Finance
Select the Out-Of-Town Appraiser: New Social Science Research on Real Estate Expert Witness
Select the Out-of-Town Appraiser:
New Social Science Research on Real Estate Expert Witness Selection
AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION, AUGUST 2014 LITIGATION CONFERENCE
Grant W. Austin, M.S., MAI, CMRS, MRICS
American Valuation, Inc., and
University of British Columbia, Sauder School of Business
Abstract
This paper adds to the literature on the selection of the real property appraisal expert witness. The existing appraisal expert witness selection literature indicates that when the out-of-town expert witness overshadows the knowledge and experience of the local expert, the out-of-town expert is the clear choice yet most lawyers base their appraiser selection on factors that are irrelevant to winning the case such as convenience, proximity to their office, proximity to the subject property, a client’s recommendation or the expert’s cost. The results of this two-part social science research study indicate that in situations where there will be contentious valuation issues or, where the appraisal expert witness will be called upon to criticize the work of the opposing appraiser, it may be in the best interest of the client and outcome of the case to select an appraisal expert who is located outside of the appraisal services area of the opposing appraiser.
Preface to the Paper
After nearly 25 years as a real property valuation expert witness, this author has observed that, in the majority of real estate litigation cases, lawyers typically select their appraisal expert from within the general vicinity of the subject property. However, this practice is contrary to the literature on the expert witness selection process that does not address the location or geographic proximity of the expert to the subject property as a relevant issue (e.g., Couture and Hayes, 2010; Fried, 2008; Tirella, 2006; Strutlin, 1996; Cabaniss, 1997; Bremser and Mathis, 1994; Harrell, 1993; Champagne et al., 1991; Jones, 1955).
This paper explores the reasons why many lawyers select a “local” appraiser and details compelling new research suggesting that, at least for important or high value cases, lawyers should look to the best appraisal expert witness from beyond the general geographic area of the subject property and the opposing valuation expert.
Common Rational for Hiring the “Local” Appraiser
A review of the appraisal expert witness selection literature indicates a limited number of instances from the secondary literature (e.g., non-peer-reviewed or magazine quality) where the hiring of a “local” appraiser is suggested. The reasons for selecting the local appraisal expert witness include:
• Cost savings;
• Convenience and ease of meeting/communication;
• Client feels comfortable with and/or has previously hired their local expert;
• Knowledge of microeconomic conditions, and past trends in the area as a basis for opinions about future market conditions; and
• Where a jury will be influenced by where the expert resides, grew up or went to school.
A commonly stated disadvantage of an out-of-town expert is the added expense of travel. However, “the cost can be worth it… when the faraway witness completely overshadows opposing counsel’s local expert” (p. 567).
Another disadvantage, when the out-of-town expert is also a more prominent expert with better credentials, are higher fees. The attorney must consider this practical consideration in the context of what fees the client can reasonably bear, how long the action is likely to run and the expected use of the witness.,
In instances where the local appraiser/expert is a client’s recommendation, the attorney must assess whether the client’s advice is based on a desire to throw a friend some business and/or wants to hire the expert (irrespective of qualifications) most likely to favor the interests of the client because of personal or economic ties. Haig’s (2011) advice to counsel on going along with the client-selected expert is:
“Remember, it is the attorney to whom the client will likely give credit or blame for the result of the litigation. As repeatedly noted, the expert often plays a significant-if not the key-role in the litigation process. Accordingly, there are no substitutes for an attorney performing his own due diligence regarding a proposed expert and for an attorney engaging in clear communications with the client regarding the pros and cons of any proposed expert” (p. 563).
Although not explicitly stated in the literature on the cost savings of a local expert, the out-of-town appraisal expert may need additional time and associated costs to comply with the Competency Rule of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) (2014-2015), specifically:
(a) compliance with laws and regulations that apply to the appraiser such as the State’s appraisal licensing law; and
(b) “where geographic competency is necessary, an appraiser who is not familiar with the relevant market characteristics must acquire an understanding necessary to produce credible assignment results for the specific property type and market involved” (p. U-11).
Referring in this section exclusively to USPAP’s geographic competency, the Federal Rule of Evidence 702 requires that “scientific, technical or other specialized knowledge will assist the trier of fact,” and in that situation, (b) “a witness qualified as an expert by knowledge, skill, experience, or education, may testify thereto in the form of an opinion or otherwise… ” Rule 702 was amended in 2000 with the addition of a “reliability” element. Under Rule 702 as amended, a qualified witness may only provide expert testimony “if (1) the testimony is based upon sufficient facts or data, (2) the testimony is the product of reliable principles and methods, and (3) the witness has applied the principles and methods reliably to the facts of the case.” Therefore, for the appraiser expert, the issue of geographic competence as it relates to Rule 702 has three components: whether the appraiser competently considered the relevant market characteristics, whether the expert testimony is “based upon sufficient facts or data,” and whether the expert has “applied the principles and methods [she used] reliably to the facts of the case.”
Whether the appraisal expert satisfied the elements of geographic competence will be decided as a precondition for admissibility. However, in most cases the issues will go with the weight of the evidence instead of admissibility.
Acquiring geographic competency will not be an issue for the more experienced/prominent out-of-town expert who will be accomplished in understanding the market characteristics relevant to the valuation issues.
Summary
The most comprehensive literature on appraisal expert witness selection does not recommend the selection of an expert witness to be geographically proximate to the subject property. However, the typical attorney favors the “local” appraisal expert with the rationale being one or more of cost minimization, attorney convenience, client preference and previous knowledge of the subject’s neighborhood or market.
There will be times when cost necessitates the hiring of a local appraisal expert. Additionally, there will be cases where an appraisal expert is required but, since valuation is not the disputed issue, any additional cost for a non-local or better qualified expert is not justified.
However, it is not in the best interest of the case for an attorney to base his or her expert selection solely on:
• Attorney convenience;
• Expert cost;
• Appraiser’s previous market knowledge; or
• Client’s recommendation.
Background and Objective of this Research Study
Constraints on the funds available for expert witness costs will typically result in hiring the local appraisal expert. But absent this limitation, should the attorney favor the local appraisal expert or expand his/her search for an expert outside of the local area or even beyond the State?
The existing appraisal expert witness selection literature indicates that when the out-of-town expert witness overshadows the knowledge and experience of opposing counsel’s local expert, the out-of-town expert is the clear choice.
In the absence of this “clear choice,” this researcher questioned whether the local appraisal expert, by virtue of being “local,” is predisposed to going “soft” or holding back on a rigorous critique of the work (e.g., data selection, analysis, conclusions, standard of care, USPAP Standards violations, alleged unethical practices) of the opposing “local” expert. To go “soft” on a justifiable attack on the work and credibility of such an opposing witness would be inconsistent with the ethical standards of the real property valuation profession and a disservice to the retaining attorney and his client.
Therefore, in the attorney’s appraisal expert witness selection process, the attorney must do all that he/she can to select the most knowledgeable, credible, articulate, etc. appraiser, including one who will be uncompromisingly thorough in assisting in the destruction of the opposing expert’s credibility.
This research study is composed of two (2) separate, yet interrelated, research studies, as follows:
1. It is hypothesized, based upon previous social science research (e.g., Scheier and Carver, 1985; Wiekens and Stapel, 2010), that appraisal expert witnesses are higher public self-aware persons than appraisers who do not work as expert witnesses in litigation settings. A highly public self-aware person is associated with the relatively social standard to get along with others, to be accepted, not to be different, and to try to create a favorable public image; and
2. Then, if it is found that appraisal expert witnesses are significantly higher in public self-awareness than non-litigation appraisers, the next research question is whether this high public self-aware expert appraiser will be equally critical of opposing expert witness appraisers who are within his/her sphere of professional influence (e.g., member of the same Appraisal Institute Chapter) as an opposing appraiser who is from a geographically distant area.
The relevant issue for the expert witness selection process is whether an expert witness appraiser who has a desire to “be accepted and create a favorable image” will perform less than the most rigorous critique on the work of the opposing expert.
The objective of the combined studies is to provide attorneys with additional insight into the location/geography of the expert as an empirically relevant component of the expert witness selection criteria.
Research Study Part A
Overview of Research and Hypothesis
What happens when an appraiser expert witness becomes self-aware? Wiekens and Stapel (2010) indicate that “when people are aware of private aspects, more individualistic standards (e.g., to be authentic and to be different from others) are salient, whereas when they are aware of public self-aspects, more social standards (e.g., to get along well with others, to present ourselves in a positive way, to be admired, and not to be different from others) are salient” (p. 17). This same research indicates that when people imagine that they are in a public forum (such as a presentation, deposition, or trial), public self-awareness (but not private self-awareness) increases.
The hypothesis for this first study is that appraiser expert witnesses who work in a litigation setting (e.g., deposition, video-taped, trial before a judge and jury) will score higher in public self-consciousness than appraisers who do not work in litigation settings.
Method
Participants
In October and November 2013, 30 male members of the Appraisal Institute with the MAI designation and listing their appraisal services as being available for “litigation/litigation support” were randomly selected from 489 members listed on the Appraisal Institute website with this specialty. Another 35 male members of the Appraisal Institute with the MAI designation not listing their services for “litigation/litigation support were randomly selected from the Appraisal Institute website. The response rate of the completed online survey was 72% for appraisers working in litigation/litigation support and 65% for those not working in litigation/litigation support.
Materials and Procedure
Before completing a version of the Scheier and Carver (1985) private versus public self-consciousness scale, participants are asked to imagine themselves at a contentious trial at which they are going to testify on direct examination about the numerous errors, including USPAP Standards violations, in the work of an opposing MAI appraiser, who is also a member of the local Appraisal Institute Chapter. One of the purposes of this introductory paragraph, consistent with the prior research findings of Wiekens and Staple, is to increase the respondent’s public self-awareness that leads to a saliency of the social standards “to present oneself in a positive way, to be accepted, to be admired, and not to be different, whereas an imagined private situation would increase private self-awareness and lead to an increased saliency of the (individualistic) standards to be autonomous and to be different” (Wiekens & Stapel, p. 13).
The items measuring “private self-consciousness:”
• “I’m always trying to figure myself out”
• “I think about myself a lot”
• “I often daydream about myself”
• “I never take a hard look at myself”
• “I generally pay attention to my inner feelings”
• “I’m constantly thinking about my reasons for doing things”
• “I sometimes step back (in my mind) in order to examine myself from a distance”
• “I’m quick to notice changes in my mood,” and
• “I know the way my mind works when I work through a problem.”
And the items measuring “public self-consciousness:”
• “I’m concerned about my style of doing things”
• “It takes me time to get over my shyness in new situations”
• “I care a lot about how I present myself to others”
• “It’s hard for me to work when someone is watching me”
• “I get embarrassed very easily”
• “I’m self-conscious about the way I look”
• “It’s easy for me to talk to strangers”
• “I usually worry about making a good impression”
• “I feel nervous when I speak in front of a group”
• “Before I leave my house, I check how I look”
• “I’m concerned about what other people think of me”
• “I’m usually aware of my appearance” and
• “Large groups make me nervous.”
All items are measured on a 4-point scale (3=a lot like me; 2=somewhat like me; 1=a little like me; 0=not like me at all).
Results and Discussion
The public self-consciousness scores for the respondents that were listed as being available for “litigation/litigation support” are significantly higher than the scores for the respondents that were not so listed. Additionally, the private self-consciousness scores for the respondents that were listed as being available for “litigation/litigation support” are also significantly higher than the scores for the respondents that were not so listed.
Consistent with past research (e.g., Fenigstein et. al., 1975, Wiekens and Stapel, 2010), the results indicate that public and private self-consciousness are highly correlated; people who are high in public self-consciousness have a tendency to be high in private self-consciousness as well.
Similarly, consistent with past research (e.g., Wiekens and Stapel, 2010) there is a positive correlation between public self-consciousness and the (social) standards to present oneself in a positive way, to be admired, and to be accepted. Similarly, public self-consciousness was negatively correlated with the (individualistic) standard to be different.
Appraisers who listed themselves as being available for “litigation/litigation support” scored significantly higher on both personal and social standards than those appraisers not listed, indicating higher saliency “to be accepted,” “to conform,” “to leave a favorable impression,” to convey a positive image,” to present ourselves in a positive image,” and “to be admired.”
As a secondary check on the idea that “litigation/litigation support” appraisers are more likely to conform, leave a favorable message and other public self-consciousness characteristics, a qualitative analysis of the professional qualifications of the respondents found that 72% of the litigation appraiser respondents had been involved in one or more leadership positions in their professional association(s), were involved in teaching appraisal, authorship and speaking engagements, whereas only 26% of the appraisers not listing themselves as litigation specialists self-reported similar leadership positions or were involved in other professional activities.
Summary
Study A demonstrates that appraisers who list themselves as being available for “litigation/litigation support” score significantly higher on both personal and social standards than those appraisers not listed, indicating higher saliency “to be accepted,” “to conform,” “to leave a favorable impression,” to convey a positive image,” “to get along,” and “to be admired.” This difference in higher social and personal standards for litigation appraisers was found to be consistent in their self-reported professional achievements (e.g., leadership role, teaching, speaking engagements) and in their professional qualifications.
Research Study Part B
Hypothesis
In this Study B, it is hypothesized that:
1. The imagined audience setting for this question (e.g., trial setting, opposing counsel present, parties in the litigation, triers of fact) will increase the saliency of relatively social standards in respondents;
2. Responses consistent with a higher saliency “to get along” and “to convey a positive image” will be supported by responses that appraisers are less willing to criticize the work of fellow MAI appraisers;
3. That the public self-awareness saliency will not be manifest where the opposing appraiser is from outside the respondent’s appraisal services area or an area that would have no potential influence on his “positive image” and other public self-aspects such as “to get along,” and “to be accepted.”
Method
Respondents are instructed to “imagine yourself in the following scenario.”
“You are a MAI expert witness appraiser in a property value dispute. The setting is a trial in which all parties are present including the attorney who you are working with on this matter, opposing counsel, judge and jury. You disagree with the opposing appraiser on numerous issues that significantly impact his value conclusions and you have sound reasons to believe that he has manipulated the data selection and analysis to favor the interests of his client. The opposing MAI appraiser is not a personal friend, but you recognize the name as someone who does business in your appraisal services area and is a member of your local AI Chapter. From your reading of his appraisal report it is your opinion that he has violated numerous USPAP Standards. Your scope of work did not include a review of his appraisal report, however, just before the start of your direct examination the attorney who retained you has decided to change tactics and tells you that he will be asking you about the appraisal report of the opposing MAI.”
Eighteen (18) statements, measured on a 4-point scale (3=a lot like me; 2=somewhat like me; 1=a little like me; 0=not like me at all), address six general topic areas:
1. General attitude towards opining on potential USPAP violations of other appraisers;
2. Level of reluctance/willingness to criticize an appraisal of another appraiser who is not a MAI and not a member of the local Appraisal Institute Chapter;
3. Level of reluctance/willingness to criticize an appraisal of a fellow MAI who is also a member of the local Appraisal Institute Chapter;
4. Level of reluctance/willingness to criticize an appraisal of a fellow MAI who is also a member of the local Appraisal Institute Chapter with the questions probing whether expressing these opinions have the potential to reflect poorly on one’s reputation/professionalism;
5. Level of reluctance/willingness to criticize the work of appraisers (including MAIs) who are not within their appraisal service area (e.g., a different part of the State or from another State); and
6. Whether it is more important to get along with fellow MAIs or to give opinions on potential USPAP violations.
Participants
In October and November 2013, 40 male members of the Appraisal Institute with the MAI designation and listing their appraisal services as being available for “litigation/litigation support” were randomly selected from 489 members listed on the Appraisal Institute website with this specialty. This is a separate random sampling of appraisers and does not include any appraisers that were invited to participate in Study A. The survey was completed by 31 respondents for a 78% response rate.
Materials and Procedure
All participants responded to eighteen (18) questions.
Results and Discussion
In response to the statements:
• All respondents report that they believe that it is appropriate for them to provide opinions on potential USPAP Standards violations;
• Most respondents are willing to criticize an appraisal of another appraiser who is not a MAI and not a member of the local Appraisal Institute Chapter;
• Respondents indicate significantly less willingness to criticize an appraisal of a fellow MAI who is also a member of the local Appraisal Institute Chapter;
• In responses that reflect less willingness to criticize an appraisal of a fellow MAI who is also a member of the local Appraisal Institute Chapter, respondents indicated that expressing these opinions have the potential to reflect poorly on one’s reputation/professionalism (and other social standards such as “to get along” and “to convey a positive image”);
• It appears that the appraiser’s willingness to provide critical opinions is impacted by the potential social influence of the opposing appraiser (i.e., whether his proximity such as being in the same AI Chapter activates the respondent’s social standards such as “getting along” or whether the opposing appraiser is considered to be sufficiently outside of the respondent’s sphere); and
• Respondents are more willing to criticize the work of appraisers (including other MAIs) when they are not within their appraisal service area (e.g., a different part of the State or from another State). This result would suggest that an appraiser’s willingness to provide critical opinions of an opposing expert is impacted by the potential social influence of the opposing appraiser (i.e., whether being in the same AI Chapter activates the respondent’s social standards such as “getting along” or whether the opposing appraiser is considered to be sufficiently outside of the respondent’s social sphere and saliency of private more individualistic standards (e.g., to be authentic and to be different from others) is a primary influence.
Limitations and Suggestions for Future Research
The limitations of these studies are that:
1. The samples may not be representative of the entire population of MAI members of the Appraisal Institute;
2. The samples may not be representative of female MAI members of the Appraisal Institute;
3. The respondents are all designated members of the Appraisal Institute and may not reflect the responses of individuals who are not designated appraisers of the Appraisal Institute.
Suggestions for future research include varying the respondent population to include both men and women, residential appraisers, appraisers that are not professionally designated (i.e., only state-certified) and appraisers from professional appraisal organizations other than the Appraisal Institute. Future research may be expanded to include expert witnesses in areas such as medicine and engineering.
Conclusions
The results of this two-part research study suggest that in situations where there will be contentious valuation issues or situations in which the appraisal expert witness will be called upon to criticize the work of the opposing appraiser, it may be wise for the lawyer to select an appraisal expert who is located outside of the appraisal services area of the opposing appraiser. The lawyer does not want anything to interfere with their appraisal expert witness being fully committed to engaging in a critique of the work and opinions of the opposing expert.
About the author: Grant W. Austin, M.S., MAI., CMRS, MRICS is a professional real estate valuation expert, professor and author, who has worked with many of America’s leading law firms on complex valuation assignments including expert testimony. His specialties include impaired property valuation, construction damage issues, and eminent domain. Mr. Austin’s valuation work has extended to 38 States. Contact the author by email at: [email protected] or 1+ 954-349-9725.
References
Bremser, Wayne and Mathis, Edward J., Expert Witness Services: Selection Criteria and Pitfalls, Journal of Legal Economics, Spring 1994, 61-74.
Cabaniss, John C., The basics: choosing and using an expert witness, Trial, June 1997, 46.
Carter, Bradley R., How to Choose and Use Appraisers for Litigation, The Practical Real Estate Lawyer, Volume 12, 1996 p. 43-48.
Champagne, Anthony, Shurman, Daniel, Whitaker, Elizabeth, An Empirical Examination of the Use of Expert Witnesses in American Courts, Jurimetrics J., Vol. 31, 1990-1991, p. 375.
Couture, Wendy Gerwick, and Haynes, Allyson W., (Editors), Litigators on Experts: Strategies for Managing Expert Witnesses from Retention through Trial, American Bar Association, Chicago, 2010.
Fenigstein, A., Scheier, M.F., and Buss, A.H. Public and private self-consciousness: Assessment and theory, Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 43, 1975, p. 522-527.
Fried, L. Richard, Choosing and Using an Expert Witness, Hawaii Bar Journal, July, 2008.
Haig, Robert L, Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts, Vol. 3, 3rd Ed., ABA Section of Litigation/West, Chicago, 2011.
Harrel, P. Harley, A New Lawyer’s Guide to Expert Use, The Practical lawyer, Vol. 39, No. 2, 1993, 55-64.
Jacobsojn, Lawrence H., The Expert Witness in Real Estate Litigation – A User’s Guide, Real Property Law Reporter, Vol. 27, No. 2, 2004, pp. 33-38. Retrieved on September 21, 2013 from (SEE ORIGINAL IN SSRN DOCUMENT FOR LINK)
Jones, Walter B., A Judge Looks at the Expert Appraiser-Witness, The Alabama Lawyer, Vol. 16, 1955, 228-247.
Malone, David M., and Zwier, Paul J., Expert Rules: 100 (and More) Points You Need to Know About Expert Witnesses, 2nd Ed., National Institute for Trial Advocacy, Notre Dame, 2001.
Mnookin, Jennifer L., and Gross, Samuel R., Expert Information and Expert Evidence: A Preliminary Taxonomy, Seton Hall Law Review, Vol. 34, 2003, p. 139-185.
Scheier, M.F., and Carver, S.C. The Self-Consciousness Scale: A revised version for Use with General Populations, Journal of Applied Social Psychology, 15, 1985, p. 687-699.
Strutlin, Kennard R., How to “Permanently Investigate” Experts (with Checklist), The Practical Litigator, No. 67, 1996, p. 65.
Tirella, David Theodore, Winning Strategies: The Four Ps of Expert Witness Selection, The Florida Bar Journal, Volume 80, December, 2006, p. 65.
Wiekens, Carina J. and Stapel, Diederik A., Self-Awareness and Saliency of Social Versus Individualistic Behavioral Standards, Social Psychology, Vol. 41(1), 2010, p. 10-19.
Finance
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Additional Resources
- Pay Per Click on Bing
- Pay Per Click on Google
Finance
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Finance
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Finance
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Finance
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
Finance
How to Stop Being Resigned to Living With an Alcoholic
Alcoholism is an illness that can be much harder for those living with an alcoholic than it is for the alcoholic. Those with an alcoholic parent or spouse know the hardship of constantly worrying that their loved one will drive while intoxicated, sell personal valuables in order to finance their habit or go on a binge and disappear for days.
For many living with an alcoholic means constantly worrying about paying the bills, having to clean up after their alcoholic loved one, looking out for various signs of alcoholism, dealing with abuse, and even being unable to sleep from fear of what will happen next.
Instead of allowing or becoming resigned to the situation you must fight back. This is the only way to ensure better future! Use these top 5 tips to make a positive change to your live.
1. Take an honest look at the alcoholic: Recognizing the line between social drinking and alcohol abuse is not always easy to identify. Although an individual who only drinks a few glasses during the weekend might not be considered an alcoholic, anyone who drinks to the point that it affects their regular life can be considered to be abusing alcohol.
Talk to the alcoholic parent or spouse. Sit down and ask them why they drink. Discus worrying symptoms that indicate alcoholism such as drinking to the point of blacking out, needing to drink to feel better about their life and feeling ashamed over their drinking habits.
2. Let the alcoholic accept the consequences: To get out of resignation, let the alcoholic experience the negative consequences of drinking and do not let yourself take on responsibility for their actions. When living with an alcoholic do not call in for them if they miss work, never purchase alcohol for them, do not help them to bed or cleaning up the empty bottles after they have been drinking. To stay out of debt and get them to see how bad the situation has become do not buy alcohol for them or give them money to buy more.
3. Accept the reality: To change your life with an alcoholic parent or spouse, you need to accept the reality. Do not live in denial or make excuses for the signs of alcoholism being displayed. You should also not feel guilty or try to threaten or bribe them into giving up alcohol. Instead, deal with your own emotions, because this is the only thing you have power to control.
4. Do not engage: When living with an alcoholic, you are likely to notice that when heavily drinking they may start arguments, throw items around, or become verbally abusive. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into playing mind games or involved in fights! Make sure your spouse experiences being loved by you but detach yourself from the situation. If needed, leave the house for a few hours or go out with friends. By not accepting the outburst and bad behaviours they will see even faster that they need help.
5. Get Support: The road to recovery will not happen in just a few weeks or months. For some the process can take years! To get the emotional support needed to recognize and treat the signs of alcoholism therapists, support groups, online forums and even eBook systems can be accessed.
These treatment methods are enormously helpful for both the alcoholic and the individuals living with an alcoholic.
