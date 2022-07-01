News
Mary Stanik: Protest? Public places and the voting booth are where the action ought to be
Hearing of the peaceful protests outside the home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito following the leak of draft opinion regarding Roe vs. Wade, I (like a great many others, I suspect) thought of the often violent protests that have occurred through time at reproductive health centers/abortion clinics, in front of the homes of doctors who provide abortions, the homes of civil rights leaders, and outside the homes of countless other elected officials, including those belonging to Michigan and Georgia election officials involved in the 2020 presidential election. And then there is the matter of the recent death threat made near the home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
While considering the important rights to peacefully protest and assemble, I couldn’t help but think about much less famous front-of-house protests I’ve seen. Sometimes involving serious things, other times not so much. In most of those remembered cases, almost nothing of significance was achieved. Except in at least one situation that was very serious and brought about trouble that nearly wasn’t undone.
When I was a University of Minnesota student, a friend was beaten by a boyfriend. Her friends implored her to go to the police but she was terrified to do so.
Enraged at her assault, however, this friend went to the man’s house and screamed from the street that a beater lived in the house. When his perplexed mother came out, a neighbor called the police. The mother demanded the police arrest my friend. A different neighbor’s intercession kept my friend out of handcuffs, though the beater verbally harassed her during the next several weeks, and only a threatened restraining order ended contact.
While I firmly believe that friend had a right to rage, I think sidewalk justice was not the wisest measure. Her actions unwillingly involved neighbors and a possible arrest. And I’m not certain she would have achieved more if she had employed fewer obscenities.
The protests in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices including Alito have been reported as nearly completely peaceful (excepting the Kavanaugh threat) and do not appear to contain anything that would reasonably cause adult justices accustomed to weighing difficult matters to fear for their lives. Nor do the abortion-rights pleas chalked on the sidewalk in front of the home of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), though it often seems Collins is afraid of a great many things.
Still, in the final analysis, will these specific protests accomplish even some of what the protesters want? Will neighbors who have cursed the day they found themselves living near any political flavor of Supreme Court justice or elected official sympathize with loud neighborhood-clogging protesters and serve them lemonade, even if they agree with their views? One thing I’ll say is that someone like Justice Alito doesn’t appear to be the sort of person who would be swayed by protests of any kind, on his sidewalk or in front of the Supreme Court.
Those who choose to protest in front of the homes of those they hope to influence (no matter how tranquil they believe their behavior) should understand that history is full of far too many house-front protests that may have begun quietly but became violent. And given that the concept that one’s home is one’s sanctuary has been around since Roman times (though “a man’s home is his castle” dates to 1628 writings by English jurist Sir Edward Coke), it’s a fair assumption that many who might be horrified at the overturn of Roe vs. Wade (and I’m one of those people) are disturbed at the use of protest before someone’s castle. No matter how awful, misguided or subject to forceful persuasion one may consider the inhabitant of such domicile.
Public spaces and voting booths have been the places where protest has brought the most meaningful change to America. They exist because they are the best places to make voices not only heard, but listened to and sometimes, even provided with desired and often necessary responses and actions.
Let’s make the most of those spaces. Because we really do have much to protest. And accomplish.
Mary Stanik, a former St. Paul resident now living in Tucson, Ariz., is a writer and a full-time parental caregiver.
News
The Tesla robot slowly takes the stage on AI Day
washington d.c.
CNN
—
Tesla unveiled a prototype humanoid robot on Friday that it says could be a future product for the automaker.
The robot, dubbed Optimus by Tesla, walked stiffly on stage at Tesla’s AI day, slowly waved to the crowd and gestured with its hands for about a minute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the robot was working untethered for the first time. Robotics developers often use tethers to support robots because they are not able to walk enough without falling and getting hurt.
The capabilities of the Optimus seem significantly lower than those capable of robots from competitors such as Boston Dynamics, owned by Hyundai. Boston Dynamics robots have been seen doing backflips and performing fancy dance routines without tethering.
“The robot can actually do a lot more than what we just showed you,” Musk said at the event. “We just didn’t want it to fall on his face.”
Tesla also showed videos of his robot performing simple tasks like carrying boxes and watering plants with a watering can.
Musk claimed that if the robot were mass-produced, it would “probably” cost less than $20,000. Tesla argues that the Optimus advantage over its competition will be its ability to navigate autonomously using technology developed from Tesla’s “Full Self Driving” driver assistance system, as well as the cost savings from what it has learned about manufacturing from its automotive division. (Tesla’s “Full Self Driving” requires an alert and observant human, ready to take over at a moment’s notice, as they are not yet capable of fully driving themselves.)
Tesla has a history of aggressive price targets that it ultimately fails to meet. The Tesla Model 3 was long promised as a $35,000 vehicle, but could only be purchased very briefly at that price, and not directly on its website. The most affordable Tesla Model 3 is now $46,990. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, its pickup that is still not available for purchase today, it cost $39,990, but the price has since been removed from Tesla’s website.
Tesla AI Day is designed largely as a recruiting event to attract talented people to join the company.
Musk claimed the robot could be transformative for civilization. The robot shown on Friday, despite its limitations compared to competitors, was significantly ahead of what Tesla revealed a year ago, when a person jumped on stage in a robot costume and danced.
“’Last year it was just a person in a robot costume,’ Musk said before the robot took the stage. “We have come a long way. Compared to that, it’s going to be very impressive.
Tesla isn’t the first automaker to develop a humanoid robot. Along with Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics, Honda has been working on robots dubbed “Asimo” for nearly 20 years. In his final form, Asimo was a child-sized humanoid robot capable of walking, running, climbing up and down stairs untethered, and manipulating objects with his fingers.
Cnn
News
Russian army announces withdrawal from Lyman
KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, which Ukrainian forces had recently liberated.
Source: Interfax, quoting Ihor Konashenkov, official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during a briefing; Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Facebook; Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Twitter
Quote from Konashenkov“Because of the threat of encirclement, the allies [Russian] troops were withdrawn from the Krasnyi Lyman settlement [the old name of Lyman – ed.] to more favorable defensive positions.”
Details: A representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the invaders launched heavy fire on the Ukrainian army on the Krasnyi Lyman front, but “despite the losses suffered, having a significant advantage in forces and resources, the enemy brought in reserves and continued the offensive on this front.”
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar later reported that fighting in Lyman was continuing.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces airborne assault troops were entering Lyman.
“The Ukrainian army has and always will have a decisive vote in today’s + referendums + and all those to come,” tweeted the Ministry of Defense.
For reference: Lyman was used by the Russians, along with Izium, as one of the strongholds for the attack on Sloviansk. After regaining control of Lyman, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will also have the opportunity to control the road from Svatove to Kreminna. This route is an important supply route for the Russian group in the southwestern sector of Lugansk Oblast.
Previously:
Earlier on October 1, a Ukrainian flag was raised at the entrance to the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.
Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Ukrainian troops entered Lyman and fighting continues there.
In the afternoon of October 1, the Povernys Zhyvym (Come Back Alive) Foundation released a video showing Russian occupiers trying to flee the city.
Background:
-
On the morning of October 1, Serhii Haidai, head of the military administration of Luhansk Oblast, reported that around 5,000 Russian troops had been surrounded in the town of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
-
Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Forces, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated five settlements near Lyman; Stabilization measures are currently underway there.
-
The Institute for the Study of War predicted that Ukrainian forces were likely to completely encircle or liberate Lyman within the next 72 hours.
-
On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukraine had taken the initiative in the war and was achieving tangible results; in particular, he confirmed the liberation of Yampil, Donetsk Oblast, and the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lyman.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line.
Support Ukraine Pravda or become our patron.
yahoo
News
DAN BONGINO: The United States is “slowly moving” towards World War III
Fox News host Dan Bongino warned that the United States could be “walking slow” in global conflict over damage and potential sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in Saturday’s monologue of “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”
DAN BONGINO: We’re in a really dangerous place right now. The sabotage of the essential Nord Stream pipeline – delivering gas from Russia to Germany – is really a big deal. This is the kind of event that can trigger a world war. I’m afraid the United States is slowly heading into World War 3 and the guy in the White House has his head – I’ll get kicked off cable if I tell you the rest.
TUCKER CARLSON: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO THE NORTH STREAM PIPELINE?
So who did it? Who blew up the pipeline or parts of it? This is the multi-billion dollar question. The blame game is already in full swing over who is responsible. So I’m going to break it down briefly and show you why I’m worried, again, about a slow walk to World War IIIwhich is a very bad thing, because my show’s golden rule is “Don’t die”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH HER FULL COMMENTS BELOW:
Fox
News
Kadyrov’s outspokenness clashes with Putin’s entourage, political scientist says
Read also: Kadyrov plans to resign as governor of Chechnya
Davydiuk said the Kremlin was trying to punish Kadyrov for his recent statements critical of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard and for his attempts to achieve his personal political ambitions.
“Kadyrov was forced to sit in the rostrum during the ceremony of annexation of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, punishing him for his last statements and his attempts to occupy high-level ministerial posts such as the head of the Guard national Russian,” Davydiuk said.
“Kadyrov has long been playing his own presidential campaign or Chechnya’s independence game to be able to leave Russia.”
The political scientist sees Kadyrov’s actions as an attempt to evade responsibility for participation in Russian military aggression against Ukraine:
“He’s one of the first to start this game, and the Kremlin understands that,” Davydiuk said.
“They couldn’t not invite him, because they’re ‘TikTok troops’ (Chechen troops earned such a derisory nickname after being mostly seen in staged videos simulating a battle in Ukraine), but they don’t didn’t want to seat him in the first row either… (They wanted) to demonstrate his marginality.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine
yahoo
News
Colours, lights and songs: Navratri across India
mini
Celebrated across India with the uniqueness of each region, Navratri is one of the most sought after occasions in the country.
India and its love for festivities is an evergreen love story. Needless to say one of the greatest festivals of all – The Maha Navratri. Celebrated across India with the uniqueness of each region, Navratri is one of the most sought after occasions in the country. Here we will go through the different places where you can visit this Navratri and relish the beauty of the celebrations.
West Bengal
The Navratri celebration in Bengal is a visual treat. Durga Pooja is the climax of the season involving the decoration of huge Durga idols, women dressing in lovely reds and whites, and the city filled with lights rejoicing in Maa Durga’s return after defeating Mahishasura. If you want to be in Kolkata to witness its grandeur, eclectic cuisine, decorated streets, its own nightlife and the much adored Durga Pooja, Navratri is the best time to visit.
Uttarakhand
In the lands near the Himalayas, celebrating Navratri in Uttarakhand will feel like celebrating in paradise. The multitude of lamps and lights warm the place, the processions through the city with people singing hymns, chanting divine songs, and the dancing and feasting add life to the already dreamy and beautiful land. Ramlila (a play that depicts Rama’s victory over Ravana) is something everyone looks forward to. The town of Almora is awash in lights, glitz and spectacle, and is one of the best places to experience the excitement of the season.
Gujarat
Talk about parties, talk about Gujarat. If you are a social person, who likes to dance, have fun, savor great play of colors, eat delicious colorful palettes and vibrate to party music, Gujarat is a must visit for you during Navratri. Every evening during Arti to the Goddess, people gather and perform the garba (dance routine) to express their joy and adoration for the Goddess. It is interesting to note that the preparations for the decor, the food and the holy
the rituals, and even the garba, start long before the festival, which shows how important Navratri is for Gujarat.
Karnataka
The South celebrates Dussehra for 10 days, with special themes for each day. Huge celebrations take place in the state, right from music and dance festivals, decorating elephants, camels and horses with beautiful embellishments and leading them in procession, wrestling jousts that attract talent from all over the world. countries are as exciting as it gets. Mysore Palace is illuminated with endless lights. A special royal assembly is held during Dussehra and the king’s sword is worshipped, during which the palace is stunningly beautiful.
Tamil Nadu
For Tamil Nadu, Navratri is an occasion to celebrate the goddess and the love of family. Most homes host the ‘golu’ – an aesthetic arrangement of idols in specially designed steps symbolizing the presence of Goddess Durga in the home, friends and families are invited to watch the golu, and gifts and relishes are exchanged. The streets are lit up with lights, filled with people singing divine songs and stalls selling golu dolls, crackers and food. In all temples, Navratri is celebrated by worshiping the nine forms of Durga, with each day dedicated to each form. If you are a person who loves intimate celebrations, go to Tamil Nadu.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Hasbro Unveils New Indiana Jones Toy So You Can Attack The Lost Ark
You have the hat. You have the whip. All your Indiana Jones costume needs now is the most crucial accessory: the Staff of Ra helmet.
Hasbro’s new collectible is based on the old artifact that guides Indy and his friends in the 1981 classic The Raiders of the Lost Ark. Hasbro is billing it as the first in a series called the Indiana Jones Adventure Series, following an agreement between Hasbro and Lucasfilm in January (just in time for Harrison Ford’s return to the role in Indiana Jones 5whipping into theaters June 23).
The new toy was unveiled Saturday at Hasbro PulseCon 2022. It will cost $50.99 and be available in Spring 2023, but you can pre-order today on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada and select European markets. You can also order it from Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys and BigBadToyStore.
Other brands featured at PulseCon include Star Wars, Marvel, GI Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Transformers, Power Rangers, and Fortnite.
In the film, the Staff of Ra was a staff that revealed the location of the Ark of the Covenant when the sun hit the center jewel of the helmet at a certain point. The toy version includes a light-up jewel and a small stand that fits into a display base similar to the bedroom seen in the movie.
The helmet was a crucial MacGuffin in the film: Indy’s talisman hunt forced him to search for his former lover Marion, arriving at his snowy bar at the same time as evil Nazis also burning to get their hands on the object burning. The text on the cap specified the length of the Staff of Ra. Fortunately, the toy includes writing on both sides, so you won’t end up digging in the wrong place.
What’s next for the Indiana Jones series, we wonder? Monkey brains? A carpenter’s haircut? (“He chose…wrong.”)
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
CNET
Terra Classic (LUNC) Community Is Flooding Twitter Again
The Tesla robot slowly takes the stage on AI Day
Russian army announces withdrawal from Lyman
DAN BONGINO: The United States is “slowly moving” towards World War III
Kadyrov’s outspokenness clashes with Putin’s entourage, political scientist says
Colours, lights and songs: Navratri across India
Hasbro Unveils New Indiana Jones Toy So You Can Attack The Lost Ark
Conor Gallagher breaks Crystal Palace hearts with outrageous late winner for Chelsea after former Eagles loanee received standing ovation from Selhurst Park faithful
No. 5 Clemson dominates second half in win over No. 10 NC State
Judge rules against Abrams-backed group, upholds 2018 Georgia election law
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending