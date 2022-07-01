Connect with us

Blockchain

Avalanche Might Continue Its Downtrend As Price Slips To $16

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Avalanche Might Continue Its Downtrend As Price Slips To $16
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares

Avalanche had performed well over the past week, however, the coin depreciated significantly over the last 24 hours. It shed close to 12% over the past day. AVAX experienced tough resistance at the $21 mark, and it was unable to break over it causing price of the asset to slump further.

Bitcoin and other major market movers has been struggling to trade above their immediate resistance mark too. BTC has been stuck at the $20,000 mark over the last few days. Broader market weakness has caused most altcoins to drop on their charts.

Currently, most prominent altcoins including AVAX has been witnessing a wave of selling pressure. With mounting selling pressure, AVAX might move closer to the immediate support level of $14 over the next trading sessions.

Since, the coin bounced from the $20 price level, AVAX has ever since continued to move south on its 24 hour chart. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $892 Billion with a fall of 5.1% over the last 24 hours.

Avalanche Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Avalanche was priced at $16 on the one day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

AVAX was exchanging hands at $16 on the 24 hour chart. After being rejected at the $20 level, the coin continued to move on the bearish trend. The next support line for the coin was at $14.  If the coin is unable to sustain above the $14 mark, it could trade near the $13 mark.

Overhead resistance was at $21, despite AVAX trying to break past it, the coin has failed multiple times causing the bears to gain strength. The volume of AVAX traded declined on the chart and the volume bar was in red which signified selling pressure and bearishness.

Technical Analysis

Avalanche
Avalanche registered fall in buying strength on the one day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

AVAX has barely registered buying strength over the past month. Over the last few days even though the coin registered some buying strength recovery, the current price drop invalidated the same. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line for whole of this month, with occasional dip into the oversold region.

At press time RSI again noted a downtick suggesting continuation of a downtrend. Conversely, Moving Average Convergence Divergence flashed green signal bars. The indicator depicts the current price direction and possibility of price reversals too.

The green signal bars on the MACD are considered to be a buy signal and this presents a buying opportunity. If buyers act on it, AVAX might experience some relief.

Related Reading | Tracking Whales, What This Bitcoin Divergence Could Hint About BTC’s Price

Avalanche
Avalanche displayed fall in capital inflows on the one day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

Buying momentum faded from AVAX’s charts, in consonance so did the amount of capital inflows. Chaikin Money Flow depicts capital inflows and outflows, the indicator was below the halfline. This reading meant that capital inflows were lesser than outflows suggesting higher selling pressure.

Bollinger Bands constricted sharply, indicating that explosive price movement could possibly be on the charts. Bollinger Bands reads the price volatility in the market. Overall, technical outlook remains heavily bearish for AVAX suggesting further southbound action for the coin.

If buyers re-enter the market, the coin can manage to move upwards for the next trading sessions.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Key Indicators Suggest A Sharp Drop Below $1K

Featured image from www.avax.network, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Relists Azuki NFTs After Delisting

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 2, 2022

By

Opensea Breach, Is Users' Data Trapped By Scammers?
google news
NFT News
  • OpenSea had to cope with an email data breach and the delisting of BAYC NFTs in June.
  • Azuki’s floor price hardly budged from the time of the delisting fiasco.

Many of the Azuki NFTs that were delisted yesterday on the leading NFT marketplace OpenSea have been reinstated. After the marketplace discovered an error in their Trust & Safety flagging mechanism.

The team stated:

“Hey all, rough morning. There was an error in our Trust & Safety flagging system and a number of Azuki NFTs were briefly delisted. We DID work fast to resolve the issue + all impacted items have been relisted. Also, we’re in direct contact with the @AzukiOfficial team.”

When word spread that the Azuki NFTs had been delisted, the blue-chip NFT collection turned to Twitter to address the issue, stating that they had contacted OpenSea about the delisting emails that had been issued to Azuki holders and were waiting to hear back.

Not the First Time

The official announcement from OpenSea was released about two hours after the first issue was discovered. The NFT marketplace mentioned they did work rapidly to remedy the problem and they have been in direct communication with the Azuki team.

OpenSea further tweeted:

“We’re so sorry for any inconvenience and confusion this may have caused.” 

OpenSea has removed NFTs from a blue chip collection before. Recently, OpenSea had to cope with an email data breach and the delisting of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in June. The situation was fixed in the same amount of time as Azuki’s.

Fortunately for Azuki’s, the floor price hardly budged from the time of the delisting fiasco on Friday and now, when it stands at 9.97 ETH as per recent data.

Recommended For You:

Leading NFT Marketplace OpenSea Now Supports Optimism

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Circle Partners With Truefi To Boost Usdc Adoption

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 2, 2022

By

Firm Behind Usdc Stablecoin ‘Circle’ Announces Launch Of Euroc Stablecoin
google news
26 seconds ago |