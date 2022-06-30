Teenage Binge Drinking – What Your Teen May Really Be Doing Behind Your Back

Pin 0 Shares

I used to love September when I was younger. It was the back to school month and once I was in college I loved going back to school. It meant more freedom and no one to answer to. Each September my mom kissed me goodbye and told me to be safe as she sent me on my merry way. Like my mom, most parents do not send their teens to college thinking it is the last time they will ever see them again, but sadly for nearly 1700 hundred set of parents that is exactly what happens.

Binge drinking is something that is often associated with college, but did you know that not all binge drinking begins in college. In fact some people start binge drinking as young as 13. Studies have also shown that more than 35% of alcoholics had developed symptoms like binge drinking by the time they were 19. Binge drinking by definition is 4 or 5 more drinks in one sitting. That is a lot of drinks for a 13 year old to take.

What is causing our younger generation today to drink? Can we blame the entertainment industry for glorify underage drinking in movies such as “American Pie”, and “Can’t Hardly Wait”. Can we blame reality shows that openly show underage drinking on TV? Is it the fact that they are rebelling against what we, their parents tell them not to do? Does the thrill of doing something they know they are not suppose to lead them to drink more?

While all that may influence some teens to drink most will admit that they drink due to peer pressure and the desire to fit in. Even though I am much older than teens today, I still remember the pressure to fit in when I was in high school. I had to have a certain hair style, wear a certain brand of clothes and watch only the coolest TV shows. It was tough. I used to cry when I didn’t always fit in and looking at the pressure kids face today, I don’t know if I would have lasted.

Most high school binge drinkers go on to college and binge drink there also. In fact their binge drinking increases. This is partly due to the fact that they can practically binge drink in the open and not under the watchful eye of parents. Another contributing factor to the increase in binge drinking is the fact that alcohol is so readily available on college campuses. If you are under 21 and want a drink, no problem, go to a frat party or find a friend in your dorm that is 21 or older. If you join a fraternity or a sorority there is always someone who does an alcohol run. Perhaps if the alcohol wasn’t so easy to get on campuses, there might not be such a problem with binge drinking. Our job as parents is to teach our children the dangerous of alcoholism and then trust them as they make choices through out their life.