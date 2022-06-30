News
Minnesota United’s three-goal outburst leads to needed 3-2 win at L.A. Galaxy
Minnesota United needed Wednesday’s 3-2 win at L.A. Galaxy in the worst way.
The Loons had slumped to its worst eight-game stretch in its MLS era (1-6-1, 4 points), scoring a paltry six goals in the lull. Adding to the sting, United also gave up one-goal leads in their last two defeats.
MNUFC broke loose for three goals — two from star Emanuel Reynoso — and one from strong team build-up and empathic finish by Franco Fragapane. It was Minnesota’s first three-goal game since before the eight-game skid started, against Chicago Fire on April 23.
The downside to a quality road win against a Western Conference foe was Kervin Arriaga leaving with an injury in the fifth minute and Luis Amarilla exiting in the 37th, apparently for his own issue.
Minnesota benefited from Galaxy winger Kevin Cabral being sent off for a red card after making contact with Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s head in the 26th minute.
Cabral jumped over St. Clair, who went down to make a save, and appeared to be avoiding contact, but referee Ted Unkle’s decision was held up after a check. L.A. Galaxy coach Greg Vanney was livid over the decision.
The Loons gave a goal back in the 60th minute. Captain Wil Trapp clipped Efrain Alvarez in the box and Mark Delgado’s penalty kick went to the right, while St. Clair dove the other direction.
Dejan Javelin scored in the 93rd minute to add pressure and reminders of defeats against Inter Miami and New England in the last two weeks.
Minnesota made shouts for their own PK when it appeared former Loon Raheem Edwards’s left arm/hand made contact with the ball, but Unkle and crew did not give it to United.
The Loons continued to have success at Dignity Heath Sports Park in Carson, Calif., where they produced a draw on Decision Day 2021 and earned a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Wednesday’s result helps Minnesota make up ground in the Western Conference standings.
BRIEFLY
Minnesota improved to 6-8-3, while L.A. fell to 7-6-3. Loons play-by-play commentator Callum Williams traveled to California for Wednesday’s game, but stayed back in his hotel room due to “medical issues,” the club said pregame. MNUFC Chief Soccer officer Manny Lagos stepped into the book alongside regular color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin. … Former Loons striker Mason Toye, who had played 12 minutes this season, scored twice to lead Montreal in a 2-1 win against Seattle. … Reynoso, who was facing a one-game suspension if he got another yellow card, subbed out in the 75th minute and will be eligible when Real Salt Lake comes to Allianz Field on Sunday.
News
Orioles’ dramatic 2-1 win over Yankees not enough to stave off postseason elimination
A soldout Yankee Stadium wanted to witness history. The Orioles wanted to survive. By early Saturday morning, neither had their wish granted.
Baltimore’s 2-1 win Friday night over the New York Yankees shook off a late-season spell that doomed playoff hopes for a team that wasn’t expected to be in the position for them in the first place. The victory closed the Orioles’ September at 12-15, but wins by the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners later in the night mathematically eliminated Baltimore. Their postseason possibilities lasted about half an hour into October.
The Orioles at least upset Yankees fans in the process. Amid a chorus of boos in the Bronx, Félix Bautista lunged behind the pitcher’s mound. Those 47,583 fans came to see Yankees slugger Aaron Judge make American League history, but in those moments, they watched the massive Orioles right-hander try to shake discomfort in his left knee suffered amid a plate appearance that at the time seemed it would control Baltimore’s postseason fate.
With first base open, Judge and his 61 home runs in the box and the tying run at second base in the eighth, Bautista tried to pitch around the New York Yankees slugger after a meeting on the mound with manager Brandon Hyde. But Bautista stumbled after delivering his second pitch to Judge, prompting a brief delay and a chorus of outrage.
“It feels cool, actually,” Bautista said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “But to be honest, I wasn’t focused on that.”
Like all those in attendance Friday, his focus was on Judge, one home run from breaking a tie with former Yankee Roger Maris for the American League record. But the Orioles left those fans wanting for another night. Bautista returned to the mound and intentionally walked Judge before retiring the next two batters, stranding Judge and the runner he inherited from Jordan Lyles after his strong seven innings. With Baltimore electing not to send its closer out for the ninth, rookie left-hander DL Hall instead handled the frame, doing so cleanly to earn his first career save in a victory that, if only temporarily, kept the Orioles’ postseason hopes alive.
Hyde seemingly was asking Bautista, also a rookie, for six outs, something Hyde said he hoped to avoid over the final stretch after Bautista developed arm fatigue after his previous two-inning outing. But with the Orioles needing to win each of their final six games to have a chance to reach the playoffs, Hyde called on Bautista after Lyles gave up a leadoff single on his 106th pitch.
A stolen base amid a strikeout brought up Judge, who had struck out, singled and walked against Lyles. Hyde came out for a mound visit, with the Orioles’ infield joining him around Bautista. After those pitches and brief delay for Bautista to stretch and throw a handful of warmup pitches, he threw another ball to Judge. At 3-0, the Orioles intentionally walked him.
The leg did not seem to bother Bautista further in the outing. He struck out Gleyber Torres, who himself had a historic home run binge against the Orioles in 2019, and got a lineout from Anthony Rizzo, who homered three times against Baltimore earlier this season. But he did not return for the ninth, though he said he could have and did not expect the issue to end his season.
Instead, Hall used his changeup with great effectiveness to retire three right-handed batters. The organization’s No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America, he had some struggles early in his major league career but has been scored on in only one of his past seven outings. He was greeted in the Orioles’ clubhouse with a laundry cart shower, with teammates dumping random substances on him in the team’s customary form of celebration.
“That’s the pitcher that everyone knows he can be,” said Adley Rutschman, who caught Hall frequently during their minor league climbs. “It was cool to see him just go out there, no fear, just a lot of confidence and swag in the way that he carried himself.”
Recognizing that was the priority over another accomplishment Friday. The victory ensured the Orioles (81-76) their first non-losing season since 2016. They are the third team and first since 1900 to achieve a .500 record or better a year after losing 110 games.
“It just means that we exceeded expectations and that our guys fought all year long and we’re not done yet,” Hyde said. “Just really happy with the effort with these guys all year. Proven a lot of people wrong around the league and in sports. I think there’s a lot of appreciation for what these guys have done this year around the league, and it’s well deserved.”
They scored in the first inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s single and in the sixth on a wild pitch from former Orioles closer Zack Britton, who immediately left the game with left arm fatigue. Oswaldo Cabrera’s solo shot in the fifth was Lyles’ lone blemish as he struck out a season-high nine in seven innings.
Lyles was unsure whether he would get another start, with his next turn due to fall on the final day of the regular season. He is one inning shy of a his career high of 180 innings, set last season with the Texas Rangers.
“I would like to rack up some more,” he said.
He avoided infamy against Judge, each ball he threw prompting boos. Although Judge’s walk rate has spiked since he came within reach of Maris’ mark, Lyles quipped that he was “trying to make it out of the Bronx alive,” not walk the game’s top hitter. Like Bautista, he savored the atmosphere in the ballpark, but he was happy he didn’t add to it.
“A win’s a win,” Lyles said. “I know Yankee fans were looking for something else, but we’ve got a young and talented team, and we care about winning.”
They just didn’t do enough of it to reach the postseason.
Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Santas learn about holiday fun at the 11th Annual Santa Claus Gathering in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Over 120 different Santas have come to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year.
The 11th Annual Santa’s Gathering is a one-of-a-kind workshop designed to help Santas, Mrs. Clauses and Santa’s elves prepare for visiting children during the holiday season.
At Gathering, there are classes that help Santas get out into their community and be the best Santas they can be.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Netflix’s Most Popular Shows and Movies, Ranked (According to Netflix)
Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of declining statistics for some of its programming, Netflix launched a website in mid-November displaying charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its most watched titles of all time.
The winners, updated every week and classified by total number of hours subscribers spent watching, represent an unprecedented wealth of data on what’s popular on Netflix. The site details the most popular titles of the past week, not only around the world, but also in over 90 countries. And it’s meant to help subscribers like you get a better sense of the biggest hits from the world’s biggest subscription streaming service, in hopes you’ll discover something new to watch.
The company updates its “Weekly Top 10 on Netflix” every Tuesday, based on the previous week’s Monday-Sunday viewing hours for original and licensed titles. The ranking is divided into top 10 rankings for English Movies, English TV, Non-English Language Movies, and Non-English Language TV.
A ranking of the most-watched titles of all time also lives on the site, detailing the shows that have the most viewing hours in their first 28 days of release. If a new season releases its two-part episodes on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume episodes during their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume episodes during their first 28 days. These all-time rankings are also updated every Tuesday, whenever programs hit the charts during the previous week.
Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows, Ranked
Here are Netflix’s most-watched series, based on Netflix’s own reports of total hours watched in the first 28 days of each title’s release. Again, if a new season releases its two-volume episodes on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume episodes during their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume episodes during their first 28 days.
Any change in ranking from the previous week is in bold.
- squid game (season 1), a Korean survival thriller – 1.65 billion hours.
- Stranger Things (season 4), a retro sci-fi series — 1.35 billion hours.
- Money Heist (part 5), a thriller in Spanish — 792.2 million hours.
- Bridgerton (Season 2), a period romance — 656.3 million hours.
- Bridgerton (season 1) – 625.5 million hours.
- Money Heist (part 4) – 619 million hours.
- Stranger Things (Season 3), a retro sci-fi series — 582.1 million hours.
- Lucifer (Season 5), a police fantasy procedural – 569.5 million hours.
- We’re All Dead, a Korean zombie thriller set in a high school – 560.8 million hours.
- The Witcher (season 1), a fantasy series — 541 million hours.
- Inventing Anna, a true crime limited series about a fake socialite – 511.9 million hours
- 13 Reasons Why (Season 2), a controversial teen drama – 496.1 million hours.
- Ozark (season 4), a crime drama series — 491.1 million hours.
- The Witcher (Season 2) – 484.3 million hours.
Other high profile shows:
- 13 Reasons Why (Season 1) – 475.6 million hours
- Maid, a limited series about a young mother fleeing violence – 469.1 million hours.
- You (season 3), a psychological thriller — 467.8 million hours.
- You (Season 2) — 457.4 million hours.
- Stranger Things (Season 2) – 427.4 million hours.
- Money Heist (part 3) – 426.4 million hours.
- Sex Education (Season 3), a British teen comedy-drama – 419 million hours.
- Money Heist (part 5) – 395.1 million hours.
- Ginny & Georgia (season 1), a comedy-drama about a young mother and her children – 381 million hours.
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1), a South Korean legal drama — 402.5 million hours.
- Café con Aroma de Mujer (season 1), a Colombian telenovela – 326.9 million hours.
- Lupin (Part 1), a French heist show — 316.8 million hours.
- Elite (Season 3), a Spanish teen drama – 275.3 million hours.
- Who killed Sara? (season 1), a Mexican mystery thriller – 266.4 million hours.
- Elite (Season 4) – 257.1 million hours.
- The Queen of Flow (Season 2), a Colombian musical telenovela – 230.3 million hours.
- Lupine (part 2) — 214.1 million hours.
- Dark Desire (season 1), a Mexican drama thriller – 213 million hours.
Netflix’s Most Popular Movies, Ranked
Here are Netflix’s most-watched movies, based on Netflix’s own reports of total hours watched in the first 28 days of each title’s release. All changes are in bold.
- Red Notice, an action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds — 364 million hours.
- Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy with an all-star cast – 359.8 million hours.
- Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic film starring Sandra Bullock — 282 million hours.
- The Gray Man, a CIA action thriller – 253.9 million hours.
- The Adam Project, a sci-fi adventure comedy — 233.2 million hours.
- Extraction, an action movie starring Chris Hemsworth — 231.3 million hours.
- Purple Hearts, a romantic drama about a musician marrying a Marine – 228.7 million hours.
- The Unforgivable, a drama about a woman rebuilding her life after prison – 214.7 million hours.
- The Irishman, a period mob epic directed by Martin Scorsese – 214.6 million hours.
- The Kissing Booth 2, a teen romantic comedy sequel – 209.3 million hours.
Former top movies that were eliminated from Netflix’s official all-time charts:
- 6 Underground, a Michael Bay explosion festival with Ryan Reynolds — 205.5 million hours.
- Spenser Confidential, an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg — 197.3 million hours.
- Enola Holmes, a period detective film — 189.9 million hours.
- Army of the Dead, a heist set in a zombie apocalypse – 187 million hours.
- The Old Guard, an action thriller starring Charlize Theron – 186 million hours.
- Murder Mystery, a comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston – 170 million hours.
Netflix seems to have never released a non-English language film that has generated enough viewing hours to make it into the overall most-watched rankings. But other widely watched non-English language films on Netflix have included:
- Blood Red Sky, a German-British action horror film set during a hijacking – 110.5 million hours.
- The Platform, a Spanish social commentary wrapped in a horror film – 108.1 million hours.
- Black Crab, a Swedish apocalyptic war thriller starring Noomi Rapace — 94.1 million hours.
- Through My Window, a Spanish teen romance – 92.4 million hours.
- The Takedown, a French detective comedy — 78.6 million hours.
- Under Zero, a Spanish action thriller about an escape from a prison transport vehicle – 78.3 million hours.
- Loving Adults, a Danish thriller about an extramarital affair – 67.3 million.
- Rogue City, a French action thriller about an unorthodox cop team – 66.6 million hours.
- Carter, a South Korean action thriller about a man who wakes up with no memories and a voice in his ear – 65.4 million hours.
- The Forgotten Battle, a Dutch WWII film – 60.9 million hours.
Highest-ranking former non-English films that were knocked out of the non-English top 10 include:
- Restless, a French action thriller — 59.1 million hours.
- Lost Bullet, like a Fast & Furious movie but in French — 58.3 million hours
- Spoiled Brats, a French comedy about wealthy siblings made to earn a living – 56.9 million hours.
- #Alive, a South Korean film about a gamer’s attempt to survive the zombie apocalypse – 54.6 million hours.
- Space Sweepers, a South Korean space western with a weaponized child-android – 53.3 million hours
- The Last Mercenary, a French action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme — 52.1 million hours.
- Just Another Christmas, a Brazilian Christmas comedy – 48 million hours.
CNET
News
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols smashes 701st career home run against Pittsburgh Pirates
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st homer, connecting Friday night in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pujols threw a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo on the Big Mac Land backboard into left field at Busch Stadium, his 22nd homer of the season. Round four solo practice made it 1-all.
Pujols faced Oviedo for the first time and made the 24-year-old right-hander the 456th different pitcher he’s hit against.
The St. Louis star hadn’t homered in a week since hitting numbers 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. Pujols had gone 10 at bats without a home run after two starts and one hitting appearance.
The crowd at Busch Stadium gave the 42-year-old Pujols a long standing ovation before he stepped out of the Cardinals dugout to tip his cap for an encore.
Ahead of the game, the slugger was recognized for hitting his 700th last week in Los Angeles. He was given an engraved gold-plated bat by owner Bill DeWitt Jr., team president Bill DeWitt III, and manager Oliver Marmol.
The Pujols homer was his 55th against the Pirates, his third against any team, behind Houston (70) and the Chicago Cubs (62).
Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
espn
News
Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third baby
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are about to be outnumbered.
The Domestical economy The 44-year-old actor revealed he and his wife are expecting their third child together during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Shouting out to Ashley in particular, he added, “We are thrilled and would like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is.”
Topher and Ashley, 34, who married in 2016, are also parents to a daughter Mabel Jeanne5 years old and a second child born in 2020. The actor joked to host Kelly Clarkson that as her family grew, the reactions of those around the couple changed with each child.
“Everyone says the first baby they’re like—CONGRATULATIONS,” said the BlacKkKlansman says the actor. “On the second one they’re like – congratulations and on the third baby it’s – congratulations? – with a question mark.” ‘
However, Kelly was thrilled with the news and replied, “That’s exciting. Your family is still growing, that’s nice.” Prompt Topher to add, “Yeah. Come back with me in about a year.”
The soon-to-be father of three clearly has a sense of humor.
Entertainment
News
Bill Maher suggests Biden knock Kamala Harris off Dem ticket in 2024: ‘I just think she’s a bad politician’
“Real Time” host Bill Maher has suggested that President Biden should remove Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic ticket if he chooses to seek re-election.
During a roundtable Friday night, Maher addressed the “paradox” among Democrats who approve of Biden’s job as president but don’t want him to run in 2024.
But Maher insisted Biden “is not giving up”, comparing him to Dracula for crossing “oceans of time” to become president.
BILL MAHER MEETS LIBERAL JOURNALIST WHO CLAIMED TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘HAVE MUCH TO REPENT’
“Once you have that real estate, and you wake up in the White House, and your office is the Oval, I just don’t think you’re giving it up,” Maher said. “It’s very difficult to take the nomination away from the president, a sitting president.”
BILL MAHER TORN OVER BIDEN’S ANTI-MAGA SPEECH: I LOVE THAT HE GAVE IT, ‘BUT THE WAY HE DID IT? NOT GOOD’
“What I could see was replacing the vice president,” Maher continued, which immediately drew applause from his liberal audience. “Because she’s just not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work. And, I don’t know, it’s been done on a ticket before.”
Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan pointed to Tulsi Gabbard’s brutal dismantling of Harris during the Democratic primary debates over her incarceration record as California attorney general, calling the now Hawaii congresswoman a the “homing missile” retirement, telling Maher “it was the end” of Harris’ presidential campaign.
“Also, for some reason an off-putting person, she also, I think, has a lot of baggage that wouldn’t do well under a lot of scrutiny,” Flanagan said.
DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II: BILL MAHER PREDICTS BRITISH REVERENCE TO ROYAL FAMILY ‘DEATH WITH HER’
“I just think she’s a bad politician,” Maher replied. “I think he’s a very bright person, but I don’t know – I can see them doing that because a big part of the problem with ‘Biden being old’ is- oh, if he dies, then you’re gonna have that person.”
CNN contributor Van Jones defended Harris, suggesting that she hadn’t “found her footing yet” as vice president, but that she “wouldn’t be a weight on the ticket.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Maher went on to complain that the “problem” for the Democratic Party is that it is “so locked into identity politics” that it would be impossible for the ticket not to contain a woman, or a person of color, or ” a deaf Eskimo.”
Fox
Orioles’ dramatic 2-1 win over Yankees not enough to stave off postseason elimination
Santas learn about holiday fun at the 11th Annual Santa Claus Gathering in Lancaster
Netflix’s Most Popular Shows and Movies, Ranked (According to Netflix)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols smashes 701st career home run against Pittsburgh Pirates
Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third baby
Bill Maher suggests Biden knock Kamala Harris off Dem ticket in 2024: ‘I just think she’s a bad politician’
ABC7 I-Team examines delays behind express lanes on Highway 101 in San Mateo County
Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi reduced by Rs 25.5 – Check new rates here
Google Stadia will shut down next year, all purchases will be refunded
talkSPORT partners with New York Jets Partner to broadcast Jets games for the 2022 season
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
How to manage your online business remotely?
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed