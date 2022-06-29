How to Get Cheap and Affordable Dental Health Coverage – Dental Insurance Or Discount Plan?

Pin 0 Shares

It is more common now that you will find people who just don’t have Dental Health Insurance. It is also more common that work places do not offer their employees dental insurance. Now, we all know that dental coverage can be very expensive, but it is also true that trying to pay out of pocket is no walk in the park either.

So what are we to do if we cannot afford dental insurance coverage? Well the worst thing you can do is to just do nothing about it and simply avoid the dentist. After all, a tooth cavity is much cheaper than a root canal, which will be the end result of letting that cavity go for too long.

I have a friend that received dental insurance through his employer, and when he got some dental work done he discovered that he had used up all of his insurance and everything else had to be paid out of pocket. As a result he ended up not having any more dental work done. Sadly, many are in this same situation.

But there is another solution for affordable dental care that a great number of people are starting to look into, and maybe you should too. It’s called a dental discount plan. Now this is not dental insurance, but it saves you money at the dentist and is quick and easy to set up.

There are a few main differences between Discount Dental Plans and Dental Insurance which I will cover here:

Dental Insurance

Limits on what is covered and yearly maximums that all too often are easy to reach

A long waiting time for certain procedures, while you agonize in pain at home

The Hassle of forms and claims that is all to synonymous with dental insurance

Premiums that are expensive, even when you have no serious dental issues

Usually you can only get Dental Insurance through an employer.

Now that last one is the reason most people do not have dental insurance. Some will even choose a job based on if they offer dental.

Discount Dental Plans may not be for everyone, but there are a few positive things about it that you should know before you go make that next appointment with your dentist.

Discount Dental Plan

No yearly limitations

Very fast activation, usually within a few days.

No heaps of paperwork. Simple membership card is all you need to show the dentist

No health requirements or limitations.

Some plans even include cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics

Dental Plans made available to individuals and families

As you have seen, one very nice aspect of a dental plan is that they do pay for orthodontics work as well. Good luck trying to get your dental insurance to cover that.

Oral health is one of the most neglected aspects of our health in society today and yet it is one of the most vital. Now, while a discount dental plan will not pay the full price for your dental work, it’s nice to know that for only $79 or more a month you can get some pretty nice discounts on dental procedures. There will be no maximum limitations but rather a percentage discounted for the work you have done.

Some dental plans give you access to over 100,000 dentists, so you can be sure to find a dentist in your area. I think many more will be going to discount dental plans as you have much more freedom and flexibility, along with the fact that you are covered for more cosmetic procedures. There are even heavy discounts with a dental plan for those getting braces.

Don’t neglect your oral health. It is too important. Preserving that beautiful smile may cost a few bucks, but in the long run, you will want to smile more, knowing you didn’t let those dental insurance companies take all your money.