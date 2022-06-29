Coinflex Ceo Confirms Twitter Users Claim Of Roger Ver Owing $47M

- FatMan first raised concerns about the debt and turned to Twitter to address it.
- Ver is legally obligated to maintain negative equity on his account.
Mark Lamb, CEO of CoinFLEX, claims Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com, owes the exchange $47 million USDC. To clear things up, Ver tweeted this response to the $47 million USDC rumor circulating then. Twitter user FatMan first raised concerns about the debt and turned to Twitter to address it. FatMan identified coinFLEX shareholder and Bitcoin Cash proponent Roger Ver as the “high net worth individual” who owes money to the exchange.
Roger Ver Issued Notice of Default
According to FatMan, Ver had a long position in Bitcoin Cash, and CoinFLEX approved the loan since Ver pledged to repay it. Surprisingly, Roger Ver took to Twitter to deny the new claims levelled against him. In actuality, he maintained that the exchange owed him money, rejecting the accusations.
The CEO of CoinFLEX, Mark Lamb, came forward and revealed that Roger Ver owes the exchange $47 million USDC. According to Lamb, Ver is legally obligated to maintain negative equity on his account. According to Lamb, Roger Ver has been issued a notice of default.
The CEO of CoinFLEX has just confirmed that Roger Ver is indeed the individual who owes them the $47m debt and that the claim by Ver of them owing him money is categorically false. Roger has failed to meet their latest margin call on his BCH long position. https://t.co/lfi2CAJj8w
— FatMan (@FatManTerra) June 28, 2022
According to Lamb, Ver has a lengthy history of timely margin top-ups and achieving the margin requirements. According to him, Ver is kept up-to-date on the issue, and the CoinFLEX team is still hopeful that the problem can be resolved. It was only when Roger Ver insisted that he didn’t owe anything lamb decided to go out and speak up.
Lamb has categorically disputed Ver’s assertion that the exchange owes him any money. He clarified that his claim was untrue and voiced his displeasure with Ver for resorting to such measures to dodge his responsibilities. CoinFLEX had halted withdrawals last week citing extreme market conditions.
