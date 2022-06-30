Coinbase Shares User Data to US Government as per Reports

Bullish BNT price prediction is $0.685 to $3.263.

Bancor (BNT) price might also reach $1 soon.

Bearish BNT price prediction for 2022 is $0.426.

In Bancor (BNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Bancor (BNT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Bancor (BNT) is $0.434749 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,593,147 at the time of writing. However, BNT has decreased by nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Bancor (BNT) has a circulating supply of 191,966,920 BNT. Currently, Bancor (BNT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, LBank, MEXC, Huobi Global.

What is Bancor (BNT)?

BNT is the native token of Bancor Network. Bancor is a decentralized financial network that aims to give small- and micro-cap coins liquidity while also giving liquidity providers rewards. It launched on June 12, 2017. When trading each token, BNT tokens serve as a medium of exchange. Bancor uses an automated market maker system that adds additional liquidity to multiple markets while allowing users to control and manage liquidity pools with cryptocurrency deposits. Bancor does this by paying rewards for contributing liquidity to different pools.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022

Bancor (BNT) holds the 281st position on CoinGecko right now. BNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

BNT /USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Bancor (BNT) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.

Currently, Bancor (BNT) is in the range of $0.440. If the pattern continues, the price of BNT might reach the resistance levels of $0.506, $0.626 and $1.032 If the trend reverses, then the price of BNT may fall to $0.411.

Bancor (BNT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Bancor (BNT).

BNT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Bancor (BNT).

Resistance Level 1 $0.685 Resistance Level 2 $1.183 Resistance Level 3 $1.914 Resistance Level 4 $3.263 Support Level $0.426 BNT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Bancor (BNT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.263

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Bancor (BNT) might plummet to almost $0.426, a bearish signal.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Bancor (BNT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of BNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

BNT /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Bancor (BNT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Bancor (BNT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, BNT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BNT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BNT is 45.02. This means that Bancor (BNT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of BNT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Bancor (BNT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

BNT /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)





The above chart represents the ADX of Bancor (BNT). Currently, the ADX of BNT lies in the range of 40.775 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Bancor (BNT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BNT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Bancor (BNT) is at 45.02 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of BNT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Bancor (BNT).

BTC Vs ETH Vs BNT Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of BNT is a similar trend with respect to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases the price of BNT also increases or decreases respectively.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Bancor (BNT) might probably attain $3 by 2023.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Bancor (BNT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BNT might rally to hit $5 by 2024.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2025

If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, BNT would rally to hit $7

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2026

If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, BNT would rally to hit $9

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2027

If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, BNT would rally to hit $11

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2028

Bancor (BNT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, BNT would hit $13 in 2028.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Bancor (BNT), it would witness major spikes. BNT might hit $15 by 2029.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Bancor ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in BNT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Bancor (BNT) might hit $17 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Bancor network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Bancor (BNT) in 2022 is $3.263. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Bancor (BNT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.426.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Bancor ecosystem, the performance of BNT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $10.72 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that BNT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Bancor (BNT)? BNT is the native token of Bancor Network. Bancor is a decentralized financial network that aims to give small- and micro-cap coins liquidity while also giving liquidity providers rewards. 2. Where can you purchase Bancor (BNT)? Bancor (BNT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, LBank, MEXC, Huobi Global. 3. Will Bancor (BNT) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Bancor Platform, BNT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Bancor (BNT)? On January 09, 2018 Bancor (BNT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $10.72 5. Is Bancor (BNT) a good investment in 2022? Bancor (BNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Bancorin the past few months, BNT is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Bancor (BNT) reach $1? Bancor (BNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Bancor (BNT) will hit $1 soon. 7. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2023? Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023. 8. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2024? Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $5 by 2024. 9. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2025? Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025. 10. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2026? Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

