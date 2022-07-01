Connect with us

Bitcoin Recovers Sharply, Why BTC Could Still Struggle Above $20,500

Bitcoin declined towards the $18,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC recovered sharply, but the bears are still active near the $20,500 and $20,650 levels.

  • Bitcoin climbed higher sharply after there was a test of the $18,500 zone.
  • The price is now trading above the $20,000 level and near the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start a fresh decline unless there is a move above the $20,500 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break

Bitcoin price started another decline below the $20,000 support zone. The price even traded below the $19,200 support zone and spiked below the $18,800 level.

There was a test of the $18,600 zone and the price traded as low as $18,617. Recently, there was a sharp upward move and the price climbed above the $19,500 resistance. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $21,697 swing high to $18,617 low.

However, the price is now facing a strong resistance near the $20,500 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The trend line is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $21,697 swing high to $18,617 low. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,500 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance is near the $20,950 zone. A clear move above the trend line resistance and then $20,950 could push the price further higher. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $21,650 level. The next major resistance sits near the $22,500 level.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 level.

The next major support now sits near the $19,800 level, below which the price could decline heavily. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $18,500 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $20,000, followed by $19,800.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,500, $20,950 and $21,650.

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Relists Azuki NFTs After Delisting

Opensea Breach, Is Users' Data Trapped By Scammers?
  • OpenSea had to cope with an email data breach and the delisting of BAYC NFTs in June.
  • Azuki’s floor price hardly budged from the time of the delisting fiasco.

Many of the Azuki NFTs that were delisted yesterday on the leading NFT marketplace OpenSea have been reinstated. After the marketplace discovered an error in their Trust & Safety flagging mechanism.

The team stated:

“Hey all, rough morning. There was an error in our Trust & Safety flagging system and a number of Azuki NFTs were briefly delisted. We DID work fast to resolve the issue + all impacted items have been relisted. Also, we’re in direct contact with the @AzukiOfficial team.”

When word spread that the Azuki NFTs had been delisted, the blue-chip NFT collection turned to Twitter to address the issue, stating that they had contacted OpenSea about the delisting emails that had been issued to Azuki holders and were waiting to hear back.

Not the First Time

The official announcement from OpenSea was released about two hours after the first issue was discovered. The NFT marketplace mentioned they did work rapidly to remedy the problem and they have been in direct communication with the Azuki team.

OpenSea further tweeted:

“We’re so sorry for any inconvenience and confusion this may have caused.” 

OpenSea has removed NFTs from a blue chip collection before. Recently, OpenSea had to cope with an email data breach and the delisting of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in June. The situation was fixed in the same amount of time as Azuki’s.

Fortunately for Azuki’s, the floor price hardly budged from the time of the delisting fiasco on Friday and now, when it stands at 9.97 ETH as per recent data.

Leading NFT Marketplace OpenSea Now Supports Optimism

Circle Partners With Truefi To Boost Usdc Adoption

Firm Behind Usdc Stablecoin ‘Circle’ Announces Launch Of Euroc Stablecoin
