Former We Push for Peace worker gets probation for assaulting man outside St. Paul store
A former employee of a violence-prevention organization was sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation for assaulting a man at a St. Paul Cub Foods store last year.
Raphael Derek Kelly, 30, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty May 9 to one count of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, while a second count and a disorderly conduct charge were dismissed as part of plea agreement with prosecutors.
Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann sentenced Kelly to 90 days in jail, but then stayed the term in lieu of probation.
Kelly was working security for We Push For Peace, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that has a partnership with Cub Foods to foster goodwill and deter crime. He stopped working for the organization after the assault, the nonprofit’s CEO and founder Trahern Pollard said this week.
According to the criminal complaint, about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man arrived at the Cub Foods grocery store at 1400 W. University Ave. on a bicycle. He rode it into the store. When he stopped to speak to a checkout clerk, Kelly confronted him and told him to take the bike outside.
According to the complaint, Kelly was not wearing any uniform or obvious identification as a security officer or store employee, so the man did not know who he was and ignored his commands.
When he tried to maneuver his bike around Kelly, police said, Kelly grabbed him and pushed him backward. When he started to get off his bike, Kelly grabbed him again, forcefully pushing him into the side of the checkout lane and then toward the exit, the complaint states.
At one point during the altercation, Kelly allegedly grabbed the man around the neck. The man had a cut on his left hand as a result of the struggle.
OTHER INCIDENT
Kelly was the second We Push For Peace employee who got in trouble for using excessive force when providing security for Cub Foods last year.
Brandon David Miller, 25, of Minneapolis, was charged with fifth-degree assault after beating a homeless man outside a St. Paul Cub Foods at 1177 Clarence St. on Aug. 12. Miller told police the man reacted violently to his request for him to leave.
The assault was caught on video and viewed thousands of times, frustrating Pollard, who fired him the day after a video appeared online and said Miller’s actions did not represent how the group is meant to operate.
In February, Miller was sentenced to three years of probation. A 27-month prison sentence was stayed.
Kelly’s criminal record includes two assault convictions, two convictions for illegally possessing a firearm, and convictions for drugs, aggravated robbery, theft and disorderly conduct.
PARTNERSHIPS
According to the WPFP website, services include a workforce training center for youth and partnerships with Cub Foods and Whole Foods in the Twin Cities and Chicago. The partnerships have allowed the nonprofit to employ more than 120 “contractors” who are “engaging with shoppers, reducing crime, and building relationships between the stores and the neighborhoods,” the website reads.
Pollard said this week that instead of cutting ties with Miller entirely, he paid for him to attend anger management classes and helped him find other employment. As for Kelly, he “kind of went his own route” after his criminal charges, Pollard said.
Pollard said the organization trains employees on de-escalation and mental health awareness — and that it’s up to them to follow protocols.
“You do the things that you’re supposed to do to try to have the right people,” he said. “And sometimes, no matter what you believe in, even when you follow all your own protocols that you put in place for your organization, something like that can happen.”
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #10: A Guide To His Ever-Growing Family
And there’s definitely been a lot of “matriarchal energy” around Nick over the past few days. Just a week before Rise was born, the comedian welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cannon with La Nisha Cole.
“Once again today, I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!” he shared in a September 14 Instagram post. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege to welcome an angel here on earth. I swear to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my ability.”
In the birth announcement, Nick also defended his growing family, asking skeptics of his large brood to ‘please project all criticism and cynicism onto ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children’. .
He added, “If you are truly concerned during this time of spiritual warfare, my inner struggles with myself, mental well-being and physical health issues… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God grant us a peace that passes all understanding. “
So just who is part of the Cannon clan? Scroll to get to know Nick’s children.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-New York Giants game — plus our Week 4 predictions
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants, playing under new head coaches Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll, are two of eight NFL teams that missed the playoffs in 2021 but have started this season 2-1 or better.
The Bears and Giants will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium with a chance to build on those starts. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Players in the spotlight
Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert
Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
“He has big thighs, he has great contact balance, he can hit home runs — so he can take it the distance,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “The one thing that I do see that maybe I am not sure that I saw years ago, they feed him the ball in the passing game also. So he’s well improved there and they try to bring pressure and he blocks. He’s a complete back.”
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears declared Montgomery out for Sunday after he missed practice all week with an ankle injury, so they likely again will count on Herbert to drive the offense.
“He has a cool patience about him,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Coach (David Walker) does a great job with those guys and training their eyes where they’re supposed to be. But Khalil’s got a really cool patience about him that he’s able to let things happen and make it feel like he’s not necessarily going full speed but he is, which then allows him to make cuts and read off the blocks of guys really well.
“But to me what stood out (against the Texans) compared to the other ones was his ability to make the first defender miss, whether that was a stiff arm, whether that was running through a tackle, whether that was a make-you-miss move, that was the biggest improvement this week.”
2. Keep an eye on …
The Bears pass rush versus Daniel Jones
Eberflus said this week that the six sacks the Bears have through three games isn’t enough, noting that beyond getting their four-man rush going, the pressure has “got to come from everybody.”
This week could be a good opportunity for a spark.
In the Week 3 “Monday Night Football” game, the Dallas Cowboys pressured Jones on 24 drop-backs, according to ESPN. The Giants quarterback was hit 12 times and was sacked five times. He has been sacked 13 times this season and completed 59 of 92 passes for 560 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Defensive line coach Travis Smith said the Bears won’t mimic the Cowboys but will try to seize the opportunity to affect the quarterback while being true to themselves.
“If we do the things that we’re coached to do, the things we’ve been doing all week, then it should be a really good game for us,” Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said.
“We’ve got to stop the run though. That’s the only way to get sacks. That’s at the forefront of our minds right now is stopping the run, making sure we keep Saquon in the box, populating to the ball. Stop explosive plays. If we get them back between second-and-long, third-and-long, those are where we want to be.”
Even though the Bears are gearing up to challenge the Giants, who will be on short rest, Williams is cautioning his players not to think it will be too easy to get to Jones.
“Good coaches solve problems,” Williams said. “And so I try to tell our guys not to go into the ballgame thinking that what you saw the week before in terms of deficiencies that you’ll see (it) the next week.”
3. Pressing question
Will this be the week Justin Fields and the Bears passing game start clicking?
It will be the biggest question every week until Fields has a breakout game, even if the running game has looked very good so far.
Fields declared he played like “trash” against the Texans, completing 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked five times.
Through three games, Fields has attempted just 45 passes, and over the last two games he has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns. But Getsy said again Thursday that Fields has his trust and that the playcalling has been about exploiting matchups — not about being afraid to have Fields throw.
The Giants have given up 203 passing yards per game.
“We do whatever we have to do to win games,” Getsy said. “So we’ve opened up the passing game. It’s not like we haven’t called pass plays or that we’ve been intimidated to call a play by any means. We’re calling the game we feel is best to attack with our matchups.
“The perspective is that everything is just because it’s through Justin. But we have 10 other guys that we have to account for too. Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
4. Short-handed
The Bears again will be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is recovering from a quad injury and missed practices all week.
But they’ll also be facing a depleted Giants receiving corps.
The Giants lost one of their most productive receivers when Sterling Shepard, who had 13 catches for 154 yards, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Cowboys. Two other receivers, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson, are battling injuries and were declared out.
Richie James leads the Giants with 14 catches for 146 yards, while Barkley has added 13 catches for 91 yards. No other receiver has more than five catches.
“As you look at what they do have in terms of the depth chart, they have guys that can really run,” Williams said. “They have guys that are good with the ball in their hands and they have some guys that can stretch the defense and then one or two of the guys that may not have been playing that are big and catch 50/50 balls that turn out to be not so 50-50, more like 70-30 in their favor. So it’s still a good group, but the engine that runs that team is the running back.”
5. Injury report
The status of rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is the biggest question after he was limited earlier in the week with a hamstring injury. The Bears, who placed receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury, are still waiting for Jones to make his NFL debut and could use his help on offense and in the return game. He is listed as questionable after practicing in full Friday.
Montgomery, Johnson, and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) all were declared out. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) are doubtful, and defensive end Robert Quinn (illness), kicker Cairo Santos (personal) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) are questionable.
Along with Shepard, Robinson and Toney, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) are out.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (2-1)
The Giants are proof that even when you throw first-round draft picks at your offensive line issues, it doesn’t necessarily solve problems. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick in 2020, has had a bumpy start. Right tackle Evan Neal, selected at No. 7 this year, was worked over by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Quarterback Daniel Jones is being pressured on 40% of his drop-backs, the highest percentage of his career. While the Bears pass rush has been spotty with six sacks, this is a chance for Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson to get going. Opponents have totaled 29 hits on Jones, a crazy total through three games, which will lead to takeaway opportunities. If the Bears can come out with a positive turnover margin, they will win — even if Justin Fields continues to struggle.
Bears 20, Giants 17
Colleen Kane (2-1)
There’s certainly an opportunity for the Bears to pull off their first road victory of the season, especially if the defense can disrupt Daniel Jones the way the Cowboys did Monday. I also think Bears running back Khalil Herbert can have another solid game in place of David Montgomery. But I’m not entirely confident in the Bears defense’s ability to slow down Saquon Barkley, and nobody can be sure what we’re going to see from Justin Fields. That uncertainty, coupled with a hostile road environment, make me think the Giants will win a close one.
Giants 24, Bears 23
Dan Wiederer (2-1)
This all starts with the Bears’ ability to contain Saquon Barkley, who clearly has been the engine of the Giants offense. By limiting Barkley, the Bears will earn opportunities to attack the shaky Giants pass protection and make things uncomfortable on quarterback Daniel Jones, who is operating with a stunningly depleted receiving corps. This is a vote of confidence in the Bears’ defensive tenacity and dedication to the running game. And hey, this is the week in which Justin Fields completes at least a dozen passes and makes a handful of game-changing contributions.
Bears 23, Giants 19
()
Justice Jackson says she has ‘a seat at the table’
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday she has “a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” leaning into her history-making role as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Jackson spoke at the Library of Congress several hours after she made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief ceremony that was attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses.
“People from all walks of life approach me with what I can only describe as a profound sense of pride and what feels to me like renewed ownership. I can see it in their eyes. I can hear it in their voices. They stare at me as if to say, ‘Look at what we’ve done,’” Jackson said in remarks that lasted 10 minutes and were frequently interrupted by applause from the invitation-only crowd. The video was livestreamed by the Library of Congress.
“They’re saying to me in essence, ‘You go, girl,”’ the 52-year-old justice said.
She said she hopes to be an inspiration to today’s children and pledged to work hard through inevitable ups and downs.
“I have a seat at the table now. I have a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” Jackson said.
Earlier, she was the center of attention at her ceremonial investiture at the Supreme Court, also open only to those with invitations.
Chief Justice John Roberts wished the 52-year-old Jackson a “long and happy career in our common calling,” the traditional welcome for a new justice.
She took her place at the far end of the bench to Roberts’ left, just next to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The justices are seated by seniority.
During the ceremony Jackson also followed the custom of every other new justice since 1972 and sat in a chair that once belonged to John Marshall, who served as chief justice for 34 years in the early 1800s.
Marshall also was a slaveholder, perhaps adding a special poignancy to Jackson taking her place in his onetime possession. She is only the third Black justice in the court’s history, along with her new colleague Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Friday’s ceremony included the reading of the commission appointing Jackson to the court. She also repeated the oath she took when she formally joined the court in June, just after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
Breyer was among a courtroom filled with dignitaries, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Speaker Paul Ryan, a Jackson relative through marriage. Jackson’s parents, daughters, brother and in-laws had front-row seats.
Several wives of current and former justices also attended, including Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. Thomas, a conservative activist, was interviewed Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her.
Biden had pledged during his presidential campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Biden, Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spent a few minutes with the justices before the court convened, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said.
The president said nothing during the five-minute, tightly scripted courtroom ceremony.
Back at the White House, Biden tweeted in praise of Jackson’s “brilliant legal mind” and touted his record on filling judgeships.
“In fact, we’ve appointed 84 federal judges so far. No group of that many judges has been appointed as quickly, or been that diverse,” Biden said.
Jackson and Roberts walked down the 36 front steps of the court for photos following the ceremony. They chatted briefly on the court plaza, and when Roberts departed, the justice’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, joined her.
“I’m so proud of you,” Dr. Jackson said, as they embraced in front of a gathering of reporters and well-wishers.
Jackson is the first justice appointed by a Democratic president since Justice Elena Kagan joined the court in 2010. Kagan was appointed by former President Barack Obama, who also appointed Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2009.
It appeared Obama would get a third high court pick when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016. But Senate Republicans refused to take up Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, then serving as a federal appeals court judge. Garland, now Attorney General, also participated in Friday’s ceremony.
Former President Donald Trump eventually chose Justice Neil Gorsuch, the first of his three Supreme Court appointees, to fill Scalia’s seat.
___
Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.
College athletics sees surge in nonprofits paying players
By JIM VERTUNO and PAT EATON-ROBB
The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Brand new nonprofit “collectives” that pay athletes to promote charities.
The collectives are pitched as feel-good partnerships, but they also raise questions. Is their mission to support charities and their communities or do they exist primarily to funnel money to athletes — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars — and give a school’s donors a tasty tax break?
“That’s the ultimate question,” said Brian Mittendorf, an Ohio State accounting professor with a focus on nonprofits. His school is one of dozens across the country with affiliated nonprofit collectives setting up athletes with deals to work with charities.
“We are certainly in gray areas about it. Is this existing to benefit the public through a charity, or is it existing to benefit the athletes?” Mittendorf said. “My default on this is skepticism.”
There’s enough skepticism that a bipartisan effort in Congress has been started to try to limit the tax deductions that would be available to those bankrolling nonprofit NIL collectives. A bill filed this week by Sens. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, and Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, would eliminate the tax deduction for individuals and for specific contributions that are then paid to athletes for name, image and likeness deals.
Thune and Cardin said they don’t want to prevent athletes from signing so-called NIL deals.
“We also have an obligation to protect taxpayer funds, which means that charitable deductions should be reserved for charitable activities,” Cardin said. “Purposefully blurring the line between private expenses and charitable contributions dilutes both these efforts.”
The new entities often exist right next to for-profit collectives that pool money to align athletes with business deals and offer contributor perks such as VIP-level access to athletes.
The number of nonprofits supporting athletes appears to growing, with at least two dozen in place and more launching on an almost weekly basis. They were born out of the massive change that hit college sports in 2021 when athletes were allowed to earn money in ways that had been prohibited for decades.
Among the first was Horns With Heart, a nonprofit set up for offensive linemen at the University of Texas. It launched in December 2021 just before the national signing day for football recruits as coach Steve Sarkisian was trying to land a highly-rated recruiting class.
Horns With Heart caused an immediate uproar with a promise of $50,000 per year for each scholarship offensive lineman. Critics said it pushed the boundaries of the NCAA’s ban on “play for pay” deals, but it was just the start. By April, Texas rival Oklahoma had the 1Oklahoma nonprofit promising Sooners football players up to $50,000 a year for work supporting charities.
Horns With Heart founder Rob Blair said there’s no gray area about the mission at his organization: Help players cash in and help charities tap into local star power to raise their profile.
“Our intention throughout,” Blair said, “was to accomplish both tasks.”
Horns With Heart now has every Longhorns offensive lineman signed to their first $50,000, Blair said. The work they’re expected to do for charities can include social media promotions, in-person appearances at events and public service announcements.
The group has announced partnerships with a children’s hospital, a support group for active military and veterans, football camps and a foundation run by former Longhorns and NFL linebacker Derrick Johnson to remodel and update school libraries.
“In life, everyone is searching for win-win scenarios,” Blair said. “We want to show the world that NIL can be utilized to make a true positive impact for everyone.”
Blake Lawrence, chief executive of Opendorse, a company that partners with dozens of schools to help initiate, track and monitor NIL deals, noted that boosters are used to getting tax dedications for their donations to athletic department foundations. Many, he said, have made it clear they won’t be switching that money to NIL collectives without a similar return on investment.
“It’s not the only reason why, but the main reason why is that the biggest contributors to collectives are asking for their contributions to be tax deductible,” he said. “And that is only possible if the collective has 501(c)(3) status.”
Mit Winter, a sports law attorney in Kansas City, Missouri, who has been tracking issues in the college athlete market place, agreed. He said the nonprofits may be able to lure the savvy, larger donors who want something even more valuable: the tax deduction Sens. Thune and Cardin are trying to eliminate.
“They are used to donating to universities, which are nonprofits,” Winter said. “And they are used to get something in return.”
Thilo Kunkel, director of the Sport Industry Research Center at Temple, questioned how the nonprofits can place a dollar value on an athlete’s efforts on behalf of a charity that could range from something as simple as a tweet to a visit with sick children to delivering meals to the elderly.
He also noted that in some instances, a star athlete just showing up to an event has an impact that cannot be measured, certainly not by dollars or cents. A win-win? It’s possible, Kunkel said.
“So we’re now saying, ‘Yes, we’ll give you $5,000. But you need to show up at this training camp for kids to then do a motivational speech’ that’s disguised as a charitable act,” Kunkel said. “So they’ll run a camp for inner-city kids, but it’s basically just a way for them to pay the to pay the kids who are running the camp. I guess the kids, the inner-city kids still benefit. They still benefit. So the inner city kids still get the access to the athlete. And they still get the motivation.”
At Kansas, a group of Jayhawks basketball players was paid to attend a fundraising event for a group that combats homelessness. The players ended up contributing $17,000 of their own money.
“I think people were surprised,” player Jalen Wilson, who donated $5,000 that night, told the Lawrence Journal-World. “I just felt the need to do it and if I have it or I can help I’m going to do it every time.”
Whether these nonprofits are simply payment avenues to athletes could be spelled out in the documents they will have to file with the federal government in the months and years to come. Those are public record and charity watchdog groups also pay attention.
Eventually, the marketplace will determine the nonprofits’ future if donors decide their money could be better used elsewhere, Lawrence said. For now, donors can feel like they are helping their favorite teams and charities do their work as the same time.
“There’s something that feels right about seeing a student athlete interacting with kids as compared to seeing a student athlete promoting a Mercedes or BMW or an expensive sports car, right?” Lawrence said.
___
More AP college football: and Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter:
17-year-old Boy And His Stepmom, Shauntel Trone, Arrested For The Murder Of Rapper PnB Rock
Los Angeles is indeed dangerous if a family of three can plan and execute a murder perfectly. Husband, wife, and son are presently under investigation for the murder of Rakim Hasheem Allen aka Rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot dead on September 12, 2022, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Currently, the police have identified three suspects in connection with the murder and they are a 17-year-old boy, his stepmother Shaauntel Trone and his father Freddie Lee Trone who is currently on the run. According to police, Trone is dangerous and heavily armed, and therefore, the public is advised to be cautious. Freddie allegedly drove the getaway car while his son took the shot.
The killers made away with several pieces of jewelry belonging to the rapper after the murder. He was just 30- years old.
Via Media Take Out:
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock.
The teenage boy was arrested in Lawndale and booked on suspicion of murder. His stepmother was identified by police as 32-year-old Shauntel Trone and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
A third suspect, an adult male suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is the father of the teen in custody and is still at large. The Los Angeles Police Department described him as “armed and dangerous.” They say Trone is a longtime member of a gang in South LA.
Last week, the LAPD has said it was looking into whether an Instagram post led the killers to the rapper’s whereabouts.
Authorities advised that you contact the police immediately if you see Freddie Trone or hear any info on his whereabouts.
The post 17-year-old Boy And His Stepmom, Shauntel Trone, Arrested For The Murder Of Rapper PnB Rock appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on Friday because of a road washout in Manatee County and a 71-year-old man who died of head injuries when he fell off a roof while putting up rain shutters on Wednesday. Many of the other deaths were drownings, including a 68-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean by a wave.
Another three people died in Cuba as the storm made its way north earlier in the week. The death toll was expected to increase substantially when emergency officials have an opportunity to search many areas hardest hit by the storm.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. As it moved across South Carolina, Ian dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. Four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach, collapsed into the churning waves and washed away. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level.
Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings .
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that crews had gone door-to-door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.
“There’s really been a Herculean effort,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.
Among those killed were an 80-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man who relied on oxygen machines that stopped working amid power outages, as well as a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued and fell into rising water inside his home, authorities said.
Officials fear the death toll could rise substantially, given the wide territory swamped by the storm.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said responders have focused so far on “hasty” searches, aimed at emergency rescues and initial assessments, which will be followed by two additional waves of searches. Initial responders who come across possible remains are leaving them without confirming, he said Friday, describing as an example the case of a submerged home.
“The water was up over the rooftop, right, but we had a Coast Guard rescue swimmer swim down into it and he could identify that it appeared to be human remains. We do not know exactly how many,” Guthrie said.
Desperate to locate and rescue their loved ones, social media users shared phone numbers, addresses and photos of their family members and friends online for anyone who can check on them.
Orlando residents returned to flooded homes Friday, rolling up their pants to wade through muddy, knee-high water in their streets. Friends of Ramon Rodriguez dropped off ice, bottled water and hot coffee at the entrance to his subdivision, where 10 of the 50 homes were flooded and the road looked like a lake. He had no power or food at his house, and his car was trapped by the water.
“There’s water everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “The situation here is pretty bad.”
University of Central Florida students living at an apartment complex near the Orlando campus arrived to retrieve possessions from their waterlogged units.
Deandra Smith, a nursing student, was asleep when others evacuated and stayed in her third-floor apartment with her dog. Other students helped get her to dry land Friday by pushing her through the flooded parking lot on a pontoon. She wasn’t sure if she should go back to her parents home in South Florida or find a shelter so she can still attend classes. “I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.
The devastating storm surge destroyed many older homes on the barrier island of Sanibel, Florida, and gouged crevices into its sand dunes. Taller condominium buildings were intact but with the bottom floor blown out. Trees and utility poles were strewn everywhere.
Municipal rescuers, private teams and the Coast Guard used boats and helicopters Friday to evacuate residents who stayed for the storm and then were cut off from the mainland when a causeway collapsed. Volunteers who went to the island on personal watercraft helped escort an elderly couple to an area where Coast Guard rescuers took them aboard a helicopter.
Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. Ian made landfall in South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). When it hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph).
After the heaviest of the rainfall blew through Charleston, Will Shalosky examined a large elm tree in front of his house that had fallen across his downtown street. He noted the damage could have been much worse.
“If this tree has fallen a different way, it would be in our house,” Shalosky said. “It’s pretty scary, pretty jarring.”
In North Carolina, heavy rain bands and winds crept into the state Friday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to be vigilant, given that up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with high winds.
“Hurricane Ian is at our door. Expect drenching rain and sustained heavy winds over most of our state,” Cooper said. “Our message today is simple: Be smart and be safe.”
In Washington, President Joe Biden said he was directing “every possible action be taken to save lives and get help to survivors.”
“It’s going to take months, years to rebuild,” Biden said.
“I just want the people of Florida to know, we see what you’re going through and we’re with you.”
___
Gomez Licon reported from Punta Gorda, Florida; Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer and Tim Reynolds in Fort Myers, Florida; Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York.
