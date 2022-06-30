News
Mo Bamba becomes unrestricted free agent, but reunion with Magic possible
The Orlando Magic didn’t tender a qualifying offer to Mo Bamba by Wednesday, which will make him an unrestricted free agent when free agency officially opens at 12:01 a.m. Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Orlando Sentinel.
The Magic not extending the qualifying offer doesn’t mean Bamba won’t return. They still have an interest in bringing him back and are expected to work on negotiating a new deal when the period opens.
Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 draft, finished the final season of his 4-year, $24.1 million rookie scale contract in 2021-22.
He averaged career-highs across the board, including minutes (25.7), points (10.6), rebounds (8.1), blocks (1.7) and assists (1.2) in 71 games (69 starts).
The Magic had until the close of business Wednesday to tender a 1-year, $10.1 million qualifying offer to Bamba to make him a restricted free agent.
The move didn’t come as a surprise. Early Wednesday, it was clear that the Magic were “unlikely” to make the qualifier, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Sentinel.
Orlando would have risked diminishing the value of Bamba’s contract on the trade market if it extended the qualifying offer and he opted into it. Players who return to a team on the qualifying offer are no longer extension eligible and become unrestricted free agents the following season. They also have a no-trade clause for that season they’re on the qualifying offer, meaning the team would need the player’s consent for a trade.
If the Magic and Bamba agree to a new deal, it’d allow Orlando to retain his Bird rights and have more contract flexibility.
Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team can retain him by matching the terms of that offer. As an unrestricted free agent, Bamba can sign with any team.
There’s also the possibility the Magic sign and trade Bamba.
The Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be interested in Bamba, a person told the Sentinel.
Teams may communicate with free agents starting at 6 p.m. Thursday before agreeing to terms six hours later.
The free agency moratorium is a negotiation period from Friday through July 6 in which teams can come to terms on contracts and other deals while the new salary cap numbers are adjusted after an audit of league finances. Those deals can become official at 12:01 p.m. on July 6.
The Magic had three other players who were eligible for 1-year qualifying offers — Bol Bol ($2.7 million) and two-way players Ignas Brazdeikis ($50,000) and Admiral Schofield ($50,000).
The Magic didn’t publicly comment on any of these players, nor Bamba.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
High school football: Max Ritter’s field goal lifts Rosemount past Lakeville South in battle of heavyweights
The heavyweight matchup lived up to its billing.
Edge-of-your-bleacher-seat drama? Yes.
Hard-hitting defenses? Check.
Two teams that could be playing well into November? Definitely.
And it was decided by a kicker.
Max Ritter split the uprights from 35 yards out with 1:38 remaining and Rosemount rallied to beat Lakeville South 10-7 Friday to ruin the Cougars’ homecoming.
Landon Danner ran for a touchdown for No. 3 Rosemount (5-0), which got another dominating defensive performance and beat a top-10 team for the second straight week. The Irish beat Eden Prairie 14-7 last Thursday.
The Irish have allowed just 38 points this season with no opponent scoring more than 10.
Ryder Patterson scored in the second quarter for the Cougars (3-2), ranked sixth in Class 6A.
Tied at 7-7 with 7:07 left, the Irish slowly worked down the field with precious time ticking off. The 11-play, all-run drive until the kick included two third-down conversions and a 22-yard dash around left end by Danner.
Lakeville South drove to the Rosemount 40 with a minute left, but a penalty and pair of incompletions ended the threat.
Lakeville South entered the night averaging 40.5 points per game if you include a 21-6 loss to Eden Prairie two weeks ago, 52 if you don’t.
Using a Power-T formation, the Cougars averaged 338 yards on the ground though four games but were held to 109 rushing.
Scoreless after an opening quarter that was played in 20 minutes of real time, Patterson ran 10 yards on a 4th-and 3 in the opening minute of the second quarter and scored from the 5 one play later for a 7-0 lead.
The drive began at the Rosemount 48 after Wyatt Ronn got a piece of an Irish punt.
That kind of play was needed in a game where possessions were at a premium with a pair of run-focused teams.
Down by a score coming out of intermission, Rosemount methodically marched downfield, finishing a 12-play, 76-yard drive when Danner scored from the 4. The drive took a bit more than six minutes. Rosemount had five first downs on the drive; it had two in the first half.
St. Paul man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Dayton’s Bluff bar
A man charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man last year in the parking lot of a St. Paul bar was found guilty this week of murder and several other charges.
Andrew Vernard Glover, 38, of St. Paul was found guilty Thursday in Ramsey County District Court of killing Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul in the parking lot of the St. Paul Saloon in Dayton’s Bluff on Feb. 23, 2021.
Glover was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and two counts of dangerous weapon drive-by shooting. Although he was also charged with first-degree murder, he was found not guilty of that charge.
The shooting that killed Renteria-Hobbs also injured a 26-year-old woman. She had a gunshot wound to her liver that fractured two ribs.
According to charging documents, surveillance video showed Renteria-Hobbs went into the St. Paul Saloon on Hudson Road near Earl Street and greeted several people. A few minutes later, two men arrived in a silver Dodge Journey and went into the bar.
One of the men, who was wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, greeted Renteria-Hobbs. The other, later identified as Glover, did not. “Glover monitored (Renteria-Hobbs’) whereabouts while he was at the bar,” the complaint said.
Glover and Renteria-Hobbs talked on the patio and again inside the bar. Glover left and Renteria-Hobbs followed the man in the White Sox hat outside. Renteria-Hobbs walked toward the driver’s side of Glover’s vehicle and the man in the hat went to the passenger side.
Surveillance footage showed the 26-year-old woman hide behind a truck as the shooting apparently began. Renteria-Hobbs ran in front of the truck as Glover drove away.
Renteria-Hobbs fell, got up, ran to the bar and dropped a handgun in front of the business, the complaint said. Officers found a handgun in that area. It was damaged and appeared inoperable.
An autopsy showed Renteria-Hobbs had been shot 10 times.
After police arrested Glover near a silver Dodge Journey, he told them he’d gone bar hopping by himself and ended at the St. Paul Saloon. He said he was rolling a marijuana cigarette in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and drove away, according to the charges.
“Glover swore on his baby’s life he didn’t do anything,” the complaint said. “Glover denied arguing with anyone at the bar.”
Glover told police that Renteria-Hobbs “had words” with people in a car in front of his. He also said he didn’t know the man who had been wearing the White Sox hat and that he was alone in the vehicle when he drove away after hearing the shots.
Glover is barred from having a gun because of drug convictions, according to a separate criminal complaint filed Friday that charges him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. He has nine felony convictions, including three for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person in 2003, 2007 and 2011.
Glover will remain jailed until he is sentenced Oct. 31. Authorities say he is expected to receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 30 years.
Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching • TechCrunch
The demand for certain services can be so high that it can insulate their providers from the vagaries of the market. During an economic downturn, consumers do not reduce their consumption of pet food or toilet paper. Likewise, everyone needs insurance.
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that journalist Anna Heim recently interviewed said they were still positive about the outlook for the sector:
- Martha Notaras, General Partner, Brewer Lane Ventures
- David Wechsler, Director, OMERS Ventures
- Stephen Brittain and Rob Lumley, Principals and Co-Founders, Insurtech Gateway
- Florian Graillot, founding partner, Astorya.vc
- Clarisse Lam, Partner, New Alpha Asset Management
- Hélène Falchier, Partner, Portage Ventures
- Adam Blumencranz, Partner, Distributed Ventures
“We’re just seeing a reality check,” Wechsler said. “Unfortunately, many companies should not have collected as much as they have, or perhaps do not have sustainable business models. These companies will struggle to survive.
Their responses contain valuable information for early-stage founders still in fundraising mode, as well as those hoping to find an exit in this down market.
“From an M&A perspective, it’s a question of pricing versus positioning,” Graillot said. “If you’re solving a real problem as an enterprise software vendor, technology vendors or insurers might be interested in acquiring you.”
The unbearable lightness of being asset-light
Investors have embraced “asset-light” companies like Rent the Runway, Uber and Airbnb that don’t own the hardware that generates their revenue.
Companies that generate billions from assets they don’t own “generally require less capital – and therefore less dilution for their investors,” writes Daniel Hoffer, managing director of Autotech Ventures.
“But some asset-light marketplaces struggle to satisfy their customers because not all the assets they can make available are equally valued by their customers on the demand side.”
Dear Sophie: Is it okay to use a visitor visa while holding an H-1B?
Dear Sophia,
I am in Toronto, Canada, and have been approved for an H-1B, which was recently stamped in my passport. I plan to move to the United States next year. Can I visit the United States with a previous B-1/B-2 visa in November?
Would it set off any red flags if I were to visit as a visitor while holding an approved/stamped H-1B visa?
— Talented in Toronto
How to make coaching work for your sales team
A strong sales organization is the tip of the spear for every SaaS startup, but since so few founders have significant experience in this space, they don’t know how to prepare their teams for success.
In this TC+ article, contributor Kevin Varadian explains how to chart a sales coaching journey that drives retention and increases revenue.
“It’s important to recognize that today’s sales teams are better at solving problems than closing deals: soft skills are more important here than technical abilities,” he says.
Pitch Deck Teardown: Rokoko’s $3 Million Strategic Expansion Deck
Jakob Balslev, CEO and co-founder of Danish animation and motion capture company Rokoko, describes the $3 million seed round that propelled his company to an $80 million valuation as “strategic”.
“True digital presence requires natural human movement,” says Bridge, explaining that the company’s total addressable market encompasses everything from automotive robotics to safety and security.
To show TC+ readers how Rokoko persuaded investors to inject more cash at this stage of its development, Balslev shared the game in full.
Onyeka Akumah, founder of Treepz, explains how to succeed in transportation technology
Overall, the quality of life for Africans has improved significantly over the past decades, but the continent still suffers from poor public transport infrastructure.
In Europe and North America, three-quarters of the urban population can take the bus or train, but in Africa that figure drops to one-third. To fill the void, Nigerian startup Treepz is setting up a bus service that co-founder and CEO Onyeka Akumah wants to cross the sub-Saharan region.
“We can’t keep complaining about the slowdown,” Akumah said. “I would say it helps us become more robust.”
Decomposed body found in Central Park lake
The partially decomposed body of a man was removed from the lake in Central Park on Friday afternoon, police said.
The body, identified only as a man in his 20s, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive inside the park around 2 p.m., cops said.
Police said the man’s death does not appear to be criminal, but an official cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner.
At the scene, responders could be seen rolling a covered body onto a stretcher as police tape the area.
Zack Britton leaves Friday’s game with injury
Zack Britton was pitching for a chance to win a World Series championship. The 34 year old came back from a new form of Tommy John surgery, which inserts a sleeve to protect the ligament, in just 12 and a half months with the intention of pitching in the playoffs.
That may be in jeopardy now.
Britton, pitching in the sixth inning against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium, summoned the trainers after throwing a very wild pitch and exited the game in the middle of an at-bat.
It was just his third appearance since 2021 and he was struggling with command again. He hasn’t exactly been given an easy landing either. Friday night, the Yankees put him in with two on base. Britton walked Gunnar Henderson to load the bases and allowed a run to score on the wild pitch.
Before Friday night’s game against the Orioles, Yankee manager Aaron Boone explained they needed to see that Britton could be competitive in the playoffs.
“I mean, sharpness, with Brit, his first two outings. I feel like it’s been good. I know he feels really good, which is good. I do feel like the arm speeds there. And the stuff is there, now it’s just a matter of getting sharp and finding that next level of command and finding the timing of his release point and all that in being in these games,“ Boone said. “So yeah, they’re good opportunities here to kind of make those evaluations.”
How Denver takes on the Raiders and the predictions
Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)
When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium.
Radio/TV: 850AM, 94.1FM/CBS
Broncos-Raiders Series: The Broncos are 53-68-2 in 123 regular season games since 1960; the Broncos have lost four straight in the rivalry series, including a 17-13 loss on Dec. 26 of last year at Allegiant Stadium.
Key match
Broncos tackles vs. Raiders defensive ends
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Cam Fleming will have their hands full with two of the Raiders’ key playmakers – defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
Fleming will be tasked with blocking Crosby for most of the game and Bolles on Jones. The Raiders duo have combined for five Pro Bowl appearances, and Crosby has two sacks this year while Jones has been ruled out.
As Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out, the sack count so far doesn’t do justice to the impact Crosby and Jones could have on Sunday if the Broncos don’t block them consistently.
“I was with Chandler when we were together in Syracuse a long time ago,” Hackett said. “He’s a spectacular player, he’s very fluid… Crosby has slowly, slowly become a dominant player in this league too. We’re going against a good passing rush on the edge, so it’s going to be a big challenge for our tackles and it’s not just about the tackles, it’s about everyone.
Bolles, Denver’s 2017 first-round pick 20th overall, has become one of the league’s best left tackles. After battling Nick Bosa of the 49ers last week, he now has to contain Jones, who has 107.5 career sacks in 11 seasons.
Meanwhile, with Billy Tuner still not ready to make his season debut (knee), Fleming gets another start at right tackle. If Fleming can’t control Crosby, it could be a long day for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Who has the advantage?
Strategist
Russell Wilson finally found his mojo in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ win over the 49ers last week, but he still hasn’t played like an elite QB. Derek Carr threw six touchdowns but also four interceptions during the Raiders’ poor start. Edge: even
Come back
The combination of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon has yet to take control of a game, but it could happen at any time. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs is yet to have a touchdown, but he’s already burned Denver for two 100-yard games at home in his career. Edge: even
Receiver/tight end
Courtland Sutton is playing, but Jerry Jeudy has been quiet since Week 1 and KJ Hamler/Albert Okwuegbunam haven’t been factors. Las Vegas has Pro Bowlers in WR Davante Adams and TE Darren Waller; WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is doubtful. Edge: Raiders
offensive line
The Broncos’ O line was good for two games, then slipped back last week. Cam Fleming returns to the right tackle for Billy Turner (knee). Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) is out again at right guard. Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is out with an ankle injury. Brim: Broncos
defensive line
Nose DJ Jones cleared concussion protocol this week and is questionable. Even though he’s playing, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and DeShawn Williams still need to step up. The Raiders feature the Pro Bowl tandem of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Edge: Raiders
linebacker
Josey Jewell presented a gem on his season debut last week, while Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb are starting to develop some serious chemistry around the edges. Raiders’ Denzel Perryman suffers ankle injury; Divine Deablo is their main tackler. Brim: Broncos
Secondary
Justin Simmons is still on injured reserve with a quad injury, but cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby are playing at a high level. The Raiders are dealing with injuries but have safety Johnathan Abram who can change a game at any time. Brim: Broncos
Special teams
Montrell Washington is still looking for a breakout moment in the rematch, but with his speed, fans can be optimistic. Brandon McManus didn’t miss inside 50; Corliss Waitman has improved. Daniel Carlson of Colorado Springs is the home kicker. Edge: Same
Band history
|Category
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Total offense
|348 (16th)
|346.7 (17th)
|Hasty offense
|117.7 (12th)
|80 (28th)
|Pass the offense
|230.3 (18th)
|266.7 (7th)
|Points per game
|14.3 (31st)
|21.3 (T-10e)
|Total Defense
|251.3 (3rd)
|376.3 (21st)
|run defense
|81.3 (T-6e)
|109.3 (T-15e)
|defensive pass
|170 (3rd)
|267 (26th)
|Points allowed
|12 (2nd)
|25.7 (T-24e)
* Until week 4
By the numbers
51 — Receiving yards Courtland Sutton is set to become the Broncos’ third-fastest player to reach the 3,000 career yard mark behind Demaryius Thomas (46 games) and Brandon Marshall (49). Sunday is Sutton’s 54th career game.
198 — How many passing yards Russell Wilson needs to become the sixth active QB in the NFL to hit the 38,000 mark.
1 – Wilson’s interceptions in three games, which is tied for best in the NFL among starters.
ten – How many fumbles Randy Gregory has forced since 2018, tied for fifth in the NFL during that span. The top rusher has two this year.
9 — The total number of defensive snaps the Broncos’ first draft pick this year, second-round pick Nik Bonitto, has played so far.
Gamble/fantasy
Line: Broncos +2.5
Underdogs for a second game in a row and deservedly so. Despite the Raiders’ early woes, Denver’s offense has been poor in two games at Sin City so far. Bet on the Broncos to play better in their third appearance at Allegiant Stadium to at least cover, which their defense should help them do.
Prop bet: Over/under 45 points
Bet the least. Neither attack has been in sync so far, and the Broncos’ defense performance last week against San Francisco was no fluke. Factor in home-court advantage to tip the scales in Las Vegas D’s favor, and that sets up for a limited offensive day.
Publish predictions
Mark Kiszla, columnist: Raiders 16, Broncos 14
I’m not saying the Broncos offense would be more dangerous if Chad Powers was the starting quarterback, but it might be more entertaining than Russell Wilson’s 1-2-3-kick dance. And not suggesting that Josh McDaniels has grown as a football coach since his Denver days, but if Kid McD knows anything, it’s how to give Broncos Country a bad case of heartburn.
Kyle Newman, beatwriter: Broncos 17, Raiders 13
Denver’s defense puts on another memorable performance and Javonte Williams breaks the 100-yard mark for the first time this year. Those variables, plus a key fourth-quarter interception by Pat Surtain II and another big game from the point duo of Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, give the Broncos a win in the division opener.
Parker Gabriel, beatwriter: Broncos 20, Raiders 17
The Broncos are road underdogs, have lost four straight to the Raiders and haven’t scored more than 16 points in a game this season. Not only that, but at 0-3, Las Vegas faces a win as close as it was to Week 4. Denver’s defense is playing well, though, and that might be enough.
Sean Keeler, columnist: Raiders 21, Broncos 17
Vegas is too talented to be 0-3, but Raiduh will Raiduh. A playoff run at 0-4 in the AFC is virtually impossible, however, so it’s a back-to-the-wall tilt against a franchise they’ve feasted on. On the bright side, a Raiduhs victory at least ensures Broncos Country a chance to boo Josh McDaniels in person on Nov. 20. Most likely.
denverpost
