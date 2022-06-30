Blockchain
Bitcoin is Plunging, But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up
Bitcoin is struggling below the $20,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if the bulls fail to protect the $19,800 support zone.
- Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $21,000 and $20,500 levels.
- The price is now trading below the $20,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could decline further if there is a clear move below the $19,800 zone.
Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk
Bitcoin price failed to recover above the $21,000 pivot level. The price remained in a bearish zone and extended its decline below the $20,500 support zone.
There was also a close below the $20,250 level. BTC spiked below the $20,000 level, but the bulls were active near $19,800 level. A low is formed near $19,828 and the price is now consolidating losses. It is now trading below the $20,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,150 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $21,188 swing high to $19,828 low.
The next key resistance is near the $20,400 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $21,188 swing high to $19,828 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the trend line resistance and then $20,500 could start a recovery wave. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $20,900 level. The next major hurdle for the bulls might be near the $21,200 zone, above which the price may perhaps rise towards the $21,800 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 level.
The main support now sits near the $19,800 level, below which the price could accelerate lower. The next major support sits near the $18,800 zone. Any more losses could send the price towards the $18,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,000, followed by $19,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,150, $20,400 and $20,500.
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Fanbase Awaits Eternity Download Event
The original release of the blockchain implementation of Shiba Eternity occurred in Australia on September 17. Shiba Inu followed the larger market sell-off that began on September 13 and rallied nearly 7% from September 17-18.
During this time span, the rally did not significantly alter market sentiment. New information about the game’s release, though, may add some hype.
According to a recent tweet by Shib Rumours, the release date of the game is set for October 1. However, the latest post on the official Shiba Inu Twitter account indicates that the worldwide launch of the game will take place on October 6.
SHIB has a current trading range of $0.00001073 – 0.00001154. Could the meme coin see a resurgence after the game’s release?
Shiba Inu: Increasing Speed
After the latest sell-off on September 18, an uptrend has been noted and has been very consistent up to the time of writing. Given that this occurred only a day after the Australia release, it’s likely that long-term token holders witnessed the price increase and sold off their holdings.
During this period, the memecoin saw a pullback and plummeted 8.5% immediately. Currently, the recent price movements have created a head and shoulders pattern before to today’s breakout. During this breakout, the price increased by 2.9%
Given the current state of Shiba Eternity, this price movement can be regarded as a sign of increased anticipation for the game’s October 6 release. ETH whales are also contributing to the hype train.
According to WhaleStats, the top 1,000 Ethereum whales have more than $147.5 million. WhaleStats also regarded Shiba Inu as the token with the highest dollar value position.
Keeping A Close Eye On The Market
Therefore, there are a few things that future Shiba Inu players and investors/traders should be aware of.
One of these is that a price increase is frequently followed by a severe market correction, similar to what we experienced on September 18 following the rally on September 17.
As of this writing, SHIB is trading at $$0.00001137, up 2.5 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Saturday.
As October 6 approaches, we will have a better sense of whether Shiba Inu will increase in value or decline further.
SHIB total market cap at $6.29 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from VOI, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Not Be The Best Plays For The Next Bull Market
Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Are Lower
Over the last bull market, it became apparent that bitcoin and Ethereum will no longer be able to give the kind of returns that early investors had gotten. During the previous cycle low, bitcoin had dropped to as low as $6,000 but had reached $69,000 during its peak. This was a 10x growth for the digital asset.
The case was similar to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, although it had fared much better compared to bitcoin. It had grown from its cycle low of around $100 to $4,800 at its peak. This was about a 500x growth for the digital asset.
BTC grows 10x | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
However, their already massive growth has been putting investors off of them, not because they are not good investments but because the potential to explode exponentially has been greatly reduced. An example is that from bitcoin’s current price, even if it were to reach $100,000 per coin, it would still be a less than 10x growth.
The same with Ethereum, although the digital asset does carry more potential for larger growth compared to bitcoin due to it being much younger. If ETH were to grow to $10,000 per token, it would barely be a 10x growth.
Altcoins Take The Cake
Altcoins had barreled ahead of market leaders such as bitcoin and Ethereum when it came to gains in the last bull market. Where these large digital assets were doing below 500x, smaller altcoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu had recorded ROI in the thousands.
Mainly, meme coins were notorious for such returns, but altcoins from other spheres had seen the same kind of growth too. FTM is a token that had traded as low as $0.2 and peaked above $3.4 during the bull market. DOGE’s price had made an impressive run-up from $0.004 to $0.7 at the height of its rally.
However, these are only, but a small example of the many ways altcoin had been great investments during the bull market. With the next bull market expected to happen in 2024, it is no surprise when investors are turning to smaller cap tokens in hopes of catching the next DOGE or SHIB.
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?
The XRP price has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. The coin registered over 10% growth in the past day.
Over the last week, the coin brought in 10% appreciation as well. Overall, XRP bulls seemed to take control of the charts.
The coin could slowly attempt to trade near its next resistance mark, and with growing demand, it could get past that price mark.
The support zone for that price rested between $0.43 and $0.39, respectively. It is important for XRP to get back up to $0.51, which has been acting as a rigid price ceiling for the coin.
Once XRP moves up beyond $0.51, the coin will strengthen its bullish move. The technical indicator of the coin has signalled an increased bullish momentum.
The buyers have returned to the market, albeit with a decline. The decrease in selling strength will help XRP to move past the $0.51 level.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $978 billion, with a 2.2% positive change in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was trading at $0.43 at the time of writing. XRP price had rallied sharply to $0.56 and then retraced on its chart.
Over the past day, however, the coin started to move up on its chart. The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $0.51 and then at $0.56.
On the other hand, the support line was at $0.41 and a fall from that level would cause the XRP price to dip to $0.34. That would make the bears stronger in the market.
The amount of XRP that was traded in the last session showed signs of decline, which indicated that buying strength might have dipped on the chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin was still controlled by the bulls on the one chart. The coin had gone through a pullback, which is why buying strength also fell on its chart.
The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, and that indicated an increased number of buyers as compared to sellers. If demand falls, the sellers can take over at any moment.
The XRP price was above the 20-SMA line as well as 50-SMA, which indicated that demand was still quite high for the coin. It means that buyers were in control of the price momentum in the market.
Other indicators also continued to display that buyers were present in the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts the price momentum and overall price action of the coin.
MACD was positive with green signal bars, and that meant buy signal for the coin. The green signals were receding, which could mean that there might be a price pullback over the next trading sessions.
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility and fluctuations. The bands widened, which is a signal that there could be heavy price volatility over the next trading sessions.
Blockchain
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Paris, France, 30th September, 2022, Chainwire
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance ($SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
Starfish Finance is one of many planets orbiting the Astar Network ecosystem, one of the brightest parachains in the Polkadot galaxy. Living on its primary planet is a starfish named Sean, who has vowed to venture into the galaxy and build new castles.
The Starfish protocol is based on Balancer v2. It gives users the freedom to create liquidity pools of up to eight different crypto assets on top of a full stack DeFi product suite. Beyond its DeFi capabilities, users can stake NFTs on their native chain through Celer Network’s IM framework, an inter-chain messaging mechanism, to enjoy cross-chain collateralized NFT lending and borrowing.
The Starfish Finance protocol has been audited by CertiK and the Starfish team has stressed that the community’s security is their number one priority. The team is now in the process of entering into collaboration with renowned NFT projects to provide liquidity that will empower owners to access capital without relinquishing ownership of their cherished collectibles. Starfish Finance is already listed on Huobi, a major top tier centralized exchange, and the team aspires for more listings which might be announced as the protocol develops.
From the beginning, Starfish Finance has positioned itself as a one-stop shop that offers multi-token stable and weighted swaps and embraces a multi-chain future. Starfish started the year with conception, fundraising, forming strategic partnerships, building an inclusive community, and testnet launch. For the rest of 2022, the team will roll out their DeFi suite and refine their NFT collateralized lending and borrowing launch in the roadmap.
The eventual formation of Starfish DAO, dubbed The Aquarium, will pave the way for everything that comes next. The community council will be tasked with nurturing different parts of the project, from product to art, and from technology to marketing. Community members will play a big part in onboarding and whitelisting new NFT projects as eligible collateral for Starfish’s NFT-Fi, in addition to managing events and activities to grow the multi-chain Web3 economy.
Learn more about Starfish Finance
Contact
- Partnership Lead
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Solana (SOL) Holds Its Gains While Most Coins Bleeds
Solana (SOL) has managed to keep most of its gains over the past 48 hours while most coins bled out. The token started yesterday, September 29th, at $33.25, going as high as $34.34 at midday.
Solana (SOL) suffered a loss in value on September 28th, when it dropped from $32.85 to $31.74. However, it quickly recovered before the end of the trading day and has been steadily increasing since then. The Price of SOL currently sits at $33.72 at the time of writing.
Related Reading: Trade Activity Shows Ethereum Whales Are Seeking Refuge In Stablecoins
SOL Holding On For Dear Life
The past few days have seen most coins in the top 100 drop in value by more than 10%. SOL is one of the few tokens that have held its ground during this time.
The coin price was off to a rocky start, entering the new week at $32.1. At a point, it seemed like it would rally up to $40 when it reached $35.02 on Tuesday, the 27th. However, the run was short-lived as it fell to $31.77 the next day.
Later, the token left investors smiling as it slowly galloped back up to $34.34 the next day, September 29th. So far, it has kept a decent amount of profit for itself and is currently sitting at $33.89.
Gains Amidst Troubled Waters
SOL’s performance is nothing short of impressive, considering how volatile the market has been for other tokens. It seems like there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon, either, with the coin still holding strong at above $33.
SOL’s price stays modestly above a crucial support level of $30, which serves as a good buying zone for traders. For SOL to trend upward, the price must break over $35, its weekly resistance. If the price of SOL breaks and remains over $35, it might significantly rise to the $45-$58 range. Historically, SOL pricing has found breaking out of this range tough.
Based on its performance in the last three months, it’s likely that SOL will likely continue to climb higher. Some people are already predicting the token to go up to $41. An analyst on TradingView noted that a move in the US market could be a catalyst for SOL to reach the $35 mark.
Social Engagement And NFTs Might Just Be What SOL Needs
The past week has been an eventful one for Solana on social media. According to a recent tweet by PHOENIX, Solana was the best-performing project in terms of social activity. The token had a total of 35,100 mentions and 58.3 million engagements across social media platforms.
Related Reading: Uniswap Could Slide Below Support Zone – No Demand For UNI This Week?
But that’s not all. Statistics from Delphi Digital show an increase in Solana’s share of NFT trading volume. According to the tweet, Solana’s NFT volume increased from 7% to 24% in the past six weeks. This gained traction in the NFT sector can help push SOL beyond its resistance and into new heights.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Crypto Influencer Lark Davis Denies Pump and Dump Allegations
- The anonymous investigator has already accused American YouTuber Logan Paul.
- ZachXBT claims that all of the Davis-backed projects had “awful” tokenomics.
ZachXBT, the on-chain sleuth, has once again found something of interest. Now he’s made some serious accusations against crypto industry heavyweight Lark Davis. However, the latter insists that his actions were appropriate.
The anonymous investigator has already accused American YouTuber Logan Paul of supporting a number of “pump and dump” scams. It was claimed that the influencer was using NFT initiatives to exploit his audience.
ZachXBT claims that Davis pushed low-cap projects eight times before dumping them on the community without warning. He allegedly made $1 million as a result of this.
Pump and Dump?
In the first incident, which occurred in February 2021, 62,500 UMB tokens were sent to an address associated with Davis immediately after its promotion. Shortly after the ad campaign ended, the wallet dropped them, resulting in a $136,000 profit. According to ZachXBT’s analysis, Davis reportedly made $56,000 by selling the assets he had promoted just a few hours earlier. This trend was also seen for DOWS tokens.
Since then, Davis is said to have promoted and sold off a portion of the tokens he was given to promote SHOPX, BMI, PMON, XED, and APY following their respective launches.
ZachXBT claims that all of the Davis-backed cryptocurrency projects had “awful” tokenomics, which is why many of them “went to zero” before the bear market hit. As long as everything is done openly, he said, it is perfectly OK for crypto influencers to take part in seed rounds and promote enterprises they actually appreciate. But he laid the responsibility on Davis for abandoning his “discounted launchpad bags right after shills across YT, Twitter, and newsletter.”
First, let’s be clear that each of these examples are token sales. I simply sold the tokens when they launched, which is common investing practice for token sales. I teach this concept frequently to you all, none of this should be a surprise if you’ve have been paying attention.
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 29, 2022
Davis responded to the claims by stating that he did, in fact, sell tokens at the time of their release and that this behavior is typical of an “investing practise for token sales.” The crypto influencer slammed ZachXBT’s claims as “ridiculous” and making “zero sense,” explaining how he had made money in every scenario ZachXBT had cited, and asserting that he just uses the same investing method he preaches.
