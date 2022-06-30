Msp Partners With Vitals To Make The Airport Safer For Those With Disabilities, Medical Conditions

The NFL looks at the world and sees money not yet in its pockets. So, at various times for the past 17 years, the league has sent its teams across the Atlantic in search of these unsecured pounds, euros and pesos the way Queen Isabella sent Columbus to find pepper.

It’s working, slowly but surely, to the point where the NFL is now doling out media rights to its teams in other countries.

The Vikings, one of 20 NFL teams to bid on international media rights last year, were awarded five years of rights in Canada and Britain last December. They are playing their third game in London on Sunday — an 8:30 a.m. kickoff here in the Midwest — at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There appear to be Vikings fans in England, some who buy jerseys, some who also will pay to fill the 63,000 seats in Hotspur Stadium. For them, however few or many there might be, it’s a wonderful opportunity. For fans here in Minnesota, the whole rigmarole is an inconvenience.

For the team, too.

The New Orleans Saints arrived in London on Monday, determined to adjust to the six-hour time difference and be at its best on Sunday morning. The Vikings, after extensive research by its executive director of health and performance, chose to leave Thursday afternoon and effect some sort of practical joke on the team’s circadian rhythms — an attempt to convince the players’ bodies into believing they should eat dinner at 11 a.m.

It seems like a lot to go through for a game against a 1-2 Saints team without its starting quarterback, and jet lag seems like a terrible reason to lose a game you should win. Yet the Vikings find themselves in London, pretending it’s six hours earlier and aiming to improve to 3-0 overseas.

Vikings cheerleaders, less critical and expensive employees — and perhaps not expected to be at their best on Sunday — were sent early to clear the beaches and kick up enthusiasm. In Minnesota, fans already sucked dry of available commercial trinkets get nothing but a change in their weekend schedule. It’s not what you’d call adversity but, you know, why?

The NFL is not going to put a team in London or Frankfurt, Germany, and probably not even in Mexico City. What it’s prowling for is a windfall like the one the Premier League just got from NBC/Comcast, which last year coughed up $2.7 billion to televise all 380 of the league’s games through 2028.

That would trickle down to NFL fans in about … well, it won’t. Not unless you find yourself in Europe in a few years and desperate to watch your team on broadcast television. Even if it raises the salary cap ceiling or floor, it’s all relative.

Why anyone in England would choose the Vikings as their team — one of 12 in the NFL to never win a Super Bowl, and not even get there since 1977 — is a mystery. But so is how U.S. fans pick their favorite Premier League team. Sports fandom is regional. The Premier League has some of the best soccer players in the entire world, but why would anyone here choose to support Manchester United over, say, Arsenal?

There are Minnesotans who on Saturday mornings fill sports Twitter with joy and sorrow over wins and losses by West Ham, Chelsea and the Tottenham Spurs.

The Spurs beat AC Milan at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018, and Chelsea beat the same opponent there in 2016. So, maybe outreach helps. Maybe it’s just a chosen idiosyncrasy, a way to be different. Maybe it’s just a comfortable niche among like-minded people who look good in a scarf. Maybe it’s just fun and everyone else should just shut up already.

As for whether the Vikings pick up more fans overseas, who cares? All that would do is make the NFL, and specifically its 32 owners, richer. Whether you watch it or play for it, having your team chosen to play a regular-season game in Europe is not an honor, it just kinda stinks.

If it’s any consolation for Vikings fans, Packers backers will get their first taste of it a week from Sunday when their team plays the Giants at Tottenham Stadium. For one more week, Green Bay remains the only NFL team not to have played an International Series game. They’ve been lucky.