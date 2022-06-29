News
EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use those data troves against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies.
History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people’s personal data is tracked and stored, there’s always a risk that it could be misused or abused. With the Supreme Court’s Friday overruling of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, collected location data, text messages, search histories, emails and seemingly innocuous period and ovulation-tracking apps could be used to prosecute people who seek an abortion — or medical care for a miscarriage — as well as those who assist them.
“In the digital age, this decision opens the door to law enforcement and private bounty hunters seeking vast amounts of private data from ordinary Americans,” said Alexandra Reeve Givens, the president and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology, a Washington-based digital rights nonprofit.
IT’S ALREADY HAPPENING
Until this past May, anyone could buy a weekly trove of data on clients at more than 600 Planned Parenthood sites around the country for as little as $160, according to a recent Vice investigation. The files included approximate patient addresses — derived from where their cellphones “sleep” at night — income brackets, time spent at the clinic, and the top places people visited before and afterward.
It’s all possible because federal law — specifically, HIPAA, the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — protects the privacy of medical files at your doctor’s office, but not any information that third-party apps or tech companies collect about you. This is also true if an app that collects your data shares it with a third party that might abuse it.
In 2017, a Black woman in Mississippi named Latice Fisher was charged with second-degree murder after she sought medical care for a pregnancy loss.
“While receiving care from medical staff, she was also immediately treated with suspicion of committing a crime,” civil rights attorney and Ford Foundation fellow Cynthia Conti-Cook wrote in her 2020 paper, “Surveilling the Digital Abortion Diary.” Fisher’s “statements to nurses, the medical records, and the autopsy records of her fetus were turned over to the local police to investigate whether she intentionally killed her fetus,” she wrote.
Fisher was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in 2018; conviction could have led to life in prison. The murder charge was later dismissed. Evidence against her, though included her online search history, which included queries on how to induce a miscarriage and how to buy abortion pills online.
“Her digital data gave prosecutors a ‘window into (her) soul’ to substantiate their general theory that she did not want the fetus to survive,” Conti-Cook wrote.
Fisher is not alone. In 2019, prosecutors presented a young Ohio mother’s browsing history during a trial in which she stood accused of killing and burying her newborn baby. Defense attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who was ultimately acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges, said the baby was stillborn.
But prosecutors argued she’d killed her daughter, pointing in part to Richardson’s internet search history, which included a query for “how to get rid of a baby.” She was later acquitted.
INDUSTRY RESPONSE
Technology companies have by and large tried to sidestep the issue of abortion where their users are concerned. They haven’t said how they might cooperate with law enforcement or government agencies trying to prosecute people seeking an abortion where it is illegal — or who are helping someone do so.
Last week, four Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving millions of mobile phone users by enabling the collection and sale of their personal data to third parties.
“Individuals seeking abortions and other reproductive healthcare will become particularly vulnerable to privacy harms, including through the collection and sharing of their location data,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “Data brokers are already selling, licensing and sharing the location information of people that visit abortion providers to anyone with a credit card.”
Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Governments and law enforcement can subpoena companies for data on their users. Generally, Big Tech policies suggest the companies will comply with abortion-related data requests unless they see them as overly broad. Meta, for instance, pointed to its online transparency report, which says “we comply with government requests for user information only where we have a good-faith belief that the law requires us to do so.”
Online rights advocates say that’s not enough.
“In this new environment, tech companies must step up and play a crucial role in protecting women’s digital privacy and access to online information,” said Givens, of the Center for Democracy and Technology, said. For instance, they could strengthen and expand the use of privacy-protecting encryption; limit the collection, sharing and sale of information that can reveal pregnancy status; and refrain from using artificial intelligence tools that could also infer which users are likely to be pregnant.
WHAT ABOUT PERIOD APPS?
After Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, some period-tracking apps tried to assure users that their data was safe. But it helps to read the fine print of the apps’ privacy policies.
Flo Health, the company behind a widely-used period tracking app, tweeted Friday that it would soon launch an “Anonymous Mode” intended to remove personal identity from user accounts and pledged not to sell personal data of its users.
Clue, which also has a period tracking app, said it keeps users’ health data — particularly related to pregnancies, pregnancy loss or abortion — “private and safe” with data encryption. It also said it uses auditing software for regulatory compliance and removes user identities before their data is analyzed by the scientific researchers the company works with.
At the same time, the company acknowledged that it employs “some carefully selected service providers to process data on our behalf.” For those purposes, it said, “we share as little data as possible in the safest way possible.” But Clue offered no further details.
BURDEN ON THE USER
Unless all of your data is securely encrypted, there’s always a chance that someone, somewhere can access it. So abortion rights activists suggest that people in states where abortion is outlawed should limit the creation of such data in the first place.
For instance, they urge turning off phone location services — or just leaving your phone at home — when seeking reproductive health care. To be safe, they say, it’s good to read the privacy policies of any health apps in use.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation suggests using more privacy-conscious web browsers such as Brave, Firefox and DuckDuckGo — but also recommends double-checking their privacy settings.
There are also ways to turn off ad identifiers on both Apple and Android phones that stop advertisers from being able to track you. This is generally a good idea in any case. Apple will ask you if you want to be tracked each time you download a new app. For apps you already have, the tracking can be turned off manually.
___
Associated Press Writers Amanda Seitz and Marcy Gordon contributed to this story.
News
Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia
By JON GAMBRELL and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. Its leader immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding even faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.
Putin vowed to protect newly annexed regions of Ukraine by “all available means,” a nuclear-backed threat at a Kremlin signing ceremony where he also railed at the West.
Zelenskyy then held a signing ceremony of his own, releasing video of him putting pen to papers that he said were a formal NATO membership request.
Putin has repeatedly made clear that any prospect of Ukraine joining the world’s largest military alliance is one of his red lines and it was among the justifications he has cited for his invasion.
In his speech, Putin urged Ukraine to sit down for peace talks but immediately insisted he won’t discuss handing back occupied regions — keeping him on a collision course with the Ukrainian government and its Western backers that have rejected his land-grab.
In a Kremlin ceremony at the ornate St. George’s Hall to herald the annexation of the occupied parts of Ukraine, Putin accused the West of fueling the hostilities as part of what he said is a plan to turn Russia into a “colony” and a “crowds of slaves.” The hardening of his position, in the conflict that that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of people, further cranked up tensions, already at levels unseen since the Cold War.
The European Union responded to Putin’s latest step with a joint statement rejecting and condemning “the illegal annexation” of the four regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
The EU’s 27 member states said they will never recognize the illegal referendums that Russia organized “as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ukraine vowed to continue fighting, and Zelenskyy announced the “accelerated” NATO application, although it wasn’t immediately clear what that would mean, since it requires the unanimous support of the alliance’s members.
“De facto, we have already proven compatibility with alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine — real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction,” Zelenskyy said. “We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the alliance.”
The Kremlin ceremony came three days after the completion in occupied regions of Moscow-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab held at gunpoint and based on lies.
But Putin, in a fiery speech at the ceremony, insisted that Ukraine must treat the Kremlin-managed votes “with respect.”
After the signing ceremony of treaties to join Russia, Moscow-installed leaders of the occupied regions gathered around Putin and they all linked hands, before then joining chants of “Russia! Russia!” with the audience.
Putin also railed at the West, cutting an angry figure as he accused the United States and its allies of seeking to destroy Russia. He said the West acted “as a parasite” and used its financial and technological strength “to rob the entire world.”
He portrayed Russia as being on a historical mission to reclaim its post-Soviet great power status and counter Western domination that he said is collapsing.
“History has called us to a battlefield to fight for our people, for the grand historic Russia, for future generations,” he said.
The separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine have been backed by Moscow since declaring independence in 2014, weeks after the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. The southern Kherson region and part of neighboring Zaporizhzhia were captured by Russia soon after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Both houses of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament will meet next week to rubber-stamp the treaties for the regions to join Russia, sending them to Putin for his approval.
Putin and his lieutenants have bluntly warned Ukraine against pressing an offensive to reclaim the regions, saying Russia would view it as an act of aggression – threats that Moscow can back up with the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear warheads.
The Kremlin-organized votes in Ukraine were an attempt by Putin to avoid more defeats on the battlefields that could threaten his 22-year rule. By setting Russia’s gains in stone, at least on paper, Putin seemingly hopes to scare Ukraine and its Western backers with the prospect of an increasingly escalatory conflict unless they back down — which they show no signs of doing.
Russia controls most of the Luhansk and Kherson regions, about 60% of the Donetsk region and a large chunk of the Zaporizhzhia region where it took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
The push forward with annexation comes with the Kremlin on the verge of another stinging battlefield loss, with reports of the imminent Ukrainian encirclement of the eastern city of Lyman.
Retaking it could open the path for Ukraine to push deep into Luhansk, one of the regions Russia is absorbing.
“It looks quite pathetic. Ukrainians are doing something, taking steps in the real material world, while the Kremlin is building some kind of a virtual reality, incapable of responding in the real world,” former Kremlin speechwriter turned political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said.
“People understand that the politics is now on the battlefield,” he added. “What’s important is who advances and who retreats. In that sense, the Kremlin cannot offer anything сomforting to the Russians.”
Russia on Friday also pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones, with one strike reported to have killed 25 people. The salvos together amounted to the heaviest barrage that Russia has unleashed for weeks.
They followed analysts’ warnings that Putin was likely to dip more heavily into his dwindling stocks of precision weapons and step up attacks as part of a strategy to escalate the war to an extent that would shatter Western support for Ukraine.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive has deprived Moscow of mastery on the military fields of battle. Its hold of the Luhansk region appears increasingly shaky, as Ukrainian forces make inroads there, with the pincer assault on Lyman. Ukraine also still has a large foothold in the neighboring Donetsk region.
In the Zaporizhzhia region’s capital, anti-aircraft missiles that Russia has repurposed as ground-attack weapons rained down Friday on people who were waiting in cars to cross into Russian-occupied territory so they could bring family members back across front lines, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.
The general prosecutor’s office said 25 people were killed and 50 wounded. The strike left deep impact craters and sent shrapnel tearing through the humanitarian convoy’s lined-up vehicles, killing their passengers. Nearby buildings were demolished. Trash bags, blankets and, for one victim, a blood-soaked towel, were used to cover bodies.
Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia blamed Ukrainian forces for the strike, but provided no evidence.
Russian strikes were also reported in the city of Dnipro. The regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said at least one person was killed and five were wounded.
Ukraine’s air force said the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa were also targeted with Iranian-supplied suicide drones that Russia has increasingly deployed in recent weeks, seemingly to avoid losing more pilots who don’t have control of Ukraine’s skies.
Zelenskyy held an emergency meeting of his National Security and Defense Council on Friday and denounced the latest Russian strikes.
“The enemy rages and seeks revenge for our steadfastness and his failures,” he posted on his Telegram channel. “You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!”
With Ukraine vowing to take back all occupied territory and Russia pledging to defend its gains, threatening nuclear-weapon use and mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops despite protests, the two nations are on an increasingly escalatory collision course.
That was underscored by the fighting for Lyman, a key node for Russian military operations in the Donbas and a sought-after prize in the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in late August.
The Russian-backed separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said the city is now “half-encircled” by Ukrainian forces. In comments reported by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, he described the setback as “worrying news.”
”Ukraine’s armed formations,” he said, “are trying very hard to spoil our celebration,”
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
ECB Visco: Rate hikes could have biggest impact after slowing economy
- Rates should continue to rise although long-term inflation expectations remain anchored
- The policy tightening approach will be defined on a meeting-by-meeting basis based on the data
- The medium-term economic outlook for the euro area is important in establishing a more appropriate final level, gradually progressing
- The significant deterioration in the economic outlook is worrying
- Impossible to fully offset the impact of the energy shock on profits and wages
This is a pacifist turn that traces the lines of the ECB’s debate. That said, with Dutch inflation at 17% today, there is little reason to sit on the sidelines.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Orioles intend to sign new lease committing team to remaining in Baltimore, document says
The Orioles intend to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority committing them to remaining in Baltimore even as the family of ailing owner Peter Angelos battles in court over control of the team, according to a document obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
“As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club,” Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said in a Sept. 1 memorandum to about 250 of the team’s front office staff members.
He said in the memo that the lease would be part of a broader “memorandum of understanding” underscoring the team’s “special relationship with the State of Maryland and the Greater Baltimore area” and highlighting “our philosophy of what true private-public partnership should be about.”
John Angelos has said previously that the team would stay in Baltimore. The memo was the strongest signal yet of his intention to lock in that commitment in a lease.
The memo refers to long-term goals such as “redeveloping the Camden Yards Sports Complex into a year-round Live/Work/Play entertainment destination” that could boost the city’s economic fortunes. The city, state, Orioles and Ravens are all involved in the redevelopment of the area around the stadiums and Horseshoe Casino.
Locking the team into a new lease could depress the price if the family ultimately decided to sell. But a new lease is critical to binding the Orioles to Baltimore. The current agreement contains a clause barring “the relocation of the Baltimore Orioles Major League Baseball Team from Baltimore, Maryland.”
That lease was to expire at the end of 2021. With no new deal imminent, the parties agreed in February 2021 to extend the agreement for two years, through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023.
No date has been set for the lease signing. Maryland Stadium Authority chairman Thomas Kelso said in an interview Thursday that the protracted length of the lease talks did not signal problems between the parties.
“No inferences should be drawn from the length of time it takes to get an agreement done,” Kelso said. “It has to be right.”
The Orioles had no immediate comment, spokeswoman Jennifer Grondahl said.
Looming over the lease negotiations is the memory of the NFL’s Colts leaving town for Indianapolis on a March night in 1984 following a dispute with the city over improvements to Memorial Stadium.
Baltimoreans’ anxieties about the Orioles’ future were heightened when Louis Angelos, the owner’s youngest son, filed suit in Baltimore County Circuit Court in June against his mother, Georgia, and brother, John, over what he characterized as John’s attempt to take control and ownership of their fortune after his father became incapacitated.
When Georgia Angelos responded with her own legal filing, those documents said her husband indicated that the team “should be sold on his death so Georgia could enjoy the great wealth they had amassed together.”
But Georgia Angelos’ suit also said her husband believed any sale of the team should be her decision. Sources told The Sun in August that John Angelos, who is allied with his mother in the proceedings, would like the family to keep a majority stake in the team.
The stadium authority says the legal proceedings aren’t affecting its lease negotiations with the team.
Jeffrey Nusinov, an attorney for Louis Angelos, did not return messages seeking comment.
In 2020, the stadium authority began studying a shift in stadium funding with an eye on keeping the Orioles happy and in Baltimore.
Under the new approach, approved last spring by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan, the stadium authority can borrow up to $1.2 billion to pay for stadium improvements —$600 million each for the Orioles and Ravens. But no bonds can be issued without a lease, and the lease must be long enough to pay off the longest-term bonds.
John Angelos’ four-page memo, which also outlined profit-sharing plans for club employees, said the state money would be used for “the reinvestment and re-imagination of the Camden Yards Sports Complex.”
The club has said it would be premature to discuss specific stadium projects. Many newer stadiums are smaller and include open concourses with field views, and stadium clubs.
Any new lease would need to be approved by the state Board of Public Works, which is made up of the governor, state treasurer and state comptroller.
()
News
Mets expected to call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez ahead of key series vs. Braves
The Mets are getting a boost as they head to Atlanta for the most important series of the year. The club is expected to call up Francisco Alvarez — a 20-year-old catcher and one of the top prospects in baseball — on Friday ahead of the start of a three-game set against the Braves.
Holding only a one-game lead over the Braves in the NL East, the Mets could use an offensive boost after some inconsistent performances at the plate earlier this week against the Miami Marlins. The right-handed hitting Alvarez could compete for at-bats as a DH and potentially compete for a playoff roster spot as well.
The Mets are in dire need of DH production. Darin Ruf, acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for the previous DH, J.D. Davis, has been abysmal since coming to New York from San Francisco, hitting just .152 with a .413 OPS. He was even used solely against left-handed pitching for a stretch and the results weren’t much better. Mark Vientos has been used as DH against lefties as well and has hit .250 with one home run.
Left-hander Max Fried is slated to start Friday and Alvarez has been crushing left-handed pitching this season, slashing .315/.424.595 with a 1.019 OPS in 132 plate appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.
The Venezuela native who signed with the Mets at age 16 for a franchise record $2.7 million was promoted to Triple-A in July after dominating in Double-A, despite being much younger than most of the competition. He missed time with an ankle injury in August but since he returned to the lineup on Sept. 11 he’s hit .362 with a 1.079 OPS and three home runs.
He has plus-plus power and his 24 total homers in 2021 were second-most among minor league teenagers. Manager Buck Showalter called one of his spring training bombs a “big boy” home run. He balances that out with a strong walk rate. Alvarez has impressive size and strength at only 5-10 and uses it to generate power.
Behind the plate, he has a plus arm but his defensive abilities and framing are still developing, but those aren’t why the Mets are calling him up right now. This is not uncommon for catchers his age.
This could be the first real look at the player billed as the Mets’ best catcher since Mike Piazza. It’s a huge moment for Alvarez and for the organization, especially given the stakes the Mets are playing for in Atlanta, but there is an inherent risk of calling up a 20-year-old. In the past, the Mets have rushed prospects, sometimes out of necessity and sometimes in an attempt to drum up excitement toward the end of a losing season. But if used in the right way, Alvarez the risk is minimized.
Using Alvarez as a DH in specific situations could help him get a feel for big-time big-league situations and atmospheres. The atmosphere in Truist Park this weekend will undoubtedly feel playoff-like, which could help take some of the shock value out of the actual playoffs. His defense and framing won’t be exposed if he’s only being used for his bat for now. And if that bat is as major-league ready as some scouts say it is then the Mets should absolutely get a look at him before the postseason.
()
News
Government changes School timings for Jammu division
Government changes School timings for Jammu division
Director School Education orders change in school timings in Jammu Division from 1st of October.
The Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) on Friday ordered change in school timing falling in Summer Zone of Jammu division. According to an order, the schools shall observe timing as 9:00 AM to 3:00 P.M within Municipal Limits and 10:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M in Rural areas w.e.f 01-10-2022.
The post Government changes School timings for Jammu division appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Inside the Nets’ offensive overhaul: ‘The ball’s hopping. It feels good’
Kyrie Irving flashed a smile, then he deadpanned.
He knows the basketball world is watching, listening and reading everything about his Nets and their changing offense this summer. Some of those eyes and ears belong to opposing teams, so he doesn’t want to give away any secrets about schemes his team is installing this offseason.
“Nah,” Irving said. “Got some guys out there in the league [listening], so just gotta wait and see.”
Yet the changing offense might be the team’s worst-kept secret, the elephant in the room for a head coach forced to rely on isolation possessions so often, it became predictable.
Steve Nash never truly had a chance to get creative with his team’s offense. Between Irving being unavailable due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Joe Harris suffering a season-ending ankle injury early on, Kevin Durant missing a month-and-a-half with a sprained MCL and James Harden requesting a trade with the Nets receiving Ben Simmons (who never played), Nash spent many nights leaning heavily on isolation because there were few other routes for his team to score.
“You look at some of our possessions last year, it was a lot of one-on-one,” said Irving, one of the most gifted one-one-one players in NBA history. “You guys [beat reporters] talked about it often and we were well aware of it. That [kind of] offense, when the ball sticks, it’s just not the greatest brand of basketball you can play. We’re giving the defense some nights off when we just go one-on-one.”
That stagnant offense, however, is well on its way out the door — at least the team says so — and it’s due to a combination of factors that have unlocked the team’s offense just three days into training camp. The Nets are enjoying an influx of shooters, installing a new offense and putting the ball in Simmons’ hands as a primary playmaker alongside Irving.
“Having Ben be one of our lead guards and him getting up and down the court, the ball’s hopping. It feels good. Everybody feels good. That’s all that matters,” Irving said. “Having a point guard 6-10, 6-11, I’m also a point guard, lead guard, whatever you want to call my position. It’s good to get off the ball and have him get up and down the floor. Just wait for him to look like he’s in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon.”
BALL MOVEMENT
Through last season’s ups and downs, Patty Mills remained the most consistent.
Mills played a team-high 81 games and didn’t even miss time when three-quarters of the roster entered the health and safety protocols.
But Mills comes from a background that includes both the San Antonio Spurs and the Australian national basketball team. Both organizations pride themselves on ball movement, specifically the Spurs, who have five NBA championships since 1999 to show for their brand of selfless basketball.
So of course Mills was frustrated, at times, when the ball would stick in the Nets’ offense. That’s part of the gift and the curse of having a team built around two of the most lethal one-on-one scorers in NBA history.
“Definitely felt the stagnant type of offense last year, but it was just trying to find ways to stay involved and keep the movement,” Mills said. “It was a challenge.”
The offense has had a philosophical shift from forcing Durant and Irving to take tough shots over the defense to creating looks for them, according to Mills.
“I think what we’ve put in this year is definitely different and learning from those [iso-ball] times [last season], as well,” he said. “How can we get easy buckets for Kevin? How can we get easy looks for Kai, and Ben makes a massive difference in that sense, too, [with him] bringing the ball up the court. I think all of these subtle changes make a big difference.”
Naturally, however, much of that shift is a byproduct of having fresh bodies.
When Harris sprained his ankle in mid-November, the Nets didn’t only lose their only lights-out shooter, they also lost a 6-7 body who helped crash on the boards and defend on the wing. After Harris’ injury and before the Nets acquired Seth Curry in the Harden trade, Mills was the only other role player on the roster shooting better than 35% from downtown.
Now with Mills, a healthy Harris, a soon-to-be healthy Curry, and at least two other players — Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren — who project to be high-efficiency shooters this season, there will be much more space for the offense to function. The Nets even have a center in Markieff Morris who is a career 34% shooter from three-point range.
“I think I try to compare it to my earlier seasons [in Philadelphia] with JJ Redick, Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli,” said Simmons. “We were playing Miami in the first round and just the way we were flowing and playing, that’s how I know how to play basketball. I’m the kind of player where I like to see everybody scoring and contributing whatever way they can. That’s the way you’ve got to play to win.”
KEY TO NETS POTENTIAL
If the offense is going to work, it’s going to start with the player whose reputation doesn’t include scoring.
The Nets are going to use Simmons all over the floor, from protecting the paint to defending the opposing team’s best perimeter players; from being the pick-and-roll ball handler to setting the screen and rolling to the rim.
“There will be lineups where he’s the five defensively, but the point guard [offensively]. There will be lineups where he’s out there with [starting center Nic Claxton],” Nash said. “He can guard different players in different lineups and have slightly different roles offensively. That’s what makes him special is his versatility.”
The Nets have more shooters and are working on a re-imagined offense, but coincidentally, it’s the player who passed up on an open dunk in the playoffs two seasons ago who holds the key to activating the best version of this Nets team. On a team full of snipers, Nash is in no rush for Simmons to start jacking threes.
“I don’t need him to shoot,” the head coach said. “I’m not going to ask him to shoot. If he’s open and he wants to shoot, I’m not going to yank him out of the game. But that’s not what he does.”
What Simmons does other than shoot is the key to unlocking what has the potential to be the NBA’s most lethal offense. The Nets have the size and shooting needed for proper spacing. They have a healthy third star and they have new offensive schemes Nash is ready to deploy.
Now, they need to test it out against an NBA defense and the pre-season starts on Monday.
“I have confidence our offense will be good, it’s just a matter of how good early and how many layers we can get to,” Nash said. “Offense is one of the things the team shows you. They show you what stays.”
()
Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia
MEXC Launches $20m Ecosystem Fund in Strategic Partnership to Support Rollups on Bitcoin Through Syscoin’s Rollux OPv1
ECB Visco: Rate hikes could have biggest impact after slowing economy
ED Seizes Cryptocurrency Worth 47.64 Lakh From E-nuggets
EY Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Board to Advance Ethereum Business Readiness
Orioles intend to sign new lease committing team to remaining in Baltimore, document says
Simplify Launches Innovative ETF Combining Income Generation With Bitcoin
Shiba Eternity Download Day Has Postponed for Unknown Purpose
Mets expected to call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez ahead of key series vs. Braves
Global Exchange LBank Starts off Brand Update Month With Logo Reveal and Diversity Video
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News7 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed