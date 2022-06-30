Bitcoin is Plunging, But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up

Bitcoin is struggling below the $20,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if the bulls fail to protect the $19,800 support zone.

Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $21,000 and $20,500 levels.

The price is now trading below the $20,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could decline further if there is a clear move below the $19,800 zone.

Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk

Bitcoin price failed to recover above the $21,000 pivot level. The price remained in a bearish zone and extended its decline below the $20,500 support zone.

There was also a close below the $20,250 level. BTC spiked below the $20,000 level, but the bulls were active near $19,800 level. A low is formed near $19,828 and the price is now consolidating losses. It is now trading below the $20,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,150 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $21,188 swing high to $19,828 low.

The next key resistance is near the $20,400 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $21,188 swing high to $19,828 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the trend line resistance and then $20,500 could start a recovery wave. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $20,900 level. The next major hurdle for the bulls might be near the $21,200 zone, above which the price may perhaps rise towards the $21,800 level.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 level.

The main support now sits near the $19,800 level, below which the price could accelerate lower. The next major support sits near the $18,800 zone. Any more losses could send the price towards the $18,000 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $20,000, followed by $19,800.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,150, $20,400 and $20,500.