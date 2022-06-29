Shiba Inu Hops By 45% In A Week – What Could Have Pushed SHIB Up?

Bullish POLY price prediction is $0.2874 to $1.0941.

Polymath(POLY) price might also reach $1 soon.

Bearish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.1506.

In Polymath (POLY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about POLY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Polymath (POLY) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Polymath (POLY) is $ 0.254022 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77,191,842 at the time of writing. However, POLY has decreased by nearly 5.6% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Polymath (POLY) has a circulating supply of 898,550,829 POLY. Polymath (POLY) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Poloniex and Wazirx

What is Polymath(POLY)?

The native token of the Polymath network is POLY. It was launched in January 2018. POLY is the platform’s cryptocurrency and an ERC-20 standard token. The primary utility of the token is to pay gas costs for generating or issuing security tokens. Furthermore, POLY may be used to pay for system extra services including as legal advice, aid with token sales, custodial solutions, and KYC and AML regulatory services. POLY may be upgraded to POLYX, Polymesh’s native protocol token, at a 1:1 ratio.

Security tokens are a relatively new type of digital asset. These digital security tokens are designed to represent any kind of asset, including liquid assets like stocks and bonds as well as illiquid assets such as real estate and intellectual property.The project’s goal is to reduce the difficulty of producing and managing security tokens.The Polymath network intends to improve the security token market’s transparency and efficiency.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022

Polymath (POLY) holds the 148th position on CoinGecko right now. POLY price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

POLY /USDT Horizontal channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Polymath (POLY) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.

Currently, Polymath (POLY)is in the range of $ 0.2634 If the pattern continues, the price of POLY might reach the resistance levels of $0.3821 and $ 0.9355. If the trend reverses, then the price of POLY may fall to $0.2557 and $0.1697.

Polymath (POLY) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Polymath(POLY).

POLY /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview )

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Polymath (POLY).

Resistance Level 1 $0.2874 Resistance Level 2 $0.4860 Resistance Level 3 $0.7303 Resistance Level 4 $1.0941 Support Level $0.1506 POLY /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Polymath (POLY) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, POLY might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $ 1.0941.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Polymath (POLY) might plummet to almost $ 0.1506, a bearish signal.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Polymath (POLY)is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of POLY lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

POLY /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Polymath (POLY) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Polymath (POLY) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, POLY has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of POLY at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the POLY is 59.08. This means that Polymath (POLY) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of POLY may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Polymath (POLY). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

POLY /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Polymath(POLY). Currently, the ADX of POLY lies in the range of 47.8754 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Polymath (POLY). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of POLY lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Polymath (POLY) is at 59.08 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of POLY with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polymath(POLY).

BTC Vs ETH Vs POLY Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of POLY is dissimilar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of POLY decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of POLY increases.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Polymath (POLY)might probably attain $3 by 2023.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Polymath (POLY)might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, POLY might rally to hit $5 by 2024.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2025

If Polymath (POLY)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, POLY would rally to hit $7.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2026

If Polymath (POLY)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, POLY would rally to hit $9.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2027

If Polymath (POLY)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, POLY would rally to hit $11.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2028

Polymath (POLY)holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, POLY would hit $13 in 2028.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Polymath(POLY), it would witness major spikes. POLY might hit $15 by 2029.

Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in POLY for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Polymath (POLY)might hit $17 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the PolymathNetwork, we can say that 2022 is a good year for POLY. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Polymath (POLY)in 2022 is $1.0941. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Polymath (POLY)price prediction for 2022 is $ 0.1506.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of POLY would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 1.59 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that POLY is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Polymath(POLY)? The native token of the Polymath network is POLY. POLY is the platform’s cryptocurrency and an ERC-20 standard token. The primary utility of the token is to pay gas costs for generating or issuing security tokens 2. Where can you purchase Polymath(POLY)? Polymath (POLY) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Poloniex and WazirX. 3. Will Polymath (POLY) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, POLY has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Polymath(POLY)? On February 20, 2018, Polymath(POLY) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.59. 5. Is Polymath (POLY)a good investment in 2022? Polymath (POLY) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, POLY is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Polymath (POLY) reach $1? Polymath (POLY) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Polymath (POLY)will hit $1 soon. 7. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2023? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023. 8. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2024? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $5 by 2024. 9. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2025? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025. 10. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2026? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

