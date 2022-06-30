How to Deal With a Car Accident

Pin 0 Shares

About 6 million car wrecks happen each year in the United States. Not all of those involve injuries. Most just involve cars getting damaged. Every American that drives should know how to handle things if an accidents occurs.

The first rule is to stop. If you are the driver of one of the cars you should never leave the scene before the police arrive. You can pull over to get out of traffic if you are able though. Remember this above everything because you can get in a lot of trouble with the law for hit-and-run accidents.

The first thing to do on the scene is to see if anyone has injuries. In the event that everyone is alright proceed to call the police so that they can make their necessary reports. But if someone is hurt call 911 instead to get an ambulance. Only move the injured person if they are in danger of being hurt more by staying in the car.

If the other driver is able, get his insurance information and contact information. Also see if any witnesses are there and get their contact information. Ask them if they are willing to testify to what they saw.

After this you need to wait for the police to come to make a report. While you are waiting, if you have a camera or cell phone, take some pictures. Pictures are great for your accident claim with the insurance company.

You may think about calling your insurance company while you wait for the police. They like to know these things right away. They can tell you how to do the claim procedure. The claim process is a bit different with all companies.

Make a written record of what happened while it is fresh in your mind. You will need it when answering questions about the crash. The insurance companies will be calling you for your version of the accident.

Now, you may wonder, if your car is totaled, how insurance companies figure the amount they will pay. Well the car insurance company takes into consideration the age of the car and the replacement value of the car. There are services online where you can look this up yourself. The insurance company also takes into account how much it would take to fix the car. If the cost to fix the car is somewhere between 51 and 90 percent of the car’s worth, they will consider the car totaled and pay you the current value of your car.

If you do not agree with the figure you are quoted try negotiating a better settlement. Do some research of your own. Sometimes you can talk them higher. This can be hard, but do not give up without a fight.

If someone gets hurt in the car accident the claim will also involve medical payments and possibly payment for pain and suffering. This is why it is so important for you to insure yourself enough for protection. If you get sued and have enough insurance then it is the insurance that pays, not you personally.