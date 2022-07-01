Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Trims Gains, Why ETH Remains At Risk Below $1,100

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Ethereum
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares

Ethereum is struggling below $1,100 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue lower below the $1,000 support unless there is a clear move above the $1,100 zone.

  • Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below $1,120 and $1,100 levels.
  • The price is now trading below $1,120 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could decline again unless there is a clear move above the $1,100 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Faces Resistance

Ethereum remained in a bearish zone and extended losses below the $1,100 support zone. ETH even broke the $1,050 level to move further into a bearish zone.

Finally, ether price spiked below the $1,000 level and traded as low as $997. Recently, there was a sharp upward move above the $1,050 level. The price surged above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,235 swing high to $997 low.

Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. However, the bears were active near the $1,100 resistance zone.

Ether is now trading below $1,120 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,100 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,120 zone. The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,235 swing high to $997 low is also near $1,120. A close above the $1,120 resistance zone could start a steady increase.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $1,200 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,235 high.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,120 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,045 zone.

The next major support is near the $1,000 zone. A close below the $1,000 level might push ether price further lower. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $925 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,045

Major Resistance Level – $1,120

Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Terra Classic (LUNC) Community Is Flooding Twitter Again

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 2, 2022

By

Kaj Labs To Burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Classic (Lunc)
google news
35 seconds ago |