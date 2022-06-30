News
Gophers football players explore ‘entrepreneurial spirit’ with new NIL club
Gophers football players launched their own name image and likeness club on Wednesday.
The Twin Cities NIL Club will be open to fans, where a $199 membership create an “access pass” for various interactions with players and to view player-created content. Roughly 1,000 memberships will go on sale in July, and revenue will be shared equally among every participating Gophers team member, they said in a letter circulated on social media.
All NCAA athletes have had a calendar year to be compensated by organizations in exchange for work or services, and Minnesota’s football team is believed to be the first Gophers team to start its own NIL club.
“We have always known that we have some of the best fans in the nation,” sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan said in a Twitter post. “New we get to show the fans that we care.”
Gophers players are working with Yoke Gaming, a third-party platform that handles infrastructure for these nascent clubs. Players from Michigan State and Notre Dame represent two existing groups to have partnered with Yoke, a web site that started as an opportunity to connect fans with athletes as athletes play video games.
Jeremiah Carter, the U’s compliance director, said in an interview Wednesday the U wrote its first NIL policy last summer to provide guidance and “put up as few barriers as possible” on what student-athletes can take advantage of in this new frontier of college sports.
The U policy and NCAA guidance prohibits “pay for play,” where athletes are compensated for being on the team, not providing work or service for fair market value. The U policy does not permit NIL deals with alcohol or tobacco products, banned NCAA substances, weapons, gambling outfits or adult entertainment products or services. There are restrictions on using U logos, when a student-athlete may fulfill the requirements and other items. The policy also mirrors the U’s student-athlete code of conduct.
“We really haven’t had instances where we’ve had to say this would be a violation of our policy, so don’t do it,” Carter said. “We haven’t had issues where we needed to cite a student-athlete violating the code of conduct or anything like that. That’s a credit to our student-athletes and the way in which they carry themselves and the opportunities they choose to take.”
Carter said the U reminded the football players in the NIL club of the school’s guardrails on NIL policy and of the NCAA’s guidance.
“They’re quite familiar with it,” Carter said. “It’s kind of allowing the opportunity for them to explore their entrepreneurial spirit.”
News
Nick Cannon In A Baby-Producing Competition With Rapper NBA Youngboy As Nick Also Welcomes His 10th Baby With His Baby Mama Brittany Bell
Look, something has to be done to stop Nick Cannon and rapper NBA Youngboy from bringing new kids into this chaotic world—because it’s getting out of hand. I blame these women for opening their legs for these men to make babies with them.
And it looks like Nick and Youngboy are in some baby-producing competition looking at how they are welcoming kids left, right, and center.
Just a few hours after news went viral about NBA Youngboy welcoming his 10th child, Nick Cannon also announced the birth of his 10th child with his third baby mama Brittany Bell.
The proud father of 10, Nick Cannon hopped on his Instagram page and joyfully announced the birth of his 10th child.
Here is what Nick wrote;
Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. @missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay! As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.
Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!
According to ET:
Cannon’s growing family started after he married Mariah Carey in 2008. Though the pair split in 2016, they share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. It was then that Cannon’s “unorthodox” approach to dating and child rearing began, with Cannon going on to welcome eight more children by five other women. He’s currently expecting his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa.
Inside Nick Cannon’s growing family tree;
Cannon and Carey married in 2008, and in April of 2011, they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan. Though the couple divorced in 2016, Cannon has continued to co-parent with Carey and remain a constant part of the twins’ lives.
In February 2017, Cannon welcomed son Golden Sagon with Bell. The pair would later welcome a daughter, Powerful Queen, 1, in December 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, on Sept. 23, 2022.
In June 2021, Cannon welcomed his next set of twins, fathering Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the pair are expecting their third child together, due in October.
Also in June 2021, Cannon welcomed Zen, with Scott. Zen tragically died in December at just 5 months old, after a battle with brain cancer.
In January 2022, just a month after Zen’s death, Cannon revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with the model-turned-real estate reality star. They welcomed their son, Legendary, in July.
The Masked Singer host announced that he and photographer LaNisha Cole had welcomed their first child together on Sept. 15, 2022, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
While it’s been difficult for many to understand how Cannon juggles a busy career and his growing family, he told ET last month that he dedicates his “entire day” to his children.
“It’s not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario,” Cannon explained. “I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I’m blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model.”
Congratulations to Nick Cannon and all his baby mommas!!! You people have a strong heart to tolerate BS!!!
The post Nick Cannon In A Baby-Producing Competition With Rapper NBA Youngboy As Nick Also Welcomes His 10th Baby With His Baby Mama Brittany Bell appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Chicago Bears could be without kicker Cairo Santos for their Week 4 road game
The Chicago Bears are bracing for the possibility they will be without kicker Cairo Santos when they play the New York Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Santos was excused from Thursday’s practice for personal reasons and was not spotted when Friday’s short practice was open for media viewing. Multiple sources said the team scheduled a tryout for specialists on Friday, meaning the Bears could be considering a potential replacement for Santos.
The Bears listed Santos as questionable on their injury report Friday.
Santos made field goals from 47 and 50 yards before hitting the 30-yarder on the final play of a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans last Sunday at Soldier Field. He’s 4-for-4 on field goals on the season and rebounded from two missed extra points during a driving rainstorm in the Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
He set a franchise record in 2020 when he made 30-of-32 field goal attempts (93.8%), earning a $9 million, three-year contract. Santos followed it up by going 26-of-30 on field goals in 2021.
If Santos doesn’t play, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will also need a replacement on kickoffs. It’s a chore Santos split in preseason with punter Trenton Gill, so it’s possible the rookie would handle those duties. Overall, Santos has made 89.7% of his field goals since joining the team for a second stint in 2020, taking the job when Eddy Pineiro was sidelined by injury.
The Bears had punter James Smith in for a tryout Thursday along with long snapper Mitchell Fraboni. Smith was likely in because he kicks with his left foot. Giants punter Jamie Gillan is left-footed and it is not uncommon for teams to want their returners to get reps catching balls from left-footed kickers to get accustomed to the spin. That workout would not seem to involve Santos’ situation.
On the sideline and not participating when media viewed practice Friday were cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring). Johnson was injured in practice last week and will potentially miss his second consecutive game. Johnson and Cruikshank were ruled out for the Week 4 game.
Not spotted was running back David Montgomery (ankle), who has not practiced this week and was ruled out. That means Khalil Herbert, fresh off a 157-yard effort with two touchdowns against the Texans, will be the primary ball carrier Sunday.
Defensive end Robert Quinn, who was out Thursday with an illness, was on the field and listed as questionable on the injury report.
()
News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh: ‘Couldn’t believe what I saw’ with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he “couldn’t believe what I saw last night” when discussing the head injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The frightening injury, suffered four days after Tagovailoa hit his head in Miami’s previous game, inspired a swift, fierce debate about the NFL’s handling of concussion protocols.
Harbaugh did not analyze the specifics of Tagovailoa’s situation but expressed confidence in the Ravens’ strict handling of head and neck injuries.
“It was just something that was astonishing to see,” he said. “I’ve been coaching for 40 years in college and the NFL. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I really appreciate our doctors, appreciate our owner, appreciate our general manager from the standpoint that there’s two things you have to keep in mind: One of them is, a lot of time players want to play. Sometimes, you just have to tell them no. No has got to be the answer. … Then sometimes, guys might be there physically where they’re sound, but they’re not confident yet. They’re not quite there yet, and we’ve had that this year. We’ve had both those situations this year. You don’t put them out there until they’re ready.”
He noted that the Ravens held out wide receiver Devin Duvernay for the conclusion of their Week 2 loss to the Dolphins despite the fact he had not showed symptoms when he went into concussion protocol, a six-step evaluation by a team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants.
“I think [our doctors] would probably call themselves conservative, but that’s what they should be,” Harbaugh said. “The other part of it, [what happened] last night, was not something you want to see.”
Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground in the first half of Miami’s game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. He got up but wobbled and nearly collapsed as he tried to jog back to the huddle. He returned to play in the second half, and the Dolphins said he was dealing with a back injury, not head trauma.
He started four days later against the Bengals but hit his head again when he was whipped to the turf in the second quarter. That led to a frightening scene which ended with an immobilized Tua being driven off the field on a stretcher and taken to taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Dolphins announced he had remained conscious, with movement in all extremities, and he was discharged later in the evening in time to fly back to Miami with the team.
Speaking to local reporters Friday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa was cleared “by several layers of medical professionals” of having “any head injury whatsoever” against Buffalo. He was listed as questionable to play entering Thursday’s game with back and ankle injuries.
“If there would have been anything lingering with his head, of course I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I prematurely put someone out there in harm’s way,” McDaniel said. “This is a relationship I have with this human being. I take that seriously.”
McDaniel did not have a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return.
“It was scary,” said Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell, a 15-year veteran who has served in leadership positions with the NFL Players Association. The union has said it’s investigating the circumstances that led to Tagovailoa returning to the Bills game.
“I think there are a lot of things other than concussions that can cause serious issues as well that we need to evolve on,” Campbell said. “I’m not a doctor. I don’t know what the response was with Tua that made him think he should be comfortable playing football. But I do know that something was wrong, and from the looks of it, he shouldn’t have been out there. And we definitely need to take a look at that, to figure out how a player who was in a compromised situation was put on the field and put at risk for more serious injuries. That’s not OK. The league has to take a strong look at that.”
()
News
Kevin Durant explains why he rescinded trade request from Nets: ‘I’m glad I’m here now’
Nets star Kevin Durant said he returned to Brooklyn after his unfulfilled trade request because the Nets were still “a great option.”
Durant, who requested a trade twice in the offseason and reportedly asked team owner Joe Tsai to fire both general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, chose to stay put even though there’s overwhelming evidence proving superstars who want out can ultimately force their way.
James Harden, for instance, forced a midseason trade from Brooklyn to Philadelphia after forcing a trade from Houston to Brooklyn.
“[I came back because] I felt like we had a good team. I felt like this is a place that I said I wanted to be and we’re starting to set something up in the future to be a solid team,” he said after Day 4 of Nets training camp at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Friday. “So to be honest, I thought [Brooklyn] was still a great option, too. I didn’t want [the trade request] to get in the way of the games being played.
“I still love my teammates, I love playing at the Barclays. So I felt like regardless it’s gonna be an easy decision to come back and play because I love the hoop. This has been a good environment for me the last two years, even though I had some doubts, but overall, looking at it, I still like to come in here and get work in.”
Durant echoed the same sentiments shared by both Marks and Nash on Media Day. Durant met with Marks, Nash and Tsai after issuing the ultimatum, and the group cleared the air to help put the superstar forward’s concerns at ease.
On Media Day, Durant said he requested a trade because of a lack of accountability and championship culture in Brooklyn.
“I was upset, and as a family, they understood that I was upset,” he said on Friday. “Some of the stuff they agreed with, and so we talked about it, and it was over a couple of weeks towards the end of that where we talked about it, and we came out and we voiced all our concerns about how we all can be better, and it just worked out from there.
“I’m glad I’m here now.”
Durant — who said he expects to play in all four preseason games, though he doesn’t anticipate a heavy minutes load — was also complimentary of the roster moves the Nets made this summer. Marks’ offseason included trading for 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale, signing T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner, and re-signing both Nic Claxton and Patty Mills to two-year deals. The Nets also welcomed Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) back from injuries. The roster additions were one of the reasons Durant felt comfortable returning to Brooklyn after wanting out.
“Oh yeah, we’re versatile,” said Durant. “We’ve got bigger guys. Last year in the playoffs we played a lot of smaller guys under 6-4; a lot of them played against a big team in the Celtics. I think we got bigger as a group overall. And we’ve got a lot of IQ in the building as well.
“Royce played in some playoff stretches. Ben obviously. Seth. So we’ve got some playoff experience in here that’s going to help down the line.”
The two-time Finals MVP and one-time NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year said he believes the team can be successful this season because they are entering training camp almost fully healthy.
“We look at it in the grand scheme of things, like we haven’t been healthy at all for two years,” he said. “It’s been, each playoffs, we’ve had major guys just miss minutes, like not just role players, guys that make a lot of money. So when you got $50 million on your bench this last playoffs with Joe and Ben, and then playoffs before that — I want to see what our team looks like in full with guys being healthy and us having a little bit of continuity. So we’ll see what happens.”
()
News
Louisiana man pleads guilty to abducting gay teen from Grindr in attempted murder
A Louisiana man has admitted kidnapping a gay teenager he met on the LGBTQ dating app Grindr with the intention of murdering him and dismembering his body.
As part of a plea deal, Chance Seneca, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping related to the June 2020 incident, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Seneca also admitted that he had intended to kill his victim, Holden White, who was then 18, “in order to satisfy his murderous urges”. He added that he planned to continue murdering other people until he was caught or killed himself.
Although White survived, the grisly assault left him in a coma for three days. During the same week after White’s assault, Seneca attempted to kidnap another man and successfully kidnapped another, according to a separate FBI statement.
“The facts surrounding the events that took place in this case are very disturbing,” said Brandon B. Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. “It is nothing short of miraculous that the victims who endured this defendant’s vicious attacks have survived. We will continue to fight for justice for the victims who suffer at the hands of defendants like this.”
White and Seneca met on Grindr in 2020 when they were both teenagers, White told The Acadiana Advocate last year. After talking for about a month, the two decided to meet in person at the end of June 2020.
White told the local outlet that after turning down Seneca’s invitation to his new apartment, he was persuaded to have their first in-person meeting at Seneca’s father’s house. After an initial small talk at home, White said Seneca pulled him back with a rope and choked him so badly that “every blood vessel in my face burst” before passing out, a he declared.
“I remember thinking, ‘Well, this is it,’” he told The Acadiana Advocate. “The last words I said to myself were just ‘keep calm.’ Over and over and over in my head, I was just telling myself to keep calm.
Seneca then called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed a man “in a self-proclaimed effort to be placed in a mental institution,” according to an affidavit released last year. He was later arrested at the scene and charged with attempted second degree murder.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the legal maximum for Seneca’s kidnapping offense is life imprisonment. They added that Seneca faces additional criminal exposure if the sentencing court determines he intentionally chose White because he is gay.
“The defendant’s actions and intentions in this case were shocking,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “The Internet should be accessible and safe for all Americans, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. The Department of Justice will continue to identify and hold accountable anyone who uses online spaces as a means to terrorize or abuse others.
Grindr, which was founded in 2009, has come under fire for security and privacy issues in recent years. The Louisiana case is one of many cases in which Grindr was allegedly used to target LGBTQ men around the world.
In one of the best-known cases, Stephen Port – the man nicknamed ‘The Grindr Killer’ – was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for drugging, raping and killing four men he met through the application. In 2018, Egyptian authorities and residents reportedly widely used Grindr and other dating apps to entrap and persecute gay people. And last year, a Texas man was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for using the LGBTQ dating app to commit a series of robberies, carjackings and other crimes in the Dallas area in December 2017.
In its safety guidelines, Grindr advises users: “If you choose to meet, we recommend that you do so first in public, in a safe space such as an LGBTQ+ friendly cafe, and be careful of the belongings you take with you. with you…make sure a responsible person you trust knows who you’re meeting, where you’re going and when you plan to return.”
Grindr did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment regarding Seneca’s guilty plea.
Follow NBC Release on Twitter, Facebook & instagram
The Associated Press contributed.
nbcnews
News
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Baby With 6 Other Pregnant Women Waiting To Deliver His Babies
“Go and populate the world”! It appears this message was directed at NBA YoungBoy and Nick Cannon as he is doing just that even at his age!
YoungBoy-born Kentrel Desean Gaulden at just 22 years has welcomed his 10th baby with over 8 different women and allegedly, 6 other women are presently carrying his babies. According to reports, Nisha was the rapper’s first baby mama who he impregnated at just age 16.
He continued to have babies with several other women like Star Dejanee, Jania Bania, Kaylyn Maria Long, Drea Symone, Yaya Mayweather, and currently 22 years old Jazlyn Mechelle. And ooh don’t forget the 6 other pregnant women waiting to deliver his babies.
YoungBoy’s success in music at his age did not stop him from engaging in lots of criminal activities. From robbery, assault and battery, drug, and even attempted murder all for which he was arrested and charged. Interestingly, all these did not deter these women from having babies for him. Although he has physically assaulted some of them. This is some BS!
Via Media Take Out:
Rapper NBA Youngboy welcomed his 10th child into the world this weekend, Media Take Out has learned. And he’s not done populating the world yet. According to one report, seen by Media Take Out, 6 OTHER women are claiming to be pregnant by the popular rapper.
According to reports, Youngboy is expecting to have 6 babies all in the next 6 months – at a rate of about one a month.
Sounds like he’s trying to catch up to Nick Cannon.
Here’s what we know about Youngboy’s current children – whom he claims publicly. Kentrell Jr is YoungBoy’s youngest child. He was born on January 9, 2021 to Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
In April 2020, Iyanna was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children.
Houston actress Drea Symone welcomed their daughter, Kodi Capri, on Thanksgiving 2020.
According to reports, Kodi is the couple’s second child, born on November 26 of that year. Drea often shares pictures on Instagram with her daughter, who she tags as Kens.
Armani is the second child of YoungBoy by a woman named Nisha. She has an older brother, Kayden who is the rapper’s eldest.
Kacey was born on February 13, 2019. His birth mother is the social media influencer, Jania Bania.
Taylin was born on March 19, 2017. His mother is a woman named Nia, who is said to have experienced a one-night stand with YoungBoy. After a paternity test, it was confirmed that Taylin is the rapper’s son.
Also, Kamiri is YoungBoy’s son with Starr Dejanee. He was born on July 6, 2017. Kamiri has a brother, Kamron, who was also thought to be the rapper’s son.
Kayden, the rapper’s oldest, was born on July 14, 2016. Kayden also appeared in his dad’s video for the single Kacey Talk, along with his half-brother, Kacey.
Who do you think YounBoy is taking inspiration from? Rapper DMX, Nick Cannon, or Shawty?
The post Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Baby With 6 Other Pregnant Women Waiting To Deliver His Babies appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Nick Cannon In A Baby-Producing Competition With Rapper NBA Youngboy As Nick Also Welcomes His 10th Baby With His Baby Mama Brittany Bell
Bitcoin Slowly Trends Upwards Into $20K, Monthly To Turn Green?
Chicago Bears could be without kicker Cairo Santos for their Week 4 road game
Ravens coach John Harbaugh: ‘Couldn’t believe what I saw’ with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury
Ripple’s XRP Price Surges 12% Over Recent Court Ruling
Kevin Durant explains why he rescinded trade request from Nets: ‘I’m glad I’m here now’
Louisiana man pleads guilty to abducting gay teen from Grindr in attempted murder
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Baby With 6 Other Pregnant Women Waiting To Deliver His Babies
Suspect arrested in fatal Lakewood hit-and-run in West Colfax
Biden denounces Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories, warns Putin against attack on NATO
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
How to manage your online business remotely?
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News7 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed