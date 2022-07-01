Cryptocurrencies With Incredibly High Market Caps

Cryptocurrencies are an online alternative to FIAT currencies, and because of the way they are designed, they offer added protection to those using them just like a licensed and SSL encrypted live casino ensures protection for its players. Transactions with them are anonymous and the currencies cannot be duplicated or falsified. Having said that, new users of cryptocurrency may feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of variety the currency offers and the differences between them. Read this article to find out more about the more common cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin — BTC

Around 2008, Bitcoin (BTC) was the first cryptocurrency and is currently the highest-ranking of cryptocurrencies. An anonymous collective known as Satoshi Nakamoto is credited with creating this coin. It is exchanged from person to person, controlled by no one bank. BTC can be used for a variety of purchases and the coin’s market cap has surpassed the US$100 billion range.

Ethereum — ETH

A close second to Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) is another decentralized software platform. The coin was released to the public in 2015 after a fundraising effort. One of the main advantages of ETH is the speed of the transaction time, which is mere seconds when compared to other cryptocurrencies. ETH can be used for any transaction where cryptocurrencies are accepted. The market cap for ETH is also over 100 billion US$.

Tether — USDT

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Tether is what is known as a stablecoin. Tether can be used on blockchains, but the value of USDTs is attached to the FIAT value. For example, $1 = 1 USDT. The Tether platform was created in 2014 in order to facilitate the use of digital currencies and digital transactions. Nowadays, this coin ranks third after Ethereum and Bitcoin and has a market cap is on two-digit billion.

USD Coin

A new way of using FIAT money, the USD Coin is a tokenized form of United States dollars. The USD Coin is an alternative to other online tokens, facilitating the use of American dollars in the digital marketplace. They can also be converted into physical USD at any point in time. As such, the price of 1 USD Coin is equivalent to $1.

Binance — BNB

The Binance Coin, or BNB, is the fifth-ranking cryptocurrency in terms of both popularity and profitability. Created in 2017, this coin has risen through the ranks to become the 5th most popular cryptocurrency. It is primarily used for the payment of transactions or trading fees on Binance, an online platform dedicated to cryptocurrency exchange, along with tokens mentioned above. As it stands, the market cap for this coin is too on over two-digit billion.

Conclusion

The world of cryptocurrency may seem complicated and intimidating at first, but once you learn the basics, you can see all the possibilities this digital market can offer. As with most endeavors where financial investment and risk are involved, you should take the time to research the different coins and find the cryptocurrency which works for your needs. Take the time to find reputable sources of information and enjoy diving into the world of cryptocurrency!

Image by Sergei Tokmakov Terms.Law from Pixabay