individuals breaking into the technology industry. Modules cover everything from understanding market dynamics, how to conduct customer interviews, venture capital deal structure, reading through term sheets, and much more,” said Anthony Mouchantaf, Director of Venture Capital, RBCx. “It’s an honor to combine forces with the RippleX Fellowship to provide hands-on learning and resources for students around the world!”
The RippleX Fellowship is a true bridge for underrepresented students to dive into the world of founding venture-backable startups and becoming venture investors. To learn more about how to get involved visit: https://www.fellowship.rippleventures.com.
About Ripple Ventures
Ripple Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that empowers founders to build resilient companies. The firm specializes in pre-seed and seed funding for the next generation of enterprise software, developer tooling, and web3 infrastructure companies. Based in Toronto, Canada, Ripple identifies and invests in the founders of tomorrow across North America by creating a community focused on inclusivity, education, and personal growth.
Ripple is always looking around the corner to predict the trouble and setbacks founders will face to help them drive forward. Our portfolio includes innovative brands like Voiceflow, Roserocket, ZenHub, OnCall Health, and many more. The team at Ripple focuses on bringing access, transparency, education, support, and community with dedication, honesty, and hard work to founders in order to deliver exceptional experiences and outcomes. Ripple isn’t interested in being another name on the cap table – instead, Ripple is dedicated to providing deeply personal founder support throughout the life of a startup. By building meaningful relationships with our portfolio founders, Ripple offers value, insights, analysis, guidance, and mentorship. With first-hand experience in building and scaling companies, Ripple helps entrepreneurs every day, not just every quarter. For more info visit: www.rippleventures.com.
About RBCx
RBCx is a full-service, market-leading platform to accelerate the entrepreneurial journey at every stage of growth – providing access to a complete suite of capital solutions, innovative products and services, and operational expertise to help technology companies scale. www.rbcx.com.
Diverse and Notable Investors Include Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, and OpenSea Ventures, Among Others
BOGOTÁ, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace with a mission to introduce Web3 to the region, today announced the closing of its $4.3 million seed round. Investors that participated in the round include Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, OpenSea Ventures, Impatient VC, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, SevenX Ventures, FJ Labs, Big Brain Holdings, G20 Ventures, Zero Knowledge, Alliance DAO, AngelDAO, and several prominent angel investors.
Founded by a seasoned team with a strong track record in the technology space and extensive experience in creating digital marketplaces, Minteo will enable Latin American-based artists, creators, collectors, gamers, brands and other community members to buy, sell and trade digital art, collectibles, phygitals, and other digital assets to a global market. Minteo aims to bring the $25B NFT market (DappRadar) to Latin America – a region that has yet to experience widespread NFT adoption despite its robust creator economy and bullishness towards the digital asset ecosystem – through its unique, user-friendly platform which features local payment methods.
Minteo’s leadership includes Santiago Rodriguez and Javier Lozano, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, who co-founded Wompi, a leading payment processor that was sold to Bancolombia in 2021. They are joined by William Duran and Sebastian Salazar, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, who each bring over a decade of experience leading go-to-market operations for fast-growing B2B and B2C companies across the US and Latin America, including EasyTaxi, a leading taxi hailing app that was acquired by Cabify.
According to Santiago Rodriguez, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Minteo wants to onboard millions of users to web3 via NFTs, and believes they can have more mainstream and faster adoption than fungible tokens.
“Latin Americans love art, music, dancing, and socializing. This is engrained in the fabric of our community,” said Rodriguez. “Through Minteo’s NFT platform, Latin Americans will now be able to celebrate these incredible aspects of our culture. We truly believe that the region is ready for increased Web3 adoption, and the net effect it will have for many creators and communities will be life-changing.”
Latin America is considered by many experts to have the most robust creator economy on the planet, with buyers having enormous trust in creators and influencers. Mexico, Colombia and Brazil rank within the top 5 countries where people trust creators the most alongside China and India. In fact, 1 out of 3 internet users in the region follow an influencer, and in Brazil over 40% of people report having purchased a product because a creator recommended it.
“There is significant demand from the Latin American community for an NFT marketplace that suits local creator needs and that integrates local payment methods. To amplify NFT adoption in the region, we need to leapfrog fungible tokens by offering integrated fiat on-ramps,” said Javier Lozano, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Minteo. “Minteo’s focus on truly empowering creators, collectors, and other users – combined with its simple, easily navigable interface – will lower the barrier for entry for Latin Americans to NFTs and move us closer to a future of frictionless, true digital ownership on a global scale.”
“We believe Minteo is on an exciting growth trajectory, led by a strong management team of highly experienced operators and visionaries and a unique strategy to bring Web3 to a Latin American community that is eager to gain exposure to Web3,” said Sam Hallene, Investor at CMT Digital. “We are thrilled to support the Minteo team as they deliver a much-needed product to the fast-growing Latin American marketplace.”
“As NFT offerings verticalize and regionalize, Minteo has a great opportunity to become the leading marketplace in LATAM, and potentially beyond,” said Imran Khan, Partner at Alliance DAO, a leading Web3 accelerator and Minteo’s first investor. “In 6 months, this team has gone from an idea on a laptop to closing a seed round in a difficult market and building a complex product. I’m excited for what they can build over the next couple of years – and it is also a testament to our work accelerating early-stage companies.”
About Minteo
Minteo, Inc. is a NFT marketplace focused on introducing Latin American consumers and businesses to Web3. Backed by top Web3 investors, Minteo offers an easy-to-use mobile app that makes buying, selling and trading digital assets simple by offering a built-in self-custodied wallet, the option to pay using local payment methods, and a marketplace with local content.
The Hashverse offers a never-before-seen gaming experience on a DEX, embodying Web3
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hashflow is merging the futuristic worlds of DeFi and GameFi with the launch of The Hashverse, a story driven, NFT-powered DAO. This innovative new ecosystem will mark Hashflow as the first gamified DEX governance platform, establishing its prowess and growth as a top 10 decentralized exchange in the market.
The storyverse, offering an array of worlds and characters, is being created in tandem with leading Hollywood creative agency Superconductor. Set in a dystopian world with centuries-long conflict, futuristic cities, and advanced technology, the Hashverse is set to combine the best features of player-based gaming with an easy-to-use decentralized governance platform.
“We are honored to infuse our innovative creative spirit into the ever-expanding Hashflow universe,” said Todd Makurath, Founder and Chairman of Superconductor. “The Hashverse is the first of its kind, quickly shaping the definition of entertainment and gaming within Web3 and beyond. It also stands tall alongside the trailblazing work our agency produces day in and day out. We look forward to revealing more of the storyverse as users work to grow the platform.”
The Hashverse works by granting users the ability to stake tokens, complete quests, and gain experience points (XP) and digital rewards while shaping the protocol’s future through a vote-escrowed token model (veHFT). This currency serves as voting power represented by a health bar, meaning the more tokens a user stakes for a longer duration, the more influence they will wield within the DAO. But no matter the stake, the Hashverse is designed for all users to rise through the ranks and forge Hashflow’s destiny – all packaged within an immersive, gamified world set to catalyze an experience never previously brought to a DEX.
In-game items such as base characters and loot items will be represented by NFTs, which participants can earn and trade. Collecting NFTs will allow users to upgrade characters, unlock new quests, and level up their XP while earning additional Hashflow tokens (HFT).
“We’re excited for our users to immerse themselves into the Hashverse, which builds upon our objective to revolutionize the Hashflow user experience,” said Varun Kumar, Hashflow co-founder and CEO. “We want to change the existing paradigm that governance is boring. The Hashverse is designed to make governance an exciting, inclusive, and rewarding experience that anybody can participate in.”
The Hashverse is set to launch in the coming months. By bringing together all elements of Web3,The Hashverse will bring a visually stunning and immersive experience to DeFi that will embark enthusiasts and gaming fans alike on a unique journey across space and time.
About Hashflow
Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades. Founded in San Francisco in 2019 by Varun Kumar, Hashflow connects institutional market makers directly to traders using a request-for-quote (RFQ) model, rather than automated market makers (AMM). In turn, traders and liquidity providers gain access to enhanced efficiency, security, and products previously impossible in DeFi.
Visit the Hashflow website for more information.
About Superconductor
Superconductor believes that our clients deserve stories that are as good as the best entertainment from Hollywood. Our Founders, The Russo Brothers and Justin Lin, have grossed over 9 billion dollars at the box office on films such as Avengers: End Game, Infinity War, Captain America Winter Soldier, The Fast & Furious franchise and Star Trek Beyond. Our leadership team has worked on some of the most iconic advertising and marketing in the last 20 years.
Leveraging Mastercard technology, Speedchain members will be able to utilize new payment options designed to promote speed and security
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speedchain Inc., a fintech focused on revolutionizing business to business commerce via its connected data platform, today announced a multifaceted partnership with Mastercard.
Leveraging Mastercard’s network and innovative payments technology, Speedchain member organizations of all sizes can experience modernized ways to pay by connecting virtual purchasing cards to the Speedchain platform and leveraging Mastercard rails for vendor payments. Speedchain members can now connect Mastercard virtual cards to the Speedchain B2B SuperApp, which is designed to offer improved payment security, enriched data, and enhanced user experience for vendors through its reporting, cash management and threat detection capabilities.
Speedchain helps public and private sector enterprises pay in real time, detect and prevent fraud, and manage efficiencies for a streamlined payment process. This partnership with Mastercard is a part of Speedchain’s journey to accelerate and add capacity to its platform, which has distributed over $1.6 Billion in both corporate and government sector transactions since 2021.
“Speedchain is dedicated to bringing transaction experiences to our members that are more secure, flexible and data driven. This partnership helps enhance our ability to deliver on that promise at scale. This collaboration is also about people, and we are very excited to work with an expert team at Mastercard that share our passion for delivering excellent and innovative products,” said Speedchain CEO, Daniel Cage.
“Mastercard is committed to modernizing payments around the world – and we’re doing that today with partners like Speedchain by reinventing how businesses send and receive payments,” said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, executive vice president, Commercial Solutions at Mastercard. “Pairing Speedchain’s data-rich platform with Mastercard’s multi-rail capabilities, we are unlocking new opportunities for public and private sector companies large and small.”
About Speedchain:
Speedchain provides a modernized approach for delivering more effective, efficient and secure B2B payments. Our cloud native platform enables our members to experience flexible, fast, transparent transactions and achieve deeper insights into their B2B activities.
Contacts
For more information, visit www.speedchain.com For media inquiries, mail to [email protected]
GBR Coin (GBR), which is a blockchain project with its headquarters situated in Dubai, has recently launched the ICO of their crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR), on their official website. The ICO will be active for the next two months, giving interested investors the opportunity to purchase GBR tokens at pre-sale prices.
The GBR token was minted on the Polygon blockchain, which is a “Layer 2” scaling solution that was built to reduce transaction costs and processing times on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Investors will be able to purchase a portion of the total 60,000,000 GBR tokens over the course of the next two months in the project’s live ICO.
GBR will be the native token for the entire GBR ecosystem, which is an all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem that aims to become the leading crypto payment gateway in the real estate industry.
In the ecosystem’s early phase, the Web3 technologies included will be blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, but later on the ecosystem will include metaverse and NFT technologies as well.
With the token, real estate investors will be able to purchase properties listed on the project’s blockchain no matter where they are situated in the world, while also transacting at super fast speeds and low costs.
The GBR token’s value will be preserved with the implementation of an algorithmic trading bot, which is autonomous software that will analyze and place trades according to constantly changing market conditions.
This preservation of GBR’s buying power will make it one of the first cryptocurrencies in the market that can serve as a viable form of payment for goods and services, which will inevitably attract people who are looking for a borderless payment option that is devoid of unreasonably high traditional banking fees.
The distributed nature of blockchain technology will provide real estate investors in the GBR ecosystem a secure, tamper-proof, and immutable platform for all of their real estate documents, such as ownership documents, title deeds, property transfer agreements, etc.
Property owners and prospective buyers will also be able to conduct real estate transactions with a higher degree of peace of mind given the maximized levels of transparency that the ecosystem will offer them. This tackles one of the biggest problems in the real estate industry; the lack of transparency between parties in real estate transactions.
About the Team
The team behind GBR has been involved in the real estate industry for more than 25 years and has serviced a vast amount of clients with services ranging from 1031 tax-deferred exchanges to full service property management.
For updates, please follow GBR Coin’s social media platforms on:
