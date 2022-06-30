Downshifting (Part 1)-Quitting The Rat Race!

Pin 0 Shares

The phones have been ringing all morning, your e-mails are stacking up, you’ve had to deal with several complaints already, you are seriously stressed and its not even lunch time yet !

Lunch time comes, you grab a packet of dry and rather predictable pre-packed sarnies from the machine and a strong coffee in a plastic cup and return to your desk to catch up with even more e-mails….you begin to read them.

A meeting has been sprung on you for this afternoon which will mean spending 2 hours discussing mind numbingly boring trivialities. It also means you’ll need to stay back late to get things finished…mmmmm. Maybe you’ll be able to take the work home with you and finish it on the lap-top.

The meeting starts but within 10 minutes you’ve lost all interest and your mind starts to wander. You begin to analyse your life, your happiness, your job and how quickly you are getting grey hair! You feel frustrated. There never seems to be enough time to spend with your family and children, you feel unfulfilled by your stressful job and you hate commuting.

What happened to all those dreams you once had? One day you wanted to be a painter, a woodworker, a composer and you wanted to sing in a choir or restore a classic car. Work takes up too much time now. Not enough time for any of these. No time to enjoy life anymore.

The meeting eventually ends…’what was that they were talking about?’

You return to your desk and write a report and half heartedly begin to plough your way through the back-log of work. There is no enthusiasm there anymore but you keep going. You need this job because you need the money to pay for the mortgage and support your family. You’re a responsible loving parent and you feel it is your duty to provide so you must keep going…

Eventually you call it a day; you’ll finish the rest on the lap-top at home later on.

You jump in the car…a nice little auto-lease vehicle supplied to you by the company you work for. One of the perks of the job, no tax or insurance to pay- ‘hang on’…how much did the Inland Revenue tax you on it last year?

An hour later you arrive home. That 10 mile journey across the city just seems to get worse. At least you’ve arrived home in time to say ‘goodnight’ to the children.

Your partner has prepared a meal and you both sit down to enjoy it. They notice that you have seemed to be unhappy lately. You want to blurt it all out. You want to tell them that you hate your job and how you feel frustrated but you can’t- you have to be strong. What about those financial commitments? God..you hate those! You need your well paid job to pay all those bills. Aaaarghhhh!

Later you enjoy sharing a bottle of wine with your partner and somehow they seem to be steering the conversation towards work, happiness and the whole shebang. The full bodied red seems to have given you some dutch courage and you begin to open up a little. You tell them how you wish you could spend more time at home and how you are beginning to hate your job. You wish you could change it but have too many responsibilities.

Your partner tells you that they have noticed how preoccupied you have been. They grab a piece of paper and between you a list is produced of all the things you are unhappy about and how you want them to change. ‘Hang on! There seems to be a lot of things that are matching up!’

You both

*Want to spend more time together as a family

*want a simpler and enjoyable balanced life

*are disillusioned with city living and pollution

You chat more and even open another bottle of wine…steady!

Your partner wants to see you happy. They also tell you they have always had a hankering for life beyond the city. You are both great fans of the ‘River Cottage’ series with Hugh Fearnley-Whatsisname and wish that you had some space to grow your own organic vegetables…the box scheme in the city costs a fortune!

‘Have you seen this web site?’…http://www.acountrylife.com . It seems you both have been visiting it regularly. There are other people in exactly the same situation as yourselves, frustrated with their jobs and city living. They talk about their ambitions and hopes for the future and gain inspiration from others who have made the move. Its amazing how people have changed their lives around!

Before you realise its 2am and the second bottle of wine is well and truly sunk. You both feel heady and excited, drunk not only with the warming effect of Aussie plonk but with the realisation that you are about to embark on a life changing experience.

You are relieved, scared but exhilirated and will start to put your plan into action straight away.

There may, after all, be life beyond the 9 to 5 and the ‘city of rats’ and you can’t wait to pack your bags!

Carolyn

Editor- Alternative Country Lifestyles

http://www.acountrylife.com

part 2 in this series tells you how to go about leaving the rat race behind and the changes you will need to make to achieve it