Finance
Beat Cancer – Graviola and the Rainforest Healing Powers
GRAVIOLA – GUANABAN – SOURSOP – Part I
A Miracle Plant from the Amazon Region
Latin Name: Annona Muriaca
THE SANE HEALING SOLUTION and CANCER CURE – SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN!!!!!
“The time has come” – how many times we are hearing this sentence, nevertheless it is true because we are living in times of huge challenges, changes and shifts where secrets of many different aspect of life are getting revealed to be known by the public – people also are more courageous to speak out what all should know and YES, if millions KNOW a fact, those who are hiding solutions, will have to surrender.
The biggest lie about Cancer Treatments and Chemo Therapy
The Powers of Graviola (Guanabana in Brazil – Soursop USA)
1) Beats 12 kind of types of cancer such as Breast Cancer, Abdominal Cancer, Ovary Cancer, Uterus Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Boon Cancer, Pancreas Cancer, Skin Cancer, Blood Cancer (Leukemia), Bladder Cancer, Liver Cancer
NO SIDE EFFECTS, NATURAL NUTRIENT CURE!!!
Salubrious way back to a healthy state
2) The Fruit contains a substance called ACETOGENIN that has been proven as 10.000 (ten thousand times) stronger as ACETOGENIN, the drug used for Chemo therapy all over the world with the result of 90% to 10% survivors only – a Bingo Game with the life of people in all nations because the cure is already known.
3) As it is a NUTRIENT it works from INSIDE OUT – eating up the cancer cells, any kind of viruses, bacteria etc. Nutrients have no side effects on our body!!! – unbelievable, miraculous, BUT TRUE (I had the honor to experience many people with cancer even in a very advanced state who were getting well with a Power Juice containing Graviola and there are 1000s in Latin America who had the chance to know about it since 9 years of applications. Solution, Real Cure and permanently heal without Chemo. In case that the doctors ordain Chemo this Special prepared Juice has the powers to protect the healthy cells from burning and allows just the cancer cells to be destroyed, no nausea, no hair loss, neither any other common side effects taking that power plant of healing simultaneously.
MY mother would not be alive without Graviola.
It is TIME TO SHARE and to SHAKE the World of Cancer and to shift the 90% to 10% into a 10% to 90% of survivors!!!
here is the chance to learn about a fact that there is something that has the power to cure cancer, that it has been scientifically proven and that it has been hidden away from people because it comes from Mother Nature and can not be patented in any way.
General Information: About the Plant:
Graviola is an ever green tree growing in the Amazon region of Brazil and in other countries that are touched by the Amazon Forest. It also grows in the tropical rainforest of North America. He grows up to 15 meter high covered with green, long and glossy leaves. His divine fruit is green sometimes a bit yellow shining, has the form of a human heart with a skin looking kind like a big cactus. Its white fruit flesh is eatable and people can buy it on the local Markets. The diameter of the fruit is 20 to 40 cm and local people are eating it out of the hand, the pulp is used to produce a refreshing sour-acid drink or as sorbet.
Indian Tribes use Graviola as medicine since Centuries
Graviola counts with a very long history in the tribal herbal natural medicine. There are Healing substances in every part of the plant: a part of the powerful effects of the fruit we find high effective substances in the leaves, the roots, the trunk, the bark and the seeds. Indian Tribes know about the value of that miraculous tree and they are using the different parts tor multiple and diverse diseases and health Imbalances. Some examples:
In Brazil Roots, Trunk and leaves are used as sedative tee and against nervousness, in other Latin America countries as sedative and as heart tonic medium, also for Diabetes. The leave tee is also used for lever problems and mixed with olive oil it is used for Rheumatism, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis pain in Peru. In Brazil they prepare a mixture out of an immature fruit mixed with Olive oil as extern treatment against Arthritis and Rheumatism.
Leaves are also used against Parasites in Brazil and against Catarrh in Peru.
Fruit, Seeds and Leaves are applied against fever, all kind of parasites, worms, diarrhea, in Brazil also to help increasing the milk of women after giving birth.
In other countries such as Haiti, West Indies and Jamaica are using Graviola as anti spasmodic, sedative, coughs and flu, as nerve strengthening tee, for asthma, hypertension and all kind of parasites, diarrhea and problems at childbirth.
Graviola and Science –
Cancer Research – Scientific Results on Graviola
The Graviola Fruit is already under research since the late 39 of last century – At that Time the science found out that the plant has components, natural principles and properties called “Annonacaeous Acetogenins”, natural chemicals that are confirmed to be highly effective against many kind of tumor cells with components that are found as toxins that kills the cancer cells in a very specific way. Simply spoken Graviola has components that are able to isolate every cancer cell, to build a kind of bubble around it avoiding that the cancer cell can get any further nutrient, so it dies. The dead cancer cells are eliminated by the own body system without any side effects. Those components are hidden in all parts of the tree and in different combination they are used for many different kind of disease. They are documented as anti-microbus, anti-parasitic, antitumorous, anti-cancerous, anti-depressive and anti-spasmodic. Several study results have been published but few people reacted.
Since 1976 profound researches of the National Cancer Institute of the USA resulted in curing an “Adenocarcinoma” of the large intestine after short time. The therapeutic effect confirmed the power of Graviola and her components. This powerful component has been discovered by the German Research Scientist and Oncologist Helmut Keller and with three more Scientists they realized many studies on Graviola. As the Plant does NOT ALLOW any chemical process without losing the healing powers never nobody got to know about this effective cancer treatment. WHY??? – because it only works in natural form and a plant cannot be patented in any form, so the Pharmaceutical World and the Monopoles could not get any profit from it and that is the reason they hided the information.
Result:
Graviola contains very active, cytotoxic effects against cancer cells with a chemo therapeutic power that is 10.000 x stronger as Adriamicin, the drug that is used for traditional Chemo Therapy, – without any kind of side effects!
(Since a while the HSI is offering now the copies of the results that can be bought for 25,00USD)
After the confirmation that Graviola can cure naturally Cancer the National Health Institute has indicated 20 Labs to studies the plant during 20 years without any result to transform the active principles into a valid remedy. At the end they gave up and let the miraculous findings in the drawer of their institutes.
Since 1996 other groups of scientists did researches on Graviola and found out that the fruit possesses characteristics against tumor formation and that it produces selective toxins against different kinds of cancer cells, without attacking healthy cells. They confirmed the findings of their results were published 8 different clinical studies.
The different studies of different laboratories resulted in incredible findings that the Acetogenines of Graviola have an unbeatable component in prevention of enzyme formations, which are only found in the diaphragm by tumors and cancer cells. That is the reason, why they are poisonous only for cancer cells without attacking healthy cells. The Acetonines recognize the sick cells isolates the individual cancer cells and for missing nutrients the cancer cell dies.
In the year 1997 a small group of scientists found out, that Graviola contains also alkaloids which have an anti-depressive effect. In the same year the PARDU UNIVERSITY published the information that they discovered even more powers within Graviola. Their clinical studies confirmed that the “Annonacae Acetonine” in Graviola are so effective, that they do not only kill normal cancer cells, but that they are also very effective in killing those cancer cells that are resistant on Chemo Therapy. This investigation explained how that is possible: Those cancer cells that survive the Chemo Therapy are developing resistance against many other kind of drugs, called Multi-Drug-Resistant (MDR) what makes them immune against any treatment and leads the patient 100% to death.
After 20 Year of research the Pharma Industry got aware of the Plant and started research by their own seeking a form and way to transform the active principles and components into a cancer remedy. They also failed. Graviola does not allow any kind of chemical reproduction. It is reconfirmed that Graviola only works as it grows in nature and it beats cancer better then any synthetic drug or heavy poison rays. Until today many different groups of scientists are still researching to create a similar product as Annonacins and it still works only like it grown in Nature.
All that information has been kept in secret because Pharmacies could not transform it into something that would give them a huge profit. So they gave proof that they are not really interested in heal people but in making huge profits from those who are already sufficiently hidden by the disease itself. Why would somebody create so many unnecessary pain when there is something much stronger and without any life threatening side effect.
At the end of the nineties one of the Scientists who was part of one of the research teams broke the silence for reasons of consciousness and some of the reports were accessible for the medicine world. Simultaneously some people from Brazil got kind of divine guidance to go to the Amazon and to study the Plants of the Rainforest. They were integrating the native people to learn from them as their knowledge about healing plants of the Rainforest is reaching back in time for many centuries.
The good thing is that for one time in this world the science is NOT finding a way of manipulation – the power of healing cancer lies in Graviola and several further plants that God preserved to be used like the Almighty lets it grow. It is a blessing for Mankind and a gift from Mother Earth – A wake up call to become conscious and to start honoring the gifts we have forgotten that they exist. When we destroy the rainforests we destroy the lungs of our planet and without oxygen all life will die. We need to open up our hearts to understand that all what we experience has a solution and all what we suffer of different kind of disease has a natural way of cure in nature.
Graviola shows us the way
Nutritive Values of Graviola
Minerals
Iron, potassium, calcium, copper, magnesium, manganese, sodium, phosphorus, sulfur, Selenium, zinc,
Vitamines
Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin C
In addition
Dietary fibers, Tannin, Proteins, Lipides
Ethno-medical Uses of Graviola in different Tropical Countries and USA
Latin America:
Brazil:
Abscesses, Tumors, Edemas, Worms, all kind of Parasites, Bronchitis, Breathing Difficulties, Coughs, Diabetes, Digestive Imbalances, Dysentery, Intestine Parasites, the Intestinal/Colic Attacks, Fever, Liver Problems, Neuralgias, Nervousness, general Body Pain, Rheumatism, Tetanus
Peru
Tumors of all kind, Intern Ulcers, Parasites, Lice, Hypertension Diabetes, Dysentery, Indigestion, Inflammation, Flu, Liver Disorders, Spasms, Fever and as a Sedative
Panama:
Tumors, Ulcers, Parasites, Worms, Digestive Disorders (Dyspepsia), Diarrhea and Kidney Problems: Renal Insufficiency – Renal Failure
Mexico:
Tapeworm, Indigestion, Diarrhea, Dysentery, Fever, Chest Colds, Ringworm, Scurvy, Styptic (bleeding)
The Caribbean:
Colds, chills, fever, flu, diarrhea, indigestion, nervousness, palpitations, rash, spasms, skin disease, and as a sedative and calmative agent
Curacao:
Gallbladder Problems, Nervousness, as a Sedative and Calmative Agent, Childbirth
Haiti:
Parasites, Lice, Flu, Digestive Sluggishness, Diarrhea, Fever, Coughs, Pain, Weakness, Wounds, Pellagra, Nervousness, Cardiopathy, Spasms, Sedative, Lactation Aid after Childbirth,
Jamaica:
Parasites, Worms, Asthma, Fevers, Heart Disease, Hypertension, Lactation Aid after Childbirth, Nervousness, Sedative, Spasms, Tetanus, Water Retention and general Weakness,
Trinidad:
Ringworms, Blood Cleaning Agent, Hypertension, Palpitations, Fainting, Insomnia, Lactation Aid after Childbirth, Flu,
USA:
Cancer, Tumors, Ulcers, Fungal Infections, Intestine Parasites, Hypertension, Depression
Asia – Malaysia
Furuncles, Coughs, Colds, Diarrhea, Dermatosis, Hypertension, Rheumatism, and to Reduce Bleeding
British West Indies:
Tumors, Intestine Parasites, Asthma, Childbirth, Lactation Aid, Hypertension
Other Countries:
Cancer, Kidney Problems, Bladder Insufficiency, Liver Disorders, Dysentery, Malaria, Stomach Problems, Ringworm, Lice, Parasites, Childbirth, Asthma, Hypertension, Heart Disease, Arthritis, Scurvy and as a Sedative
Native Wisdom
After learning about ethnological medicine and their high evolved knowledge we should ask ourselves who is more advanced. They have no hospitals and they have NO CANCER or did you ever see a Native in a Cancer Department of a Hospital? They do not have Laboratories, they don’t transform any plant into a pill and they are heal.
The Natives still show us today how to live with nature and how nature provides all what we need for a healthy life. What do we as the so called Civilized World with Nature and with ourselves? We allow destructive exploitation, depletion, exhaustive cultivation, robber economy, not only with Mother Nature but also with our own lives. We burn the candle at two ends disrespecting the holiness of our body. We abuse a maximum and the end is deadly disease. Is that a wonder? No it is just a consequence of our issues, our habits, our believe systems and our actions, of out thoughts, words and the ability to look away when things are not in harmony with the cosmic order. We just don’t care when it does not hit us personally. To heal really we have to heal ALL THE REALMS we are living in otherwise we only get a momentum cure. Can you feel that? It is NOT a question of understanding but of feeling!!!!! We shot our feelings down
You go against your feelings and you get sick!!!
How many times a day we do that???? We have to come back to the heart and stand up to safe the natural resources that are still intact like the rainforest as biggest source of healing plants that exists in our world.
A German Doctor made holiday in the Amazon Region and he was wondering how many natural remedies are there on the market. He took some of the to try and as I started to teach in Germany about Graviola and the Rainforest he showed up and said: I am director of a Hospital and I was looking for a way to make people the Amazonian Healing Powers available. I our Hospital we have a new system and are open for alternative healing methods. We offer open Seminaries and you can come whenever you want to talk about cancer and other disease. I did for Diabetes….. it was amazing
So the Western Countries are learning about Graviola and the Healing Powers of Graviola, the miraculous fruit that brings never ending surprises to people with cancer and other heavy disease. Graviola is a chance for all those who are hidden by Cancer or one of the other diseases of civilization.
This Newsletter again is a Wake up Call and a Chance to survive Cancer. I
Graviola is not only a miracle against cancer cells, but has also components (results of researches) that can eliminate other chemicals like cortisone, drugs and all kind poisons in our body. This is UNIQUE as Cortisone remains into people’s bodies forever with the horrendous side effect that people are gaining weight fro nothing. Graviola is the power of life that is able to clean all poisons we are exposed today in our daily life in air, water and nutrients. It has the amazing natural potency to clean and to regenerate our body cells. Just remember that our body is the Holy Temple of Life that deserves all our respect because the body makes us the gift to be alive and to experience this wonderful personal journey on this beautiful planet, to have fun and grow in all senses when we maintain us in a healthy state.
This Plant and many others are a gift of Divine Source and Mother Earth preserved for our times to remember the love we should have for our divine vehicle, for ourselves and for all life. Divine Source and Mother Earth have the medium for people who have lost faith in the daily battle for survival.
This fruit has the form of a huge heart to show you even by its form that only the heart can heal without any kind of human manipulation, pure and natural like it is given.
A little insight of my own experiences:
As Multi-Dimensional Free Way Healer I learned to go straight to the cause of a disease that is created by denying feelings, psychic shocks, and heavy experiences on heart and soul level as well as body misuse of any kind. It can be karmic origin or even living on a place that is over poisoned by electricity or environmental. Nevertheless we can never get sick when our body defense is working properly and that opens the door to all what we experience. The way of cause and effect never fails and even incurable disease is curable by cosmic law. I always was driven to the Rainforest and I knew deep within that some kind of cure for the physical body should exist in that huge natural pharmacy of Mother Earth. I asked God to get something into my hands that helps people faster to understand and faster to heal so they can learn on big scale and not just one by one.
7 years ago – I was at about to travel to Germany and the day before a friend of my spiritual group from years ago over sudden crossed my way and she asked me when I am going to travel again to Germany and if I could help the next time I go to open an enterprise that sells Amazon Natural Nutrients that are a power house of healing and there is nobody who speaks well German. Well, the word Amazon was hitting me like an electric shock and I was just going the next day… Is this the answer of my prayers I thought. After one week something drove me to get in touch and I felt the obligation to call. The representative came to present the products, 7 at that time. He started to explain each one and as I held the bottle of a mixture of Graviola and 6 other anti cancerous components in my hands instantaneously my entire body was increasing tremendous heat waves and source transmitted: that is what you have asked for. Of course I studied all I had to and stood in Germany for 9 month to get the information out fighting the meanings and beliefs of traditional cancer cure.
There are so many cases I was testimony of that it would fill books and it would made you cry as it does with 100s of people when they hear at the annual gathering people telling their stories of survival in the last moment – their despair facing death and their families without a penny left because no assurance would take the bills anymore – family selling everything they have to safe a beloved one.
One friend of mine Brazilian Plastic Surgery Specialist got Leukemia Myeloid and the needed urgently a cell transplant – she was on a list number 989 – I past 4 month with her working on her and finally we could access the products and the doctor of the enterprise said to her: You know that you are in the hands of God? Yes – but nevertheless we will give it a try – you got to take 5 different products and we found a sponsor – today she has a foundation for abandoned animals – she left her wheel chair behind and she is fine!!!!
All those experiences are divine one by one but I think that more people need to know about it – from mouth to mouth it is just to slow – there are so many people suffering for nothing. The Lady who became director of the German enterprise had 5 types of cancer – 5 children – her best friend a director of a Hispital – he told her to go home and to spend the last time with her children – that his art has come to an end and that he is so sorry. At home a friend passed by and told her about those products – she loves life and she took one product only – after a week she felt stronger – her life powers came back she felt that she could make it and she said she would only go and show up front of her doctor and friend when she was fine. After 6 month she visited him in the hospital – he cried and asked what she did – she talked about the products and halleluiah the doctor today is working in his hospital with those products too. There is not only hope THERE IS HEALING OUT THERE and people need to be informed!
Here some more evidence I found in different reports of the 100 strongest Underground Cures:
CANCER “MAGIC BULLET” DISCOVERED – but drug giant hushes it up!
10,000 times stronger than chemotherapy with no adverse side effects
DARYL S. HAD 12 TUMORS IN HIS PROSTATE. But he received a cutting-edge treatment that helped save his life. And… In 3 months, his PSA dropped AND THE TUMORS DISAPPEARED
HOW? Daryl’s secret was the help of an amazing tree that grows deep in the Amazon rainforest. Called Graviola, it may well prove to be the ultimate cancer-fighter. Studies by the National Cancer Institute already show that Graviola extract is 10,000 times stronger than top chemotherapy drugs…
Yet it’s incredible precision hunts down cancer cells while leaving healthy cells completely alone! Graviola just seems to “know” which cells to kill and which to avoid. There’s no nausea, no hair loss, no weight loss, no weakening of the immune system.
The news about Graviola sent shockwaves through HSI’s extensive medical network. But the story behind Graviola is just as shocking.
As we learned, this lifesaving discovery was very nearly denied to mankind. And I’m sorry to say the reason is that somebody sat on the research. The trail of evidence clearly shows…
For 7 long years, a billion-dollar drug company covered it up!
What’s more, this is undoubtedly not the first time that something like this has happened. Following is a textbook example of how modern drug research works, and how your health falls victim to the pursuit of money and power:
It all started in the early 1990s, when this well-known drug giant started pouring money into the search for a cancer cure…
What gave Jacqueline the power to CONQUER BREAST CANCER?
JACQUELINE HAD BREAST CANCER, but she also had a huge advantage in her battle. Best of all, it works by using your own body’s army of natural “killer cells.” So, it actually makes you feel more energetic, rather than sapping your strength. Like many such firms, they were intrigued by the healing powers of rainforest plants. They discovered that Graviola was being used by Amazon Indians to treat a huge range of diseases. And when they tested its cancer-fighting powers, bingo, they discovered a revolution…
But you can’t make megabucks from any cure UNLESS YOU PATENT IT…
And no one can patent a tree that’s been around for millions of years. So the drug firm tried for seven years to come up with man-made duplicates. But they hit a brick wall. Try as they might, they couldn’t match Mother Nature. Finally, they tossed in the towel…
Okay, they’re in business to make money. Fine. But let me ask you…
If the research files for this breakthrough were sitting on your desk, what would you do with them? Call a news conference? Send out press releases?
At the very least, wouldn’t you publish them all in a prominent medical journal? After all, more than 6 million Americans have died from cancer in the last few decades.
Think how many might have been saved if a discovery like this had been available. But, instead of turning it over to independent researchers…….-
They boxed it up, put it on the shelf – AND TURNED OFF THE LIGHT
Happily, one courageous researcher just couldn’t live with that decision. He spilled the beans… and the result may turn out to be the most life-saving substance on earth. More clinical trials are needed, but more than 20 studies to date have already established that…
Graviola can wipe out 12 types of cancer cells, including breast, prostate, colon, lung and pancreatic tumors
Yet, unlike any chemotherapy drug, it leaves healthy cells undamaged.
A miracle? Perhaps. Yet even now, not one drug company we know of has picked it up and run with it.
WHY? Same reason. No one can legally patent it.
Are you starting to see?
AMAZON MIRACLE TREE fights much more than cancer
While scientific research on Graviola has focused on its cancer-fighting powers, the tree has been used for centuries by tribal healers to treat an astonishing array of diseases:
*hypertension
*flu
*ringworm
*rheumatism
*muscle spasm
*diarrhea neuralgia
*scurvy
*malaria
*insomnia
*rashes
*dysentery
*arthritis
HSI-Reports
My report continues here: Healings -Cures – and Lies about Conventional Treatments
True example: In Germany one of the Patients of Dr. D. Hamer (working on the psychic shocks for cancer cure) suffered breast Cancer and she was asked three times in the hospital if she is Jewish and she denied – she had family members who were but she wasn’t. She was wondering first why they asked that. The next day another doctor appeared in her Hospital room offering her a heavy treatment apart of the chemo therapy and he told her that people with cancer have only 10% chances to survive but she could be one of the 10% when she would accept this incredible expensive proposal. The got aware of why she was asked if she is Jewish and as it was not the same doctor, she answered, sorry I cannot do that as I am Jewish – the doctor replied: oh I didn’t know and leaving the room he remarked: you will be fine anyways…… can you believe that? But that is the truth about heavy and expensive treatments and people believe the Chemo (90% are not making it) and suffer for nothing…. The Lady reported the doctors and left the hospital. One thing is the big lie about Cancer – the other side has the solution and is not sufficiently known yet to help many people and children avoiding so much unnecessary pain. You will become porter of the secret – during May I will send out a report about the plant and how to get the juice product that is saving 1000s of lives since 9 years in Latin America and 5 other countries – not in USA yet apart of some friends of mine I sent the product to help them get well.
(She is German and the report is to find on Dr Hamer’s German Website)
Conclusion
What more can I say now as that I have experiences with Graviola since 7 years – As I learned by guidance how cases are set into motion that ends up in heavy disease or chronicle disease, even aids is one of the biggest lies, during this year I will publish more reports on products and natural powers for many of diseases that are used by the science to as a good income instead to inform about simple cures from inside out. Graviola helps reproducing the killer cells without our body that is the reason self defense it growing fast as the own body helps the nutrients to fight the sick cells in the body structure -any of them.
The latest studies in Brazil have confirmed that the product combination with Graviola has a component that kills even the Hospital Virus – this is a killer virus without cure until today that is 1000% deadly – we got results that are amazing. In the meanwhile the component who does that that been found.
We are working to get information out to doctors and alternative healers. There is so much to learn and to do because the greatest shift has to be done in education. It is not easy to teach people who have been driven in only one direction to believe denying all other ways,even if their own life depends on that.
The reason of cancer is a psychic shock and it is not so difficult to learn about it – recreate your life from inside out and use the fruits, plants and natural elements that Mother Earth grows so we can get well. Let’s open our hearts and minds for the Amazon Rainforest and join people work fro the protection of this last wonder of an intact ecosystem and stop burning down 5000 square miles each day so some people can make their profit. They are killing life itself and we are the crown of creation and should honor all LIFE in first place as holy!!!!
And don’t forget: Miracles of life are there for everybody
Blessings and time for reflection
Regina E.H.Ariel
Finance
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Additional Resources
- Pay Per Click on Bing
- Pay Per Click on Google
Finance
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Finance
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Finance
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Finance
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
Finance
How to Stop Being Resigned to Living With an Alcoholic
Alcoholism is an illness that can be much harder for those living with an alcoholic than it is for the alcoholic. Those with an alcoholic parent or spouse know the hardship of constantly worrying that their loved one will drive while intoxicated, sell personal valuables in order to finance their habit or go on a binge and disappear for days.
For many living with an alcoholic means constantly worrying about paying the bills, having to clean up after their alcoholic loved one, looking out for various signs of alcoholism, dealing with abuse, and even being unable to sleep from fear of what will happen next.
Instead of allowing or becoming resigned to the situation you must fight back. This is the only way to ensure better future! Use these top 5 tips to make a positive change to your live.
1. Take an honest look at the alcoholic: Recognizing the line between social drinking and alcohol abuse is not always easy to identify. Although an individual who only drinks a few glasses during the weekend might not be considered an alcoholic, anyone who drinks to the point that it affects their regular life can be considered to be abusing alcohol.
Talk to the alcoholic parent or spouse. Sit down and ask them why they drink. Discus worrying symptoms that indicate alcoholism such as drinking to the point of blacking out, needing to drink to feel better about their life and feeling ashamed over their drinking habits.
2. Let the alcoholic accept the consequences: To get out of resignation, let the alcoholic experience the negative consequences of drinking and do not let yourself take on responsibility for their actions. When living with an alcoholic do not call in for them if they miss work, never purchase alcohol for them, do not help them to bed or cleaning up the empty bottles after they have been drinking. To stay out of debt and get them to see how bad the situation has become do not buy alcohol for them or give them money to buy more.
3. Accept the reality: To change your life with an alcoholic parent or spouse, you need to accept the reality. Do not live in denial or make excuses for the signs of alcoholism being displayed. You should also not feel guilty or try to threaten or bribe them into giving up alcohol. Instead, deal with your own emotions, because this is the only thing you have power to control.
4. Do not engage: When living with an alcoholic, you are likely to notice that when heavily drinking they may start arguments, throw items around, or become verbally abusive. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into playing mind games or involved in fights! Make sure your spouse experiences being loved by you but detach yourself from the situation. If needed, leave the house for a few hours or go out with friends. By not accepting the outburst and bad behaviours they will see even faster that they need help.
5. Get Support: The road to recovery will not happen in just a few weeks or months. For some the process can take years! To get the emotional support needed to recognize and treat the signs of alcoholism therapists, support groups, online forums and even eBook systems can be accessed.
These treatment methods are enormously helpful for both the alcoholic and the individuals living with an alcoholic.
Jeremy Lin’s stereotype-busting run with Knicks the focus of new HBO doc ‘38 at the Garden’
Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year
Readers and writers: As summer becomes fall, 8 kid-worthy books to help ease the transition
Soucheray: Nobody thought to ask, where are the hungry children?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?
Working Strategies: ‘Quiet quitting?’ Try being honest instead
Man shot by law enforcement in North Branch, is expected to survive
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will BNT Hit $1 Soon?
Mike Lupica: Jacob deGrom was good on a night the Mets needed him to be great
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Back on Track With Burn Tax Surge
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Tech4 weeks ago
How to Spot a Phishing Attack