Lab denies inflating COVID-19 testing prices, says MN insurer manipulated the market
A national COVID-19 testing lab accused by a Minnesota insurer of inflating the cost of testing has filed a counter lawsuit claiming the insurer illegally manipulated the market for coronavirus screening.
GS Labs filed a counter lawsuit in federal court Wednesday alleging that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota was violating federal law by not paying the company millions of dollars for COVID-19 testing. The lab denies claims that it inflated the price of tests.
GS Labs also accused the insurer of violating anti-trust laws, fixing prices and boycotting testing providers, which they said led to testing shortages.
“Throughout the pandemic, GS Labs has been there to provide fast and accurate testing for more than 300,000 Minnesotans,” said Jen Rae Wang, a GS Labs spokeswoman, in a statement. “While insurance companies across the U.S. have paid GS Labs for these services, BCBS of Minnesota has colluded with other Blues to suppress testing, boycott GS Labs, and price-fix across the state and the nation.”
Blue Cross filed a lawsuit against GS Labs this spring accusing the firm, which operates six COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota, of inflating prices for the antigen and genetic coronavirus tests it offers. It also accused GS Labs, which is headquartered in Omaha and operates in eight other states, of conducting unnecessary tests.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota stands by our assertion that GS Labs deliberately charged more than five times the market rate for diagnostic testing in Minnesota during the worst pandemic in a century,” the insurer said in a statement. “We look forward to proving our case in court that GS Labs intentionally set out to profiteer from a public health emergency at the expense of our members.”
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, of 2020 required insurers to cover the cost of testing for their members. In January, GS Labs said its advertised cash price for a rapid COVID-19 test was $179.
At the time of the initial Blue Cross lawsuit, David Leibowitz, a spokesman for GS Labs, said the action amounted to “strong-arm gamesmanship” from a big insurance company during negotiations. He said the insurer wanted to pay the “hardship price” the lab offered to people who were financially struggling during the pandemic.
Police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person injured on Bancroft Ave. in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.
The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue around 9:15 a.m.
RELATED: Oakland School Shooting: New Cellphone Video Shows Students Running Off Campus After Gunfire
RELATED: Oakland School Shooting: New Cellphone Video Shows Students Running Off Campus After Gunfire
When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition, although his exact condition is not known.
Police say one person was taken into custody after a brief vehicle chase.
Oakland police said it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
Independent doctor involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s first concussion check fired by NFLPA
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa through concussion protocol in last Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills was terminated by the NFL Players Association on Saturday, multiple reports said.
Reports stated from NFL Network ESPN and others stated, according to a source, that “several mistakes” were made by the independent doctor in allowing Tagovailoa to return for the second half against Buffalo.
Tagovailoa had two concussion scares within the past week, the second of which knocked him out of Thursday night’s loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. A blow to the head against the turf on a sack by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou caused Tagovailoa to get taken away on a stretcher to University of Cincinnati medical facilities. Dealing with a concussion among the head and neck injuries Tagovailoa sustained on Thursday, he was dispatched from the hospital and cleared to travel back to South Florida with the team that night.
Whether Tagovailoa would play on Thursday was in question in the four days from the Sunday win over the Bills to the game in Cincinnati. On the Dolphins’ official injury report, the team listed back and ankle injuries for Tagovailoa’s questionable status to play.
When Tagovailoa initially left the Sunday game versus Buffalo, he was announced as being checked for a head injury by the team before Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said postgame it was actually his back that was the concern.
When Tagovailoa fell back and hit his head from the whiplash of a push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano on Sunday, he initially grabbed at his head, got up, appeared to try to shake his head and stumbled on the field in a woozy state. Doctors checked him on the field at the first half’s two-minute warning and then escorted him to the locker room for further testing before getting cleared to return in the second half.
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant works independently from the Dolphins. That doctor and a team doctor from the Dolphins are to work in conjunction in clearing a player that is being checked for a concussion, according to league protocol.
This story will be updated.
As playoff push ends, Orioles savor turnaround for the ages: ‘We understand what it takes’
Brandon Hyde heard the question and paused for eight seconds. In the end, he didn’t really have an answer.
Asked what about this 2022 Orioles season didn’t surprise him, Hyde was temporarily stumped. It in many ways speaks to what his team accomplished in a campaign that had its dreams of a surprise postseason berth dashed early Saturday morning, surviving into but not lasting through the first day of October.
The Orioles were not supposed to be here. They figured to take a step, sure, because it’s hard not to improve on a 52-win season. But they did that better than anybody since the turn of the 20th century, becoming the first team since 1900 to finish .500 or better after losing 110 games the previous year.
It was not enough to join an expanded postseason field, but that it was even a conversation shows how remarkable of a year it was. The Orioles did little in the offseason. Their top starter got Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, and injuries delayed the debuts of their top two prospects. They traded away two key players — twice. Yet, their hopes of reaching the postseason lasted half an hour into October.
“From November to March, we never heard that there was any sort of chance that this team was going to have a chance to make the postseason,” Hyde said. “To be able to play the way we have and put ourselves in position, I’m really proud of our players and coaches and everybody involved. I think the city of Baltimore and a lot of people enjoyed watching our team play this year, so after three years of really hard-to-watch baseball — and I saw it also — to have our guys play the way they have this year and stay competitive and win and put themselves in the conversation of postseason, these guys deserve a lot of credit.”
With products of their rebuild scheduled to reach the majors this season, the Orioles were expected to improve but still be among the league’s worst teams. They signed three major league free agents in right-hander Jordan Lyles, infielder Rougned Odor and catcher Robinson Chirinos, with only Lyles’ deal giving him over $1 million.
Chirinos figured to serve as a backup to Adley Rutschman, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft and the game’s top prospect, but as major league spring training began after the league’s 99-day lockout, Rutschman suffered a left tricep strain, ensuring he wouldn’t break camp with the team.
Days before the season was set to start, the Orioles traded backend relievers Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott to the Miami Marlins, a deal that erased half of Hyde’s experienced bullpen options. The same happened in terms of his rotation a week into the campaign, with ace John Means lost for the season after two starts because of an elbow injury.
Rutschman at last arrived in late May, with Baltimore eight games under .500 a quarter into the year. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, regarded as the sport’s top pitching prospect, seemed set to join Rutschman in the majors, but on the first day of June, he suffered a right lat muscle strain that has thus far prevented his debut, though he could make a start in the season’s final days.
The ascension of Rutschman, though, seemed to be a turning point. By mid-June, he was one of the game’s best players and an American League Rookie of the Year candidate, and the Orioles were one of the sport’s top teams, entering August on a 27-16 stretch. But they traded first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros on the first day of that month and All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota a day later, with their only deadline addition being Brett Phillips, an outfielder the Tampa Bay Rays had designated for assignment and who the Orioles would do the same to three weeks later.
At the time, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias cited the team’s lacking playoff probabilities as a factor in the moves, which rankled some in the Orioles’ clubhouse. Yet Baltimore kept winning, posting its third straight winning month and at one point moving into a wild-card spot.
The club struggled in September. The difficulties with runners in scoring position that plagued them early in the year returned, and a bullpen that had pitched well for much of the year showed signs of wear and tear. Mancini and López have lesser numbers with their new clubs, but the shift in roles caused by their absences in Baltimore exposed holes.
Yet, a victory Friday night ensured the Orioles their first non-losing season in six years, and their next victory will make them a winning team while marking a 30-win improvement from 2021.
“It was such a fun summer this year,” outfielder Austin Hays said. “Those few months, where everything was just clicking, we were rolling, and it got us to the point where we were able to make it until five games left in the season before we were eliminated from playoff contention. I don’t think anybody would have believed you if you said that in the beginning of the year.
“It’s really disappointing that it’s not a possibility now, to think that we have to go out and play today knowing we can’t get there, but man, it was a fun ride and it was a fun season. Really looking forward to what this team can do next year.”
All of their players are contractually situated to return but those original three free agents, who Hyde and teammates have frequently credited with changing the team’s culture. Lyles has an $11 million team option for next year and said Saturday he would “love” to return.
“To see what we’ve done in the last calendar year as an organization, from what was expected of us coming into the season and the transition to be where we are right now, it’s pretty special,” Lyles said.
The trade of Scott and Sulser proved to open the door for a group of unproven and unwanted pitchers who have orchestrated the sport’s greatest pitching improvement in more than nine decades. With López dealt, Lyles is the only member of the Orioles’ pitching staff making above the league’s minimum salary. After Mancini was traded, outfielder Anthony Santander became the only position player Baltimore is paying more than $1 million.
Elias has said he expects payroll to increase this offseason, with both increased salaries internally and external additions figured to play a part in that. This team’s achievements despite the previous lack of effort to contend hints at what could be possible when, as Elias put it, “liftoff” arrives.
“I did want to surprise some people this year,” Hyde said. “I wanted us to play a better brand of baseball than we have in the past, and I thought we were as we got more talented, but I think just seeing all the 0% postseason possibilities and then people discussing playoffs with our team, I think that that’s been the most enjoyable thing this year, proving people wrong.
“As a competitor, I wanted to be in the playoffs. I want to experience those things. I want our guys to, but we gave it a good run. … We understand what it takes to win now.”
Ex-Vikings star humbled by Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge at marathon
Former Vikings star Alan Page will be at his usual spot at the corner of Knox and Douglas in Minneapolis playing the sousaphone when the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon gets underway at 8 a.m. Sunday. But this race will be a bit different.
Page is humbled by marathon organizers having unveiled The Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge. The challenge honors Page along with Diane Page, his late wife, for having been dedicated fans cheering along the marathon route.
“The neat thing is they’re doing it in Diane’s and my name,’’ Page said Saturday. “That’s kind of special.”
The defensive tackle played in the NFL from 1967-81, including 1967-78 with the Vikings, and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988. He later served as an associate justice for the Minnesota Supreme Court from 1993-2015.
Page and his wife, who died in 2018, were longtime runners who began in the late 1980s to stand along the marathon route each year to cheer on the runners. Page, who had run about 10 marathons up until the late 1980s, got plenty of publicity for playing sousaphone, a large tuba-like instrument.
For this year’s event, marathon organizers decided to honor the family by inviting local groups to join The Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge. There were 46 groups that signed up, and $3,000 will be donated to charities chosen by groups that emerge as winners.
“I was quite moved that they wanted to do that, but most importantly that they wanted to include Diane,’’ Page said. “It’s really kind of neat the organizations that will be out there that will be cheering on the runners. Hopefully, this will become an annual event.”
More than 9,000 participants will take part in the marathon and nearly 11,000 in the 10-mile race, which gets underway at 6:54 a.m. More than 300,000 are expected along the route, which runs from U.S. Bank Stadium to the State Capitol, and cheer zones will be at various spots along the route.
“(Page is) so recognizable and respected and inspiring in the community that we thought he was the natural person to connect to our event,’’ said Dean Orton, president of Twin Cities in Motion. “Really rooted in it is the amazing dedication that both him and his late wife have had with the marathon. … They would go out and rally the community and cheer on everybody. He generally understands the importance of community coming together and the beauty of the human spirit.”
There will be five divisions of cheer groups, which are neighborhood association or on-course resident, run club or run store, non-profit organization, community group and sponsors or corporations. Judges have been assigned to vote on the best cheering groups, and race participants also will be able to vote. The overall winning group will receive $1,000 for charity, and four other category winning groups will each get $500.
The marathon is in it’s 40th year. One difference is that a Vikings game for the first time will be going on at the same time. The Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints in London in a game that kicks off at 8:30 a.m., but Page doesn’t expect that will take away many race fans.
“They can enjoy the marathon and get home and catch some of the game or they can just dial the game up on their phones,’’ he said.
Chicago Bears sign kicker Michael Badgley with Cairo Santos still questionable for the Week 4 road game
The Chicago Bears will have a new kicker for Sunday’s Week 4 road game against the New York Giants.
The team announced it signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad Saturday morning and he will be elevated to the gameday roster as Cairo Santos did not travel with the team.
Santos missed practices Thursday and Friday for personal reasons and the team designated him as questionable for the game. He was ruled out before the team’s early-afternoon flight to New Jersey.
The Bears were prepared for the possibility, holding a tryout Friday afternoon at Halas Hall that Badgley won. He beat out Brian Johnson and Josh Lambo.
The team announced more roster moves as well. Running back Darrynton Evans has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, while defensive end Andre Anthony goes on practice squad reserve/injured.
Santos made field goals from 47 and 50 yards before hitting the 30-yarder on the final play of a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans last Sunday at Soldier Field. He’s 4-for-4 on field goals for the season and rebounded from two missed extra points during a driving rainstorm in the Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
He set a franchise record in 2020 when he made 30-of-32 field goal attempts (93.8%), earning a $9 million, three-year contract. Santos followed it up by going 26-of-30 on field goals in 2021, and has connected on 89.7% of his field goals since taking over for Eddy Pineiro at the start of 2020.
Badgley, 27, was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars in August. He had a tryout earlier this week for the Kansas City Chiefs. He made 18 of 22 field goals in 12 games with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Tennessee Titans last season.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers but left after the 2020 season when he made 24 of 33 field goals.
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra on so many wanting to start, ‘You need ambition’
Ask Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra about more than half his roster believing they should be starters and he smiles the wryest of smiles.
“I don’t mind it in terms of players’ ambition,” he said, with the Heat breaking camp Saturday after five days at the Baha Mar resort. “We should have a lot of players that feel like they can start. And we probably do have eight to 12 starters.
“Either they can start on this team right now or they can start on another team or at some point they’ve been starters. Or could start with a little bit more development a year or two or three years down the line.”
The givens in the first five are Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. The contenders for the other two berths are Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and perhaps even Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven or Haywood Highsmith. About the only members of the 14-player standard roster not directly in the conversation are Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon, 42-year-old mentor Udonis Haslem and 19-year-old neophyte Nikola Jovic.
“I think you need talent in this league, you need ambition,” Spoelstra said. “I want to leverage all of that.
“At some point, to be a part of something special, you have to embrace that concept of sacrificing and sharing in the game.”
So, yes, sacrifice is back as a core tenet.
“It’ll be really important for this team to understand that each guy will have to sacrifice a little bit to be able to unlock the talent that we have,” Spoelstra said. “Once you embrace that, all of this is bigger than each one of us, and you can really connect the dots on the concept, you can find more purpose and gratification out of great team basketball. So we’re laying that foundation right now.
“The magic happens when everybody can get to a place where you’re vulnerable and giving up something for the betterment of the team. We have a lot of firepower, have a lot of talent, have a lot of defensive versatility. There’s a lot of encouraging things about our roster makeup and our depth. And we fully intend on using all of that. How that’s going to play out right now? I don’t know, but I do like the possibilities.”
Closing time
With the Heat wrapping up their stay in New Providence, with Saturday including a youth clinic at the makeshift courts at the resort’s convention center, Haslem summed up the experience.
“A great way to finish my last training camp, in paradise,” said the veteran power forward who is retiring after this 20th Heat season. “Well loved, always much love when I come here in the Bahamas. Just like being in Miami for me. The love is unmatched and I appreciate it a lot.”
Haslem said camp had a different feel, with 14 players returning from last season.
“We’re ahead of the game, because we had so much time last year. We didn’t lose very much,” he said, with only P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris departing. “We pretty much know everybody. Health is always a major concern, but we’re bonding, we’re enjoying it, we’re here in the Bahamas, paradise, so it’s been a great trip.”
Haslem said he made an effort to leave the resort to sample local fare, and appreciated that teammates were able to take their minds off the game.
“Great week,” he said. “A little bit of rain, but it held on pretty good. So the young guys were able to go on the water slides, some of the older guys able to get some golf. It was a good balance of hard work and a mental break and getting away.”
But that doesn’t mean there also wasn’t a physical toll.
“This week was a crash course for the body,” he said. “Next week, I’ll be better.”
