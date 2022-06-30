Ustc Gaining Back Stability, $1 Peg Obtainable?

The price of USTC reached the maximum limit of $0.099 on June 29.
The coin has moved up from its All Time Low (ATL) to 1022.9%.
The collapsed stablecoin TerraClassicUSD (USTC) by Terra, was trending for the last 7 days. The token reached the highest price value as much as $0.099, as per CMC data. Also, many in the LUNAtic community anticipated the regain of the $1 peg too.
On June 23, exactly a week before, the token was at a $0.00929 price and now it is trading at $0.06084. The difference between the price range has moved up a decimal place. The price increase in the last 7 days accounted for 640.4% in CoinGecko. The circulating supply is 10 million as of now.
Current Position of USTC
The token holds 64 in regards to the market rank as per CMC. The market capitalization is around $650 million and ranks 71 in terms of market cap. The All-Time Low (ATL) of USTC is $0.00601921 and the current price is 1022.9% above it.
The exchanges in which USTC is available for trading are Binance, KuCoin, OKX, Huobi Global, and Gate.io. The volume of the token in these platforms is 66.14%, 13.41%, 8.81%, 3.17%, and 2.46% respectively.
Solana is currently in a network outage and is unable to process transactions.
Anatoly Yakovenko recently stated that the network disruptions were Solana’s “curse”.
Solana, the leading blockchain platform again suffers from a network outage. According to the recent tweet from the Solana team, the network is experiencing an outage and is unable to process transactions. Currently, the ecosystem’s developers are attempting to identify the problem and restart the network, as per the Solana team.
Solana is well-known for its frequent network failures.
Solana’s Continuous Shutdown
Due to its continuous Network outages of Solana, the platform’s co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko recently expressed that the network disruptions were Solana’s “curse”. Its outages are caused by the network’s low-cost transactions.
Yakovenko stated:
That’s been, I guess, our curse, but it’s because the network is so cheap and fast that there are enough users and applications that are driving that.
According to the Solana co-founder, the disruptions have restricted its customers from using the network and the network itself has not been affected. He additionally claimed that every blockchain is constructed uniquely and has its failure case.
The previous network failure occurred in June, the platform suffered from a sudden shutdown for four hours and ten minutes. At that time, Solana’s native token, SOL, witnessed a sudden price fall of more than 12%.
There is no primary reason for the numerous disruptions this year. The two outages in April and May were caused by “stalled consensus,” while the June outage was caused by a runtime bug that allowed a failed transaction to be executed twice.
Moreover, Solana (SOL) is currently trading at around $32.95 with a one-day trading volume of $1,140,485,029. SOL has decreased by nearly 3.32% in the last 24 hours, as per CMC.
The original release of the blockchain implementation of Shiba Eternity occurred in Australia on September 17. Shiba Inu followed the larger market sell-off that began on September 13 and rallied nearly 7% from September 17-18.
During this time span, the rally did not significantly alter market sentiment. New information about the game’s release, though, may add some hype.
According to a recent tweet by Shib Rumours, the release date of the game is set for October 1. However, the latest post on the official Shiba Inu Twitter account indicates that the worldwide launch of the game will take place on October 6.
SHIB has a current trading range of $0.00001073 – 0.00001154. Could the meme coin see a resurgence after the game’s release?
Shiba Inu: Increasing Speed
After the latest sell-off on September 18, an uptrend has been noted and has been very consistent up to the time of writing. Given that this occurred only a day after the Australia release, it’s likely that long-term token holders witnessed the price increase and sold off their holdings.
During this period, the memecoin saw a pullback and plummeted 8.5% immediately. Currently, the recent price movements have created a head and shoulders pattern before to today’s breakout. During this breakout, the price increased by 2.9%
Given the current state of Shiba Eternity, this price movement can be regarded as a sign of increased anticipation for the game’s October 6 release. ETH whales are also contributing to the hype train.
According to WhaleStats, the top 1,000 Ethereum whales have more than $147.5 million. WhaleStats also regarded Shiba Inu as the token with the highest dollar value position.
Keeping A Close Eye On The Market
Therefore, there are a few things that future Shiba Inu players and investors/traders should be aware of.
One of these is that a price increase is frequently followed by a severe market correction, similar to what we experienced on September 18 following the rally on September 17.
As of this writing, SHIB is trading at $$0.00001137, up 2.5 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Saturday.
As October 6 approaches, we will have a better sense of whether Shiba Inu will increase in value or decline further.
Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Are Lower
Over the last bull market, it became apparent that bitcoin and Ethereum will no longer be able to give the kind of returns that early investors had gotten. During the previous cycle low, bitcoin had dropped to as low as $6,000 but had reached $69,000 during its peak. This was a 10x growth for the digital asset.
The case was similar to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, although it had fared much better compared to bitcoin. It had grown from its cycle low of around $100 to $4,800 at its peak. This was about a 500x growth for the digital asset.
However, their already massive growth has been putting investors off of them, not because they are not good investments but because the potential to explode exponentially has been greatly reduced. An example is that from bitcoin’s current price, even if it were to reach $100,000 per coin, it would still be a less than 10x growth.
The same with Ethereum, although the digital asset does carry more potential for larger growth compared to bitcoin due to it being much younger. If ETH were to grow to $10,000 per token, it would barely be a 10x growth.
Altcoins Take The Cake
Altcoins had barreled ahead of market leaders such as bitcoin and Ethereum when it came to gains in the last bull market. Where these large digital assets were doing below 500x, smaller altcoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu had recorded ROI in the thousands.
Mainly, meme coins were notorious for such returns, but altcoins from other spheres had seen the same kind of growth too. FTM is a token that had traded as low as $0.2 and peaked above $3.4 during the bull market. DOGE’s price had made an impressive run-up from $0.004 to $0.7 at the height of its rally.
However, these are only, but a small example of the many ways altcoin had been great investments during the bull market. With the next bull market expected to happen in 2024, it is no surprise when investors are turning to smaller cap tokens in hopes of catching the next DOGE or SHIB.
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance ($SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
Starfish Finance is one of many planets orbiting the Astar Network ecosystem, one of the brightest parachains in the Polkadot galaxy. Living on its primary planet is a starfish named Sean, who has vowed to venture into the galaxy and build new castles.
The Starfish protocol is based on Balancer v2. It gives users the freedom to create liquidity pools of up to eight different crypto assets on top of a full stack DeFi product suite. Beyond its DeFi capabilities, users can stake NFTs on their native chain through Celer Network’s IM framework, an inter-chain messaging mechanism, to enjoy cross-chain collateralized NFT lending and borrowing.
The Starfish Finance protocol has been audited by CertiK and the Starfish team has stressed that the community’s security is their number one priority. The team is now in the process of entering into collaboration with renowned NFT projects to provide liquidity that will empower owners to access capital without relinquishing ownership of their cherished collectibles. Starfish Finance is already listed on Huobi, a major top tier centralized exchange, and the team aspires for more listings which might be announced as the protocol develops.
From the beginning, Starfish Finance has positioned itself as a one-stop shop that offers multi-token stable and weighted swaps and embraces a multi-chain future. Starfish started the year with conception, fundraising, forming strategic partnerships, building an inclusive community, and testnet launch. For the rest of 2022, the team will roll out their DeFi suite and refine their NFT collateralized lending and borrowing launch in the roadmap.
The eventual formation of Starfish DAO, dubbed The Aquarium, will pave the way for everything that comes next. The community council will be tasked with nurturing different parts of the project, from product to art, and from technology to marketing. Community members will play a big part in onboarding and whitelisting new NFT projects as eligible collateral for Starfish’s NFT-Fi, in addition to managing events and activities to grow the multi-chain Web3 economy.