Blockchain

What's Protocol Monetary Trade Policy, and Why Is it Such a Big Deal?

3 months ago

What'S Protocol Monetary Trade Policy, And Why Is It Such A Big Deal?
Innovations that push boundaries tend to generate buzz before they’re fully adopted by the broader DeFi community. Protocol Monetary Trade Policy is the newest one on the horizon. It’s already considered by some as the evolution of liquidity mining, despite being relatively new in the space.

The policy’s proponents say it will greatly benefit the DeFi ecosystem, but it’s worth examining exactly what Protocol Monetary Trade Policy is, how it compares to traditional DeFi economics, and whether it truly has the potential to revolutionize the crypto-economic space.

What is Protocol Monetary Trade Policy?

Protocol Monetary Trade Policy (PMTP) is a set of monetary policies that use a cryptocurrency protocol’s influence over currency trade or transfers to support the health of the protocol and its core token(s).  In theory, it may eventually eliminate the need for inflation. The policy was invented by a team of crypto economists at Sifchain.

One of the main goals of Protocol Monetary Trade Policies is to help attract external liquidity while increasing total value locked (TVL). It does this by incentivizing a cryptocurrency token such as ROWAN, creating an attractive option to earn rewards in. In turn, this helps to drive external demand to pool assets and encourage the purchase and staking/holding of the specified token.

“Sifchain sees Protocol Monetary Trade Policy as an innovative suite of tools that can provide flexible & powerful utility alongside other features, like margin trading. These policies would allow DAO governance to decide on how to move these various monetary policy levers, which would provide immense value to both traders and liquidity providers.

So far, Sifchain has introduced one of these policies in pool Ratio Shifting. In the future, others can be introduced, but ultimately, the future of the protocol and how these various levers are enabled/disabled/used is in the hands of our community through the DAO voting structure.”

Says Sifchain’s Head of Business Development, Casey Arrington. But how exactly does Protocol Monetary Trade Policy differentiate itself from other economic models?

How Protocol Monetary Trade Policy differs from traditional DeFi economics

A typical decentralized exchange (DEX) has at least one liquidity pool that allows users to swap crypto assets. It uses an automated market maker (AMM) algorithm to maintain fair market value for exchanging token pairs.

Let’s take a liquidity pool with tokens A and B. The pool starts with a 50-50 ratio in value for both assets. This ratio needs to be maintained at all times. Thus, as trading occurs and the proportion of tokens in the pool changes, arbitrage opportunities are created, allowing traders to capitalize on the price discrepancy.

For example, as more people swap asset A for B, there will be more of A in the pool and less of B. This pushes the value of A down, reducing its purchasing power relative to B. On the other hand, the value of B goes up, increasing its purchasing power relative to A.

Protocol Monetary Trade Policy uses real-world economic fiscal policy models at the protocol level of a token to help mitigate the pool imbalances that inevitably arise as users swap tokens. These policies can be used as tools to incentivize and encourage user behavior to help protect the health and price action of a liquidity pool.

One common policy in most DeFi protocols is using inflation, where the protocol mints new tokens to give to users based on certain activities. With pool ratio shifting (and other monetary policy mechanisms), instead of minting new tokens, protocols make an alternative adjustment in other economic parameters to encourage certain behaviors.

The adjustments are decided by members of the DAO. For example, governance tracks multiple metrics, like external liquidity, before making any decisions. If external liquidity is low, they will propose a policy with the goal to draw in external liquidity. The DAO then votes to approve the policy. Once implemented, the purchasing power adjustment goes into effect.

Using a ROWAN (Sifchain’s token) USDT trading pair as an example, if pool ratio shifting from Protocol Monetary Trade Policy is set for a 2% purchasing power increase per day:

  • One ROWAN buys 1 USDT in block 1
  • One ROWAN buys 1.00005787037 USDT in block 2
  • One ROWAN buys 1.00011574074 USDT in block 3

This example shows how the pool ratio shifting tool from Protocol Monetary Trade Policy makes very subtle adjustments to the purchasing power of a token over a period of time. Since you can use fewer assets to buy more, the adjusted assets become more useful than they would have been without the Protocol Monetary Trade Policy.

Sifchain states that, unlike traditional liquidity pools where the cryptocurrencies influence monetary policy primarily through inflationary rewards, Protocol Monetary Trade Policy aims to influence the number of opportunities a token holder has to trade their existing quantity at a specified ratio.

It is important to mention that Protocol Monetary Trade Policy will not fix the price of a token at a certain level. The price will still change depending on the balance of the liquidity pool. Additionally, the aim of these policies is never to restrict the trade of a token; holders are free to trade a token anywhere, on any exchange.

What kind of advantages does it offer to protocols?

One of the biggest advantages of Protocol Monetary Trade Policies is that it helps make it possible to reduce inflation. By increasing the value of a token on an exchange, the policy can help fewer tokens to have the same purchasing power.

Protocol Monetary Trade Policy can also be a helpful tool for attracting liquidity. The subtle increments to the purchasing power of the token make it more valuable to accumulate. Furthermore, there is an increase in the rewards earned from providing liquidity and staking/delegation. This encourages people to pool external liquidity with that particular token.

Because these policies in DAOs must be voted in by community members before they can be implemented, users can directly influence their returns. Plus, they get the opportunity to be part of an evolution in microeconomics. Thus, new users and projects have even more reasons to add their liquidity to the protocol.

The Protocol Monetary Trade Policy also has the potential to start a TVL snowball reaction. As the price of a token increases, its TVL increases, further increasing the price, which then increases the TVL, and so on. This cycle draws liquidity providers, creating more liquidity in the protocol.

Note that members of a DEX or DAO don’t have to do anything to benefit from Protocol Monetary Trade Policy, even though they are encouraged to participate in governance. The policies are automatic. So, as long as you have assets in the pool, you’ll still enjoy the benefits.

Sifchain example

Sifchain recently incorporated the pool ratio shifting tool from Protocol Monetary Trade Policy after their DAO vote passed the policy, making them the first protocol to bring these real-world monetary policy tools to the protocol level.  Members of the community were greatly impressed by its potential benefits and were excited to be a pioneer of this new monetary policy.

Sifchain saw the vision of the policy and one SifDAO member noted that, “Protocol Monetary Trade Policy is like early nuclear research. It can be incredibly strong; we’re just freaking out over the fallout. But this thing can absolutely win the market for us.”

However, things didn’t go exactly as expected. To protect value gains in Rowan and the liquidity on Sifchain, Ratio Shifting was intended to eventually be paired with DEX Liquidity Protection, another key feature in PMTP.  Unfortunately, Sifchain didn’t expect a major sell-off to occur before DEX Liquidity Protection was deployed.  After experiencing some troubles during a bear market, members of the DAO voted for a return to their original policy of balanced pools.

It was also noticed that these policies could best be implemented as an add-on to other features. For example, purchasing power adjustments can be extremely interesting when coupled with the ability to take out margin positions. Margin traders looking for any type of signal to help with their positions would likely welcome purchasing power adjustments as an additional helpful lever.

Still, Sifchain believes that these policies have the potential to change DeFi economics for the better. These policies are especially effective when looked at holistically in a way that can complement each other and handle any type of market. So with some minor finetuning, these policies are likely to be beneficial in the future.

A growing movement

Protocol Monetary Trade Policy is an exciting innovation in the crypto-economic space. Currently, Sifchain is spending a lot of time on community education initiatives. For anything to be successful, including any monetary policy, the community needs to fully understand its power and limitations. Sifchain has learned this with the previous launch of Protocol Monetary Trade Policy. The team is now ensuring that this lesson is carried forward with core features that are top priorities for its’ roadmap, such as margin trading and Omni-EVM.

 

 

Blockchain

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will BNT Hit $1 Soon?

49 mins ago

October 1, 2022

Bancor (Bnt) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Bnt Hit $1 Soon?
  • Bullish BNT price prediction is $0.685 to  $3.263.
  • Bancor (BNT) price might also reach $1 soon.
  • Bearish BNT price prediction for 2022 is $0.426.

In Bancor (BNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Bancor (BNT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Bancor (BNT) is $0.434749 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,593,147 at the time of writing. However, BNT has decreased by nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours. 

Moreover, Bancor (BNT) has a circulating supply of 191,966,920 BNT. Currently, Bancor (BNT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange,  OKX, LBank, MEXC, Huobi Global.

What is Bancor (BNT)?

BNT is the native token of Bancor Network. Bancor is a decentralized financial network that aims to give small- and micro-cap coins liquidity while also giving liquidity providers rewards. It launched on June 12, 2017. When trading each token, BNT tokens serve as a medium of exchange. Bancor uses an automated market maker system that adds additional liquidity to multiple markets while allowing users to control and manage liquidity pools with cryptocurrency deposits. Bancor does this by paying rewards for contributing liquidity to different pools.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022

Bancor (BNT) holds the 281st position on CoinGecko right now. BNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

BNT /USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Bancor (BNT) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.

Currently, Bancor (BNT) is in the range of $0.440. If the pattern continues, the price of BNT  might reach the resistance levels of  $0.506, $0.626 and $1.032 If the trend reverses, then the price of BNT may fall to $0.411.

Bancor (BNT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Bancor (BNT).

Wj7Nabla
BNT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Bancor (BNT). 

Resistance Level 1 $0.685
Resistance Level 2 $1.183
Resistance Level 3 $1.914
Resistance Level 4 $3.263
Support Level $0.426
BNT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Bancor (BNT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.263

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Bancor (BNT) might plummet to almost $0.426, a bearish signal.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Bancor (BNT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of BNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

8Hv0Km54
BNT /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Bancor (BNT) is shown in the chart above. Notably,  Bancor (BNT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, BNT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BNT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BNT is 45.02. This means that Bancor (BNT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of BNT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully. 

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Bancor (BNT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

Piltgkeg
BNT /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)
 

The above chart represents the ADX of Bancor (BNT). Currently, the ADX of BNT lies in the range of 40.775 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend. 

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Bancor (BNT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BNT lies below  50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Bancor (BNT) is at 45.02 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of BNT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and  Bancor (BNT).

4Mmynykk
BTC Vs ETH Vs BNT  Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of BNT is a similar trend with respect to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases the price of BNT also increases or decreases respectively.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses,  Bancor (BNT) might probably attain $3 by 2023.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Bancor (BNT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BNT might rally to hit $5 by 2024. 

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2025

If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, BNT would rally to hit $7

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2026

If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, BNT would rally to hit $9

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2027

If Bancor (BNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, BNT would rally to hit $11

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2028

Bancor (BNT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, BNT would hit $13 in 2028.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Bancor (BNT), it would witness major spikes. BNT might hit $15 by 2029.

Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Bancor ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in BNT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Bancor (BNT) might hit $17 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Bancor network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Bancor (BNT) in 2022 is $3.263. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Bancor (BNT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.426.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Bancor ecosystem, the performance of BNT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $10.72 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that BNT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Bancor (BNT)?

BNT is the native token of Bancor Network. Bancor is a decentralized financial network that aims to give small- and micro-cap coins liquidity while also giving liquidity providers rewards.

2. Where can you purchase Bancor (BNT)?

Bancor (BNT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange,  OKX, LBank, MEXC, Huobi Global.

3. Will Bancor (BNT) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Bancor Platform, BNT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Bancor (BNT)?

On January 09, 2018 Bancor (BNT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $10.72

5. Is Bancor (BNT) a good investment in 2022?

Bancor (BNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Bancorin the past few months, BNT is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Bancor (BNT) reach $1?

Bancor (BNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Bancor (BNT) will hit $1 soon.

7. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2023?

 Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.

8. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2024?

 Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $5 by 2024.

9. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2025?

 Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025.

10. What will be Bancor (BNT) price by 2026?

 Bancor (BNT) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.                          

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Back on Track With Burn Tax Surge

1 hour ago

October 1, 2022

Kaj Labs To Burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Classic (Lunc)
41 mins ago |