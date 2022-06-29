Connect with us

Blockchain

HTC Launches Metaverse Phone With Built-in Wallet For Crypto and NFT

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Htc Launches Metaverse Phone With Built-In Wallet For Crypto And Nft
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
  • Users can wirelessly mirror content from the smartphone to the HTC Vive Flow VR headset.
  • It offers a 6.6-inch Gorilla Glass display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

First HTC “Viverse” phone, meant to work with HTC’s metaverse platform and include crypto and NFT features, has been released. One can access and control metaverse content, including crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), via the HTC Desire 22 Pro. One may even “create your own virtual space” by purchasing NFTs from a digital marketplace using the Viverse app.

Complete Unique Experience For Users

The Desire 22 Pro has a built-in crypto wallet for Ethereum and Polygon-based assets like prior HTC “cryptophones.” Users can wirelessly mirror content from the smartphone to the HTC Vive Flow VR headset, thanks to HDCP 2.2 connection and a Vive Manager software that allows them to set up and manage their VR gear.

Shen Ye, Global Head of Product at HTC, said:

The smartphone “opens new immersive experiences as the perfect partner for VIVE Flow—whether it’s meeting colleagues in VR, or enjoying your own private cinema anywhere you are.”

The HTC Desire 22 Pro, despite its “powerful midrange” billing, isn’t going to be able to compete with the most expensive iPhones and Android smartphones on the market. It offers a 6.6-inch Gorilla Glass display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage.

HTC was a pioneer in the use of cryptography. In 2018, it released the Exodus 1 smartphone, which had a built-in crypto hardware wallet and could operate a complete Bitcoin node. Phil Chen, the “chief decentralized officer” of Exodus, said at the time of its introduction that “in five years it will be trivial to have a Bitcoin node or other blockchain nodes stored on your phone.”

Recommended For You:

Catalonia Innovation Minister Reveals Plans for Creation of Metaverse

Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price And The Golden Ratio Bottom

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin Golden Ratio
google news

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine how Bitcoin might have bottomed precisely at the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, using Elliott Wave Theory.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 29, 2022

Did Bitcoin Bottom At The Golden Ratio?

In Elliott Wave Theory, corrections come in ABC patterns. Taking the Fibonacci retracement tool to draw from the bottom to the top of the A wave will provide a Fibonacci extension target for where a C wave correction might end. The wick down to $17K touched precisely at the 1.618 Fibonacci with pinpoint accuracy.

1.618 is the golden ratio, also known as the divine proportion.

Bitcoin downtrend stops at precisely the golden ratio | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Past Bear Market Bottoms Pinpointed With Golden Accuracy

Shocked by this discovery, we used the same strategy to examine the 2018 bear market. Lo and behold, the target terminated at the golden ratio yet again. To demonstrate this, we have drawn in the B wave descending triangle, and taken the Fibonacci extension from the bottom of the A wave to the top where it began. As you can see, this projected the bear market bottom perfectly.

Zooming out further, could this really have happened in the 2015 bear market also? Adding yet another ABC correction, the same pattern fits, albeit not quite as precisely at the rest of the analysis. Still, its accurate enough where the golden ratio could clearly be a factor in where Bitcoin ultimately bottoms.

Btcusd_2022-09-29_15-58-17

Could Fibonacci Project The Next Major Peak In Crypto?

We now know that projecting extensions from the A wave gives us the C wave bottom… hopefully. But how does this work when projecting a target to the upside? Drawing from the 2017 peak to the bear market bottom, projected the top of the 2021 bull market.

If the same is true for the next bull market, much like each bear market has repeated, the golden ratio could take Bitcoin to a price of more than $161,000 per coin. 

Btcusd_2022-09-29_15-59-21

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Hacker Group Lazarus Targets Users Via Coinbase Job Posts

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

U.s Authorities Recovered The Hacked Cryptocurrency?
google news
56 seconds ago |