Mary Stanik: Protest? Public places and the voting booth are where the action ought to be

Hearing of the peaceful protests outside the home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito following the leak of draft opinion regarding Roe vs. Wade, I (like a great many others, I suspect) thought of the often violent protests that have occurred through time at reproductive health centers/abortion clinics, in front of the homes of doctors who provide abortions, the homes of civil rights leaders, and outside the homes of countless other elected officials, including those belonging to Michigan and Georgia election officials involved in the 2020 presidential election. And then there is the matter of the recent death threat made near the home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

While considering the important rights to peacefully protest and assemble, I couldn’t help but think about much less famous front-of-house protests I’ve seen. Sometimes involving serious things, other times not so much. In most of those remembered cases, almost nothing of significance was achieved. Except in at least one situation that was very serious and brought about trouble that nearly wasn’t undone.

When I was a University of Minnesota student, a friend was beaten by a boyfriend. Her friends implored her to go to the police but she was terrified to do so.

Enraged at her assault, however, this friend went to the man’s house and screamed from the street that a beater lived in the house. When his perplexed mother came out, a neighbor called the police. The mother demanded the police arrest my friend. A different neighbor’s intercession kept my friend out of handcuffs, though the beater verbally harassed her during the next several weeks, and only a threatened restraining order ended contact.

While I firmly believe that friend had a right to rage, I think sidewalk justice was not the wisest measure. Her actions unwillingly involved neighbors and a possible arrest. And I’m not certain she would have achieved more if she had employed fewer obscenities.

The protests in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices including Alito have been reported as nearly completely peaceful (excepting the Kavanaugh threat) and do not appear to contain anything that would reasonably cause adult justices accustomed to weighing difficult matters to fear for their lives. Nor do the abortion-rights pleas chalked on the sidewalk in front of the home of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), though it often seems Collins is afraid of a great many things.

Still, in the final analysis, will these specific protests accomplish even some of what the protesters want? Will neighbors who have cursed the day they found themselves living near any political flavor of Supreme Court justice or elected official sympathize with loud neighborhood-clogging protesters and serve them lemonade, even if they agree with their views? One thing I’ll say is that someone like Justice Alito doesn’t appear to be the sort of person who would be swayed by protests of any kind, on his sidewalk or in front of the Supreme Court.

Those who choose to protest in front of the homes of those they hope to influence (no matter how tranquil they believe their behavior) should understand that history is full of far too many house-front protests that may have begun quietly but became violent. And given that the concept that one’s home is one’s sanctuary has been around since Roman times (though “a man’s home is his castle” dates to 1628 writings by English jurist Sir Edward Coke), it’s a fair assumption that many who might be horrified at the overturn of Roe vs. Wade (and I’m one of those people) are disturbed at the use of protest before someone’s castle. No matter how awful, misguided or subject to forceful persuasion one may consider the inhabitant of such domicile.

Public spaces and voting booths have been the places where protest has brought the most meaningful change to America. They exist because they are the best places to make voices not only heard, but listened to and sometimes, even provided with desired and often necessary responses and actions.

Let’s make the most of those spaces. Because we really do have much to protest. And accomplish.

Mary Stanik, a former St. Paul resident now living in Tucson, Ariz., is a writer and a full-time parental caregiver.