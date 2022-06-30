News
Letters: Learn how these rights were won, because we could lose them
Fragile rights
A few years ago I wrote an article on women’s rights to a Wisconsin newspaper and the response was strong (4,000 comments from around the world, from men and women). I followed that later with a book that detailed women’s struggle for basic rights and more over the last century, including 500 comments from the article. The struggles didn’t just include marches, but beatings, prison and force-feedings. (“What Young Women May Not Know,” available on Amazon)
Women won the right to vote in 1926, then to own property and have credit, to have birth control in the ’60s, educational and sports equality through Title IX in the ’70s, including the right to decide their own health care including abortion. This all was followed by marriage equality and more, even though the Equal Rights Amendment was never ratified.
I ended by asking people to pay attention, to be aware, and to learn how these fragile rights, fought for over decades, were won because we could easily lose them, lose them all.
Well, it started last week.
Sharon Weeks. Chippewa Falls
The law catches up with the science
On June 24 the Supreme Court justly struck down Roe v. Wade, which from its inception radically distorted the Constitution, allowing for abortion without restriction up til the moment of birth.
For years the left’s been complacent with the luxury of Roe and not having to debate the issue. This is no longer the case, although they still have the mainstream media to help push their false reproductive “healthcare” narrative instead of acknowledging that abortion always ends a human life.
Abortion hasn’t been banned, but will be properly regulated through elected state representatives. The law has finally caught up with the science, which is a huge win for women’s rights and the sanctity of life.
Joe Engesser, Red Wing
It’s her decision
It’s solely a woman’s inherent power to give birth. And she therefore doesn’t need permission from the government. Motherhood is her ability and therefore her decision.
Geri Minton, Roseville
A human or not?
Anticipating all the drama that is sure to follow reversal of Roe vs Wade I would like an answer to the only question that really matters. Is a fetus human or is it not? If it is, then abortion is murder pure and simple. If we say a fetus is not human then by what criteria do we make that judgment? In what way is a fetus guilty of not being human? To kill any human without evidence of guilt trivializes all lives.
G.J. Mayer, Forest Lake
I blame Biden, too
As the country reels, along with the opinion in many other nations, from the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, I hear much of the blame being directed at the Court, particularly the three Trump appointees, two of whom swore under oath that they would adhere to precedent.
However, looking back over what was certainly predictable to the hearings that resulted in Clarence Thomas being appointed to the Court, blame for the abortion result can be spread further. Thomas replaced Thurgood Marshall, an ant hill replacing a mountain. But his political beliefs were always clear.
Joe Biden, then chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, cut off the hearings, replete with salacious material about Thomas, and deprived several additional witnesses from testifying about Thomas’ conduct. His nomination squeaked through, 52-48. Once again, Biden wanted to be the “good guy.” He still does, in his hopeless quest for a bipartisan administration. Apparently it’s more important to be “Good Old Uncle Joe” than to face the reality that something will never happen.
Yes, the abortion ruling was disastrous, as was the gun case, the impingement on religious freedom in the several cases destroying the fabric of the separation of church and state, but going back to 1991, many senators, both Republicans and Democrats, saw the danger of Clarence Thomas, who he was and who he is. Sad that our president was so naive and remains that way.
Alan Miller, Eagan
Disguising the truth
I am an 81-year-old retired attorney. In spite of the many assorted jokes, some funny (some true) about unscrupulous lawyers, I have always been proud to be part of the legal profession. The Supreme Court decision of June 24 has changed that. It appears that our Supreme Court has become a haven for liars.
Clarence Thomas falsely denied his relationship with Anita Hill on national television. It didn’t require a polygraph to ascertain who was telling the truth and who was not. More recently three candidates for confirmation to the court followed suit. Those aspiring justices, under oath, claimed respect for “Stare Decisis” and stated that Roe v Wade is the law of the land.
Donald J. Trump was unsuccessful in lying to retain his hold on the Oval Office. His nominees for the Court were better at disguising the truth. They were rewarded with lucrative, lifetime positions on the highest court of the land. The very same court that our framers envisioned as the ultimate “check and balance” in our government. The very bastion of truth and integrity should be our Supreme Court.
Obviously I am in disagreement with last week’s decision. More importantly, I am discouraged, humiliated, and heartbroken that deceitful members of the majority brought shame and disgrace to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Louis J. Bartscher, Woodbury
Budgets that are pro-life
The success of the Right to Life movement in overturning Roe v. Wade is truly impressive. Many supporters say it is only the beginning.
I hope that means the movement will seek budgets that are pro-life. To me that means adopting measures such as expanded child tax credits that are fully refundable, requiring employers to pay employees who take maternity and paternity leave, and providing increased state funding for early childhood education. These steps should be taken regardless of which party proposes them.
Roe v. Wade allowed state legislators to say that they supported the lives of children without having to actually vote on difficult taxation and funding choices. Voters should watch now to see which of their representatives truly support families and children. Then they should cast their ballots for those who back words with action.
Richard (Dick) Murray, St. Paul
Protecting, not expanding
Your headline “Justices expand U.S. gun rights” is incorrect, it should be “Justices protect U.S. gun rights.”
Let me explain.
The text of the Second Amendment states, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”, but like all rights it is not absolute, particularly when it encounters other rights. Thus, there are numerous laws regulating gun ownership and the right to carry guns, such as the Minnesota permit-to-carry law.
The Supreme Court decision was narrow, focusing on the specific language in a New York law requiring a person to demonstrate a particular need to carry a gun. This contrasts with the Minnesota law, which establishes a set of rules that must be met to obtain a permit. The key difference between New York and Minnesota is that in New York the person must prove he needs to carry a gun while in Minnesota the state must demonstrate the person is not qualified, i.e. the burden of proof shifts from the owner to the government.
In other words, under the New York law the person does not have a fundamental right to carry a gun, but under Minnesota they do (but again, it is not absolute).
Perhaps it helps to compare this to free speech. The First Amendment states “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech …”. Imagine the uproar if a law was passed requiring someone to demonstrate a specific need before they had the right to speak. One can argue that laws regulating guns are much more restrictive than speech, i.e., you don’t need a permit to speak that is equivalent to a permit to carry and, therefore, courts could rule that these are also unconstitutional. However, it is clear from their opinions that the justices see a difference. Again, the difference being a person has a right to bear arms but must meet certain requirements (because guns are more dangerous to others than speech), versus a person does not have a right to bear arms but must demonstrate a special need.
Now people are rightly upset about gun violence, and some believe the Second Amendment is no longer appropriate as times have changed. For those the answer should be clear: They need to work to pass a constitutional amendment changing the Second Amendment. Under our Constitution this is the correct way to proceed, not by creating laws which violate the Constitution.
Ed Erickson, Woodbury
Help through the heat of summer
As I ride my bike around St. Paul, I notice that many of the newly planted trees are wilting from heat stress and drought. If you have a new or otherwise young tree where you live, please adopt it, keep it watered, and help it through the heat of summer.
Thomas E. Kottke, St. Paul
Compassion and respect
I mostly knew Jack Hoeschler through our Friday luncheons at the Downtowner (“A gentle fighter for the underdogs and artists,” June 27). He had a great curiosity about so many things. I once lent him a lengthy audio book on the history of the British empire. He liked it so much that he bought his own copy.
Also, he was witty. He humorously explained the finer distinctions between the various angels in the nine choirs of angels of the Roman Catholic Church. I learned the differences between the seraphim, cherubim, archangels and others in the heavenly pantheon. Such knowledge will serve me well, in the event I should ever meet up with any of that crew of heavenly creatures.
Jack had a great love of nature and enjoyed leading friends and acquaintances on tours of the Japanese garden that he and Linda cared for in their backyard. As the garden’s official “Moss Cowboy,” he was the self-appointed seeker and finder of wild moss for the garden. There is a deeply spiritual aspect and artistic aesthetic to Japanese gardens. That spirituality and love of art was an important part of Jack.
Jack often showed kindness and compassion toward others who were needy and less fortunate. He once told me about the young man who had climbed out of the ravine in Hoeschler’s backyard and showed up nearly naked at the back door one cold autumn evening. The young man was cold and shivering. He may have had some serous personal issues, or perhaps he had been taking who-knows-what street drugs. In any case, Jack took him in, gave him some blankets for warmth and then called the young man’s father, who gratefully came and picked up his troubled son. I’m not sure how I would have handled that situation, but Jack handled it with great compassion, and he showed deep respect to a fellow human who was struggling with life. What a mensch! It was such a privilege having known Jack, as I did.
M.L. Kluznik, Mendota Heights
News
High school football: Max Ritter’s field goal lifts Rosemount past Lakeville South in battle of heavyweights
The heavyweight matchup lived up to its billing.
Edge-of-your-bleacher-seat drama? Yes.
Hard-hitting defenses? Check.
Two teams that could be playing well into November? Definitely.
And it was decided by a kicker.
Max Ritter split the uprights from 35 yards out with 1:38 remaining and Rosemount rallied to beat Lakeville South 10-7 Friday to ruin the Cougars’ homecoming.
Landon Danner ran for a touchdown for No. 3 Rosemount (5-0), which got another dominating defensive performance and beat a top-10 team for the second straight week. The Irish beat Eden Prairie 14-7 last Thursday.
The Irish have allowed just 38 points this season with no opponent scoring more than 10.
Ryder Patterson scored in the second quarter for the Cougars (3-2), ranked sixth in Class 6A.
Tied at 7-7 with 7:07 left, the Irish slowly worked down the field with precious time ticking off. The 11-play, all-run drive until the kick included two third-down conversions and a 22-yard dash around left end by Danner.
Lakeville South drove to the Rosemount 40 with a minute left, but a penalty and pair of incompletions ended the threat.
Lakeville South entered the night averaging 40.5 points per game if you include a 21-6 loss to Eden Prairie two weeks ago, 52 if you don’t.
Using a Power-T formation, the Cougars averaged 338 yards on the ground though four games but were held to 109 rushing.
Scoreless after an opening quarter that was played in 20 minutes of real time, Patterson ran 10 yards on a 4th-and 3 in the opening minute of the second quarter and scored from the 5 one play later for a 7-0 lead.
The drive began at the Rosemount 48 after Wyatt Ronn got a piece of an Irish punt.
That kind of play was needed in a game where possessions were at a premium with a pair of run-focused teams.
Down by a score coming out of intermission, Rosemount methodically marched downfield, finishing a 12-play, 76-yard drive when Danner scored from the 4. The drive took a bit more than six minutes. Rosemount had five first downs on the drive; it had two in the first half.
News
St. Paul man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Dayton’s Bluff bar
A man charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man last year in the parking lot of a St. Paul bar was found guilty this week of murder and several other charges.
Andrew Vernard Glover, 38, of St. Paul was found guilty Thursday in Ramsey County District Court of killing Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul in the parking lot of the St. Paul Saloon in Dayton’s Bluff on Feb. 23, 2021.
Glover was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and two counts of dangerous weapon drive-by shooting. Although he was also charged with first-degree murder, he was found not guilty of that charge.
The shooting that killed Renteria-Hobbs also injured a 26-year-old woman. She had a gunshot wound to her liver that fractured two ribs.
According to charging documents, surveillance video showed Renteria-Hobbs went into the St. Paul Saloon on Hudson Road near Earl Street and greeted several people. A few minutes later, two men arrived in a silver Dodge Journey and went into the bar.
One of the men, who was wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, greeted Renteria-Hobbs. The other, later identified as Glover, did not. “Glover monitored (Renteria-Hobbs’) whereabouts while he was at the bar,” the complaint said.
Glover and Renteria-Hobbs talked on the patio and again inside the bar. Glover left and Renteria-Hobbs followed the man in the White Sox hat outside. Renteria-Hobbs walked toward the driver’s side of Glover’s vehicle and the man in the hat went to the passenger side.
Surveillance footage showed the 26-year-old woman hide behind a truck as the shooting apparently began. Renteria-Hobbs ran in front of the truck as Glover drove away.
Renteria-Hobbs fell, got up, ran to the bar and dropped a handgun in front of the business, the complaint said. Officers found a handgun in that area. It was damaged and appeared inoperable.
An autopsy showed Renteria-Hobbs had been shot 10 times.
After police arrested Glover near a silver Dodge Journey, he told them he’d gone bar hopping by himself and ended at the St. Paul Saloon. He said he was rolling a marijuana cigarette in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and drove away, according to the charges.
“Glover swore on his baby’s life he didn’t do anything,” the complaint said. “Glover denied arguing with anyone at the bar.”
Glover told police that Renteria-Hobbs “had words” with people in a car in front of his. He also said he didn’t know the man who had been wearing the White Sox hat and that he was alone in the vehicle when he drove away after hearing the shots.
Glover is barred from having a gun because of drug convictions, according to a separate criminal complaint filed Friday that charges him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. He has nine felony convictions, including three for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person in 2003, 2007 and 2011.
Glover will remain jailed until he is sentenced Oct. 31. Authorities say he is expected to receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 30 years.
News
Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching • TechCrunch
The demand for certain services can be so high that it can insulate their providers from the vagaries of the market. During an economic downturn, consumers do not reduce their consumption of pet food or toilet paper. Likewise, everyone needs insurance.
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that journalist Anna Heim recently interviewed said they were still positive about the outlook for the sector:
- Martha Notaras, General Partner, Brewer Lane Ventures
- David Wechsler, Director, OMERS Ventures
- Stephen Brittain and Rob Lumley, Principals and Co-Founders, Insurtech Gateway
- Florian Graillot, founding partner, Astorya.vc
- Clarisse Lam, Partner, New Alpha Asset Management
- Hélène Falchier, Partner, Portage Ventures
- Adam Blumencranz, Partner, Distributed Ventures
Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members.
Use discount code TCPLUROUNDUP to save 20% on a one or two year subscription.
“We’re just seeing a reality check,” Wechsler said. “Unfortunately, many companies should not have collected as much as they have, or perhaps do not have sustainable business models. These companies will struggle to survive.
Their responses contain valuable information for early-stage founders still in fundraising mode, as well as those hoping to find an exit in this down market.
“From an M&A perspective, it’s a question of pricing versus positioning,” Graillot said. “If you’re solving a real problem as an enterprise software vendor, technology vendors or insurers might be interested in acquiring you.”
Thank you so much for reading TC+ this week. Have a good week-end.
Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist
The unbearable lightness of being asset-light
Investors have embraced “asset-light” companies like Rent the Runway, Uber and Airbnb that don’t own the hardware that generates their revenue.
Companies that generate billions from assets they don’t own “generally require less capital – and therefore less dilution for their investors,” writes Daniel Hoffer, managing director of Autotech Ventures.
“But some asset-light marketplaces struggle to satisfy their customers because not all the assets they can make available are equally valued by their customers on the demand side.”
Dear Sophie: Is it okay to use a visitor visa while holding an H-1B?
Dear Sophia,
I am in Toronto, Canada, and have been approved for an H-1B, which was recently stamped in my passport. I plan to move to the United States next year. Can I visit the United States with a previous B-1/B-2 visa in November?
Would it set off any red flags if I were to visit as a visitor while holding an approved/stamped H-1B visa?
— Talented in Toronto
How to make coaching work for your sales team
A strong sales organization is the tip of the spear for every SaaS startup, but since so few founders have significant experience in this space, they don’t know how to prepare their teams for success.
In this TC+ article, contributor Kevin Varadian explains how to chart a sales coaching journey that drives retention and increases revenue.
“It’s important to recognize that today’s sales teams are better at solving problems than closing deals: soft skills are more important here than technical abilities,” he says.
Pitch Deck Teardown: Rokoko’s $3 Million Strategic Expansion Deck
Jakob Balslev, CEO and co-founder of Danish animation and motion capture company Rokoko, describes the $3 million seed round that propelled his company to an $80 million valuation as “strategic”.
“True digital presence requires natural human movement,” says Bridge, explaining that the company’s total addressable market encompasses everything from automotive robotics to safety and security.
To show TC+ readers how Rokoko persuaded investors to inject more cash at this stage of its development, Balslev shared the game in full.
Onyeka Akumah, founder of Treepz, explains how to succeed in transportation technology
Overall, the quality of life for Africans has improved significantly over the past decades, but the continent still suffers from poor public transport infrastructure.
In Europe and North America, three-quarters of the urban population can take the bus or train, but in Africa that figure drops to one-third. To fill the void, Nigerian startup Treepz is setting up a bus service that co-founder and CEO Onyeka Akumah wants to cross the sub-Saharan region.
“We can’t keep complaining about the slowdown,” Akumah said. “I would say it helps us become more robust.”
techcrunch
News
Decomposed body found in Central Park lake
The partially decomposed body of a man was removed from the lake in Central Park on Friday afternoon, police said.
The body, identified only as a man in his 20s, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive inside the park around 2 p.m., cops said.
Police said the man’s death does not appear to be criminal, but an official cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner.
At the scene, responders could be seen rolling a covered body onto a stretcher as police tape the area.
New York Post
News
Zack Britton leaves Friday’s game with injury
Zack Britton was pitching for a chance to win a World Series championship. The 34 year old came back from a new form of Tommy John surgery, which inserts a sleeve to protect the ligament, in just 12 and a half months with the intention of pitching in the playoffs.
That may be in jeopardy now.
Britton, pitching in the sixth inning against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium, summoned the trainers after throwing a very wild pitch and exited the game in the middle of an at-bat.
It was just his third appearance since 2021 and he was struggling with command again. He hasn’t exactly been given an easy landing either. Friday night, the Yankees put him in with two on base. Britton walked Gunnar Henderson to load the bases and allowed a run to score on the wild pitch.
Before Friday night’s game against the Orioles, Yankee manager Aaron Boone explained they needed to see that Britton could be competitive in the playoffs.
“I mean, sharpness, with Brit, his first two outings. I feel like it’s been good. I know he feels really good, which is good. I do feel like the arm speeds there. And the stuff is there, now it’s just a matter of getting sharp and finding that next level of command and finding the timing of his release point and all that in being in these games,“ Boone said. “So yeah, they’re good opportunities here to kind of make those evaluations.”
()
News
How Denver takes on the Raiders and the predictions
Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)
When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium.
Radio/TV: 850AM, 94.1FM/CBS
Broncos-Raiders Series: The Broncos are 53-68-2 in 123 regular season games since 1960; the Broncos have lost four straight in the rivalry series, including a 17-13 loss on Dec. 26 of last year at Allegiant Stadium.
Key match
Broncos tackles vs. Raiders defensive ends
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Cam Fleming will have their hands full with two of the Raiders’ key playmakers – defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
Fleming will be tasked with blocking Crosby for most of the game and Bolles on Jones. The Raiders duo have combined for five Pro Bowl appearances, and Crosby has two sacks this year while Jones has been ruled out.
As Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out, the sack count so far doesn’t do justice to the impact Crosby and Jones could have on Sunday if the Broncos don’t block them consistently.
“I was with Chandler when we were together in Syracuse a long time ago,” Hackett said. “He’s a spectacular player, he’s very fluid… Crosby has slowly, slowly become a dominant player in this league too. We’re going against a good passing rush on the edge, so it’s going to be a big challenge for our tackles and it’s not just about the tackles, it’s about everyone.
Bolles, Denver’s 2017 first-round pick 20th overall, has become one of the league’s best left tackles. After battling Nick Bosa of the 49ers last week, he now has to contain Jones, who has 107.5 career sacks in 11 seasons.
Meanwhile, with Billy Tuner still not ready to make his season debut (knee), Fleming gets another start at right tackle. If Fleming can’t control Crosby, it could be a long day for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Who has the advantage?
Strategist
Russell Wilson finally found his mojo in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ win over the 49ers last week, but he still hasn’t played like an elite QB. Derek Carr threw six touchdowns but also four interceptions during the Raiders’ poor start. Edge: even
Come back
The combination of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon has yet to take control of a game, but it could happen at any time. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs is yet to have a touchdown, but he’s already burned Denver for two 100-yard games at home in his career. Edge: even
Receiver/tight end
Courtland Sutton is playing, but Jerry Jeudy has been quiet since Week 1 and KJ Hamler/Albert Okwuegbunam haven’t been factors. Las Vegas has Pro Bowlers in WR Davante Adams and TE Darren Waller; WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is doubtful. Edge: Raiders
offensive line
The Broncos’ O line was good for two games, then slipped back last week. Cam Fleming returns to the right tackle for Billy Turner (knee). Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) is out again at right guard. Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is out with an ankle injury. Brim: Broncos
defensive line
Nose DJ Jones cleared concussion protocol this week and is questionable. Even though he’s playing, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and DeShawn Williams still need to step up. The Raiders feature the Pro Bowl tandem of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Edge: Raiders
linebacker
Josey Jewell presented a gem on his season debut last week, while Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb are starting to develop some serious chemistry around the edges. Raiders’ Denzel Perryman suffers ankle injury; Divine Deablo is their main tackler. Brim: Broncos
Secondary
Justin Simmons is still on injured reserve with a quad injury, but cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby are playing at a high level. The Raiders are dealing with injuries but have safety Johnathan Abram who can change a game at any time. Brim: Broncos
Special teams
Montrell Washington is still looking for a breakout moment in the rematch, but with his speed, fans can be optimistic. Brandon McManus didn’t miss inside 50; Corliss Waitman has improved. Daniel Carlson of Colorado Springs is the home kicker. Edge: Same
Band history
|Category
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Total offense
|348 (16th)
|346.7 (17th)
|Hasty offense
|117.7 (12th)
|80 (28th)
|Pass the offense
|230.3 (18th)
|266.7 (7th)
|Points per game
|14.3 (31st)
|21.3 (T-10e)
|Total Defense
|251.3 (3rd)
|376.3 (21st)
|run defense
|81.3 (T-6e)
|109.3 (T-15e)
|defensive pass
|170 (3rd)
|267 (26th)
|Points allowed
|12 (2nd)
|25.7 (T-24e)
* Until week 4
By the numbers
51 — Receiving yards Courtland Sutton is set to become the Broncos’ third-fastest player to reach the 3,000 career yard mark behind Demaryius Thomas (46 games) and Brandon Marshall (49). Sunday is Sutton’s 54th career game.
198 — How many passing yards Russell Wilson needs to become the sixth active QB in the NFL to hit the 38,000 mark.
1 – Wilson’s interceptions in three games, which is tied for best in the NFL among starters.
ten – How many fumbles Randy Gregory has forced since 2018, tied for fifth in the NFL during that span. The top rusher has two this year.
9 — The total number of defensive snaps the Broncos’ first draft pick this year, second-round pick Nik Bonitto, has played so far.
Gamble/fantasy
Line: Broncos +2.5
Underdogs for a second game in a row and deservedly so. Despite the Raiders’ early woes, Denver’s offense has been poor in two games at Sin City so far. Bet on the Broncos to play better in their third appearance at Allegiant Stadium to at least cover, which their defense should help them do.
Prop bet: Over/under 45 points
Bet the least. Neither attack has been in sync so far, and the Broncos’ defense performance last week against San Francisco was no fluke. Factor in home-court advantage to tip the scales in Las Vegas D’s favor, and that sets up for a limited offensive day.
Publish predictions
Mark Kiszla, columnist: Raiders 16, Broncos 14
I’m not saying the Broncos offense would be more dangerous if Chad Powers was the starting quarterback, but it might be more entertaining than Russell Wilson’s 1-2-3-kick dance. And not suggesting that Josh McDaniels has grown as a football coach since his Denver days, but if Kid McD knows anything, it’s how to give Broncos Country a bad case of heartburn.
Kyle Newman, beatwriter: Broncos 17, Raiders 13
Denver’s defense puts on another memorable performance and Javonte Williams breaks the 100-yard mark for the first time this year. Those variables, plus a key fourth-quarter interception by Pat Surtain II and another big game from the point duo of Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, give the Broncos a win in the division opener.
Parker Gabriel, beatwriter: Broncos 20, Raiders 17
The Broncos are road underdogs, have lost four straight to the Raiders and haven’t scored more than 16 points in a game this season. Not only that, but at 0-3, Las Vegas faces a win as close as it was to Week 4. Denver’s defense is playing well, though, and that might be enough.
Sean Keeler, columnist: Raiders 21, Broncos 17
Vegas is too talented to be 0-3, but Raiduh will Raiduh. A playoff run at 0-4 in the AFC is virtually impossible, however, so it’s a back-to-the-wall tilt against a franchise they’ve feasted on. On the bright side, a Raiduhs victory at least ensures Broncos Country a chance to boo Josh McDaniels in person on Nov. 20. Most likely.
denverpost
High school football: Max Ritter’s field goal lifts Rosemount past Lakeville South in battle of heavyweights
St. Paul man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Dayton’s Bluff bar
Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching • TechCrunch
Decomposed body found in Central Park lake
Zack Britton leaves Friday’s game with injury
How Denver takes on the Raiders and the predictions
Simeon Woods Richardson expected to debut in coming days
NEXT Weather forecast September 30, 2022 (Tonight)
Disney and activist investor accept status quo as entertainment giant adds tech executive to board
Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
How to manage your online business remotely?
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed