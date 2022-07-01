News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa tackles several topics on Tyreek Hill’s podcast
The last time Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media, he appeared as open and confident as he has been in his two-plus years in the NFL.
After the jabs thrown at his critics in that interview session during mandatory minicamp in early June, Tagovailoa maintained the same tone appearing on new star teammate and wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s podcast, “It Needed To Be Said.”
“The thing I don’t want people to get twisted: I am very humble, but don’t let that [come across as] me not being confident in myself because I am very confident in myself,” Tagovailoa proclaimed on the podcast released late Thursday night.
Tagovailoa has expressed himself more freely this offseason, a possible byproduct of Hill and new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel making a concerted effort to instill confidence in the quarterback going into his third professional season. It’s a reversal from the apparent pressure Tagovailoa was constantly under while led by previous Dolphins coach Brian Flores.
Among Hill’s comments this offseason, he famously deemed Tagovailoa a more accurate passer than his former quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, in the debut of his podcast. His take drew a week’s worth of commentary and criticism from national media outlets — and even death threats from fans. In the latest episode, Hill introduced Tagovailoa as the “most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”
Tagovailoa is largely humble on and off the field, but he detailed how he started finding himself get animated to counter trash talkers in college when he played for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“I wasn’t much of a talker when I was at Alabama,” he said, “so when I hear guys talking, kind of the notion was, ‘Okay, I feel like I’m a silent assassin, so I’m going to go after this guy now.’ And then you go after him and they start arguing with other guys, but you know, it’s just for your clarity, ‘I started that. That’s what you get.’”
Tagovailoa touched on working to grow his chemistry with his new elite pass catcher, Hill, and he threw another jab at critics in analyzing it.
“I don’t think it’s good enough. I’ve been underthrowing him so many times,” Tagovailoa quipped. “He’s got people talking about how I can’t throw the deep ball.”
Said Hill: “I feel like our chemistry will get there. It’s going to be about 2 a.m. one night. You’re going to wake up. You’re going to walk into your kitchen. I’m going to be in there washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is going to be.”
The two shared an anecdote from early in organized team activities. Tagovailoa mentioned getting together to throw, and Hill pushed for Tagovailoa to take more of a lead instead of asking what worked for everyone else
“[Hill] said, ‘You let us know,’” Tagovailoa recalled, “and I said, ‘What do you think will be best?’ He said, ‘Hold up, hold up. Man, you know you’re the quarterback?’
“‘Yeah, I know I’m the quarterback. I’m trying to get what the feel is in the receiver room.’ He said, ‘No. You tell us where to go. That’s where we’re all going.’ That’s where we started.”
Tagovailoa said he found it admirable how, although Hill is an established star in the NFL, he’s willing to listen to perspective from younger players and is open to learn from things other players pick up.
Tagovailoa admitted he was starstruck at first when seeing Dolphins legend Dan Marino in team facilities as a rookie, something that has since become commonplace with the Hall of Fame quarterback often in position meetings.
“You don’t want to show the emotions of, ‘Dude, this is Dan Marino in the room with us.’ You don’t want to do that,” Tagovailoa said. “You want to be a professional. It was surreal for me when Dan started calling my name. I’m like, ‘Look, he said Tua. Tua came out of Dan’s mouth.’ Dan Marino, I wasn’t even born when Dan was doing what he was doing.”
Tagovailoa spoke about how his experience at Alabama and the competitive environment with current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and New England Patriots’ Mac Jones in the same quarterback room helped shape him. What stood out to him is how, despite the positional competition, how the three were willing to assist each other.
“[Hurts] was established already, and for me and Mac to have come in, him being able to take us under his wing, I thought that was cool,” Tagovailoa said. “We all helped each other grow as players, and that kind of helped the team out too. Because, you knew when you were going against the second or third team, it wasn’t easy.”
The Dolphins report for training camp on July 26.
News
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge chasing 62 and Triple Crown, Matt Carpenter sent to work out at alt site
While everyone in the baseball world is focused on 62-watch, Aaron Judge has other numbers he’s chasing as well. The Yankees slugger, who has a major league leading 61 home runs heading into Sunday’s regular season home finale, is not just trying to break Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record in these final games of the season.
Judge went into Sunday’s game just two points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez for the AL batting title, which would give him the first Triple Crown in baseball since 2012.
Judge was in the lineup again on Sunday, Arraez was not. It is something that Aaron Boone said that he is constantly aware of and will consider as he plans out his lineups for the last few games.
“I mean, I keep an eye on all of it. But I don’t have anything planned as of now,” the Yankees manager said before Sunday’s game against the Orioles. “He’s in there today. And you know, obviously we have a lot to play for from an individual standpoint, so we’ll be mindful and paying attention to all that.
“But that could change everyday.”
Boone thinks that Judge’s chase for 62, the batting title being in reach and the chance to become the second man to win Triple Crown in the last 50 years has been good for the team overall.
“You always want to be in this position where you can play it how you want, but you never want to get into a situation where you’re just playing out the string,” Boone said. “I do think there’s something to Aaron, where he is historically, that adds something to these games, adds something to the intensity of the crowd and things like that. So I think that, hopefully, is something that does on some level serve us well.”
SOMERSET SITE
As expected, Matt Carpenter is not ready to play in the final regular season series of the season against the Texas Rangers. The slugger, who fractured his left foot in August, is still planning to return in the playoffs. He was moved to the 60-day injured list Sunday, a move the Yankees had to make to fit Sunday’s spot starter Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 40-man roster. Carpenter was also sent to Somerset, N.J. where he will work out with the Yankees’ select minor leaguers and big leaguers like Wandy Peralta to get back for the playoffs.
Right now, the Yankees are just hoping to get Carpenter’s lefty power bat back in the lineup so he won’t even work out in the field.
“Probably not initially, but we’ll see how he continues to do. He ran yesterday and I know that went well. So we’ll see,” Boone said. “The biggest thing is we just want him to start getting bats. And you know, between now and the start of the Division Series, when we get back he should be able to rack up a number of live at-bats.”
One of those pitchers that will be at the Double-A team site is Peralta, who is rehabbing from “spine tightness.” When he was placed on the injured list, Boone had said they could potentially get him back for the series in Dallas against the Rangers.
But they can control his workload better at the alt site.
“He’s good. He’s doing well. It was more like do we want to get them in one game there or just have him [throw] live [at-bats]. You got to kind of create a roster spot which gets a little dicey. So in the end, we decided on, he’s good to go live and then, he’ll get another one or two prior to the Division Series,” Boone said.
The Yankees will keep their taxi squad in Somerset at least until they begin the Division Series on Oct. 11. That will include several pitchers, but not Miguel Castro, who is expected to be activated on Monday and Albert Abreu.
“We have about eight or nine guys there. Couple of lefties and then six or seven righties down there,” Boone said. “We’ll be able to use it not only this week while we’re gone but when we get back too.”
With the first-round bye, the Yankees will have five days between the end of the regular season and the start of their playoffs. They will have workouts at the Stadium drawing from that pool in Somerset.
News
Vikings draw passionate, knowledgeable fans for game in London
LONDON — Vikings fans travelled from the world over to cheer on their team for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Reasons for fandom varied from stints living in the Twin Cities, geographical proximity, receiving Vikings merchandise during their formative years — and plain and simple appreciation for the great Randy Moss.
Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was designated as home game for the Saints — despite being played 4,625 miles from the Superdome — and Vikings fans took the chance to attend in their droves.
And it was tough to miss them. Standing at 6-foot-4 and wearing a Teddy Bridgewater jersey, Scotsman David Hastie was introduced to the pain and pleasure of the purple by his uncle Spud Brammer, who worked in Minneapolis in 1996. Wearing fetching knitted Vikings headgear, the pair were in high spirits and enjoying the pregame festivities.
The versatile Brammer, who used to play offensive tackle, defensive tackle and tight end for the Lothian Chieftains and Edinburgh Phoenix, recalls attending Vikings games in the late-90s to watch his favorite player, receiver Cris Carter.
“I saw games against the Cardinals and the Buccaneers. I absolutely loved the Metrodome,” he said.
Speaking about his enduring admiration for Bridgewater, a popular player when he quarterbacked the Vikings, Hastie added: “His injury was obviously rubbish. I think we would have really, really driven on and probably would have been a Super Bowl team if Teddy hadn’t been hurt.
“And if Blair Walsh makes the kick against Seattle a few months earlier (in the playoffs after the 2015 season), I think we could have gone all the way.”
Wearing matching golden horned helmets, Canadians Lisa Miller and Barb Sutton made the journey across the pond from Alberta.
Seasoned Vikings fans, they also attended the 2017 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham, and fondly recalled their favorite moment.
“We went to the Metrodome in 2009 when Brett Favre threw a 50-yard pass to Greg Lewis in the last 10 seconds against the 49ers. It was incredible,” Miller said. “The stadium went berserk. It was awesome.”
The pair travel to US Bank Stadium at least once a year. “You can’t go wrong with the Vikings,” added Sutton.
With the NFL playing its first regular-season game being played in Germany next month when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks, German accents were aplenty around the stadium.
Birk Hannemann made the journey from Wismar, on the northern coast of Germany on the Baltic Sea, to attend his first Vikings game.
“When I was like 6 or 7 years old, someone gifted me a Vikings baseball cap. I had no idea what it is,” he said. “And then years later in Germany when football became a bit bigger, I remembered that hat.”
Wearing a No 19 jersey, he spoke about his favorite player, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen. “I like his story,” Hannemann said. “From no one to one of the best.”
And asked about his favorite Vikings memory, he swiftly replied: “The Minneapolis miracle, of course (in the 2017 playoffs, a 29-24 victory over the Saints)! It was incredible. I was with my brother and I thought the game was over. Fantastic. Amazing.”
And finally, there was CJ, who defiantly sported a No 84 jersey standing among several members of the Who Dat Nation.
‘I’m originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. That’s my family — they’re all Saints fans. I’m not a Saints fan. I’m not part of the Who Dat nation and all that craziness. You know, I think they’re fake fans,’ he laughed. ‘They couldn’t take an L in New Orleans, so now they’ll take a loss in London!”
He has closely followed Moss’ career since his playing days at Marshall University.
“I saw him when I was coming out of high school when he was at Marshall with Byron Leftwich,” he said. “When he came on with the Vikings, I saw the things he can do. I’m like, man, just throw that dude the ball! He was just awesome.
“When I see people walking around with Vikings shirts on, they got the newer players. I’m like, ‘Bro you weren’t there when Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Jake Reed and Daunte Culpepper and all those guys played!’ That’s when it was the real purple people!”
News
Vikings win 28-25 in London when Greg Joseph makes late field goal, Saints’ Wil Lutz misses
LONDON — Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left, and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired.
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick — after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter.
The missed kick left the Vikings with a 25-22 lead.
The Saints then had an eight-play drive and Lutz made a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 left to tie the game for the Saints (1-3), who have lost three straight games. But Lutz’s next attempt was just a little bit off.
Jefferson had 10 receptions for 147 yards and ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the Vikings (3-1).
The Vikings squandered multiple scoring chances, settling for field goals — Joseph was 5 for 5 — but still held off a New Orleans team that played without key starters including quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara.
Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Vikings under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell are off to their best start since going 4-0 in 2016.
The Saints arrived early in the week to acclimate to the time difference, but in the end it didn’t matter and their losing streak is now at three games under coach Dennis Allen.
Down 16-7, Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton led two scoring drives to help New Orleans take 22-19 lead.
Saints tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill took a direct snap and ran it in from 2 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Dalton found a wide-open Jarvis Landry for the 2-point conversion to give the Saints a 22-19 lead.
Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.
After the Saints rallied and cut Minnesota’s lead to 16-14 on Latavius Murray’s 1-yard run late in the third quarter, the Vikings drove again but an intentional grounding and false start pushed them back and Joseph made it 19-14 with a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings led 13-7 and had first-and-goal on the 3 after Justin Jefferson’s 41-yard reception in the third quarter, but were pushed back by a delay of game penalty. Cousins then threw short to Adam Thielen instead of going to a wide-open Jefferson in the back of the end zone.
One play earlier, Cousins threw behind Jefferson in the end zone and the receiver couldn’t hold on.
The Vikings were in control early. Alexander Mattison weaved through traffic for a 15-yard touchdown reception on Minnesota’s opening drive during which the Vikings were 3 for 3 on third down.
The Saints had no first downs in the first quarter, but got help when safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a long pass intended for Irv Smith Jr.
Dalton then drove the Saints 60 yards and found Chris Olave for a 4-yard touchdown pass — the rookie’s first NFL touchdown — to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter.
The Vikings squandered two good opportunities deep in Saints territory late in the second quarter. Tight end Johnny Mundt dropped a short pass on a third-and-1 from the 10 and Minnesota opted for a field goal instead of going for it.
On the next possession, Dalton fumbled on a strip-sack by Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson. Harrison Phillips recovered to set up the Vikings from the Saints 20 with just under a minute in the half and three timeouts.
After a completion for no gain, they didn’t use a timeout, had an incompletion and then a false start penalty. Joseph then kicked a 36-yard field goal and the Vikings went into the half with a 13-7 lead.
The Saints were also without wide receiver Michael Thomas.
News
Differing styles clash as NL East rivals battle to win division race
This Mets-Braves series has re-stoked the fires of a longstanding rivalry. The NL East’s best met in Atlanta this weekend with a chance to claim the division crown, but that crown will not be awarded this weekend and the Mets are running out of time to earn it.
After leading the division for most of the season, the Mets lost the first two games of the series and squandered an opportunity to gain separation. They’re now one game behind as they try to salvage the series with Chris Bassitt on the hill for Sunday’s series finale on ESPN.
“As the saying goes, you’re only as good as your next day’s starting pitcher and Bassitt has been really good for us this year,” Max Scherzer said after taking the loss Saturday. “We need him to go out there and do his thing and we believe he will win.”
The belief system at this time of year is great and any good team does need a certain amount of it to succeed. Ya gotta believe, right?
But execution is better. Great teams execute. And the Mets are not executing against the Braves.
These are two teams constructed in two different ways and throughout the season it’s been both a bad matchup for the Mets and a total clash for the Braves. It’s been the former in this particular series.
The difference in Atlanta has been that the Braves have played to their strength by hitting for power while the Mets have not. This lineup is stacked with pure long-ball hitters. They lead the National League in home runs and they have the second-highest OPS behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They hit home runs with seeming ease off of two of the best pitchers in the game in the first two games, Jacob deGrom and Scherzer. Sure, they strike out a lot, but that’s to be expected when you have nine guys swinging for the fences. You can live with the strikeouts if the home runs are coming.
“They score runs the way you score runs off of Jake or Max — that’s pretty much just hitting home runs because you’re not going to really string hits together off of them,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “Hats off of them, they’re just peaking at the right time and they’re a good team. We’ve just been beat the last two days and we just have to come out and try and give it our best effort [Sunday].”
This isn’t the way the Mets’ offense is built. It’s not quite the antithesis but it’s a different style. The Mets, too, have a deep lineup, but they don’t have the same type of power as the Braves or the Dodgers. The Amazins’ want to put the ball in play, make something happen on the base paths and trust prodigious hitters like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar to push the runners over the plate. They manufacture runs.
The Mets preach patience at the plate and their hitters draw walks and look for the right pitch. The team has a fairly high walk rate (8.3 percent) and one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league (19.6 percent).
They’ll hit home runs, but that’s not how most of their runs are produced.
The problem they’re running into now is that they aren’t producing. They’ve scored only four runs in a total of 18 innings and while manager Buck Showalter points to Atlanta’s talented pitchers, that doesn’t absolve hitters who aren’t hitting in certain situations.
Can the Mets win like this in October? We’ll find out, but first they need to string some runs together in the next four games if they want to win their first division title since 2015.
“Well, it would certainly enhance our chances to win the division, wouldn’t it, captain obvious?” Showalter joked. “I think everybody knows what’s ahead of them and what it was when we got here. And so does Atlanta. That’s why you got two really good teams competing very late in October. That means a lot to both of the teams.
“So you have to turn the page, emotionally and mentally and get ready for the next challenge.”
News
Erik Spoelstra opens up on family’s cancer scare ahead of Heat benefit scrimmage, ‘The inspiration of other survivors is what gets you through it’
There is a moment during the Miami Heat’s annual Red, White & Pink Game when coach Erik Spoelstra typically finds himself welling up.
The embraces of breast-cancer survivors at midcourt during halftime of the intrasquad scrimmage is as heartfelt an instant as any during the course of the season.
Monday’s 6:30 p.m. event at FTX Arena will be even more heartfelt for Spoelstra ahead of his 15th season guiding the team.
“Of course it will,” he said during a private moment at training camp.
This summer, the oldest of Spoelstra’s three children, 4-year-old Santago, completed treatment for Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.
The illness and subsequent remission was revealed in July in an Instagram post by Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, that read, in part:
“The day after his fourth birthday, our son went in for an unexpected surgery. Intussusception.
A mass was found. ‘Benign’ I thought to myself. It has to be benign.
“One week later, he was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma. In the days, weeks, and months that followed… he endured (and thrived through) Chemotherapy.
“He was… and continues to be.. so brave. He did not lose his joy. So many friends and loved ones made sure that none of us did.
“Yesterday, our big boy got to ring the bell in the cancer wing at Nicklaus, and the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. REMISSION.”
Spoelstra, 51, who has been largely private concerning family matters during his time with the Heat, left the statement at that at the time.
But asked during training camp about this team again hosting the annual scrimmage that benefits cancer care and research at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida, Spoelstra acknowledged that this year’s event will come with more acute emotions.
“Of course it will,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “I don’t know, to be honest, how I will be out there. There were a lot of emotions the last few months and behind closed doors. I had a lot of tough times.
“It’s really inspiring, halftime of that event. And we’ve had many people in our organization, wives that have been stricken with breast cancer. It always means a lot to all of us, because of that. And then to see the survivors all out there, it really is an inspiring emotional thing.
“It certainly will be even more so, considering what our family has gone through.”
Monday’s event comes a week after the birth of Spoelstra’s first daughter, Ruby Grace.
It comes at a time appreciative of so much beyond the court.
And of cancer care that can heal a son and a family, with the heartwarming moments that are possible.
“You know, I realized that before, when you have people going through it,” Spoelstra said. “And then when it hits that close to home, man it scares the . . . out of you.
“But the inspiration of other survivors is what gets you through it.”
What: Annual Heat Red, White & Pink Game.
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: FTX Arena.
Cost: $1, with proceeds benefiting cancer care and research at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster with details at Heat.com.
Who: Intrasquad scrimmage featuring Heat 20-player preseason roster.
What’s next: Preseason opener 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at FTX Arena vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Bally Sports Sun).
News
Business People: Darrell Brown named president and chief operating officer at Ecolab
OF NOTE — SERVICES
St. Paul-based Ecolab, which provides businesses with sanitary protection products and services and also runs several related subsidiaries, announced the promotion of Darrell Brown to president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1. Brown previously was executive vice president and president of the company’s Global Industrial group and also was executive vice president and president of Ecolab’s Energy Services Division. He joined Ecolab in 2002.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Westwood Professional Services, a Minnetonka-based civil engineering company, announced the hire of Jennifer (Jenn) Bradbury as chief financial officer. … Golden Valley-based engineering and consulting firm WSB announced the hire of Andy Kaiyala as vice president of construction technology and controls. Kaiyala previously was with The Lane Construction Corp. … Architecture and design firm Alliiance, Minneapolis, announced the hire of Dan Boivin to its business development leadership team. Boivin is former chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission and was executive vice president and general counsel for SeeChange Health.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Meda, the Metropolitan Economic Development Association, Minneapolis, announced the addition of Emma Kasiga as senior loan officer, and that Bukata Hayes has joined its board of directors. Hayes is vice president of racial and health equity at health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Eagan.
ENVIRONMENT
Ever-Green Energy, a St. Paul-based energy use consultant for business and utilities, announced the appointment of Luke Gaalswyk as president, and the promotion of Michael Auger to the newly created role of senior vice president and chief business officer. Gaalswyk most recently served as vice president and Midwest regional general manager at Clearway Community Energy; Auger previously was the company’s chief legal, risk and governance officer.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bloomington-based business accounting firm Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer announced that Sara Maloney has joined as chief financial officer. Maloney is a graduate of Hamline University, St. Paul.
FITNESS
Chanhassen-based Life Time Group Holdings, parent company of the Life Time Fitness chain, announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Houghton as executive vice president and chief financial officer following the retirement of President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas (Tom) Bergmann, effective Dec. 31. Bergmann has already relinquished his CFO role and will remain president to support the transition.
GOVERNMENT
The State of Minnesota announced that the State Board of Investment selected Jill Schurtz as executive director and chief investment officer. The board, which oversees over $120 billion in state pension and other funds, is comprised of Gov. Tim Walz, State Auditor Julie Blaha, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. Schurtz previously served in similar roles for the St. Paul Teachers’ Retirement Fund Association.
LAW
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, St. Paul, announced the following staff additions: Tiffany Fearing, administrative assistant; Aimara Martinez Pacheco, intake specialist; Lay Lay Zan, paralegal; Carla Rife, staff attorney, and Rylee Banks, IT Specialist, Mankato. … Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis, announced the additions of attorneys Gabrielle J. Martone and Aaron D. Quinby. Martone joins the business law and real estate teams; Quinby joins the real estate finance, real estate and business law teams. … Patterson Thuente, Minneapolis, announced the additions of attorneys Michael Gale-Butto and Richard Sutton. Gale-Butto previously served as an assistant city attorney for the City of Minneapolis; Sutton previously was an examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
MANUFACTURING
H.B. Fuller Co., a Vadnais Heights-based maker of glues, coatings and sealants for industry and consumers, announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Celeste Mastin will succeed Jim Owens as company president and chief executive officer, effective Dec. 4, also joining the board of directors, replacing Owens, who will be retiring.
MEDIA
Artful Living, a Minneapolis-based boutique lifestyle magazine and brand, announced that Editor-in-Chief Kate Nelson has been named Editorial Director of the Year by Folio and will be honored at the 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards.
REAL ESTATE
Homes for Heroes, a Minneapolis-based nationwide network of real estate and mortgage professionals concentrating on the housing needs of U.S. veterans, announced the hiring of Rebecca Martin as chief operating officer. Martin previously was with the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund & Minnesota Equity Fund.
TECHNOLOGY
BTM Global, a Minneapolis-based provider of system implementation and integration services for Oracle Retail, Oracle NetSuite, and Kantata, announced that Kimberly Berneck has been promoted to chief operating officer.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
