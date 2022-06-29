Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Market Data Firm ‘Kaiko’ Raises $53 Million in Funding

Crypto Market Data Firm 'Kaiko' Raises $53 Million in Funding
  • It has tripled in value since its $23 million Series A round in June of this year.
  • In February 2022, the organization received SOC-2 Type 1 certification.

Today, Kaiko, a Digital assets data provider, announced a $53 million Series B round of fundraising. Eight Roads, an early Alibaba supporter, led the investment round, including Revaia, Alven, Point9, Anthemis, and Underscore as participants. It has tripled in value since its $23 million Series A round in June of this year.

The announcement from Kaiko read:

“With the growing institutional participation in digital assets, access to reliable, transparent, and regulatory-compliant market information has never been of greater importance.”

Kaiko’s CEO Ambre Soubiran described the past two months as a “marathon,” explaining the difficulties of raising funds during crypto’s ongoing bear market.

Soubiran, in an interview with Bloomberg, stated:

“What was challenging, in all honesty, was the due diligence and closing process because we were really, really under scrutiny. The hardest part was getting the whole thing across the finish line in the middle of a minus 80% downturn.”

Defying the Crypto Market Trend

Additionally, the current crypto crash has been beneficial since customers are looking for solutions to the lengthy unwind, according to Soubiran. Kaiko has made a concerted effort over the last year to broaden its core offerings by acquiring Kesitys, a risk-hedging tool, and CoinShares’ Napolean Index. It established Kaiko Indices as a result of its purchase of the Napolean Index.

In February 2022, the organization received SOC-2 Type 1 certification for data security. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the certification assesses a company’s security procedure. Kaiko’s clients include Bloomberg, Deutsche Börse, ICE Global Network, CoinShares, Chainlink, Paxos, and Messari, as well as other financial and crypto companies. It is for this reason that Kaiko has offices throughout the globe in major cities such as New York City and Singapore to better serve their respective markets.

