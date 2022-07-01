Learn How Insomnia Stops You From Losing Weight

Pin 0 Shares

Do you belong to this group of people, those who continually try to lose weight by following the correct diet or nutritional advice, who exercise at the recommended level, but remain frustrated and disillusioned because they cannot lose weight?

A group of people who have consumed far less calories than their body burns but the scales and the tape measure do not alter.

Are you also one of the millions who suffer each night with sleep problems?

Research has indicated for many years that not getting enough sleep each night could result in serious health issues, each research study highlights a higher level of unfavorable results for your cardiovascular system, your immune system and endocrine system which controls all hormones and glands. The endocrine system is the body’s chemical messenger controlling both hormones and metabolism.

Chronic sleeplessness including frequent fragmented sleep patterns, increases a hormone that stimulates your appetite and makes weight loss more difficult.

When body systems are in perfect balance the secretion of hormones is at a correct level however with a body system is deprived of deep sleep the different hormones secreted are either diminished or increased.

In physical or emotional stress which insomnia can cause, the hormone Cortisol is increased.

Cortisol is an important hormone secreted by the adrenal glands with higher levels being excreted early in the morning and diminished levels during the night.

Some of the functions of Cortisol include:

Proper glucose metabolism; Regulation of blood pressure; Insulin release for blood sugar maintenance; Immune function; Inflammatory response.

Needless to say, as a result, people who continue to lose sleep on a regular basis will tend to experience hunger even when they have had an adequate amount of food because their Cortisol level is increased.

Insomnia may also be responsible for your body’s inability to metabolize carbohydrates, which leads to an increased storage of fats and higher levels of blood sugar. An excess blood sugar over a period of time can lead to insulin resistance. This means that the body has trouble responding to large amounts of insulin in the blood system, glucose builds up in the blood resulting in high blood glucose or type 2 diabetes. Even people with diabetes who take who take oral medication or require insulin injections to control their blood glucose levels can have higher than normal blood insulin levels due to insulin resistance.

Insulin resistance is a condition, predominantly found in countries with an improved economic status such as the U.S.A. The average western diet of processed foods is packed full of highly refined carbohydrates, or simple sugars, which has an effect on the levels of blood sugar in the body’s system.

Insulin resistance is a major contributor to the rapid increase in diabetes, including childhood diabetes.

Therefore seeking medication to normalize the hormone secretion level and provide short term effects is not the answer to losing weight or for curing insomnia. Digging deeper than the quick fixes and seeking an effective remedy for insomnia will provide benefits of long term healthy weight and a general feeling of wellbeing.

Natural remedies and other non-pharmaceutical strategies like behavioral interventions are keys to alleviating insomnia, by alleviating the insomnia, the inability to lose weight will in effect resolve itself, providing a healthy nutritional diet and reduction of highly refined carbohydrates is adhered to.