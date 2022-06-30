Koh Samui Investment in Condominiums, Condos and Choices For the Lifestyle Investor

Pin 0 Shares

Koh Samui Island Property Investment

Koh Samui, Thailand’s number one tropical Island destination with its own international airport creates an ideal platform for any would be property investor. Recognized for being an internationally known World class holiday destination not only brings an abundance of nationalities but also opportunities for lucrative property investment.

While the majority of interest has traditionally been from European countries such as the UK, Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, France and Scandinavian countries, a new market of investors is emerging from Asia and Middle Eastern countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Korea, China and the UAE. The recent surge of interest from Asian investors is due to an increase in the levels of disposable income, recent deregulation of foreign investment laws (Korea) as well as new direct air links to/from Koh Samui. Discounted flights within the region also offer tremendous value to tourists wishing to holiday on Koh Samui and its surrounding Islands.

Koh Samui’s real estate profile includes many large branded hotels and exclusive luxury villa developments.

The market here is firmly based due to the fact that nearly all purchases of property are made without finance. Local mortgages are indeed not readily available, making property prices much more resilient to the World financial meltdown. What had been seen over recent months are certain properties being discounted, where the owner has a need to sell quickly due to financial losses sustained elsewhere in the World. This has created several buying opportunities, although these are generally quickly moved on to investors with cash.

So recent activity in the property market in Koh Samui has mainly been driven by cash investors, looking to move funds into property where good discounts have been offered. There is activity both on resale properties with price reductions of 10% to 30% to move property quickly to release cash and also certain developers looking to manage their working capital and clear property stock. Developer’s in the early part of 2009 have been finishing off part complete properties, and selling them at a discount to realize cash. At this time there are still several opportunities to gain and purchase luxury property, before the local market shows complete signs of rebound and starting its predicted growth path.

After understanding these current local climate conditions, the Koh Samui market has undergone a change of emphasis with the arrival of a new breed of creative developers aware of the great potential from planned increases in numbers of luxury travelers and investors looking for Lifestyle investments.

Focusing on two innovative developers both anticipating this demand for Lifestyle investment properties, both focusing on the area surrounding Plai Laem and Cheong Mon. They reason that with the areas fantastic beaches, closeness to the airport and no signs of overcrowding this makes it an ideal location for a lifestyle investment. Indeed the area still exhibits a traditional Thai feel with small beach resorts combined with more luxurious properties, 5 star spa resorts and hotels.

Both have strong ideas about how to create lifestyle property, which act as both an exciting investment and life style vehicle for those seeking to experience Koh Samui tropical Island life in luxury packages.

The Mandalay Gardens apartment project is set not far from Cheong Mon on the hillside. It is only 800 metres from the beach, with many of the apartments having spectacular sea views. It is indeed a fully flexible vehicle and as a lifestyle investment gives its owners the best possible advantages, having the special feature of a branded hotel management by Astudo. The project was soft launched in May this year, with a show unit being ready for active investors already in place at the hillside site. There are 9 different types of 1 bedroom units ranging from 50 Sqm to 90 Sqm. Prices start from 3.49m Thai Baht. Investment returns are not guaranteed, but with a 35% occupancy level are anticipated to reach 6 to 8 % at a 3,600 Baht a night average rate. Most owners are anticipated to participate in the rental program, and by doing so are granted up to 60 days per year free use. There is the possibility before construction commences of combining 2 or more units to create 2 or 3 bedroom apartments. Following on from its successful first project, Mandalay Villas, Tibor Szedlak CEO of Mandalay Samui Developments stated that the company has been founded on private financing, with no loans or other outstanding commitments. The legal status of this current project gives its owners a leasehold ownership of 30 + 30 + 30 years. Land ownership is secured by the fact that each unit owner equal shareholder in the land owning company. Payment’s after the initial 35% deposit are based on monthly installments becoming due as work is completed. Sterling has been appointed as Project Managers with DFDL Crawshaws acting are legal advisors. The whole project is set on 5,600 Sqm of land and with construction commencing in September 2009 and completion of Phase 1 by the third quarter of 2010.

The Samui Emerald Condominium represents another attractive option as a lifestyle investment, with the construction already underway, now is the time to take advantage of the remaining units on offer. Completion of the whole facility is contractually scheduled for no later than December 2010. Situated along side Plai Laem beach it gives easy access to Cheong Mon and back along the coastline to the chic boutique resort, Fisherman’s village. This area is home to the high end resort, Six Senses-Hideaway and Giorgio Armani’s branded villa development is also close by. Among the other close by attractions are Big Buddha, Turtle Island and Koh Som. The Samui Emerald units give their owners access to classy facilities including a large swimming pool, restaurant, fitness suite and multi lingual reception. Units range from 1 to 3 bedrooms, including 4 Penthouse apartments with standard units from 44sqm to 109Sqm with prices starting from 3.05m Baht. Units come fully furnished with modern designs including all loose furniture and electrical items. Again, there is no guarantee on investment returns but expect 8% with average rental rates estimated at 2,700 Baht per day for a standard studio room with 30% occupancy. Samui Emerald will be run like a hotel. Guests will be met at the airport, transferred to the site, deposits will be taken, guests will be shown to their rooms to find welcome basket and shower amenities waiting.

Owners who enter the rental scheme can benefit from up to 167 days per year free usage, whilst obtaining income for the rest of the year. Given its legal status as a Condominium, also gives foreign investors the opportunity to obtain foreign title.