Fed Announces Inflation Warnings As Bitcoin Whales Remain In Wait Mode

Over the past few hours, the price of bitcoin has deviated from a key level of support and fallen below $19,000. The transaction history reveals that many addresses purchased Bitcoin for more than $20,000. These market players would soon liquidate their holdings to prevent further losses, which would set off a decline toward $16,000
Inflation Warnings Affect Bitcoin Price
Due to major inflation worries and rate hikes indicated by central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, BTC has almost lost half of its value over the previous month.
Bitcoin’s market valuation has fallen from $1.27 trillion in November 2021 to under $366 billion at present.
Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to raising interest rates in order to reduce inflation. He stated during the ECB meeting that the challenge of inflation was more concerning to him than the potential for rising interest rates to cause the U.S. economy to enter a recession.
“Is there a risk we would go too far? Certainly, there’s a risk,” Powell said. “The bigger mistake to make – let’s put it that way – would be to fail to restore price stability.”
BTC/USD falls below $20k. Source: TradingView
Powell argued that the Fed needs to quickly raise rates because a gradual hike may give consumers the impression that increased commodity prices would not go away. He said that rate increases might be lessened before the next year.
Related reading | Doom To Fail: Tether Shorts Pile In As Hedge Funds Seek To Profit From Crypto Winter
Following Powell’s remarks, U.S. equity market futures declined, with those for the S&P 500 dropping 1.59% and those for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 losing 1.9%. Asian markets were down, with the Asia Dow index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 both down 1.54%.
Data Suggests Whales Are Waiting
On-chain data on CryptoQuant suggests that most traders are awaiting the next significant price decline. The price anticipation appears to be for a short-term opportunity, though.
On-chain data also implies that big whales are waiting for a good opportunity to accumulate cryptocurrencies, not only tiny and average traders. Data shows that, interestingly, whales’ holdings in Bitcoin are not now growing.
This demonstrates unequivocally that the whales are awaiting a better opportunity. Whales’ holdings between 100 and 1,000 and between 1,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins currently exhibit a flat line.
Related reading | Bitcoin Slides Under $20K – Another Collapse In The Offing?
Featured Image from Pixabay and Chart from tradingview.com
In Bancor (BNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bancor (BNT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Bancor (BNT) is $0.434749 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,593,147 at the time of writing. However, BNT has decreased by nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Bancor (BNT) has a circulating supply of 191,966,920 BNT. Currently, Bancor (BNT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, LBank, MEXC, Huobi Global.
What is Bancor (BNT)?
BNT is the native token of Bancor Network. Bancor is a decentralized financial network that aims to give small- and micro-cap coins liquidity while also giving liquidity providers rewards. It launched on June 12, 2017. When trading each token, BNT tokens serve as a medium of exchange. Bancor uses an automated market maker system that adds additional liquidity to multiple markets while allowing users to control and manage liquidity pools with cryptocurrency deposits. Bancor does this by paying rewards for contributing liquidity to different pools.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022
Bancor (BNT) holds the 281st position on CoinGecko right now. BNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Bancor (BNT) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.
Currently, Bancor (BNT) is in the range of $0.440. If the pattern continues, the price of BNT might reach the resistance levels of $0.506, $0.626 and $1.032 If the trend reverses, then the price of BNT may fall to $0.411.
Bancor (BNT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Bancor (BNT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Bancor (BNT).
Resistance Level 1
$0.685
Resistance Level 2
$1.183
Resistance Level 3
$1.914
Resistance Level 4
$3.263
Support Level
$0.426
BNT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Bancor (BNT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.263
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Bancor (BNT) might plummet to almost $0.426, a bearish signal.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Bancor (BNT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of BNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Bancor (BNT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Bancor (BNT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, BNT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BNT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BNT is 45.02. This means that Bancor (BNT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of BNT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Bancor (BNT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Bancor (BNT). Currently, the ADX of BNT lies in the range of 40.775 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Bancor (BNT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BNT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Bancor (BNT) is at 45.02 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of BNT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Bancor (BNT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of BNT is a similar trend with respect to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases the price of BNT also increases or decreases respectively.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Bancor (BNT)might probably attain $3 by 2023.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Bancor (BNT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BNT might rally to hit $5 by 2024.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2025
If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, BNT would rally to hit $7
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2026
If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, BNT would rally to hit $9
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2027
If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, BNT would rally to hit $11
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2028
Bancor (BNT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, BNT would hit $13 in 2028.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Bancor (BNT), it would witness major spikes. BNT might hit $15 by 2029.
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Bancor ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in BNT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Bancor (BNT) might hit $17 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Bancor network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Bancor (BNT) in 2022 is $3.263. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Bancor (BNT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.426.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Bancor ecosystem, the performance of BNT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $10.72 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that BNT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Bancor (BNT)?
BNT is the native token of Bancor Network. Bancor is a decentralized financial network that aims to give small- and micro-cap coins liquidity while also giving liquidity providers rewards.
2. Where can you purchase Bancor (BNT)?
Bancor (BNT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, LBank, MEXC, Huobi Global.
3. Will Bancor (BNT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Bancor Platform, BNT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Bancor (BNT)?
On January 09, 2018 Bancor (BNT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $10.72
5. Is Bancor (BNT) a good investment in 2022?
Bancor (BNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Bancorin the past few months, BNT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Bancor (BNT) reach $1?
Bancor (BNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Bancor (BNT) will hit $1 soon.
7. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2023?
Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
8. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2024?
Bancor (BNT)price is expected to reach $5 by 2024.
9. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2025?
Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025.
10. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2026?
Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Terra Classic has risen by over 14% in the last 7 days.
Following the Binance supports for Terra 1.25 burn tax, Terra classic (LUNC) has seen far less volatility in the price for the last seven days. LUNC maintained a price range of around $0.0002597 to $0.0002956 after the most recent price decreases.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume implemented Terra’s 1.2% burn tax on September 26. Within an hour of Binance’s announcement, LUNC’s price surged by more than 45% from $0.0001825 to $0.0003272. In addition, Terra Classic’s price increased by 161% in the past month.
Terra Classic Current Status
There are 6.8 trillion Terra Classics in circulation. The LUNC community’s target fixed supply for LUNC tokens is 10 billion. In total, 7 billion LUNC tokens have been burned, of which 4.2 billion were sent to burning addresses and 2.7 billion were burned via tax.
Since this tax-burning mechanism, Terra Classic prices are increasing significantly. The price of LUNC has risen by over 14% in the last week and by around 30% over the past month. At the time of writing, LUNC traded at $0.0002956 with a trading volume of $599,241,638. LUNC increased by more than 3.08% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $1,811,063,932, as per CoinMarketCap.
Moreover, the LUNC community waiting for the Coinbase exchange to list Terra Classic on their trading. On September 30, the community called Coinbase through several tweets to help them and add LUNC back to their trading list. More than 140k tweets were tweeted by many with the CoinbaseListLUNC hashtag.
Cardano (ADA), the 8th ranked crypto asset in terms of market capitalization, remains in the red as it loses 6.3% of its value in the last seven days.
Cardano lost more than 6% of its value for the past week
UniSwap surpassed ADA in terms of daily average transactions
Positivity remains among crypto enthusiasts for Cardano
As of this writing, according to Coingecko, the asset is trading at $0.43 but still remains one of the top 10 digital assets thanks to its market capitalization which stands at almost $14.7 billion.
They hefty market cap, however, is not enough to fend off some negative criticisms and projections about the crypto created by the Hong Kong Input-Output (IOHK) led by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson.
In fact, Evan Van Ness, a well-known die-hard fan and Ethereum maximalist, claims the token is already at death’s door and will soon turn into a “zombiechain.”
Aside from his belief that Ethereum is the best crypto out there, Ness has some alarming information regarding Cardano which could spell its immediate future.
ADA’s network is currently living at an incredibly low transaction count of less than one per second. That’s lesser than other assets with lower market capitalization.
UniSwap, for example, only has $4.9 billion market cap, but is beating Cardano on the seven-day average of daily transactions.
Source: Evan Van Ness
This is surprising, considering that UniSwap also has significantly higher daily fees count, currently at $1 million, compared to ADA’s $10,000.
What Lies Ahead For Cardano
While Ness says a lot of negativity towards a crypto asset that was once making breakthroughs, some remain positive about its future.
Coin Quora, armed with the results of their price monitoring for Cardano, said the asset will have a bullish run and will close the year with a price of $12. It also predicted that by 2023, its value will increase up to $18.
By 2025, however, the crypto, having experienced price corrections, will change hands at significantly lower prices.
Analytics Insights place the value of Cardano at $3.81, going as low as $3.68 and as high as $4.38. Both prices are way higher than its current value, $0.43.
It remains to be seen if the Ethereum’s maximalist’s claims pack some truth into them, but ADA’s recent performance so far is not helping its case.
ADA total market cap at $14.7 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Cute Wallpaper.org, Chart: TradingView.com
OMG Network (OMG) price might also reach $10 soon.
Bearish OMG price prediction for 2022 is $1.610.
In OMG Network’s (OMG) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about OMG to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
OMG Network Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of OMG Network (OMG) is $1.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,629,950 at the time of writing. However, OMG has decreased by nearly 1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, OMG Network (OMG) has a circulating supply of 140,245,398 OMG. Currently, OMG Network (OMG) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, Upbit.
What is OMG Network (OMG )?
OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network. It calls itself the first production-grade layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution and wants to make it easier for users to move money and various digital values on the blockchain more quickly, more affordably, and securely.
OMG is used for paying fees on the network. Additionally, validators that operate network nodes and validate blocks use the token. Transaction fees are how they are compensated for their services.
OMG Network (OMG ) Price Prediction 2022
OMG Network holds the 144th position on CoinGecko right now. OMG price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of OMG Network (OMG) Descending triangle pattern. This pattern is often regarded as a characteristic of a bearish trend. It is formed by the upper trend line that connects the highs and a horizontal trend line connecting lows converges to form a triangle. If the price action breaches the lower support level, the bearish trend would be sustained. Generally, a descending triangle pattern indicates the reversal of an uptrend or the continuation of the downtrend. Traders keenly look out for a significant breakout point.
Currently, OMG Network (OMG) is in the range of $1.725. If the pattern continues, the price of OMG might reach the resistance levels of $2.030 and $2.435 If the trend reverses, then the price of OMG may fall to $1.604.
OMG Network (OMG ) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of OMG.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of OMG.
Resistance Level 1
$2.534
Resistance Level 2
$3.736
Resistance Level 3
$5.915
Resistance Level 4
$8.108
Support Level
$1.610
OMG /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that OMG Network (OMG) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OMG might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $8.108
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of OMG Network (OMG) might plummet to almost $1.610, a bearish signal.
OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of OMG lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart above. Notably, OMG Network (OMG) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, OMG has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of OMG at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OMG is 44.42. This means that OMG Network (OMG) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of OMG may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at OMG Network’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of OMG Network (OMG). Currently, the ADX of OMG lies in the range of 7.128 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of OMG Network (OMG). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OMG lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of OMG Network (OMG) is at 44.42 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of OMG with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and OMG Network.
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of OMG is a similar trend with respect to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases , the price of OMG increases. And when the price of ETH decreases, the price of OMG decreases respectively.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, OMG Network (OMG)might probably attain $10 by 2023.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, OMG Network (OMG) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OMG might rally to hit $15 by 2024.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2025
If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OMG will rally to hit $20.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2026
If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OMG would rally to hit $25.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2027
If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OMG would rally to hit $30.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2028
If OMG Network (OMG) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OMG would hit $35.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on OMG Network (OMG), it would witness major spikes. OMG might hit $40 by 2029.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the OMG Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in OMG Network (OMG) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, OMG Network (OMG) might hit $45by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the OMG Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OMG. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) in 2022 is $8.108. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) price prediction for 2022 is $1.610.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the OMG Network ecosystem, the performance of OMG would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $25.62. very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that OMG is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is OMG Network?
OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network.
2. Where can you purchase OMG?
OMG has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, Upbit, OKX, BingX, and CoinW.
3. Will OMG reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the OMG platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of OMG Network?
On January 13, 2018, OMG reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $25.62.
5. Is OMG a good investment in 2022?
OMG Network (OMG ) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of OMG in the past few months, OMG is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can OMG Network (OMG ) reach $10?
OMG Network (OMG ) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then OMG Network (OMG ) will hit $10 soon.
7. What will be the OMG price by 2023?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $15 by 2023.
8. What will be the OMG price by 2024?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $20 by 2024.
9. What will be the OMG price by 2025?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $25 by 2025.
10. What will be the OMG price by 2026?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
StakeWise, a proof-of-stake app, will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom’s MMS.
Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus method was replaced with a proof-of-stake model.
German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile’s parent firm, has committed to operating a validator to facilitate staking on the Ethereum network.
The news was officially announced by the German telecoms firm on Thursday through a press release. According to the press announcement, “DT’s subsidiary, T-Systems MMS provides the Ethereum Network with infrastructure in the form of validation nodes.”
Validators Entry
StakeWise, a proof-of-stake app, will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom’s MMS to manage a pool. Moreover, users may now take part in staking and transactions without the need for a central validator. Furthermore, this is aligned with Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake earlier this month, removing the need for miners and instead adding validators.
Dirk Röder, Head of Blockchain Solutions Center at T-Systems MMS says:
“Our cooperation partner StakeWise collects individual Ether tokens from many different owners and merges them into validator nodes. These validator nodes are provided and operated as infrastructure by T-Systems MMS. Staked Ether tokens remain available to the owner in this construct – liquid – and can be used in other Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications.”
Furthermore, with the new validator, Stakewise anticipates an uptick in Ethereum Network usage and financial transactions. Moreover, also expressing his delight in the new collaboration was Kirill Kutakov, co-founder of StakeWise.
Kirill stated:
“We are [therefore] pleased that T-Systems MMS, as an infrastructure provider, is giving our protocol more reliability and making the Ethereum ecosystem safer overall.”
In addition, Deutsche Telekom will make more announcements, maybe even revealing a release date. Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus method was replaced with a proof-of-stake model as part of The Merge, a technological update. Furthermore, Ethereum hopes to reduce its carbon footprint and pave the way for future scalability enhancements with this change.
Recommended For You:
CFTC Commissioner Calls Ethereum a Commodity Even With PoS
U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court.
Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money.
Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.
Objecting to Celsius’s intent to “reopen withdrawals for certain customers with respect to certain assets” held in custody and withhold accounts, U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court.
Not Until Examiner Report Submitted
Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Furthermore, he continued, saying the company was asking to “impulsively distribute” assets without first fully comprehending its cryptocurrency holdings or how to move cryptocurrencies across accounts. Additionally, it would disregard the connection between the company’s financial sheet and creditors’ deposits of cryptocurrency.
Harrington further said that until an Examiner Report is submitted, Celsius shouldn’t be authorized to disburse money. Whether or if the corporation blends customer cash and the reasoning for an alteration to account options in April of 2022 will be included in that document.
Moreover, Harrington said it is hard to know how many creditors need to be paid, which crypto assets are due, and how much money is owed to them. Next, he cautioned that “inadvertently impact or limit distributions to other creditors” if the monies were released.
The court has not yet decided whether or not to overturn the U.S. Trustee’s objection, so clients’ withdrawals may be further delayed. Moreover, on October 6, there will be a hearing to explore the issue. Recently a stablecoin sale proposal of $23M by Celsius was objected to by Texas and Vermont regulators.
Recommended For You:
Celsius Stablecoin Sale Proposal Withheld by Securities Regulators