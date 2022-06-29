News
Yoán Moncada returns from the IL looking to turn around a frustrating season: ‘I’m not planning to put my head down,’ the Chicago White Sox 3B says
Yoán Moncada came within a triple of the cycle while collecting a career-high five hits against the Detroit Tigers on June 15 at Comerica Park.
The Chicago White Sox third baseman had to exit the team’s next game in the third inning with an injury. And the next day he landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.
“Yes, it’s a little bit frustrating, but there isn’t anything else you can do,” Moncada said of the timing of the setback, speaking through an interpreter before Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. “Just keep moving forward.”
Moncada moved back into the Sox lineup Tuesday after the team reinstated him from the 10-day IL and optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte.
“I feel good right now,” Moncada said. “I hope to feel good right away at home plate. As we know, it’s not easy to get into your timing and your rhythm, especially after the days that I have not been playing.
“But I’m just going to go out there and try to do my best and hopefully I can get my timing right away.”
Moncada was placed on the IL retroactive to June 18 after he left in the third inning of a June 17 game in Houston. He talked with the training staff in the dugout after grounding out in the second, then remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.
Sox manager Tony La Russa said getting Moncada back is a “boost.”
“He’s worked at it, he feels comfortable,” La Russa said. “He knows his stroke. Just got to keep him healthy, get the gang together and play some games.”
Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games.
“I’ve been working really hard and I’ve been doing all that I’m supposed to do, and for whatever reason the results are not there,” Moncada said. “But I’m not planning to put my head down. I’m going to keep working hard and try to figure out a way to get to a more consistent rhythm and hopefully to produce as everybody knows I can do it.”
He has dealt with a variety of injuries for much of this season. He began the season on the IL with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quadriceps discomfort that limited his playing time in late May.
“I was injured the last day of spring training and then I came back and I was feeling good and then I have an injury again,” Moncada said. “And I come back again and I was feeling good and then another injury. For some reason things haven’t gone my way this year, and it’s really weird. All we can do is try to get over it.”
Moncada wasn’t sure about the plan for working him back into the mix.
“But I’m open to play and help the team as long as they want me to,” he said. “I won’t be asking for any rest.”
Sosa joined the Sox from Double-A Birmingham on Thursday and went 1-for-12 (.083) with a double in four games. He collected his first major-league hit in Sunday’s 4-3 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.
He led the Southern League in several offensive categories — including hits (85) and batting average (.331) — at the time of his promotion.
Sosa was called up for infield depth after Danny Mendick suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on June 22. Harrison and Leury García remain options at second base, with Jake Burger in position to spell Moncada at third.
“With Yoán (returning) and you start looking around, (Sosa) wasn’t going to play every day, or a lot,” La Russa said. “He’s made the right impression but needs to play (every day).
“Beyond decent (showing). A double play he made (in the third inning Monday), the spin and accurate throw, I’ve seen guys with more experience have trouble with that play. Toward the end he was rolling balls over (at the plate), hunting hits. He’ll get back on his stroke.”
()
News
‘I don’t know how often those people come around’: Jason Heyward’s lasting impact with the Chicago Cubs goes beyond his numbers — and big contract
Dissecting veteran outfielder Jason Heyward’s legacy with the Chicago Cubs yields complexities.
Heyward’s seven seasons with the organization will end after this season when the Cubs release him with one year remaining on his contract. His numbers — .245 average, .323 on-base percentage and 85 OPS+ in 744 games — aren’t reflective of the talent and production it takes to land the eight-year, $184 million megadeal he signed before the 2016 season.
And yet without Heyward and his famous rain-delay speech during Game 7 of the World Series, the Cubs’ title drought might still be ongoing. But at times his contract represented to fans the organization’s inability in the years since in failing to recapture that 2016 magic, a culmination in which the front office committed to a rebuild last year.
Heyward spoke Thursday for the first time since President Jed Hoyer announced last month that the sides would part ways before the contract ends. Heyward knows how his long-term deal might be viewed.
“I feel like I’m a very fortunate person to be in a select group of players that earned bad contracts because there’s a lot of bad contracts out there, if that’s how we’re looking at it,” Heyward said. “But to be able to show the value of myself as a person, and probably like one of the toughest times I’ve had on the field and off the field in 2016. But to still show I’m here for the team, to still play defense the way I play defense, run the bases and just to step in and step up multiple times when I was needed to be who I am, to be Jason Heyward, like, we still got to a ring and it took every bit of that from me, it took that group.
“I feel like it’s very hard to outplay certain contracts, especially one like that.”
Heyward was not surprised by the Cubs’ decision to release him after the season. He understands where the organization is at and the need to get looks at other players.
“I appreciate they’re real, I appreciate being able to have that,” Heyward said. “It’s tough when you don’t have those things, showing up for any job or living life, if people were kind of blowing smoke and not keeping it real with you.
“That’s something that people don’t always understand is how you handle failure. There’s a lot of accolades throughout my career, a lot of special things happen here with this team. A lot of failure too. It’s not always easy to deal with, but there’s been a lot of good things that have come my way from a lot of people expressing that to me, and I feel like that comes from how I’ve handled everything.”
Thirteen years into his major-league career, Heyward does not envision his departure from the Cubs as the end. He wants to play somewhere next season but added “plans don’t always go as you hope.” It will depend on which teams are interested and the role they envision for Heyward. He might be willing to sign a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league camp because the World Baseball Classic in March could help create an extended look with more at-bats available during spring training while players are involved in the tournament.
“I wish I can make a decision right now as far as what’s going to happen,” Heyward said, “but I know that’s not realistic.”
Hoyer expressed future interest in bringing Heyward back into the organization for a post-playing-career role. Heyward indicated an interest on the ownership side to bridge the gap between the clubhouse and front office, believing things get lost in translation and that he could help keep everyone on the same page.
Heyward’s connection to Chicago goes beyond the statistics and Gold Glove awards he won. His work within the community will leave a lasting impact even after his playing career is over. Heyward plans to keep a home in the city, where his academy is in the process of being built in the North Austin neighborhood. That area is where Heyward also worked with By The Hand Club for Kids to bring an outdoor market in 2020. Heyward’s efforts within the community have earned him multiple honors, including this season as the Cubs’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee.
Manager David Ross, his longtime teammate dating to Heyward’s rookie season with the Atlanta Braves, sees the community investment and work Heyward puts in is a direct reflection of who he is in the clubhouse as a mentor, leader and a quiet, example-setting figure.
What made Heyward great in a Cubs uniform extended behind the scenes. That is a legacy on-field numbers never can tarnish.
“This guy has been blessed with a lot of money, and you don’t hear about it,” Ross said. “You see it invested in others. … It comes from an unselfish place. It’s not about him. Anybody that’s been able to meet him, you’re getting a smile, you’re getting engagement, whether it’s in the community or a rookie here, he’s invested in people, and I think that’s what it says about him — I don’t know how often those people come around.”
()
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead play vs. Bengals; Skylar Thompson active for first time
It was leaning in this direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. And it indeed happened.
Tagovailoa, who was officially listed as questionable for Miami entering Thursday for the night game in Cincinnati, started against the Bengals. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead also played.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday in Miami and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the issue on Sunday for Tagovailoa after he was knocked back on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. Banging the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after getting checked on the field, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, both Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it was not a head injury, as the initially team announced during the game, but actually a back injury that originated on an earlier quarterback sneak and was exacerbated by Milano’s push that landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury concern was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back remained the greater issue.
Tagovailoa said what he was feeling in his back was affecting every twist and turn he needs to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s handoffs, pitches or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa responded, “that’s the plan,” when asked on Tuesday if he expects to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism from conversations he had with the quarterback.
With Tagovailoa playing he got to face Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks would play each other for the first time in the NFL and since their epic college showdown between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was out injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their rookie seasons in 2020.
Armstead started again while nursing a toe injury sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle popped up on the injury report on the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Paramount among Miami’s other players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations was cornerback Xavien Howard‘s status due to groin and glute ailments. The Dolphins also had safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) was added to the injury report Thursday morning.
Thompson active for first time; Wilson out
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State, was active for at Cincinnati, the first time he’s been active all season.
Thompson was likely active because Tagovailoa was on the injury report this week for back and ankle injuries. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played briefly in Tagovailoa’s place vs. the Bills but it was unclear who would have served as Bridgewater’s backup if he needed t play Thursday.
The Dolphins’ inactive players were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Erik Ezukanma, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Ezukanma was the only player who has been inactive for all four games. Igbinoghene, the former first-round pick, has been inactive for two of the four games.
Carter has been inactive for three games, mostly due to being in concussion protocol after the opener against New England.
This was the third game Gaskin has been inactive. Gaskin led the team in rushing last season with 612 yards.
Cincinnati’s inactive players were running back Trayveon Williams, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman and tight end Drew Sample.
Cracraft to active roster
Miami added wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to its active roster Thursday afternoon.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami didn’t have to make a corresponding move after signing Cracraft since it had an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
Ingram named Defensive Player of Month
Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram was named Defensive Player of the Month for September. Ingram, 33, had seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one recovered fumble (returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles heading into Thursday game.
Ingram is the only player in the league with two sacks and a defensive touchdown. He won the award September 2017 when he was with the Chargers. Ingram is the first Dolphins player to win the award since linebacker Jerome Baker in December 2021. Ingram had the tackle to keep Buffalo wide receiver inbounds on the game’s final play of the victory.
— NFL security is looking into the Dolphins’ Wednesday walkthrough at University of Cincinnati getting filmed by an outside observer, according to a league source. The Dolphins moved their Wednesday session to Cincinnati, adjusting to an earlier flight time due to Hurricane Ian, and held practice at the Bearcats’ football field, Nippert Stadium. Several plays from the walkthrough were filmed from high up in the stadium and posted on social media on Wednesday.
()
News
Vikings star Justin Jefferson wants to hit ‘The Griddy’ in another continent. He needs to bounce back to do that.
After bursting onto the scene with a career-high 184 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, Vikings star Justin Jefferson seemed well on his way to reaching his lofty goal of 2,000 yards.
Instead, Jefferson has been held in check the past couple of weeks. He was limited to 48 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles with cornerback Darius Slay shadowing him, then only managed 14 yards against the Detroit Lions with Jeffrey Okudah shadowing him.
It won’t get any easier for Jefferson this week against the New Orleans Saints with cornerback Marshon Lattimore likely shadowing him.
“He’s a great corner,” Jefferson said. “He’s good with his hands and good with his feet as well. I’m definitely looking forward to going against him. It’s going to be a battle.”
Aside from Lattimore following Jefferson around the field, the Saints will likely help with a safety over the top, as well.
It’s something the Lions did a lot last weekend with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell estimating that Jefferson had less than 10 snaps with single coverage.
“He’s going to see different variations of defenses that he’s going to have to have a plan for,’’ O’Connell said earlier this week. “We’re going to have to have a plan for him that obviously allows him to kind of move within our offense.”
Asked if he’s been frustrated by the ways opposing teams have defended this season, Jefferson said he’s come to expect this type of stuff.
“Just being the type of player I am, I know I’m going to get the double covers and the triple covers, “Jefferson said. “That leaves (K.J. Osborn) and (Adam Thielen) 1 on 1.”
That proved to be detrimental to the Lions last weekend as Osborn roasted his man in coverage on his way to hauling in a 28-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the difference.
“They’ve got to account for every single one of us,” Jefferson said. “It’s difficult to carry all of us at the same time. We’re definitely feeling confident in our game plan to win against them 1 on 1 if they want to play 1 on 1. I guess we’ll see.”
To be clear, though, Jefferson doesn’t want to be used solely as a decoy this season, nor do the Vikings want to use him in that way.
“There are opportunities throughout a game,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “Sometimes the plays that we had (the past couple of weeks) and the defenses they had called didn’t really mesh with getting him the ball. We certainly want to get him involved as much as we can.”
As for Kirk Cousins, while he wants to get Jefferson the ball as much as possible, he’s also not going to force anything throughout the game.
“Just keep trying to see week to week how teams defend and take advantage of opportunities when we can,” Cousins said. “The key will be offensive production regardless of who’s getting the ball. I think it will be important that we’re moving the football and scoring points is what matters, and however we do that is great by me.”
Some of this is on Jefferson. He needs to find a way to win his 1 on 1 matchup with more consistency.
After both Slay and Okudah got the best him the past couple of weeks, Jefferson will be looking for a bounce back against Lattimore.
If he does, Jefferson said he will definitely be breaking out his signature touchdown celebration in London.
“It’s going to be my first Griddy in another continent,” Jefferson said. “I’m excited.”
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead play vs. Bengals; Thompson active for first time
It was leaning in this direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. And it indeed happened.
Tagovailoa, who was officially listed as questionable for Miami entering Thursday for the night game in Cincinnati, started against the Bengals. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead also played.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday in Miami and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the issue on Sunday for Tagovailoa after he was knocked back on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. Banging the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after getting checked on the field, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, both Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it was not a head injury, as the initially team announced during the game, but actually a back injury that originated on an earlier quarterback sneak and was exacerbated by Milano’s push that landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury concern was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back remained the greater issue.
Tagovailoa said what he was feeling in his back was affecting every twist and turn he needs to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s handoffs, pitches or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa responded, “that’s the plan,” when asked on Tuesday if he expects to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism from conversations he had with the quarterback.
With Tagovailoa playing he got to face Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks would play each other for the first time in the NFL and since their epic college showdown between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was out injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their rookie seasons in 2020.
Armstead started again while nursing a toe injury sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle popped up on the injury report on the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Paramount among Miami’s other players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations was cornerback Xavien Howard‘s status due to groin and glute ailments. The Dolphins also had safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) was added to the injury report Thursday morning.
Thompson active for first time; Wilson out
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State, was active for at Cincinnati, the first time he’s been active all season.
Thompson was likely active because Tagovailoa was on the injury report this week for back and ankle injuries. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played briefly in Tagovailoa’s place vs. the Bills but it was unclear who would have served as Bridgewater’s backup if he needed t play Thursday.
The Dolphins’ inactive players were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Erik Ezukanma, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Ezukanma was the only player who has been inactive for all four games. Igbinoghene, the former first-round pick, has been inactive for two of the four games.
Carter has been inactive for three games, mostly due to being in concussion protocol after the opener against New England.
This was the third game Gaskin has been inactive. Gaskin led the team in rushing last season with 612 yards.
Cincinnati’s inactive players were running back Trayveon Williams, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman and tight end Drew Sample.
Cracraft to active roster
Miami added wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to its active roster Thursday afternoon.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami didn’t have to make a corresponding move after signing Cracraft since it had an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
Ingram named Defensive Player of Month
Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram was named Defensive Player of the Month for September. Ingram, 33, had seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one recovered fumble (returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles heading into Thursday game.
Ingram is the only player in the league with two sacks and a defensive touchdown. He won the award September 2017 when he was with the Chargers. Ingram is the first Dolphins player to win the award since linebacker Jerome Baker in December 2021. Ingram had the tackle to keep Buffalo wide receiver inbounds on the game’s final play of the victory.
Getting ready
Thursday games are a tough turnaround. Preparation is vital, and for most players it began Sunday night after the Bills game.
“I got in the ice tub and hot tub immediately,” safety Jevon Holland said. “I went straight to it.”
Running back Raheem Mostert was among those who started preparations Sunday night.
“We’ve got to take care of our bodies,” he said. “They opened up the facility right after the game so we can get in here and do what we needed to do in order to get prepared for Thursday.”
Safety Brandon Jones said playing at night helps a bit.
“That kind of gives us that whole day to do a little bit more recovery,” he said. “The mental side of the game, it kind of grows from there. But it’s for sure a quick turnaround. But these Thursday games, from my experience, it’s been two years, are really fun.”
Don’t believe the hype
The Dolphins, who entered Thursday as one of two undefeated teams in the NFL along with Philadelphia (3-0) have risen in various power ratings and they’ve become a hot topic nationally. Coach McDaniel has instructed his players to be wary of the chatter and not to get caught up in narratives, good or bad.
“We’re trying to win football games, and more importantly, in the process we’re trying to get better every week so we’re playing our best football at the end of the season because that’s where you’re truly judged,” he said.
“So none of the power rankings or the hype factor in on that. To me, I try to cater to any of the guys that are in love with attention and let them know that, ‘Hey, if you still want this attention, keep winning.’ ” …
— NFL security is looking into the Dolphins’ Wednesday walkthrough at University of Cincinnati getting filmed by an outside observer, according to a league source. The Dolphins moved their Wednesday session to Cincinnati, adjusting to an earlier flight time due to Hurricane Ian, and held practice at the Bearcats’ football field, Nippert Stadium. Several plays from the walkthrough were filmed from high up in the stadium and posted on social media on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
()
News
What we learned from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from Justin Fields
On Justin Fields’ biggest play of Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans, he was hoping for something even bigger. On the Chicago Bears’ fifth snap of their opening drive — third-and-9 from their 36 — Fields was confident receiver Darnell Mooney could spring free for a potential big gain on a deep corner route. But as much as Fields wanted that big play, Mooney was steered inside by cornerback Steven Nelson, and the two became tangled for a moment.
The deepest shot never came open.
To the same side, Equanimeous St. Brown gained separation on a shorter corner route.
“But my feet just weren’t ready for that,” Fields explained.
Beneath St. Brown, Dante Pettis had plenty of cushion as he sat down on his route near the numbers 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Still, even with the cleanest pocket he had all day and ample time to throw, Fields never established the proper rhythm to throw and instead took off through the pocket then toward the left sideline, rocketing into the open field for what would become the longest run of his career — a 29-yard burst that sparked a Bears touchdown drive.
Fields was asked Wednesday how he processed that play and whether, during video review, he had recognized opportunities to pull the trigger to open receivers.
“I really just wanted Moon,” he said. “I thought it was a good matchup, but the corner ended up playing outside leverage.”
A day later, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was asked for his feedback on that sequence.
“What you’d love to see him do is go all the way down (from Mooney deep) to Pettis there on the checkdown,” Getsy said. “But that’s who he is. When he has that moment to be able to create space and time (with his legs), we definitely don’t want to take that away from him. So I wouldn’t say he necessarily hung on to (Mooney’s route) too long. It’s just, OK, once that collision happened (between Mooney and Nelson), find your checkdown. And then if that wasn’t there, now it’s time to get out.”
These are the little moments, within failed plays and big gains, in which the coaching process at Halas Hall continues to be instrumental. Fields is off to a miserably slow start through three games, ranked 32nd in the league in completions (23), passing yards (297) and passer rating (50.0) and the wheelman of a sputtering offense that ranks last in total yardage.
Still, amid the frustration and the accompanying push to turn things around, the Bears are finding a handful of reasons to remain encouraged. Getsy spoke with reporters for 15 minutes Thursday afternoon in Lake Forest. Here are three things we learned.
1. No one at Halas Hall believes Justin Fields is consistently failing to pull the trigger on open passing plays.
Fields took exception to that suggestion Wednesday, which came immediately after he detailed his process on the 29-scramble.
“You’ve just got to listen to your feet and throw the ball on time,” he said.
Getsy echoed that sentiment Thursday, rejecting the premise that the coaching staff has shown a mistrust in its young quarterback with conservative play-calling.
“It’s not like we we’ve been intimidated to call a (pass) play by any means,” Getsy said. “We’re calling the game that we feel is best to attack with our matchups. … Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
The Bears chose to run the ball more than once against the Texans in third-and-medium or third-and-long situations. But Getsy emphasized that much of that was situationally dictated.
“It’s not the sexiest thing in the world to run the ball on third-and-6,” he said. “But when we feel like we have advantageous things playing into our hands, we’re going to do whatever it takes. Whether it’s a run, a pass, a screen, whatever it is — we’re going to do it. We put a lot of time into trying to find those matchups for ourselves and that’s part of it.”
2. Fields’ first interception actually included ‘phenomenal footwork,’ a bright spot according to Getsy.
Fields’ first quarter pick on a pass to tight end Cole Kmet up the seam was one of his ugliest moments in a shaky performance. But Getsy was impressed with Fields’ ability to adjust within the play to how quickly Kmet popped open.
Texans slot cornerback Desmond King reacted so quickly to a possible screen pass to Mooney to the left that Kmet shot free almost immediately.
“It happened much faster than we anticipated,” Getsy said. “Cole just popped.”
That required Fields to speed up in his drop in order to set up to throw.
“He actually did a great job of shutting his feet down,” Getsy said.
Fields’ pass, though, was nowhere near Kmet, caught instead by Texans safety Jalen Pitre. The Bears quarterback noted Wednesday that the ball slipped out of his hand a bit as he threw. Which, truthfully, shouldn’t buy him much forgiveness. Getsy also noted some mechanical glitches on the throw.
“He got a little bit long with his delivery, long with his stride,” Getsy said. “So whenever it came out of his hand, you could tell it just came out funny.”
Getsy labeled Fields’ decision-making and in-play adjustment as “brilliant.”
“He just missed a throw,” Getsy said. “We just have to make it where he doesn’t miss those throws.”
3. The production of the running game has been a major plus.
The Bears are averaging an NFC-best 186.7 rushing yards while also posting a 5.4 yards-per-rush average. For three games, they have committed to the run and been assertive in establishing control in that area with the offensive line playing nasty, the receivers contributing as blockers outside and Fields handling his pre-snap responsibilities well. For Getsy, that has been an impressive return on investment for what the Bears worked on all summer.
“From the very beginning, when we walked into training camp, we made that the focus of who we wanted to be and the way we wanted to play the game,” Getsy said. “And they have taken that by the reins for sure. Our play style reflects that. The way they are firing off the football, the way they are finishing, all that stuff. That was the No. 1 thing we said we were going to do.
“We wanted our tape to look a certain way, and those guys have definitely accepted that challenge and done a really nice job.”
()
News
Fentanyl bust in Bloomington likely the Midwest’s biggest ever, city’s police chief says
A 36-year-old man is in federal custody after an arrest in Bloomington last month in what the city’s police chief says likely is the biggest seizure of fentanyl pills ever in the Midwest.
Nearly 109,000 fentanyl pills, weighing more than 24 pounds, were seized Aug. 31 at a hotel following the arrest of Marcus Trice on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a Thursday news conference.
To put the bust in perspective, Hodges said, approximately 63,000 pills of the deadly drug were seized all of last year by law enforcement agents and officers from the North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which covers Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Trice, of Seattle, Wash., was charged in U.S. District Court on Sept. 20 with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to documents. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison.
Trice first was charged on Sept. 1 in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree possession with intent to distribute and credit card fraud.
Bloomington officers were sent to the hotel on a fraud report after Trice was suspected of using another person’s identity to pay for a room. After Trice was taken into custody, officers discovered the pills in his luggage, Hodges said.
The small round blue “M-Box 30” pills are suspected to be counterfeit Oxycodone, according to the state charges.
“We locked him up, and God willing he’s going to stay in there,” Hodges said, adding he believes Trice had been in Bloomington “for just a few hours.”
Detectives with the police department’s special investigation unit worked with the DEA Task Force on additional follow-up on the case. On Sept. 20, Trice was taken into federal custody, where he remains.
Bloomington, like many other cities across the country, has seen an increase in opioid overdoses and opioid-related overdose deaths, Hodges said. This year, the city has had a record 12 overdose deaths, compared with seven in 2019, eight in 2020 and six last year.
“This is killing a lot of people in Minnesota,” Hodges said.
‘I don’t know how often those people come around’: Jason Heyward’s lasting impact with the Chicago Cubs goes beyond his numbers — and big contract
Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead play vs. Bengals; Skylar Thompson active for first time
Vikings star Justin Jefferson wants to hit ‘The Griddy’ in another continent. He needs to bounce back to do that.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead play vs. Bengals; Thompson active for first time
What we learned from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from Justin Fields
Fentanyl bust in Bloomington likely the Midwest’s biggest ever, city’s police chief says
Amylyx’s ALS drug is FDA approved
Where will Naz Reid’s minutes come for Timberwolves?
Durable Leonard Williams battled ‘ego vs. body’ before ending consecutive games streak
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed