Mobile Spy Review – Monitor Your Cell Phone

Pin 0 Shares

There are several software packages available designed to record and display information on mobile phone use out there. This Mobile Spy review will outline the key features and benefits of a package that records more than just details of phone calls. This piece of software is ideal for parents worried about their children’s use of mobiles phones as well as employers keen to monitor employee usage of company phones.

The software is easily installed onto most smartphones including iPhone, Blackberry, Android, Symbian, and Windows Mobile based phones. It boots up every time the phone is started and runs in the background without the user realizing. This means that the user will see absolutely no icons or any mention of the software in any of the phone menus. The user will operate the phone in the normal way and be unaware of any monitoring.

The individual monitoring the phone’s use can login to a secure online control panel anywhere in the world with a username and password. The control panel then displays a vast array of usage data in real time. The user will be completely unaware this information is being accessed. For employers this stealth feature means that an accurate reflection of phone usage is given as the employee is unaware of the monitoring taking place.

A lot of information is held on the control panel including call logs, text messages, GPS locations and email movements. However this clever piece of software goes further recording memos, picture and video files, calendar events, tasks and browser histories. All of this information is held and displayed securely which means privacy is maintained throughout the monitoring process. Because the control panel is secured the user can access the information anywhere in the world on any PC without concern of unauthorized data capture.

Mobile Spy can be downloaded instantly after purchase and new downloads can be requested at any time. The whole package is extremely easy to use but there is a comprehensive guide on how to install the software onto a phone along with step by step details on how to use the control panel. For those who encounter problems simply need a little guidance, there is an online technical support service which operates at all hours of the day. The software is being updated and reviewed all the time and any update is included in the original purchase price.

A Mobile Spy subscription can be taken on a quarterly, six month, or annual basis. The annual subscription offers better value and also comes with a free copy of Sniper Spy to monitor a PC. A subscription to Mobile Spy will entitle the purchaser to all the software patches and updates, the use of the software on up to three devices and round the clock online support. The excellent Support and Help Center guarantee a reply within 24 hours but it is usually much quicker than that. There is also a toll free Technical Support line. Help is at hand from the very minute the software is downloaded until the user chooses to end the subscription.

Mobile Spy has another less obvious application which makes it an attractive piece of software to many. A user could use this application as a tool to record and backup files from a smartphone. Many people manually copy phone files onto a second device for security in case of theft or hardware failure. This means the individual copying of photos contact information and many other files on a weekly basis. This package does all of this automatically saving an enormous amount of time and effort. It also ensures that no information is missed or forgotten.

There are many spy packages on the market and this ranks as one of the best. It’s easy to use interface along with excellent technical support mean users of all skills and experience will be able to use it without any trouble. The flexible subscription plans offer a price for all budgets and the knowledge that no further outlay is required. The software is compatible with the vast majority of smartphones and all the major network providers. All in all this is software is clever affordable and extremely easy to use and is ideal for parents monitoring children and employers enforcing cell phone usage policies.