Ethereum Trims Gains, Why ETH Remains At Risk Below $1,100

- Terra blockchain had the LUNC community support during all its phases.
- Tweets with the #burnalot hashtag were over 45K in the last 24 hrs.
Terra community has again stormed Twitter space with the hashtag #burnalot. The LUNC community supports the Terra ecosystem at all its phases. Earlier this week, the community was occupying Twitter with the hashtag #CoinbaseListLunc.
#CoinbaseListLunc was created to grab the attention of one of the leading crypto exchanges, Coinbase. The community wanted the support of Coinbase by listing Terra Classic (LUNC) on its platform.
Origin of #burnalot
The hashtag #burnalot was originated by the community to spread the information about sending $10 worth of LUNC to the burn address “terra1sk06e3dyexuq4shw77y3dsv480xv42mq73anxu”. The initiative taken will reduce the supply of LUNC in the market now and is expected to result in a price surge.
Edward Kim, a computer science professor, and interested Terra blockchain developer began this idea. This burning approach is an initiative to nullify the reliance on centralized exchange (CEX). Edward has also prepared a roadmap for rebuilding the Terra Classic.
At the time of writing, the #burnalot hashtag is in use over 45K times on Twitter. The price of LUNC as per CMC is $0.0003542 with a trading volume of $723.99 M.
