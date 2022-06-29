Celebrities
The “Luck” Teaser Trailer Has Arrived: The First Film From John Lasseter and Skydance Animation
After several years in development, a big day for Skydance Animation has finally arrived. The company formally released the teaser trailer for “Luck,” the first film for Skydance under the direction of computer animation pioneer John Lasseter. That trailer can currently be viewed in its entirety on YouTube, among other places.
“Luck,” tells the story of an unlucky girl named Sam Greenfield who, all things considered, may just be the unluckiest person in the entire world. She ends up teaming with a wide range of different magical creatures in an attempt to discover if there is something out there that is even more powerful than the concept of “luck” to begin with.
It stars Eva Noblezada as the aforementioned Sam Greenfield and Simon Pegg (he of “Mission: Impossible” and “Shaun of the Dead” fame) as Bob, a cat who ends up quickly becoming Sam’s companion on the journey she finds herself on.
Other notable names in the cast include Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, and John Ratzenberger.
The film is directed by Peggy Holmes under the supervision of Lasseter, and it is currently scheduled to make its debut this fall on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
The film was first announced in 2017 as a joint production between Paramount Pictures and Skydance Animation. Paramount eventually left the project in early 2019, making “Luck” fully produced by Skydance.
“Luck” is also a notable production because parts of the animation were completed remotely due to the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced in late 2021 that esteemed composer John Debney would be writing the original score for the film.
All told, “Luck” is poised to be another milestone in the career of John Lasseter – a man who already has a filmography with films grossing more than $19 billion (collectively) under his belt. That number makes him one of the most successful filmmakers in history as far as box office is concerned, and that is one trend that shows absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Even if you’re not familiar with the name John Lasseter, you’re undoubtedly aware of the man’s work. During his time with The Walt Disney Company, he left an indelible mark on the animation studio Pixar. There he directed films like “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life” and “Toy Story 2” – all in five years.
As the company moved into the 2000s, Lasseter directed films like “Cars” and “Cars 2.” Of course, he also had a hand in everything that Pixar put out in some form or another. That includes fan favorites like “WALL-E” and “Ratatouille” along with “Up,” “The Incredibles” and “Finding Nemo.”
John Lasseter came to Skydance Animation in 2019 after spending decades with Pixar.
Indeed, the future certainly seems to be a bright one for Lasseter and his team at Skydance Animation. In addition to “Luck” and its August 5th release, they have several other interesting projects in the pipeline. One of those is “Blush,” which continues the Pixar tradition of releasing high-quality short films in addition to a solid feature output. Also in development is another Lasseter project called “Spellbound,” although not much is known about it at this time. The company also just announced a film called “Raygun,” which will be making its debut at some point in the future.
Much like John Lasseter himself, Skydance Animation is a studio dedicated to bringing “wildly entertaining stories” to the world that will captivate audiences everywhere. They pride themselves on their ability to bring deeply creative artists into the fold – the kind who are passionate about telling bold, original stories that will pull at heartstrings across the globe.
One of those recent hires is Brad Bird, another innovative animator who worked with John Lasseter at Pixar for many years. After directing two live-action feature films – “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Tomorrowland,” Bird returns to the world of animation where he began his career. Bird is also notable for being on the original staff of “The Simpsons” when that show began in 1989.All told, John Lasseter and Skydance Animation certainly seem to be a perfect pairing for one another. If Lasseter can be even half as successful as he was during all of those years at Pixar, it’s safe to say that Skydance Animation is about to become a legitimate force to be reckoned with.
Jennifer Aniston & Kids: What The ‘Friends’ Star Has Said Over The Years About Not Having a Family
Jennifer Aniston is fine being on her own and has often expressed disdain for being constantly questioned about that decision. Here we break down all the moments the actress has spoken out about her choices.
Jennifer Aniston, 52, has famously never settled down with a family of her own. After years of scrutiny and questioning about her decision to not have children, we’ve gathered all the moments the Friends actress has spoken out against the rampant sexism still prevalent in our culture and how her not having kids shouldn’t even be a “famous” thing to take note of in the first place.
For her next relationship, she wants things to happen naturally
For right now, the Morning Show actress is single and happy to be so — even though her friends have offered to set her up before. “Not right now,” she told radio host Howard Stern in October 2019 after he offered to find a great guy for her. “But listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. Hate it.”
Moreover, Jen also revealed to PEOPLE in June 2021 that she’s “absolutely [not]” interested in using dating apps. “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it,” she dished to the outlet, also sharing that walking down the aisle for a third time is “not” something she’s considering.
“Oh God, I don’t know,” she joked. “I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”
Her friends and family have pressured her in the past
“I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done and if they’re not checked then I’ve failed some part of my feminism, or my being a woman, or my worth or my value as a woman,” she explained to the outlet. “I’ve birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people.”
… And she’s kind of over that pressure
“[I don’t] like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women — that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated. I don’t think it’s fair,” Jen said in an interview with Allure in December 2014. “You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering — dogs, friends, friends’ children.”
She added, “This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself; that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is.” The Cake actress also added to PEOPLE in 2014 that there are “a lot of reasons” someone could not be having children, “and maybe it’s something that no one wants to discuss.”
She’s happy to make her own decisions
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last December, Jen noted that she “used to take it all very personal,” but has since moved on. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty,” she explained.
“Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?” she said jokingly. “It’s the same with Dolly Parton; Dolly Parton never had kids. But are people giving her s–t for it? No, no one’s tried to put her in a white picket fence.”
Moreover, the Dumplin actress wrote an open letter to The Huffington Post in 2016 that clearly and beautifully made a statement about the sexist double standards placed on women with regard to having families and raising children. “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child … that decision is ours and ours alone,” she wrote. “We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”
Jennifer Lopez’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Twins Emme & Max
Jennifer Lopez shares two teenaged twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — learn everything about Max and Emme here.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, has worn many hats in the entertainment industry, including actress, singer, dancer, producer, clothing designer and perfumer — but no title means more to her than “mom.” The Bronx native is the mother to twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53. Find out everything you need to know about the teenagers here.
When were Max and Emme born?
Jennifer married Marc just months after her first split from Ben Affleck in June 2004 (they divorced, however, in 2014). The two had been romantically linked in the past, and had previously collaborated on Spanish language duet “No Me Ames” on her 1999 debut album On The 6. Three years after the secretive wedding, the Maid In Manhattan star announced she was pregnant on Nov. 8, 2007.
The then 38-year-old broke the news while she was on the joint El Cantante Tour with Marc in Miami after weeks of speculation. “Marc and I are expecting a baby!” she said as Marc cradled her bump. “We are happy…This is a special time in our lives. And we waited until the last show to tell you,” she said.
Just weeks before she gave birth, J.Lo’s dad David Lopez confirmed his middle daughter was expecting not one, but two babies. “Yes, twins…The thing is in my family, my sister also had twins, so it’s a hereditary thing,” he said on Spanish-language show Escéndalo TV. “I’m very proud. Jennifer has yearned to be a mother for many years.”
The This Is Me…Then singer gave birth to Max and Emme on February 22, 2008 in Long Island, N.Y. The world waited just four short weeks for the first glimpse at the beautiful twins, who were featured on a March 2008 cover of PEOPLE magazine in a worldwide exclusive.
Years later, Jennifer reflected on finding out she has having twins in a YouTube video dubbed Twin Talk with a then 11-year-old Max and Emme. “When I realized I was pregnant, I was in Portugal. I was doing a big show and I had just went away for two days. When I sat there, I was in my hair and makeup trailer, and here’s what I felt,” she said to them. “In my belly, I felt a flutter. I felt like a little butterfly in stomach, and immediately I knew I had life inside of me. I knew it. It came right into my head.”
It was at the doctor’s office she was told the news. “The doctor says, you see that right there, that little grain of rice? That’s the baby. You see this other little grain of rice over here? That’s the other baby,” she explained. “I was like ‘What.’ I started laughing hysterically. I just laughed out loud, I couldn’t believe it. And that’s how I found out I was having twins.”
Max and Emme over the years
The “coconuts” (Jen’s nickname for them) have grown up in the spotlight, often being photographed with their superstar mom and her various romantic partners, including ex-boyfriend Casper Smart, who she dated from 2011 to 2016, ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who she was with from 2017 – 2021, and rekindled beau Ben Affleck, who she reunited with in 2021.
Notably, Max and Emme were very close to Alex’s daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who they were often pictured with in media and on their mom’s social media channels. In 2021, they’ve been spending a fair amount of time with Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.
As a result of Bennifer’s rekindled romance, Max and Emme have been spending more time in Los Angeles compared to Miami, where their father Marc calls home, and Alex also maintained a residence (their mom also owns a $32 million Star Island home in the southern Florida city). Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, J.Lo was also spotted checking out various exclusive private schools around Los Angeles, presumably to enroll the twins closer to her home in Bel-Air (and closer to Ben, who lives in Brentwood).
Beyond being photographed extensively over the years by paparazzi, and being center stage on their mom’s Instagram, the two have also been on red carpets! The twins made their red carpet debut at just seven, attending the 2014 premiere of their mom’s animated flick Home.
Emme stepping into the spotlight
Following in the footsteps of her performing grandma Guadalupe and superstar mom, Emma stepped into the spotlight in a big way at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show! The then 11-year-old impressively sang alongside Jennifer, who co-headlined the performance with Shakira.
Emme popped out to sing a few lines of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” — remixed with J.Lo’s Latina anthem “Lets Get Loud” — blowing the audience away! “If you wanna live your life/Live it all the way and don’t you waste it,” she sang of her mom’s song while positioned in a cage, along with other children on stage. The moment was intentionally political, and a strong statement in response to former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy which separated families at the U.S./Mexico border.
“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” Jennifer said after the performance. “Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”
Emme’s unique style
In 2021, Emme embraced a totally unique style of her own! The gorgeous teen decided to rock a funky, shorter due, and embrace her natural curls. Earlier in the spring, she also died her hair blue, which she debuted at a Nobu Malibu dinner for aunt Lynda Lopez‘s birthday early on in Ben and Jennifer’s rekindled relationship.
The 13-year-old has also been channeling the ’90s in a series of retro inspired looks, including loose fitting jeans, vintage t-shirts and argyle sweaters, Vans sneakers and plenty of overalls.
In advance of the release of film Marry Me, Jennifer talked about how Max and Emme are both finding their “own identities” with Jimmy Fallon. “[They’re like] ‘It’s my life, I have my own identity, I am who I am, this is what I feel about the world, this is what I think.’…They need to distance themselves [from me],” she said, explaining that they are now “adult people in a little body.”
Billie Eilish & Brother Finneas Meet President Joe Biden At The White House – See Photo
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas made a pit stop at the White House while on the singer’s world tour, taking a sweet photo op with President Joe Biden.
As Billie Eilish, 20, continues her Happier Than Ever world tour, she and her brother Finneas decided to make a brief pit stop at the White House — to visit President Joe Biden of course! The newly Oscar nominated singer and her sibling posed with the 46th president as he shared the moment to social media. “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House,” he captioned the post. “Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander,” he wrote, speaking of the family’s new German Shepard puppy.
When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander. pic.twitter.com/6glg618sil
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 10, 2022
“Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to pay a visit to the White House today to meet President Biden,” an official confirmed to PEOPLE of the visit. “Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden’s campaign and the Biden family have been long time fans of their music. Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight.”
Billie notably voiced her support of the president for the 2020 campaign. More recently, she also petitioned in November — along with Joaquin Phoenix and several other celebrities — for the president to break from tradition and send a pardoned turkey to a sanctuary for Thanksgiving.
For the photo op with POTUS, Billie showed off her notably jet black locks — a hairstyle switch she underwent recently and shared in a Feb.1 Instagram post. Not only was her new color jet black, but her bangs were super cool. They were extra short in the center of her forehead but turned into curtain bangs on the sides of her face.
Tons of fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her new look. One fan commented, “MY FAV HAIR COLOR,” “So gorgeous,” and one person even wrote, “BLACK HAIR ERA IS BACK.”
Meanwhile, just two weeks ago, Billie secretly had her hair dyed red for a week before she dyed it brown. She changes her hair color so often, we’re honestly no longer surprised! But she always manages to perfectly pull off her hairstyles, of course.
Bob Odenkirk Needed 3 Defibrillator Shocks To Get His Pulse Back After Heart Attack
Bob Odenkirk is recalling the harrowing heart attack he had last summer while shooting for ‘Better Call Saul.’
Months after his near-fatal heart attack, Bob Odenkirk is reflecting on that day he had to piece together after the fact and the Better Call Saul cast and crew who saved his life. “We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” he told the New York Times in a new interview. The actor shared that he instead went to a place nearby the set where he liked to sit with his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian. “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down.” He added, “Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”
The actor, 59, noted that he knew “since 2018” that there was “plaque buildup” in his heart, but he didn’t have a clear direction from his doctors on what to do. “I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed” on a treatment plan. One doctor said he should start medication while another one said he could wait. Bob ultimately went with the latter option.
Bob then clarified that “one of those pieces of plaque broke up,” which caused his heart attack. His co-stars Rhea and Fabian called for help and the on-set health safety supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and an assistant director, Angie Meyer, began giving Bob CPR and shocking him with an automated defibrillator. The first two shocks didn’t bring back his pulse, but “the third time, it got me that rhythm back,” Bob stated.
When he was transferred to the hospital in Albuquerque, doctors went through the veins in his wrist and “and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places.”
Bob noted that, crazily enough, he didn’t recall the events of that day and instead needed his co-stars and members of the crew to piece together for him what really happened. “That’s its own weirdness,” Rhea told the Times of Odenkirk’s episode. “You didn’t have a near-death experience — you’re told you had one.”
After the episode, back in August 2021, Bob thanked friends, family, and fans for their support, trying to assure everyone he was doing okay.
“I am doing great,” he tweeted. “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Jennifer Aniston was joined by her pups for a hilarious workout video where they just wanted to get in on the action. See the adorable clip here!
Who let the dogs out on Jennifer Aniston‘s workout?! The Morning Show actress shared a hilariously cute video to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, where she was trying to do a workout and her dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, tried to get in on the action. In the video you can see here, Jennifer tries to stretch and lift weights as the dogs take over her yoga mat and get in the way of her moves.
In one shot, the sweet pups play tug-of-war as Jennifer attempts to do bicycle crunches while in another, Lord Chesterfield is intrigued by Jen’s kettle ball movements. The dog mom eventually gives up and playfully collapses onto her dog and sets down her weight. The clip featured a chipmunk voice that originated with TikToker Lorena Pages and hilariously talked about being “smothered.”
Jen is keeping up the workouts as she takes on a new movie, the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2 with co-star Adam Sandler who starred alongside her in the original Murder Mystery film. In a recent photo you can see here, the 52-year-old rocked a tiny bikini in between takes while filming. She was seen in a bright purple bikini top while her bottoms were a light red color. She completed her beachwear with a stylish sunhat and sunglasses.
The Friends actress is lucky as this gig has her filming in Waikiki, Hawaii. This also means the starlet will likely be celebrating her 53rd birthday in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 11!
In addition to the swimsuit and workout shots, Jen has been pulling off some sexy looks lately. She recently proved that she can even make a bad hair day look good with a frizzy-haired Instagram, looking like she just stepped out of the shower with a fresh-faced look. Even when she’s dressed down, of course she still looks fabulous!
Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Marks 1 Month Since His Tragic Death: ‘I Will Miss’ Him
Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram to share a touching video full of memorable clips of her and her late husband Bob Saget enjoying ‘the simple pleasures in life’ as she shared how ‘incredible’ he was.
Kelly Rizzo is remembering her husband Bob Saget on the one month anniversary of his shocking death. The doting wife posted a video full of clips of her and the actor from different moments together and added a bittersweet caption that focused on how much he loved life and lived it “to the fullest.” She also opened up about “how much” she will “miss” the sweet times they shared.
“One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible. And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world,” Kelly wrote in the beginning of the caption. “We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest.”
“Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy,” she concluded. “I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”
Once Kelly shared her loving post, her followers used the comments section to share their condolences and send her support. “My heart is broken for you, but I’m also so happy you fell in love with someone who clearly loved you just as much back. May his memory be a wonderful blessing,” one follower sweetly wrote. “I don’t know you and you don’t know me, but my heart sincerely goes out to you. Thinking of you during your time of grief- the ups and the downs and the all arounds. God bless,” another shared.
Bob suddenly passed away at the age of 65 in a hotel room in Orlando, FL, where he was for a comedy tour, on Jan. 9. His cause of death was revealed to be head trauma in an announcement released by his family.
“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” part of the statement read. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”
