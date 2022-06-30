Finance
Top 1% of THREE MLM Companies! The Daniel K. Song Interview
Advancing to the top 1% of any MLM opportunity is quite a challenge, choosing to start all over with a new company and doing it again is absolutely astounding.
After taking a break from Network Marketing for almost a year… What Daniel K. Song plans to do next may be his toughest challenge; not only does he plan to do it again with a new, rather large company, he is going to do while working a full-time job! Why? To prove to you that it CAN be done.
It is said that in order to have success in network marketing you need to truly master one skill. Whether it is presenting, closing, encouragement, or (for the internet world) copywriting, SEO or social networking, it’s incredibly important to identify your talent and “run” with it.
Daniel K. Song has mastered the incredibly lucrative art of Team-Building: The branding of a culture and system of duplicating distributors that completely trust his leadership. He is an example of the power traditional network marketing methods have on those that can obtain this skill.
During this incredibly hectic time, I had a chance to meet up with him and I want to invite you to take a look at our conversation in hopes that you may gain some value from a true MLM guru.
* Disclaimer: Soomin-Kim.com does not encourage “opportunity jumping,” however the story of Daniel K. Song is a testimony to the power of the network marketing opportunity and reiterates our belief that people choose leaders before choosing a company. In other words, we believe that in the beginning, people are buying YOU; not your products nor compensation plan.
sK: I’m just going to start with the basics…how long have you been involved in Network Marketing?
Daniel: I’ve been a part of the Network Marketing Industry now for almost 7 years. The majority of which has been full time…I started back in May of 2003 as I was preparing to graduate from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. I’ve been part of The Health and Wellness Industry for all of the 7 years I’ve marketed. It wasn’t until this past year that I decided to take on two separate career paths; one as a designer & marketing manager, and the other as a network marketer (again).
sK: So what’s your age at the moment… you still seem like a kid to me.
Daniel: I’m 29, look 20, and probably act more like I’m 12… I enjoy being a “kid,” life was much more enjoyable when you were a kid. I envy the innocence, simplicity and pureness of a child’s actions, choices, and thoughts… although getting carded for ‘R’ rated movies at almost 30 is a bit annoying.
sK: I hear you brotha, I’m 31 and I get carded everywhere too! I’m guessing it’s an Asian thing. Prior to more serious matters…anyone that knows you, knows that you love cars… how many different cars have you owned?
Daniel: Umm… to date? I’ve owned (9) cars in the past (8) years… I started in network marketing with a Honda Civic that I bought in high school. The first car I bought “through” network marketing was a 1993 Acura NSX (which was my dream car growing up as a kid)… That NSX was then followed up with a: 2002 BMW 325i, 2004 Infiniti G35 coupe, 2005 Lotus Elise, 1997 Acura NSX-T, 2008 Honda Element SC, 2008 Lexus GS350, 2004 Honda s2000, and now a 2010 BMW 335i… I think that’s it… I really enjoy cars.
sK:…uhh yea you think?
Daniel: I mean, considering that I don’t have any other real vices (like drinking, smoking, or partying) this is my only real vice. I just hope my future wife-to-be can still love me for it.
Vice: Daniel’s custom Acura NSX – His “dream” car prior to network marketing.
sK: As long as she’s driving what she wants… you’ll be ok. Where are you currently living now?
Daniel: I currently live in the Newport, California. I used to be in Rowland Heights and Diamond Bar most of my life, but moved out to Orange County about (2) years ago because my brother wanted to be closer to work… and since I work from home, location really didn’t matter much to me. It’s definitely a nice area.
sK: Before I forget, on a serious note, I appreciate you taking some time out of your schedule to chat, with that being said… let’s just get down to it…WHERE THE HECK HAVE YOU BEEN!?
Daniel: Not a problem. Sorry it’s taken this long to finally sit down to have this conversation! Where have I been?! Haha…. Let’s just say I took about a year off to “reinvent myself” if you will.
sK: Reinvent? Like Madonna? What’s there to reinvent?
Daniel: To understand what I did, would mean you’d have to look a little further into my background before network marketing. I’ve always wanted to be an artist or a designer, this was my primary passion. I mean, I even went to an Art School to pursue this passion… and YOU know that coming from an Asian-American background, most parents want you to be a doctor, lawyer, or anything “prestigious”.
sK: Yea, I can understand that…at the very least an engineer right!?
Daniel: Right, so you can imagine the mental heart-attack my parents suffered when I announced that I “wanted to be an artist” and go to an art school! This would NOT make for good family dinner bragging conversations between aunts and uncles.
sK: It’s all about bragging rights with them…
Daniel: Ok, fast forward 3-4 years, and I got started in network marketing RIGHT out of college… I found myself in massive (and I DO mean massive) student loan debts, and credit cards graduating.
sK: Approx. how much?
Daniel: I think my student loan balances were in the $145,000 range, not including credit cards. So I was presented with a CHANCE to make some money through network marketing as I prepared to graduate from college.
sK: That’s a lot of debt…were you sponsored in MLM from someone that was already a leader?
Daniel: My sponsor was someone who has been very successful with his own network marketing career, and took me under his wings to mentor and teach me the “game”… and for 7 years, I did network marketing FULL-TIME; as the only means of an income source. It was GREAT, but it always weighed on my conscience that I seemed to have neglected my artist passions to pursue marketing.
24k +…not bad for a “BONUS” check! (Notice there is one behind it as well)
sK: Oh got it… you never really had a chance to reevaluate things…never “pulled over on the side of the freeway” if you will?
Daniel: Right…so after walking away from my last opportunity, I decided to take some time off to pursue a career that DIDN’T involve network marketing. This was a huge gamble to walk away from the ONLY thing I knew how to do, and the ONLY thing that paid my bills.
sK: So was it a mistake?
Daniel: Nope…the gamble paid off. I landed an awesome position as a design and creatives member of Leg Avenue Inc, one of the industries largest costume and lingerie manufactures in the US! I quickly took on a lot more responsibilities helping in all facets of the design and creative process there. It felt great to finally have a productive and positive outlet for my creative needs!
sK: They should’ve tapped into your marketing prowess…
Daniel: That’s what they did… they couldn’t ignore my past as a marketer. They quickly started to harness my experiences to help with branding projects, and marketing resources and tools. I just got promoted as a marketing manager there.
Daniel utilizing his design and art passion behind a desk for Leg Avenue Inc. Photo: Hank Lee
sK: So you completely forgot about MLM?
Daniel: Well no… with that being said, I also always had one eye back on the industry that helped make EVERYTHING possible for me. I mean this is the industry that truly opened up doors to many more opportunities for me.
sK: So where are we at now?
Daniel: Well, after taking a few months to search for a new home/opportunity to pursue, I decided it was time to jump BACK INTO network marketing. The only difference this time is that I still have a full-time career, but also juggling network marketing.
sK: What makes you think you can do it successfully on a part-time basis? When I say “successfully” I mean success as in “Daniel Song” -type success.
Daniel: There’s a lot of skepticism that without going full-time in network marketing, you cannot become successful. I’m here to prove that myth wrong! I strongly believe it’s about TIME MANAGEMENT, and the efficient USE of time (meaning: the quality of effort and planning) that leads to success and NOT the AMOUNT or QUANTITY of time.
sK:…keep going, this is valuable stuff…
Daniel:…some people can clock in 40-50 hours into their network marketing business and not make a dime, and there are some of us, who can just make 4-5 phone calls a week, and pull in an annual income of over 6 figures. What’s the difference? EFFECTIVE USE OF YOUR TIME! I’ve always been a multi-tasker.
sK: I think that’s important for many people to hear… I feel that so many networkers mistake movement for progress…when it’s really a matter of intention and focused enery. So how long has it been, or… how long have you been inactive?
Daniel: Approximately 8 months is the time it’s taken to: reevaluate, refocus, and readjust. I can’t say that I’m even currently “FULL-TIME” technically based on the definition of most working class…but I can TELL you with confidence that I am BACK in network marketing! I’m not an amateur playing with his hobbies, but a professional planning his business.
sK: Got it… sounds like you’re serious…you know from what I know about you, you really are a big proponent (at least in my opinion) of not “loving” Network Marketing, but appreciating its ability to deliver time and freedom in order to pursue what you really do LOVE….. Would you say that is accurate?
Daniel: Uh yes and no… I mean I do LOVE network marketing, but I think what I “LOVE” about network marketing is really it’s ability to open new doors and unlock new levels of potential which weren’t available to you previously. I mean it’s great that you can make money through network marketing, but if that’s your end-all goal, then it’s quite sad and limiting. Network marketing gave me not only the financial freedom, but the TIME freedom (which is MORE important – as time is NOT replenish-able like money is). The time-freedom gave me the chance to pursue my other passions of: photography, cars, art, and travel. Network marketing for ME, has been the “Vehicle” to me to pursue MY TRUE passions without the restrictions that most jobs would give you.
sK: Now there are people that could only dream of reaching the levels that you have reached in two different companies and spend a lifetime pursuing that… how were you able to do it with (2) different companies?
Daniel: Haha… you think? The problem and answer lies right in the question itself. Most people could only “DREAM” of reaching those levels. You can’t just WISH for it, or DREAM of it. You need to MAKE it, and CREATE it. You must attach a clear action plan, and strategy to the goals you want to achieve, and go do it.
sK: You really think it’s that simple?
Daniel: Well, I can honestly say that I was very blessed with an awesome team, great leadership group, found the right opportunities (but more so the timing IN those opportunities), and a strong desire to SUCCEED. As cliche as it sounds, “it all starts with STRONG motivators we like to call “YOUR WHY’s”… make your “WHY’S” clear and the “HOW’s” become very easy. I’ve been able to build a large downline group in (2) separate opportunities and hit leadership ranks that pay in excess of 6 figures a year, but what people don’t see is ALL of the planning, time, energy, and hard work that goes into doing it.
Daniel with yet another solid team at a company function.
sK: How important is timing to success in MLM?
Daniel: It’s very important that you find NOT only a GREAT opportunity, but more importantly look at the TIMING within that opportunity. There are so many great companies, which unfortunately the timing has come and gone. Any surfer will tell you, that in order to surf, you need to catch the wave from the front, and not once it’s passed, that’s how building a successful business is done. So many people are sentimentally attached to their opportunity (which isn’t wrong – I still love my first company to death… it’s like your first girlfriend, and you will always cherish those memories), but you have to still remember, we are “BUSINESS” people and “BUSINESS” decisions are sometimes best made when you can separate your emotional biases from them.
sK: Alright let’s talk a little about actual skills… what would you say is the one or two key skills needed to be able to start over and build large and build a team quickly?
Daniel: Finding a “good” opportunity with “great” timing; rather than a “great” company with a “good” timing…I’m sure most of your readers will understand what I mean by that. Being able to “smell” where the next opportunity is can make you a fortune. Make the wrong choice or decisions once too many, and you lose your ability to influence or convince people of that. The second skillset that can help when starting over and building a new team is to create a solid foundation… a house built on soft sand will inevitably come crashing down, never neglect the foundations and basics. Create a solid, duplicatable, and simple system that NOT only your downlines will follow, but you will follow and just GO TO WORK!
sK: You know that solid network marketing companies do an excellent job promoting motivational paraphernalia like books, CD’s, trainers/speakers etc… in your opinion, what is more important to success a solid skillset or a strong mindset?
Daniel: MINDSET!!!! If NASA can teach a monkey to go to space, we can teach you how to do network marketing. Teaching and learning skill sets is simply a choice and a process… nothing too magnificent or magical with that. Having the right mindset, or fertile soil upon which you can plant, is where the “MIRACLE” process begins.
Daniel stands behind personal development above personal skills.
sK: I highly value the importance of personal development, what are your thoughts?
Daniel: I am a BIG believer on personal development… It’s changed my life! Having the right mindset will make for a great foundation to learn all your skillsets on. I’ve seen way too many talented network marketers (those who posses high amounts of skills and abilities) but lack the proper mindset go to the wayside… often times they fail, not because of their talents, but because of their mindsets.
sK: It’s so true, even in my own downline… I’ve seen some of the most talented presenters and trainers… just fall apart with a weak mental frame. Daniel…you’ve primarily stayed in the Health and Wellness Industry….no water filters, legal services, telecommunications, or anything else…. Why?
Daniel: HAHAHAHAhaha…. the Health and Wellness revolution is here to stay! This isn’t just simply a trend…The Wellness Industry is going to be forever perpetual.
sK: What do you mean by “perpetual”?
Daniel: When the baby boomers move on, we (Gen X and Y) will soon replace the adult categories, we may ignore the value of wellness products now, being fairly young, but it will soon become a priority for us as we age, whether we like it or not. Once we move on, our children will become to next adult group. There will be NO end to the demands and needs of wellness-based products. Plus how many other things do you know that you can sell, and make money from, but know that you’ve made someone’s life truly better in the process? I don’t get too turned on about saving a few cents on someone’s long distance bill, but I DO get turned on about saving someone’s life…but that’s just me!
sK: We’ll put. This is a tough one I think… but if we surveyed each and every one of your personally sponsored downline past and present, what would they say is your greatest strength and what would they say is your greatest weakness?
Daniel: Wow. That would be scary. Not sure exactly what THEY WOULD say…I really don’t know. I mean if I had to take a guess, I’d assume they’d think my ability to multitask and organize is one of my major strengths. I’ve been told that I can get a lot done in such a short amount of time. People have often asked, if I’ve successfully cloned myself! I really think that time management goes hand in hand with the ability to multitask and organize. I was told by a mentor that I could increase my productivity and results just by simply being more organized.
sK:…and a weakness?
Daniel: As for a weakness, I am very picky and a perfectionist. It drives me nuts when things aren’t done to a 110% and done perfectly. These high standards keep me and my teams performing at the best of our abilities but it also sets me up for countless hours of stress and anxiety.
sK: We talked about this privately and earlier you gave me a great analogy of comparing it to breaking up with a first love, could you share that with us….what it’s like (for whatever reason) when you decide to leave your first MLM company, especially after so much success with it?
Daniel: Whew… for a second i thought you wanted me to comment on my breakup with my first girlfriend!
sK: No, that’s another time…most likely another blog.
Daniel: Haha… well when we join our first MLM company, we tend to get very emotionally invested into the company. Everything is brand new and exciting for us. It’s the first time writing new goals, the first time inviting, the first time building a team, etc. Because of all these “FIRST” time experiences, we develop a strong attachment to these memories. These attachments tend to be more based on emotions rather than logical or rational thoughts. When you’re young and in your first relationship, it can be sometimes dangerous. You may choose to ignore signs of danger or issues because you want to believe you are truly in love. They say love makes you blind and I believe it’s sometimes that emotional attachment that sometimes compromises our logical or rational judgment.
sK:…so you think it’s wrong to be emotionally attached to your first company? Isn’t that a part of commitment?
Daniel: No, there’s NOTHING wrong with having a sentimental value for your company, but it does become an issue when it prevents you from making good business decisions. I’m sure it’d be a no-brainer, but most people wouldn’t want to see a CEO of a major company make huge decisions for the company when they are emotionally compromised or have a biased interest in something. The first “breakup” is always going to be the hardest for MOST! I know it was for me. I thought my world was going to be doomed when I first broke up with my “girlfriend”. Sooner or later, life will show you that there is more out there. In the same way, you should never blindly turn away an opportunity or overlook it simply because of an emotional or sentimental attachment to something they believe to be true love. Separate the emotional attachment, and look at it as simply a business proposal.
sK: Tell me more about how it was when leaving your first opportunity?
Daniel: When I left my first company, and a large downline organization (after building it for nearly 4 years), it was a very painful and scary process. It felt like stepping out into the dark or into the unknown. After taking a lot of time to research, and study my second company, it was a slow but confident transition into the new company. Sure enough, I don’t regret my decision, and as a business move, it was a complete success. Like relationships, after each breakup, you become that much more wise and experienced. You learn what you liked about your significant other, and what you disliked. That information will SERVE YOU WELL when looking for a new girlfriend.
sK: I’m a proponent of analogies… continue!
Daniel:…you already come prepared for what to expect. The same applies for network marketing. I made a ton of mistakes in my first company but I took all the knowledge, experience, and wisdom gained from my first company, and applied it to the second venture. I made sure to steer clear of any of my former mistakes, and improve on the old, it’s a refinement process.
Is Daniel ready to take center-stage again?
sK: I feel like that is such a big decision…. what do you personally look for when selecting a primary opportunity?
Daniel: There’s really a lot that I consider when searching for an opportunity. There really isn’t a formal science behind the process either.
sK: Ok, give me like a 5-6 aspects you consider in a new company.
Daniel: First off, you check for the simple but important basics: 1) is the company legitimate 2) do they have a strong mission statement or vision 3) do they have a marketable and credible product 4) the corporate team and background 5) how is the timing of this company 6) the compensation plan.
sK: Simple enough…
Daniel: These are just some of the check lists I go through when looking for a company. I do a lot of outside research on the companies I am prospecting. Generally speaking, I always choose from a product-based company versus a service based company, and more specifically always in the health and wellness industry.
sK: What about product line?
Daniel: I also now prefer a more condensed and focal product line. Coming from a company that once had 50+ products and a large catalog/price sheet, I realized it would nearly paralyze some of my downlines from ever learning the product line. A condensed or focal product line allows all the members to quickly learn the products but at the same time, get a much more concentrated efforts to market and expose a product. Some of the largest and fastest growing network marketing companies in recent times have been with companies who choose a condensed or focal product line.
sK: I actually disagree somewhat, I feel there are pros and cons of having a larger product line… but you make some valid points…what about the compensation plan?
Daniel: I look for a comp plan that is lucrative, but also fair. I tend to always believe that the BINARY plan is the easiest of the basic types of comp. plans to build. The basic logic is: if you can’t build 2 legs, there’s no way you can build 3 or 4. Then I really look into the timing and growth cycle of the company. Is this product or company saturated and over exposed? Is this company a startup? Most startups have a higher risk of failure, but a company that’s too old may not have any opportunity left in it. That’s why it’s so important to find a company that has a good balance of stability and newness.
sK:…well since we’re on the subject… word on the social networking ‘street’ is that you’re officially “back” in the game. I heard that you just filled out an application for a new opportunity. Talk about a lucky sponsor (whew)! Without getting into the obvious question… what are you most excited about and what is one aspect of this business that you will never be completely comfortable with?
Daniel: Hahaha… I guess word gets out fast. Two weeks ago I began posting very vague Facebook status updates about me looking for opportunities in network marketing. Then a post about “myself” inviting me to a meeting, needless to say, that triggered a ton of post comments, inbox messages, emails, texts, and phone calls.
sK: What were they saying or asking?
Daniel:…people offering deals, incentives, or just pitching me on why I should take a look at their company. Anyways, so yes, after an intensive search process, I can proudly say that I’ve found a new home to build with. Ironically I also received the blessings of some of the TOP earners in my previous company who would only praise the company I chose…and yes, my sponsor is quite lucky. There’s nothing they could say or do to “sell” me on a company. The only thing they can do is present to me the information that I requested. It is up to me to be “sold” or not.
sK: So then you signed?
Daniel: I signed up, and started the process of building a team one more time. The difference now being that I am doing this part time (which I answered earlier).It’s also going to prove to so many that you can STILL build a financially rewarding business just from a part-time commitment, as long as you are serious!
sK: How excited are you?
Daniel: I’m just most excited about getting back in the trenches, and building something BIG again. It’s exciting to see the excitement that’s being generated by just me coming back. I truly have to admit I am the luckiest guy in the world. I have so many supportive, and loyal downlines, that I can’t even express with words. Their encouragement and support is probably the biggest reason why I still come back for more. I’m excited to see what we can do with this new vehicle of choice, as I think it’s truly the greatest opportunity the industry has seen to date. The growth of this company is second to none.
sK: What about the second part of my question, what part of MLM will you never completely be comfortable with?
Daniel: The one thing I’ll never be completely comfortable with is knowing that not ALL my downlines will always be with me. I always miss my old team members and the ones who have no longer chosen to pursue network marketing. I miss the people from the old companies who chose to stay or were just on the sidelines.
sK: Do you ever consider going back to one of the companies that you had done before?
Daniel: Who knows it COULD happen, but honestly, I think it’s doubtful. I didn’t leave on a irrational or emotional decision. It was a long process in the making. Plus I left partially because I feel strongly that the “opportunity” that once was there was no longer there. It has NO reflection on the quality of the company or its products.
The Numbers: A Candid Look Into Daniel’s Blueprint Of Immediate Advancement In His New Opportunity. When Is The Last Time You Were This Detailed In Achieving Your Goal?
sK: As of today, (during this interview)… it’s been about a week since you officially started…. how confident are you in getting back to an elite status in this new venture?
Daniel: Umm… my current genealogy shows approximately 800+ downline currently in the system, most of which has been “power-legged” to give maximum support and incentives for my team members. I’m just beginning to build my other leg now and my iPhone has been dying on me mid-day everyday for the last week.
sK: Pshh…800 new downline in about a week? That’s alright I guess… (insane sarcasm obviously).
Daniel: I think we’re off to a great start! Where I’ll ultimately end up in this company, I don’t know. I can tell you that it’ll be exciting either way!
If history and track record prove true, Daniel will be back on top in this newest of ventures.
sK: How about I check back with you later on this year? Daniel, I know it’s been incredibly busy for you these past few days, and I’m certain you haven’t gotten much sleep. I appreciate you sharing with me and my readers some incredible insight, value and knowledge…. Best of luck friend on this next chapter.
Daniel: Sure thing Soomin! Let’s not be strangers!
Thanks for sharing,
Soomin Kim
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
How to Stop Being Resigned to Living With an Alcoholic
Alcoholism is an illness that can be much harder for those living with an alcoholic than it is for the alcoholic. Those with an alcoholic parent or spouse know the hardship of constantly worrying that their loved one will drive while intoxicated, sell personal valuables in order to finance their habit or go on a binge and disappear for days.
For many living with an alcoholic means constantly worrying about paying the bills, having to clean up after their alcoholic loved one, looking out for various signs of alcoholism, dealing with abuse, and even being unable to sleep from fear of what will happen next.
Instead of allowing or becoming resigned to the situation you must fight back. This is the only way to ensure better future! Use these top 5 tips to make a positive change to your live.
1. Take an honest look at the alcoholic: Recognizing the line between social drinking and alcohol abuse is not always easy to identify. Although an individual who only drinks a few glasses during the weekend might not be considered an alcoholic, anyone who drinks to the point that it affects their regular life can be considered to be abusing alcohol.
Talk to the alcoholic parent or spouse. Sit down and ask them why they drink. Discus worrying symptoms that indicate alcoholism such as drinking to the point of blacking out, needing to drink to feel better about their life and feeling ashamed over their drinking habits.
2. Let the alcoholic accept the consequences: To get out of resignation, let the alcoholic experience the negative consequences of drinking and do not let yourself take on responsibility for their actions. When living with an alcoholic do not call in for them if they miss work, never purchase alcohol for them, do not help them to bed or cleaning up the empty bottles after they have been drinking. To stay out of debt and get them to see how bad the situation has become do not buy alcohol for them or give them money to buy more.
3. Accept the reality: To change your life with an alcoholic parent or spouse, you need to accept the reality. Do not live in denial or make excuses for the signs of alcoholism being displayed. You should also not feel guilty or try to threaten or bribe them into giving up alcohol. Instead, deal with your own emotions, because this is the only thing you have power to control.
4. Do not engage: When living with an alcoholic, you are likely to notice that when heavily drinking they may start arguments, throw items around, or become verbally abusive. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into playing mind games or involved in fights! Make sure your spouse experiences being loved by you but detach yourself from the situation. If needed, leave the house for a few hours or go out with friends. By not accepting the outburst and bad behaviours they will see even faster that they need help.
5. Get Support: The road to recovery will not happen in just a few weeks or months. For some the process can take years! To get the emotional support needed to recognize and treat the signs of alcoholism therapists, support groups, online forums and even eBook systems can be accessed.
These treatment methods are enormously helpful for both the alcoholic and the individuals living with an alcoholic.
