Best Way To Stop Drinking Alcohol All On Your Own

Consuming alcoholic beverages is extremely dangerous for both ones physical and mental well being. It might end up wrecking your life, family and personal relationships, and not to mention your career prospects, yet luckily there’s a tested plan to quit drinking alcohol, and additionally what I consider to be the best way to stop drinking on your own.

The initial step for making an attempt to quit drinking alcohol could include things like figuring out reasons why you want to give up drinking. While some factors could be fairly general (relevant to all alcoholics), there may be others which may only be specific to you. Create a list of your top reasons to stop drinking, and you could also seek your friends help to complete your list. Keep the list in a secure and really noticeable place as you may need to consult it every now and then to renew your motivation. It would even be better to keep the list in multiple locations, say, beside the shaving mirror in the bathroom, stuck on the fridge door and in your wallet, so to increase its visibility.

If you are a chronic and hardened alcoholic, it might not be easy for you to put a complete stop to drinking alcohol on the first day. The right program then would be to reduce the daily quantity and continue reducing it progressively. Make up a strategy for lessening your consumption on a routine basis and also set a day for finally quitting alcohol for once and all.

Continue to keep analyzing how well you’re progressing on a routine basis, say, not less than 30 days to make your new behavior become a new daily habit. Make a record of the positive aspects you’re encountering, but there could be bad days too, so consider them like stepping stones in your progress.

In case your self-help plan fails to deliver, there’s no reason to get demoralized about your own personal capabilities and self-belief, as alcohol dependency is really a disease. It might have seriously affected your vital body organs such as your liver, pancreas, heart, kidney, digestion and so forth. In many cases, therefore, you may need expert medical help for treatment. There are certain medicines that will help you overcome your alcohol addiction, but don’t forget, that it is safer to withdraw from addiction to alcohol under medical supervision.

The old drinking friends and acquaintances at night clubs or pubs may perhaps insist on your company with renewed conviction and motives. Remain firm in your rejection of their invitations with considerate but firm No thank yous. You ought to begin to become active by taking an interest in brand new hobbies and fun pursuits, and a bid must is to spend the old drinking time together with your partner, kids and family. Reward yourself with treats until you too arrive at the same conclusion as me, that this certainly has been the best way to stop drinking.