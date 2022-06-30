Tyler Duffey tinkers with pitch mix and starts seeing results

Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)

When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium.

Radio/TV: 850AM, 94.1FM/CBS

Broncos-Raiders Series: The Broncos are 53-68-2 in 123 regular season games since 1960; the Broncos have lost four straight in the rivalry series, including a 17-13 loss on Dec. 26 of last year at Allegiant Stadium.

Key match

Broncos tackles vs. Raiders defensive ends

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Cam Fleming will have their hands full with two of the Raiders’ key playmakers – defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Fleming will be tasked with blocking Crosby for most of the game and Bolles on Jones. The Raiders duo have combined for five Pro Bowl appearances, and Crosby has two sacks this year while Jones has been ruled out.

As Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out, the sack count so far doesn’t do justice to the impact Crosby and Jones could have on Sunday if the Broncos don’t block them consistently.

“I was with Chandler when we were together in Syracuse a long time ago,” Hackett said. “He’s a spectacular player, he’s very fluid… Crosby has slowly, slowly become a dominant player in this league too. We’re going against a good passing rush on the edge, so it’s going to be a big challenge for our tackles and it’s not just about the tackles, it’s about everyone.

Bolles, Denver’s 2017 first-round pick 20th overall, has become one of the league’s best left tackles. After battling Nick Bosa of the 49ers last week, he now has to contain Jones, who has 107.5 career sacks in 11 seasons.

Meanwhile, with Billy Tuner still not ready to make his season debut (knee), Fleming gets another start at right tackle. If Fleming can’t control Crosby, it could be a long day for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Who has the advantage?

Strategist

Russell Wilson finally found his mojo in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ win over the 49ers last week, but he still hasn’t played like an elite QB. Derek Carr threw six touchdowns but also four interceptions during the Raiders’ poor start. Edge: even

Come back

The combination of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon has yet to take control of a game, but it could happen at any time. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs is yet to have a touchdown, but he’s already burned Denver for two 100-yard games at home in his career. Edge: even

Receiver/tight end

Courtland Sutton is playing, but Jerry Jeudy has been quiet since Week 1 and KJ Hamler/Albert Okwuegbunam haven’t been factors. Las Vegas has Pro Bowlers in WR Davante Adams and TE Darren Waller; WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is doubtful. Edge: Raiders

offensive line

The Broncos’ O line was good for two games, then slipped back last week. Cam Fleming returns to the right tackle for Billy Turner (knee). Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) is out again at right guard. Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is out with an ankle injury. Brim: Broncos

defensive line

Nose DJ Jones cleared concussion protocol this week and is questionable. Even though he’s playing, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and DeShawn Williams still need to step up. The Raiders feature the Pro Bowl tandem of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Edge: Raiders

linebacker

Josey Jewell presented a gem on his season debut last week, while Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb are starting to develop some serious chemistry around the edges. Raiders’ Denzel Perryman suffers ankle injury; Divine Deablo is their main tackler. Brim: Broncos

Secondary

Justin Simmons is still on injured reserve with a quad injury, but cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby are playing at a high level. The Raiders are dealing with injuries but have safety Johnathan Abram who can change a game at any time. Brim: Broncos

Special teams

Montrell Washington is still looking for a breakout moment in the rematch, but with his speed, fans can be optimistic. Brandon McManus didn’t miss inside 50; Corliss Waitman has improved. Daniel Carlson of Colorado Springs is the home kicker. Edge: Same

Band history

Category Broncos Raiders Total offense 348 (16th) 346.7 (17th) Hasty offense 117.7 (12th) 80 (28th) Pass the offense 230.3 (18th) 266.7 (7th) Points per game 14.3 (31st) 21.3 (T-10e) Total Defense 251.3 (3rd) 376.3 (21st) run defense 81.3 (T-6e) 109.3 (T-15e) defensive pass 170 (3rd) 267 (26th) Points allowed 12 (2nd) 25.7 (T-24e)

* Until week 4

By the numbers

51 — Receiving yards Courtland Sutton is set to become the Broncos’ third-fastest player to reach the 3,000 career yard mark behind Demaryius Thomas (46 games) and Brandon Marshall (49). Sunday is Sutton’s 54th career game.

198 — How many passing yards Russell Wilson needs to become the sixth active QB in the NFL to hit the 38,000 mark.

1 – Wilson’s interceptions in three games, which is tied for best in the NFL among starters.

ten – How many fumbles Randy Gregory has forced since 2018, tied for fifth in the NFL during that span. The top rusher has two this year.

9 — The total number of defensive snaps the Broncos’ first draft pick this year, second-round pick Nik Bonitto, has played so far.

Gamble/fantasy

Line: Broncos +2.5

Underdogs for a second game in a row and deservedly so. Despite the Raiders’ early woes, Denver’s offense has been poor in two games at Sin City so far. Bet on the Broncos to play better in their third appearance at Allegiant Stadium to at least cover, which their defense should help them do.

Prop bet: Over/under 45 points

Bet the least. Neither attack has been in sync so far, and the Broncos’ defense performance last week against San Francisco was no fluke. Factor in home-court advantage to tip the scales in Las Vegas D’s favor, and that sets up for a limited offensive day.

Publish predictions

Mark Kiszla, columnist: Raiders 16, Broncos 14

I’m not saying the Broncos offense would be more dangerous if Chad Powers was the starting quarterback, but it might be more entertaining than Russell Wilson’s 1-2-3-kick dance. And not suggesting that Josh McDaniels has grown as a football coach since his Denver days, but if Kid McD knows anything, it’s how to give Broncos Country a bad case of heartburn.

Kyle Newman, beatwriter: Broncos 17, Raiders 13

Denver’s defense puts on another memorable performance and Javonte Williams breaks the 100-yard mark for the first time this year. Those variables, plus a key fourth-quarter interception by Pat Surtain II and another big game from the point duo of Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, give the Broncos a win in the division opener.

Parker Gabriel, beatwriter: Broncos 20, Raiders 17

The Broncos are road underdogs, have lost four straight to the Raiders and haven’t scored more than 16 points in a game this season. Not only that, but at 0-3, Las Vegas faces a win as close as it was to Week 4. Denver’s defense is playing well, though, and that might be enough.

Sean Keeler, columnist: Raiders 21, Broncos 17

Vegas is too talented to be 0-3, but Raiduh will Raiduh. A playoff run at 0-4 in the AFC is virtually impossible, however, so it’s a back-to-the-wall tilt against a franchise they’ve feasted on. On the bright side, a Raiduhs victory at least ensures Broncos Country a chance to boo Josh McDaniels in person on Nov. 20. Most likely.