The Current Climate

We do unfortunately live in a consumer society, whereby waste is becoming a major problem for governments, councils and individuals.

In the news recently there was a program talking about e-waste and how much of this is exported to countries around Africa. Landfills are becoming difficult to use due to them being full and the stigma of putting ones waste in the ground.

In driving down the motorway, walking in the country or around the towns waste is everywhere discarded and awaiting clear up.

Green Responsibility

Many will ask where the responsibility lies; do consumers hold the responsibility to buy items that are made with recycled materials and dispose of them in a responsible manor?

Do suppliers have a responsibility to produce products and packaging that can be recycled, so that anything that is casually discarded is bio biodegradable?

The answer is both – as we all live in this world and have a responsibility to live a healthy life and to leave the planet in a better state than we found it. It does not look this way currently as the planet is starting to buckle under the strain of consumerism.

Green Marketing

Many marketing companies are looking at using the ‘green’ element in order to make them stand out. Having a ‘green’ stamp on your business is a big selling point and does make other sit up and take notice.

In many ways, the cycle does start with the marketing company, as they are the first step on the consumer ladder.

marketing company promoting product

suppliers providing goods to manufacturer/service

manufacturing company/service company

consumer (us)

If the marketing company at the top do a good job of green marketing, then this may well filter down the food chain to the end user.

Green marketing would cover a whole range of topics/services that are used in order to promote sustainability:

Green PR

PR is probably the start of the marketing train, raising awareness about sustainability and responsibility. Many marketing companies use PR in order to promote their own ‘green’ element, or that of their clients. Innocent Smoothies used the fact that they sourced sustainably, and used recycled packaging as a selling point of their products – which worked.

Green Packaing

Recycled packaging has been around for years, however is still so small in the scheme of things. Plastic milk bottles can be recycled, but the tops cannot – surely this is something that needs addressed by the manufacturer. Many companies do use the fact that their packaging is eco-friendly as a selling point to their products and overall brand.

Green Brochures

Many marketing companies are looking at recycled paper for their brochures to try and set the standard, However design companies by their very nature are creative so therefore do look to use materials that are striking and impacting. A range of materials can be used for brochures, from paper and plastic through to fabrics or even metals.

Getting A Balance

For many companies (whether they are involved with marketing or manufacture) getting the balance right is something that is hard. If the manufacturing company is large, and has supply contracts with different plastic suppliers (for milk tops for example) then changing supplier is not quite as simple as it seems. The new material (that is recyclable) has to be compliant to the countries regulations for heat, child safety, leaking etc. For a marketing company, having the right brochures, PR and image is important; so also is having the right image.