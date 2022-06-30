Delio(Dsp) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Delio (DSP) on June 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DSP/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading now.

Its native token DSP has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Delio

Delio is a leading company in the Web 3.0 industry in South Korea.

Delio is the top crypto-asset financing company recognized by the Korean institutions having a cumulative savings and lending volume of $2 billion in 2021.

Having established in 2018 in Seoul, Korea, Delio is a legitimate service provider that has formally acquired the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

The major services of the company include crypto-asset savings, crypto loans, decentralized exchange (DEX), prime brokerage service (PBS), and NFT marketplace (01etc.com). In addition, Delio is developing fiat loans, a blockchain point system (DXpoint), and an e-commerce platform.

About DSP Token

DSP is the governance token of the Delio crypto finance ecosystem.

DSP token plays a major role in the crypto asset services of Delio such as APY bearing wallet, cryptocurrency lending, cash loans, NFT marketplace, and virtual asset management, collectively named as Delio Services. It’s also a governance token of Delio protocol allowing holders to influence and vote on future development decisions.

The owner of DSP can participate in Delio’s governance, voting, various yield farming events, and benefit from transaction fees. The more DSPs the user holds, the more voting power the user will have in Delio ecosystem. In addition to the major governance functions in the ecosystem, DSP rewards and DSP-backed financial products are under further development.

A total of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) DSPs have been minted at genesis, of which 60% is provided for Delio community members, 20% is allocated to team members and future employees with 1-year vesting, and the rest 20% is allocated to investors and advisors with 1-year vesting.

The DSP token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 30, 2022, investors who are interested in Delio investment can easily buy and sell DSP on LBank Exchange now. The listing of DSP token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about DSP Token:

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.