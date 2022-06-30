News
Yankees Notebook: Aroldis Chapman likely to be activated off IL on Friday
Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday night with Triple-A Scranton and his rehab from an ankle issue is over. The Yankees used the time, afforded to them by the excellent performance of Clay Holmes, to rework Chapman’s delivery.
They’ve seen progress.
“I think the biggest thing for me [is] it’s delivery related,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday morning before the Yankees swept the A’s at the Stadium. “When he’s in control of delivery everything else follows the fastball, but the crispness of the fastball, and whatever that number is, whether it’s 101 [mph] or 97, whatever, it’s just if he’s got some feel with that pitch and feel with his delivery then everything else works off of that.
“For much of this year, he’s thrown the ball really well. He had a couple tough outings before he went on the IL. But hopefully, the time down to address those issues, not only physically with the ankle and the Achilles, but also hopefully syncing them up a little bit better and allowing them to be more consistent with his mechanics.”
Chapman should be activated before Friday’s series opener against the Guardians in Cleveland.
“Possibly tomorrow, but he’s thrown three out of five [days] now so we want to kind of have him in a good spot. So we’re ready to go back to back if we need to,” Boone said. “So I haven’t even seen him yet today. So we’ll kind of see where we are today. But I would say tomorrow’s potentially in play and probably definitely Friday.”
MORE HELP ON THE MOUND
Wednesday morning, Ryan Weber was back.
The right-hander had made an emergency spot start for the Yankees on June 16, when Luis Severino came down with flu-like symptoms. He was designated for assignment, elected free agency and re-signed by the Yankees after going 3.1 innings, holding the Rays to a run in a win at the Stadium.
He took JP Sears’ spot on the roster, which is likely a spot holder until Chapman comes off the IL.
“Obviously, he’s a guy that can give us some length, protect us in that way,” Boone said. “Last time he came up he was right in there and it fits really well for us and the game that we want. So he’s having a good year down there in Triple-A. So a guy that walks in here and he’s very comfortable in this situation, obviously has a lot of experience and a strike thrower, so no situation is going to be too big for him.”
TAILLON TESTED
Jameson Taillon got hit hard early on Wednesday. The right-hander gave up three runs in the first and had to work around traffic in the second, but was bailed out by the offense in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the A’s at Yankee Stadium.
Over his last five starts, however, Taillon has allowed 16 earned runs in 25.1 innings. That’s a stark difference from his first 10 starts when he pitched to a 2.30 ERA.
Taillon isn’t too worried though.
“This is a results game. So I guess from that standpoint, it’s definitely been different,” he said. “But I’m kind of also telling myself just to stay the course, because I think the delivery is in a great spot. I think the stuff is in a good spot. I think it really comes down to like a pitch here, a pitch there.”
He pointed to his battle with A’s left fielder Stephen Piscotty in the first inning.
“Maybe it’s just that awareness in these situations like, my miss here is gonna be a ball,” Taillon said. “I think earlier in the season was probably a little better at that. But I don’t think it’s any big changes needed or anything but yeah, the results definitely speak for themselves. It’s been a little different lately.”
LOAISIGA ‘S NEXT STEP
Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been on the IL since late May with right shoulder inflammation, will face batters soon. After throwing his bullpen on Wednesday, Loaisiga headed down to the Yankees’ player development complex in Tampa.
“He’s going to throw a live batting practice down there this weekend,” Boone said.
()
News
Yankees Notebook: Michael King gets good news
Michael King got the news he wanted this week. The Yankees reliever, who fractured his elbow throwing a pitch on July 23, will not need Tommy John surgery.
“The [ulnar collateral ligament] is intact,” King said with a big smile before Friday night’s series opener against the Orioles. “No partial tears.”
While King is out for the rest of this season as the bones heal with the reinforcements put into his elbow, it does mean he should be back to normal by spring training.
“And a pretty normal offseason,” King said.
The 27 year old said he is planning to begin his offseason throwing a little earlier. He will be cleared to throw again in November.
“I think I’d prefer that coming off an injury,” King said. “Throw a little earlier and build up slower.”
Losing King was huge to the Yankees bullpen this season. The right-hander had an All-Star-worthy first-half. He struck out 60 and allowed just 13 earned runs in 51 innings pitched, over 34 appearances. He had earned Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s trust for multi-inning appearances as well as high-leverage spots.
So, Tuesday night when the Yankees clinched the American League East division, a lot of his teammates remembered him, FaceTiming with him during the champagne celebration.
“I was sitting home watching the game, my girlfriend FaceTimed me and then I saw Scott Effross was trying to FaceTime me. So I asked my girlfriend If I could take it,” King said. “I thought it was cute that he remembered me. He’s a rookie and I know when I was a rookie and popping champagne for the first time, I wouldn’t have thought of anyone like that. He told me I was a big part of it and that was really nice. And a bunch of the guys texted and called to tell me that too.”
WANDY WINDING UP
Wandy Peralta, who is on the injured list with “spine tightness,” threw his first bullpen on Thursday and is a possibility for the final series of the regular season in Texas this weekend.
“He is scheduled to throw another bullpen on Sunday. And then we’ll decide if he’s going to pitch with us in Texas which is an option or if we just have to start getting some live situations,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So that’s something that we’ll kind of tackle as the next few days unfold. “
In other bullpen news, Miguel Castro, who has not pitched since July 16 because of right shoulder inflammation, was back in the clubhouse before the game. He’s ready to be activated, but Boone was non-committal on his return.
“I mean, he’s available but we have made any moves as of now,” Boone said.
MONTAS MOVING FORWARD
Frankie Montas, who is on the IL with sight shoulder inflammation, will “probably,” begin his throwing program on Saturday. The right-hander, who the Yankees acquired at the trade deadline specifically for his success against potential playoff opponents the Astros and Rays, likely would not be able to be ready to start in the postseason.
Since coming to the Yankees, Montas has been less than impressive. The 29-year old right-hander the Yankees picked up at the trade deadline specifically because of his track record against the Astros and the Rays with the playoff rotation in mind. So far, he has a 6.41 ERA in eight starts with the Bombers.
The Yankees dealt minor league pitching prospects Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk along with J.P. Sears, who had already contributed to the big league club for Montas and reliever Lou Trivino (who coincidentally is the only one of the Yankees’ deadline acquisitions who has not been injured).
ALT SITE
The Yankees will keep a group of high-level minor leaguers working out in Somerset to help them keep ready for the playoffs. With the first-round bye, they will have five days off between the end of the regular season and the Division Series.
“We will pull who we need for that day. So who’s scheduled to throw live, for example, I think we have like eight or so arms and a handful of position players. So we’ll pull what we need each day,” Boone said. “They’ll have a full site going over there. So they’ll be working out every day. And then, depending on who’s scheduled to throw that day or who we will pull from that.
()
News
How Russian territory control in Ukraine has changed
Seven months into the invasion, Russia controls less land than it did in the early days of the war. See how progress has stalled.
According to a CNN analysis of proprietary data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russia’s first massive push, which began on the night of February 23, saw it secure or advance over a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, roughly 119,000 square kilometers (46,000 sq mi) of the 603,500 square kilometers which Ukraine claims and considers to be “temporarily occupied”. ”, shows the analysis.
Seven months after launching an invasion — an invasion Western officials thought would be over in days with a Ukrainian capital overrun — Russia controls about three thousand square kilometers less land than it did in the first five days of the war. war, CNN found. (Unverified claims are excluded from the analysis.)
In order to secure what it still controls, the Kremlin on Friday demanded the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, of which it has only partial control, in addition to the seizure and annexation of the Crimea region. in 2014.
At a ceremony attended by the Russian-installed leaders of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Russian President Valdimir Putin signed four separate agreements on the admission of new territories to the Russian Federation. Ahead of the announcement, Putin on Thursday officially recognized Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent states.
In late September, pro-Russian authorities hastily organized so-called “referendums” in parts of Ukraine’s four occupied regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Large parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia remain in Ukrainian hands.
The referendums have been widely criticized by Ukraine and the international community as a bogus and illegitimate effort. And even as the process was underway, Ukrainian forces were retaking more territory in Donetsk.
Although a pre-war poll conducted by CNN in February 2022 showed that no region in Ukraine had more than one in five people supporting Ukraine’s unification with Russia, authorities in these occupied regions predictably affirmed on Wednesday that the inhabitants had overwhelmingly agreed to join the Russian Federation.
For the first time in the conflict, the Russian army is in retreat – its stated aim of taking the whole of Donetsk and Luhansk appears to have slipped away after a disorderly retreat from the neighboring Kharkiv region.
On Friday, the Kremlin reiterated that an attack on the newly annexed territories would be considered an act of aggression against Russia. Ukraine’s allies fear the move could create a pretext for a dangerous new stage in the war.
CNN’s analysis of ISW data outlines Moscow’s military woes that may have contributed to decisions made in the Kremlin this week.
In the first month of the invasion, Russia almost quadrupled the area under its control, adding to the territory of Crimea (annexed in 2014) and the breakaway republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, also created in 2014.
But that would mark the pinnacle of Russian success. Moscow decided in early April to withdraw its forces from northern and northeastern Ukraine, after failing to take the capital Kyiv.
In the months that followed, the Kremlin army and its allies struggled to make substantial gains. Between early May and late August, his net gains stagnated between 200 and 1,400 square kilometers of Ukrainian land per month, according to the analysis.
And as of September 26, Russia’s overall net territory gain since the withdrawal in early April was just over a thousand square kilometers – half the size of Rhode Island, the smallest US state, the data shows.
CNN explores key events of the Russian invasion from the perspective of a territorial struggle in an interactive timeline.
Cnn
News
Iowa Republican Zach Nunn leads Democrat Cindy Axne
Republican Sen. Zach Nunn leads Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne (IA), according to a recent poll for Iowa’s third congressional district.
The Moore Information Group poll released Friday on behalf of the NRCC showed Nunn ahead of Axne in the swing district by two points.
Forty-six percent said they would vote for Nunn, while 44 percent said Axne, who is inside the poll’s five percent margin. Ten percent said they were undecided.
Nunn also led the Independents by eight points, 46% to 38%.
The generic congressional ballot in the district also showed likely general election voters favored the GOP nominee with 44%, compared with 41% who said they would vote for the generic Democrat.
Additionally, President Joe Biden’s job endorsement in the district is under water, which could cause a problem for Axne, who has backed the president 100% of the time. His approval rating was 43%, with 56% disapproval.
Among non-supporters, Biden’s approval rating is even worse at just 38% and 59% disapproval. This includes 49% who “strongly” disapprove of the president.
The poll memo said the “result” of the poll showed that “Axne’s barrage of negative attacks on Zach Nunn is not working. Nunn came out on top, and the political environment here is good news for him and bad news for Axne.
The poll was conducted Sept. 21-25, with a total of 400 interviews with likely 2,022 voters in the general election in Iowa’s third congressional district. The poll saw a five percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.
“It’s no surprise that Zach Nunn is leading Cindy Axne,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Berg, “Axne skipped a major vote to vacation in France, broke a law aimed at preventing members of the Congress to engage in insider trading more than 40 times, and supported the Biden-Pelosi agenda 100% of the time.
One thing Berg was referring to was that Axne had made a false official statement to the Clerk of the House saying she had to vote by proxy due to the “ongoing public health emergency” when in fact she was on a “planned” holiday in France. Axne, who eventually admitted she was on vacation, received an ethics complaint for the misrepresentation.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
Orioles prospects Jordan Westburg, Ryan Watson among minor league award winners
The Orioles announced their 2022 minor league award winners Friday, naming infielder Jordan Westburg the Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year and right-hander Ryan Watson as the Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
Westburg, 23, hit .265/.355/.496 with 27 home runs and 39 doubles between Double-A and Triple-A. The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Westburg was promoted to Norfolk alongside Gunnar Henderson — recognized earlier this week as Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year — and got off to a strong start before enduring a midseason dip as pitchers adjusted to him. But he adjusted back, hitting .284/.405/.551 with 11 home runs in his final 46 games with the Tides.
Watson signed as a free agent after going unselected in that shortened 2020 draft. The 24-year-old opened the year as a bulk pitcher for Double-A Bowie, recording two perfect relief outings of four innings each. He then moved into the Baysox’s rotation and continued to pitch well, posting a 3.41 ERA over 20 appearances. He allowed one or fewer runs in 11 of those outings, which each lasted at least 3 2/3 innings. He then moved to Triple-A and worked in relief, with a 3.65 ERA and .174 batting average allowed over seven appearances. He ranked third in both ERA (3.44) and WHIP (1.10) among Orioles minor leaguers who pitched at least 75 innings, ranking fourth in the system with 107 1/3 innings.
The Orioles will recognize both players before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, at which point the team will also honor High-A Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado as the winner of the Cal Ripken Sr. Player Development Award and Scott Walter as the Jim Russo Scout of the Year.
In his first season in professional baseball, Mercado led the IronBirds within a game of the South Atlantic League championship. Walter, an area scout based in California, has been with the Orioles since 2010 and was the signing scout for outfielder Kyle Stowers, the 71st overall pick in 2019 out of Stanford who made his major league debut this year, and 2022 33rd overall pick Dylan Beavers, a college star at Cal.
()
News
Yankees enter tryout phase as postseason decisions near
The Yankees locked up the playoffs a while ago. They are locked into the second seed in the American League and the first-round bye that comes with it. They can’t overtake the Astros for home-field advantage in these final seven games. Aaron Judge has already hit 61 homers and any more from here on out are gravy for the Yankees slugger.
The last seven games, however, are still important for the Bombers. They went into Friday night’s final regular season home series of the year with plenty of question marks about their playoff roster makeup. They need to find answers about DJ LeMahieu, Matt Carpenter, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton among others before they make the decisions on who will be playing for them in the postseason.
LeMahieu came off the injured list Friday night and was playing in his first game since Sept. 5. He has been playing through painful inflammation in his right big/second toe area since before the All-Star break when he had a cortisone shot to try and get some relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shots.
These last few games of the season will be a test for LeMahieu, who admitted the other day he will be “useless,” to the Yankees if he can’t get good swings off. The torque on the toe during swings has been a particularly tough issue for him. So, he will see if he can contribute enough to be on the playoff roster.
“I think it will just show itself,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked how he will know if LeMahieu can be a productive member of the playoff roster. “We’ll see how he responds, see how he reacts to it. And then try and make determinations about if he’s really able to get his swing off what that does to him. How does it affect them as the game unfolds? The next day? All those things, so we’ll just kind of make those evaluations as we go.”
LeMahieu admitted the injury has affected him, hurting him as he tries to push off on his swing. In 120 games this season, LeMahieu is hitting .262/.358/.381.
Carpenter took batting practice with the team for the first time since fracturing his left foot on August 9. While the veteran slugger said there is a chance he will play in Texas this weekend, Boone indicated they are leaning more toward having him go to the alternate site they are setting up and work out with Triple-A and Double-A players in Somerset. That way he can get more at-bats than just pinch-hitting in a big league game or two.
The Bullpen has a lot of questions heading into the postseason. The Yankees are certain they will have Wandy Peralta (back) ready by the postseason, but they aren’t sure what they have in Britton, who has returned just 12 and a half months after Tommy John surgery. In two appearances, Britton has allowed one run and recorded two outs. The Yankees didn’t exactly give him a soft return, throwing him immediately into high-leverage situations.
“I mean, sharpness, with Brit, his first two outings. I feel like it’s been good. I know he feels really good, which is good. I do feel like the arm speeds there. And the stuff is there, now it’s just a matter of getting sharp and finding that next level of command and finding the timing of his release point and all that in being in these games, “Boone said. “So yeah, they’re good opportunities here to kind of make those evaluations.”
And it’s a chance to make a decision on Chapman, who was their closer until losing their confidence this season. The 34 year old has the lowest strikeout rate and the highest ERA and walk rate of his career. The Bombers have largely only used him against the bottom of the lineup or lower-leverage situations this year like when he pitched to the bottom of the order in an 8-3 game against the Blue Jays this week.
When asked if Chapman had locked up a spot on the playoff roster, Boone did not directly answer.
“I’m really excited about where Chappie is physically. And, he has an outing like he did the other night in Toronto where you see it. It’s like, that’s it right there. I mean, that’s dynamic,” Boone said. “And we know he can be that guy. So it’ll be an important week for him too, you know, hopefully get some regular work and continue to kind of have that consistency.”
()
News
Former St. Cloud bar owner sentenced to 71 months in prison for arson
A former St. Cloud bar owner will spend six years in federal prison for burning down his business and trying to collect $1.9 million in insurance claims.
U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud on Friday sentenced Andrew Charles Welsh, 43, of St. Joseph, Minn., to 71 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Tostrud also ordered Welsh to pay more than $3 million in restitution, including nearly $193,000 to the St. Cloud Fire Department.
In May, about two weeks before trial, Welsh pleaded guilty to one count of arson for setting fire to his office in the basement of the Press Bar and Parlor on Feb. 17, 2020. The building, which burned for 12 hours, was completely destroyed and later demolished.
Court documents paint a picture of a man who was struggling with the weight of owning the bar and a looming divorce.
“Plainly stated, this is a crime motivated by greed,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger wrote this month in a court document in which he asked the judge to impose the 71-month prison sentence.
In April 2016, Welsh and his then-wife, Jessie, bought the bar located in the historic center of downtown St. Cloud for $825,000. He put $100,000 down, and then was two years late on a $50,000 payment; he only made it after the sellers began the process of cancelling the contract for deed.
With a $457,000 payment looming, Welsh tried selling the bar but soon learned he likely would not be able to recover anything more than what he owed to the sellers. Not content to merely break even, Luger wrote, Welsh instead “planned the drastic step of burning down the bar in the hopes of turning a huge profit from the insurance proceeds.”
Shortly after the bar closed for the night, Welsh went down to the basement office of the bar and used gasoline to set a fire on top of his desk. He then left the building and went home, leaving the fire to grow. Within 20 minutes, smoke began to appear on the streets of downtown St. Cloud. Ten minutes later, a fire alarm activated in an abutting building where a resident was sleeping upstairs.
Although the surrounding buildings were saved from destruction, the fire caused immense harm to the heart of downtown St. Cloud, with the city and the surrounding businesses suffering millions of dollars in damage, according to Luger.
Welsh then retained an insurance adjuster to help him file two insurance claims with Illinois Casualty Company — one for $1.6 million for the building, the other for $337,000 for personal property.
Although Welsh had financial troubles, Luger wrote, he had “legitimate means” of dealing with them, including selling the bar to break even or surrendering the property back to the sellers on the contract for deed.
“Failing all else, he could have declared bankruptcy,” Luger wrote. “Instead of pursuing a legitimate solution, however, defendant callously and selfishly opted to endanger the property and lives of others for his own profit.”
