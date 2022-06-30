Blockchain
Ethereum Keeps Sliding Down, Will The Support Line of $1,100 Break?
Ethereum continued on a bearish path as the coin has now found support level at $1,100. Over the last two days the coin surged and touched the $1,200 mark but shortly after that, it witnessed a pullback on the chart. Ethereum’s strong resistance currently stood at $1,300.
The technical perspective of the coin has also remained bearish. Over the last 24 hours, ETH lost 9% of its value and invalidated most gains it secured in the past one week. After the bulls could not manage to move past the $1,300 price ceiling, the coin has slipped down.
ETH has depicted a consolidated price range with price of the asset sandwiched between $1,280 and $1,110, respectively. If Ethereum doesn’t rise and break past the $1,300, price could dip and fall below the $1,000 mark. Buying strength also faded as price of the coin kept falling on the chart. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $937 Billion with a fall of 5.5% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ETH was trading for $1,111 at the time of writing. Immediate support for the coin stood at $1,000, but if ETH starts to fall then the coin can trade at the $900 price level. Immediate overhead resistance stood at $1,200 and then at $1,300.
The last time the altcoin hovered around this price region was in the month of January 2021. If Ethereum falls to $900, it would mark a new low for the coin in the year 2022. If price of the altcoin manages to jump to $1,300 and trades above that level for significantly long, then rally to $1,700 could be possible.
Volume of Ethereum traded fell on the 24 hour chart which meant that buying strength decreased. The trading volume bar was red indicating bearishness.
Technical Analysis
ETH was oversold over the last 48 hours, but the coin recovered and moved above the oversold zone. Despite this recovery Ethereum’s buying pressure remained extremely low on the chart. The Relative Strength Index noted a downtick and was nearing the oversold mark again.
Consistent downfall in demand can bring Ethereum to touch the $900 level over the next trading sessions. On the 20-SMA, the coin was seen below the 20-SMA line. A reading below the 20-SMA line means that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Related Reading | Why Ethereum Could Trade At $500 If These Conditions Are Met
ETH noted a fall in buying strength despite that the coin flashed buy signal son the one day chart. Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts the price momentum. It displayed a bullish crossover and flashed green signal bars which are buy signals for the coin.
The current price level could potentially turn into a demand zone for the king altcoin. Chaikin Money Flow demonstrated capital inflows and outflows on the chart. CMF was below the the half-line which meant that capital inflows were lesser than capital outflows signifying bearishness.
Suggested Reading | Ethereum Needs To Breach This Level To Sustain Bullish Pace
Featured image UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Not Be The Best Plays For The Next Bull Market
Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Are Lower
Over the last bull market, it became apparent that bitcoin and Ethereum will no longer be able to give the kind of returns that early investors had gotten. During the previous cycle low, bitcoin had dropped to as low as $6,000 but had reached $69,000 during its peak. This was a 10x growth for the digital asset.
The case was similar to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, although it had fared much better compared to bitcoin. It had grown from its cycle low of around $100 to $4,800 at its peak. This was about a 500x growth for the digital asset.
BTC grows 10x | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
However, their already massive growth has been putting investors off of them, not because they are not good investments but because the potential to explode exponentially has been greatly reduced. An example is that from bitcoin’s current price, even if it were to reach $100,000 per coin, it would still be a less than 10x growth.
The same with Ethereum, although the digital asset does carry more potential for larger growth compared to bitcoin due to it being much younger. If ETH were to grow to $10,000 per token, it would barely be a 10x growth.
Altcoins Take The Cake
Altcoins had barreled ahead of market leaders such as bitcoin and Ethereum when it came to gains in the last bull market. Where these large digital assets were doing below 500x, smaller altcoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu had recorded ROI in the thousands.
Mainly, meme coins were notorious for such returns, but altcoins from other spheres had seen the same kind of growth too. FTM is a token that had traded as low as $0.2 and peaked above $3.4 during the bull market. DOGE’s price had made an impressive run-up from $0.004 to $0.7 at the height of its rally.
However, these are only, but a small example of the many ways altcoin had been great investments during the bull market. With the next bull market expected to happen in 2024, it is no surprise when investors are turning to smaller cap tokens in hopes of catching the next DOGE or SHIB.
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?
The XRP price has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. The coin registered over 10% growth in the past day.
Over the last week, the coin brought in 10% appreciation as well. Overall, XRP bulls seemed to take control of the charts.
The coin could slowly attempt to trade near its next resistance mark, and with growing demand, it could get past that price mark.
The support zone for that price rested between $0.43 and $0.39, respectively. It is important for XRP to get back up to $0.51, which has been acting as a rigid price ceiling for the coin.
Once XRP moves up beyond $0.51, the coin will strengthen its bullish move. The technical indicator of the coin has signalled an increased bullish momentum.
The buyers have returned to the market, albeit with a decline. The decrease in selling strength will help XRP to move past the $0.51 level.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $978 billion, with a 2.2% positive change in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was trading at $0.43 at the time of writing. XRP price had rallied sharply to $0.56 and then retraced on its chart.
Over the past day, however, the coin started to move up on its chart. The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $0.51 and then at $0.56.
On the other hand, the support line was at $0.41 and a fall from that level would cause the XRP price to dip to $0.34. That would make the bears stronger in the market.
The amount of XRP that was traded in the last session showed signs of decline, which indicated that buying strength might have dipped on the chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin was still controlled by the bulls on the one chart. The coin had gone through a pullback, which is why buying strength also fell on its chart.
The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, and that indicated an increased number of buyers as compared to sellers. If demand falls, the sellers can take over at any moment.
The XRP price was above the 20-SMA line as well as 50-SMA, which indicated that demand was still quite high for the coin. It means that buyers were in control of the price momentum in the market.
Other indicators also continued to display that buyers were present in the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts the price momentum and overall price action of the coin.
MACD was positive with green signal bars, and that meant buy signal for the coin. The green signals were receding, which could mean that there might be a price pullback over the next trading sessions.
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility and fluctuations. The bands widened, which is a signal that there could be heavy price volatility over the next trading sessions.
Blockchain
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Paris, France, 30th September, 2022, Chainwire
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance ($SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
Starfish Finance is one of many planets orbiting the Astar Network ecosystem, one of the brightest parachains in the Polkadot galaxy. Living on its primary planet is a starfish named Sean, who has vowed to venture into the galaxy and build new castles.
The Starfish protocol is based on Balancer v2. It gives users the freedom to create liquidity pools of up to eight different crypto assets on top of a full stack DeFi product suite. Beyond its DeFi capabilities, users can stake NFTs on their native chain through Celer Network’s IM framework, an inter-chain messaging mechanism, to enjoy cross-chain collateralized NFT lending and borrowing.
The Starfish Finance protocol has been audited by CertiK and the Starfish team has stressed that the community’s security is their number one priority. The team is now in the process of entering into collaboration with renowned NFT projects to provide liquidity that will empower owners to access capital without relinquishing ownership of their cherished collectibles. Starfish Finance is already listed on Huobi, a major top tier centralized exchange, and the team aspires for more listings which might be announced as the protocol develops.
From the beginning, Starfish Finance has positioned itself as a one-stop shop that offers multi-token stable and weighted swaps and embraces a multi-chain future. Starfish started the year with conception, fundraising, forming strategic partnerships, building an inclusive community, and testnet launch. For the rest of 2022, the team will roll out their DeFi suite and refine their NFT collateralized lending and borrowing launch in the roadmap.
The eventual formation of Starfish DAO, dubbed The Aquarium, will pave the way for everything that comes next. The community council will be tasked with nurturing different parts of the project, from product to art, and from technology to marketing. Community members will play a big part in onboarding and whitelisting new NFT projects as eligible collateral for Starfish’s NFT-Fi, in addition to managing events and activities to grow the multi-chain Web3 economy.
Learn more about Starfish Finance
Contact
- Partnership Lead
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Solana (SOL) Holds Its Gains While Most Coins Bleeds
Solana (SOL) has managed to keep most of its gains over the past 48 hours while most coins bled out. The token started yesterday, September 29th, at $33.25, going as high as $34.34 at midday.
Solana (SOL) suffered a loss in value on September 28th, when it dropped from $32.85 to $31.74. However, it quickly recovered before the end of the trading day and has been steadily increasing since then. The Price of SOL currently sits at $33.72 at the time of writing.
Related Reading: Trade Activity Shows Ethereum Whales Are Seeking Refuge In Stablecoins
SOL Holding On For Dear Life
The past few days have seen most coins in the top 100 drop in value by more than 10%. SOL is one of the few tokens that have held its ground during this time.
The coin price was off to a rocky start, entering the new week at $32.1. At a point, it seemed like it would rally up to $40 when it reached $35.02 on Tuesday, the 27th. However, the run was short-lived as it fell to $31.77 the next day.
Later, the token left investors smiling as it slowly galloped back up to $34.34 the next day, September 29th. So far, it has kept a decent amount of profit for itself and is currently sitting at $33.89.
Gains Amidst Troubled Waters
SOL’s performance is nothing short of impressive, considering how volatile the market has been for other tokens. It seems like there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon, either, with the coin still holding strong at above $33.
SOL’s price stays modestly above a crucial support level of $30, which serves as a good buying zone for traders. For SOL to trend upward, the price must break over $35, its weekly resistance. If the price of SOL breaks and remains over $35, it might significantly rise to the $45-$58 range. Historically, SOL pricing has found breaking out of this range tough.
Based on its performance in the last three months, it’s likely that SOL will likely continue to climb higher. Some people are already predicting the token to go up to $41. An analyst on TradingView noted that a move in the US market could be a catalyst for SOL to reach the $35 mark.
Social Engagement And NFTs Might Just Be What SOL Needs
The past week has been an eventful one for Solana on social media. According to a recent tweet by PHOENIX, Solana was the best-performing project in terms of social activity. The token had a total of 35,100 mentions and 58.3 million engagements across social media platforms.
Related Reading: Uniswap Could Slide Below Support Zone – No Demand For UNI This Week?
But that’s not all. Statistics from Delphi Digital show an increase in Solana’s share of NFT trading volume. According to the tweet, Solana’s NFT volume increased from 7% to 24% in the past six weeks. This gained traction in the NFT sector can help push SOL beyond its resistance and into new heights.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Crypto Influencer Lark Davis Denies Pump and Dump Allegations
- The anonymous investigator has already accused American YouTuber Logan Paul.
- ZachXBT claims that all of the Davis-backed projects had “awful” tokenomics.
ZachXBT, the on-chain sleuth, has once again found something of interest. Now he’s made some serious accusations against crypto industry heavyweight Lark Davis. However, the latter insists that his actions were appropriate.
The anonymous investigator has already accused American YouTuber Logan Paul of supporting a number of “pump and dump” scams. It was claimed that the influencer was using NFT initiatives to exploit his audience.
ZachXBT claims that Davis pushed low-cap projects eight times before dumping them on the community without warning. He allegedly made $1 million as a result of this.
Pump and Dump?
In the first incident, which occurred in February 2021, 62,500 UMB tokens were sent to an address associated with Davis immediately after its promotion. Shortly after the ad campaign ended, the wallet dropped them, resulting in a $136,000 profit. According to ZachXBT’s analysis, Davis reportedly made $56,000 by selling the assets he had promoted just a few hours earlier. This trend was also seen for DOWS tokens.
Since then, Davis is said to have promoted and sold off a portion of the tokens he was given to promote SHOPX, BMI, PMON, XED, and APY following their respective launches.
ZachXBT claims that all of the Davis-backed cryptocurrency projects had “awful” tokenomics, which is why many of them “went to zero” before the bear market hit. As long as everything is done openly, he said, it is perfectly OK for crypto influencers to take part in seed rounds and promote enterprises they actually appreciate. But he laid the responsibility on Davis for abandoning his “discounted launchpad bags right after shills across YT, Twitter, and newsletter.”
First, let’s be clear that each of these examples are token sales. I simply sold the tokens when they launched, which is common investing practice for token sales. I teach this concept frequently to you all, none of this should be a surprise if you’ve have been paying attention.
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 29, 2022
Davis responded to the claims by stating that he did, in fact, sell tokens at the time of their release and that this behavior is typical of an “investing practise for token sales.” The crypto influencer slammed ZachXBT’s claims as “ridiculous” and making “zero sense,” explaining how he had made money in every scenario ZachXBT had cited, and asserting that he just uses the same investing method he preaches.
Recommended For You:
Popular Analyst Lark Davis Sells His LUNA 2.0 Airdrop on Binance
Blockchain
Bitcoin Slowly Trends Upwards Into $20K, Monthly To Turn Green?
Bitcoin has seen some profits over today’s trading session as September’s monthly candle is coming to an end. Market participants were expecting a tight battle between bullish and bearish forces, but the cryptocurrency has been moving sideways with slight upward pressure.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,700 with a 2% and 1% profit over the last 24 hours and 7 days. Other cryptocurrencies in the crypto top 10 by market cap are displaying similar price action, but BTC seems to be leading the low timeframe bullish momentum.
People Buy Bitcoin To Hedge Against Their Currencies Downside Trend?
Data from Material Indicators shows that investors with buying orders from $1,000 to $10,000 bought into Bitcoin’s recent price action while other investors sold their coins. In that sense, a rally into the monthly close seems unlikely.
However, Material Indicators also show that ask (sell) liquidity has been decreasing as Bitcoin is rejected from the area of around $20,000. If the price can resume its bullish momentum and can gain more support from larger buyers, bears might be unable to defend $20,000.
This might lead BTC to higher levels, and possibly for a reclaim of the levels around $26,000, according to a report from NewsBTC. The cryptocurrency must flip $20,100 into support, analyst from Material Indicators wrote the following about BTC odds as the market heads into the monthly close:
There are short term signs of a potential pump, but the crossing of key moving averages suggests the broader trend will continue down. Resist the urge to overtrade or FOMO in.
Additional data provided by research firm Messari picked a spike in buying pressure from investors in the Eurozone and the United Kingdom (UK). This pressure is related to a decline in the value of their currencies as the U.S. dollar rallied to a multi-decade high.
The New Narrative, Will The Fed Pivot Leading Bitcoin To New Highs?
This data from Messari has been put into question by several users. Regardless of its legitimacy, this data speaks about an increasing trend in the sector: more and more market participants are highlighting the impact of central banks in the financial sector and the global economy.
According to a report from Charles Gasparino, a reporter for FOX Business, members of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) are aware of the negative consequences of their monetary policy. They have brought a steep downside pressure for equities and risk-on assets, such as Bitcoin.
SCOOP (1/2): @federalreserve officials getting increasingly worried about “financial stability” as opposed to inflation as higher rates begin to crush bonds, several big investors tell me. Fed growing worried about possible “Lehman Moment” w a 4% FF rate as Bonds and derivatives
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 30, 2022
If the pressure inside the Fed becomes too high, the financial institution might pivot its measures, and provide some room for a relief rally across the board. Speaking on this possibility, and on why Bitcoin has been showing strength relative to legacy financial assets, analyst William Clemente said:
In theory: People front-running expected CB (Central Banks) pivot by buying BTC -> Perceived BTC “safe haven” flows -> Reflexive response from other market participants? Not my base case but non-zero possibility that my mind is open to.
