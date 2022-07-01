Meta (Facebook) Users Will Soon Be Able To Deploy NFTs on Profiles

Meta Product Manager Navdeep Singh posted pictures on Twitter.

Connecting crypto wallets with Facebook accounts will be possible in the future.

There have been several changes to Meta’s main social network since it was once known as Facebook. The tech giant Meta (Facebook) is beginning with Ethereum and Polygon NFTs but would shortly add support for NFTs on Solana and Flow.

Wednesday, Meta Product Manager Navdeep Singh posted pictures on Twitter showing an early peek of what NFTs would look like when they launch on Facebook. According to the post, a “digital collectibles” button on Facebook profiles will allow users to show off their NFTs, which are unique blockchain tokens representing ownership.

Rolled Out Gradually in the United States

Facebook has begun a gradual rollout that allows a restricted set of individuals in the United States to upload digital collectibles. Connecting crypto wallets with Facebook accounts will be possible in the future. Their NFTs will also become Facebook postings that can be liked, commented on, and shared in the same manner as any other post. In May, the social media giant started rolling out NFTs on Instagram for select users in limited countries.

Instagram previously said that NFTs uploaded or shared on the app would automatically identify the NFT’s author and collector and that the business will not charge for the publishing or sharing of NFTs. Furthermore, NFTs may be shared as augmented reality stickers by collectors.

Mosseri said in May:

“Now, we think one really interesting opportunity for a subset of creators is NFTs—the idea of owning a unique digital item.”

For Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, NFT features are being introduced in part on Instagram because of the booming creative economy.

