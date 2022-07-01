News
No big bangs in St. Paul, Minneapolis, but some cities push on with 4th of July fireworks despite inflation, supply chain challenges
Although some residents may be disappointed by the lack of fireworks in St. Paul and Minneapolis this year, suburbs such as Roseville, Maplewood, Stillwater and Eagan will launch pyrotechnics as planned despite supply chain foibles and inflation-related budget challenges.
On the banks of the St. Croix River, the city of Stillwater is planning on having one of its biggest celebrations yet. Two years ago the fireworks were canceled due to COVID-19, and last year supply chain issues meant that there weren’t enough fireworks for a show. This year, with a few changes, the fireworks will be part of the city’s Independence Day celebration, which will last all evening and into the night on Monday.
“It’s gonna be a really cool show,” Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski said. “But we had to be a little more creative in our choices and what we could buy because it’s still not the same and the massive fireworks were just really, really expensive.”
CHOREOGRAPHED TO MUSIC
Typically, the city of Stillwater shoots off fireworks from a small patch of land they own across the river in Wisconsin. This year, the fireworks will be shot off of a barge on the St. Croix. Onlookers will be able to watch the fireworks from the Stillwater Lift Bridge in downtown Stillwater and be closer to the display. Also, the fireworks will be choreographed to music.
“A lot of places don’t do that,” Council member Mike Polehna said. “It makes it more special to have the fireworks choreographed to the music.”
Before the fireworks are set off, Civil War-era cannons will be shot off, concerts will be performed and a community sing-along will be held in Lowell Park and Pioneer Park.
“We think it’ll go on as normal,” Stillwater City Administrator Joe Kohlmann said. “We think actually, it will be a better show.”
Other east metro suburbs such as Roseville, Maplewood and Eagan are planning on hosting July 4th celebrations and fireworks according to tradition. The city of Afton will host its traditional parade from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday.
In order to host fireworks after two years of cancelled celebrations, Roseville planned ahead.
“We reached out to vendors pretty early, actually beginning last year, and so we’ve had a pretty good experience as far as that goes,” Roseville Parks & Recreation Director Matthew Johnson said.
EXPENSE OF $100,000 OR MORE FOR ST. PAUL
In St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter made the decision shortly after taking office in 2018 not to host fireworks, given the projected expense of $100,000 or more.
Carter on Wednesday told conference-goers at an anti-poverty convention in downtown St. Paul that when he heard the price tag, “I said absolutely not, no thanks,” Carter said. “And a couple weeks later we were able to find $100,000 to launch a legal defense fund for immigrants and refugees in our community who were being targeted by the Trump administration.”
St. Paul didn’t have fireworks in 2018 or since then. With the demise of the Taste of Minnesota — a private event — and no major donor stepping forward, city officials said at the time, the cost was more than city has wanted to bear. It was later learned that Carter rejected donor offers for fireworks as he had other priority requests such as college savings accounts for kids.
Mayor Carter on city’s 4th of July fireworks, or lack thereof…We sometimes lack a shared definition of equity. Aren’t fireworks equitable for rich and poor alike? His response: pic.twitter.com/DyjWLYbdvA
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 29, 2022
Minneapolis decided to forgo fireworks and the traditional Red, White and Boom celebration this year due to construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages rather than costs.
To take its place, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board has posted links to other cities that will host Fourth of July celebrations this year, including Maplewood, which will present the “Light It Up” family festival from 4 to 10 p.m. at Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Road C. Maplewood’s fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.
The city of Roseville will host fireworks over Bennett Lake in Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N., at the same hour.
For a listing of Fourth of July events in the Twin Cities go to
News
David A. Hopkins: Trump’s surprising legacy: More female candidates — in both parties
Donald Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 inspired a surge in political activism among Democratic women. Six years later, that energy remains mostly intact — and has spread to the Republican Party as well.
Beginning with the Women’s March in 2017, held on Trump’s first full day as president, the anti-Trump “resistance” movement spoke with a distinctly female voice. Scholars and journalists who examined grassroots liberal politics during the Trump years observed a proliferation of women-led citizen networks dedicated to defeating the president and his Republican allies.
One way they did this was by deciding to become candidates themselves. The share of Democratic nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives who were women jumped from 29% in the 2016 election — a record at the time — to 42% in 2018, rising again to 48% in 2020. And as more women ran for office, more women won. The number of Democratic women increased from 62 to 89 in the House, from 14 to 16 in the Senate, and from 3 to 6 in state governorships over the four years of the Trump presidency, according to data compiled by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
Trump’s defeat in 2020 raised the question of whether this activism among women would persist once he was no longer president. Had the “resistance” resulted in greater female representation in the Democratic Party? Or would passion fade without the constant fuel provided by Trump’s presence in the White House?
The recent conclusion of the 2022 nomination season provides an opportunity for some preliminary analysis. According to figures I’ve compiled, women constitute 43% of all Democratic nominees for U.S. House seats this year — a modest decline from 2020, but roughly equal to 2018 and well above any previous election. Women represent 40% of Democratic nominees for Senate or governor in 2022, marking a new record (the previous high was 38% in 2018).
But a relatively challenging political environment means that the raw number of female Democrats in office won’t increase much — or at all — after this fall’s elections, even if the gender balance within the party continues to shift.
Democratic Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire are both seeking second terms in perennially competitive states, while election forecasters suggest that at least a dozen Democratic women in the House are at serious risk of losing their seats. In governor’s races, a near-certain Democratic pickup by a female candidate in Massachusetts and a decent chance of victory in Arizona could be offset by potential losses in Kansas and Oregon.
In fact, it’s quite possible that most newly elected women next year will serve on the opposite side of the partisan aisle. Republican leaders and interest groups have responded to the recent wave of female Democratic candidates by aggressively recruiting more female candidates of their own. The proportion of Republican House nominees who are women increased from 13% in 2018 to 22% in 2020 and 19% this year. Women also constitute 21% of Republican Senate or gubernatorial nominees in 2022, representing a historical high point for the party.
Republican women are virtually assured of picking up a Senate seat in Alabama and are well-positioned in a number of House districts as well. They are also poised to capture at least one new governorship (Arkansas), with several other states — such as Oregon and Arizona — within reach.
When Trump was first elected, few analysts would have predicted that one legacy of his presidency would be a significant rise in the representation of women within both major parties. But change in the American two-party system often follows this back-and-forth pattern. Trump’s ascendance to the top of the GOP provoked a women-led opposition movement among Democrats, which in turn inspired a counter-response by Republican leaders who concluded that diversifying their own candidate ranks would prevent them from suffering a competitive disadvantage.
Both parties evolve as they react to developments on the other side as well as their own — just as Trump’s nomination itself represented a passionate Republican backlash against the presidency of Barack Obama.
Of course, it’s too soon to tell if the growth in female candidates will endure. But there’s one good reason to expect that it may continue for at least one more election: The Supreme Court’s June decision reversing Roe v. Wade was announced too late to affect the current field of candidates, since filing deadlines had already passed in nearly every state. But if Democratic anger at the Dobbs ruling fuels another upsurge of women running for office two years from now, Republicans could calculate that the best strategic response would be a further investment in recruiting their own slate of female nominees. When combined with Trump’s potential return to the electoral arena, that’s a formula for yet another Year of the Woman in 2024.
David A. Hopkins is an associate professor of political science at Boston College and the author of “Red Fighting Blue: How Geography and Electoral Rules Polarize American Politics.” He wrote this column for Bloomberg Opinion.
News
Coal India’s coal production increases by 20% in April-September
mini
Reaching nearly 43% of the fiscal year’s 700 MT production target in six months, CIL aims to produce the remainder in the second half, the coal giant said in a statement. Usually, the production of CIL in the second semester remains much higher than that of the first semester.
State-owned CIL on Saturday reported a 19.7 percent growth in coal production to 299 million tonnes (MT) in the April-September period of the current fiscal year. The company represents more than 80% of national coal production.
The production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) in the corresponding period last year was 249.8 MT, the public sector company said in an exchange filing. The figures provided by the company are provisional.
Reaching nearly 43% of the fiscal year’s 700 MT production target in six months, CIL aims to produce the remainder in the second half, the coal giant said in a statement. Usually, the production of CIL in the second semester remains much higher than that of the first semester.
Coal output from the public sector unit last month also increased to 45.7 MT from 40.7 MT last September. The company’s coal drawdowns in the April-September period increased to 332 MT from 307.9 MT in the corresponding period last year, according to the filing.
Power plant supply, on the back of higher generation and higher load, jumped to 285.5 MT in the first half of FY23. “The year-on-year jump is 41 MT, registering a growth of 16.8%. CIL supplies amounted to 244.5 MT in the first half of FY22,” the statement said.
Dispelling apprehensions of coal shortages during the festive season, he said there were sufficient stocks of coal at CIL’s coal mines and power plants. At the end of September (through the 29th), coal stocks at national coal-fired power plants stood at 24 MT, with most of the stock being augmented by supplies from CIL.
“The stock was up 2.4x from 10 MT on September 21, when a sudden spike in (electricity) production drove up demand for coal. In late September, CIL beachheads a stock close to 28 MT,” the statement read.
He further stated that sufficient coal stocks are now at hand. Production also increases from October. There is no reason to fear a shortage.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Chicago White Sox 2022 review: What went right, what went wrong and what’s next after a season filled with disappointment
Eloy Jiménez walked down the stairs in the visitors dugout at Target Field on Wednesday as Luis Robert discussed the 2022 season and looked ahead to 2023 with reporters.
“Next year is the year,” Jiménez yelled. “Let’s go.”
All the Sox can do is look ahead following a 2022 season filled with disappointment. After making the playoffs in 2020 and ‘21, the Sox will be spending this postseason at home.
“It just seemed like everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong,” catcher Yasmani Grandal said before Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “When you thought it was kind of coming back, it just never went back. It just kept going wrong.
“But I guess to put it plain and simple, we just sucked. Anything else would be an excuse, and the last thing you want to make as a team, as an individual, is an excuse.”
Here’s a look at what went right, what didn’t and what’s next for the Sox.
What went right
Dylan Cease put it all together and put himself in the running for the American League Cy Young Award while headlining the rotation.
Cease entered what might be his final start of the season Saturday near the top of several pitching categories, including ranking second in the majors with a 2.06 ERA.
He came within one out of a no-hitter Sept. 3 against the Minnesota Twins. Earlier in the season, he had 14 consecutive start in which he allowed no more than one earned run, becoming the first starter (non-opener) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.
“(The consistency is) huge,” Cease told the Tribune on Thursday. “To be able to be fairly consistent throughout the year is very important.”
The Sox signed pitcher Johnny Cueto to a minor-league deal shortly after Lance Lynn suffered a right knee injury during a Cactus League game that sidelined him until June. Cueto helped stabilize the rotation after joining the big-league team in May.
Cueto and Michael Kopech shined in one of the more impressive days of the season when the Sox swept a doubleheader against the Yankees on May 22 in New York. Kopech — who moved back into the rotation after spending most of last year as a reliever — retired the first 17 batters in Game 2 with Rob Brantly breaking up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
Closer Liam Hendriks ranked among the league leaders in saves (38) and made his third All-Star team.
He was joined at the All-Star Game by shortstop Tim Anderson, who was voted a starter for the first time. Anderson was eighth in the AL in batting average at the time he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending sagittal band tear in his left middle finger in early August.
While the power numbers were down, first baseman José Abreu found ways to make an impact. He ranked second in the AL in hits (180) and fifth in batting average (.304) entering Saturday.
Jiménez has been among the best hitters in baseball since the All-Star break, slashing .330/.398/.572 with 14 homers and 40 RBIs.
The Sox played up to their potential in early September, winning 13 of their first 19 after Miguel Cairo stepped in as acting manager.
But …
What went wrong
The Sox lost the opener of a big series against the Cleveland Guardians 10-7 in 11 innings on Sept. 20 and never recovered.
That defeat started an eight-game losing streak. The Sox saw the Guardians pull away to win the AL Central. Six of those losses came at home, where the Sox are a puzzling 35-43.
The Sox entered Saturday one game under .500, with injuries being a major factor.
Core position players such as Anderson, Robert, Jiménez, Grandal and third baseman Yoán Moncada were among those to spend time on the IL. The rotation and bullpen also were hit with injuries.
“We weren’t as consistent as we wanted to be,” Robert said through an interpreter Wednesday in Minneapolis. “Too many ups and downs, more downs than ups, and that affected the way that we played. When you have injuries, that’s something you cannot avoid. You can have your players playing, but if you have your players dealing with different injuries, you know the guys out there are not 100%. That’s going to affect your performance too.
“You can’t control that. I really believe that’s one of the main reasons why we underperformed this year.”
The Sox are wrapping up the season with Anderson and Robert on the IL while Moncada (.218/.282/.364) and Grandal (.200/.301/.269) struggled to find a rhythm offensively.
Beyond the injuries, the play on the field was surprisingly sloppy at times. The team’s 100 errors are the most in the AL. And baserunning miscues, whether it led to a triple play July 4 against the Twins or getting caught off third base following a walk July 27 at Colorado, squashed momentum.
It’s those fundamentals one would expect to be cleaned up under Tony La Russa, who returned as Sox manager after the 2020 season with the hopes of taking the team to the next level.
They made the playoffs again in 2021, but this season was filled with inconsistent play. And decisions such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers gained national criticism.
Fans voiced their displeasure with the ups and downs, including chants of “Fire Tony” during an extra-inning loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11. The team’s inability to be a larger player at the trade deadline also left many scratching their heads.
Less than an hour before an Aug. 30 game against the Kansas City Royals, the Sox announced that La Russa would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24, the Sox announced La Russa would not return for the 2022 season at the direction of his doctors. Asked later that day if he had a sense if La Russa, 77, still wants to manage, Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, “Right now the focus is on his health.”
What’s next
Hahn said the team would address the managerial situation when “it’s appropriate to turn the page at the end of this year.”
That’s the most immediate question facing the Sox.
These could also be the last few games for Abreu with the Sox. He’s a free agent after the season.
Time will tell if the Sox look to add a left-handed bat, whether they search for a long-term solution at second base and the rotation plans with Cueto set for free agency.
Largely, the offseason will be about trying to find ways to get back on track after the squandered opportunities this season.
“It’s a frustrating year and we know what we need to work on and we know what we don’t want to fall into next year,” outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets told the Tribune on Tuesday in Minneapolis. “We know what went well and we know what didn’t work. For us next year, this season was a big learning curve. We don’t want to go back down this hole.
“We know the talent we have and we know what it takes because last year we did what it took and this year we didn’t. We take that and we run with it and I think we’ve got some good motivation going into next year.”
()
News
John Shipley: Parade of mistakes costs Gophers
We’ll never know for certain whether Minnesota was ready to play football against Purdue on Saturday. Coach P.J. Fleck insisted the Gophers were, the evidence suggested otherwise.
But who knows what was in the Gophers’ hearts before, during or after their 20-10 loss to Purdue at Huntington Bank Stadium? We can only report what was in front of us, and what we saw was a 4-0 Minnesota team hot off thrashing Michigan State on the road and ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season spit the bit against a 9½-point underdog.
Even with 2020 Big Ten running back of the year Mo Ibrahim (ankle) pulled after warmups, Minnesota had its chances. Certainly enough to win.
Hitting the nail precisely on the head, Fleck summed it up during his postgame news conference: “Just too many mistakes,” he said.
Some of those mistakes were inconspicuous to most; Fleck spoke of a missed check-down, for instance. But the blatant mistakes were enough to make the difference.
Purdue scored a touchdown on its first possession, a 68-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard scoring run by Dylan Downing, his only carry of the game, but only after Minnesota’s Terrell Smith was called for (a soft) pass interference penalty on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
Facing fourth-and-2 from their own 29 on their next drive, the Gophers were stuffed for no gain on a wildcat play. Purdue managed only four yards on the ensuing possession but took their free three points on a 43-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran. Ten-zip.
“I’d do it again,” Fleck said. “It cost us three points but we’ve got to be able to make first downs.”
For the rest of the half, it was more of the same. Gophers place-kicker Matthew Trickett missed a 28-yard field goal, and Michael Brown-Stephens missed a 3-yard touchdown pass that Tanner Morgan put on his hands. It bounced to a Purdue defender for an interception.
On Purdue’s next drive, the Gophers had the Boilermakers stopped for a fourth-and-7 at their own 23 but U defender Braelen Oliver hit receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. well out of bounds and was charged with a personal foul. Purdue used its extra four plays and 15 yards to move to the 50 before punting with 1:23 left in the half.
Still, Purdue appeared ready to run out of gas in the third quarter, giving up the tying touchdown on Minnesota’s first drive of the half. Momentum appeared to be in the Gophers’ hands, but it was Purdue that responded in the final quarter. For whatever reason, the Gophers had nothing left.
That was conspicuously apparent when Purdue’s Devin Mockobee, on first-and-10 from his own 30-yard line, ran 68 yards. Not a single Gophers defender touched him until Oliver and Justin Walley corralled him at Minnesota’s 2-yard line with 2 minutes left.
Suddenly it was over.
“It’s not just about us not playing well,” Fleck said. “They forced us to not play well.”
Purdue might, in fact, be better than its 2-2 record and 28-26 escape of Florida Atlantic at home last week would indicate — the Boilermakers were beating No. 11 Penn State in the season opener before giving up a late touchdown in a 35-31 loss — but it didn’t play particularly well on Saturday. With a better effort, the Gophers could have won that game and been 5-0 overall, 2-0 headed into their bye week.
But they didn’t, and they aren’t.
“Just too many mistakes,” Fleck reiterated, “whether it’s a dropped pass, missed tackle, not in the right gap (and) us as coaches — a play call — that’s what you’ve got to look at.”
They have time to stew over it now, off until going to Illinois on Oct. 15. That won’t be easy. The Illini have usurped the Gophers’ claim on Best of the West after Saturday’s convincing, 34-10 victory at Wisconsin.
“The external (noise is) sitting there going, ‘They haven’t been tested. They haven’t been tested. They haven’t had any adversity,’ ” Fleck said. “Well, there it is. Here it is, and this team is training to handle the adversity.”
Maybe that will come in handy later in the season, but everyone knows it’s better to be undefeated.
News
Charley Walters: Vikings’ future is as muddled as ever
After three games, it’s still hard to figure out where the Minnesota Vikings organization is headed.
After last season, there were major changes in the coaching staff and front office, but not in player personnel. Unless the Vikings (2-1 entering Sunday’s tossup game against the New Orleans Saints in London) collapse this season, they won’t end up drafting high enough to get an elite quarterback. At some point, the franchise has to turn the page on some older players like Adam Thielen (32), Eric Kendricks (30) and Harrison Smith (33).
Quarterback Kirk Cousins (34) isn’t terrible, but he’s not great. It seems the franchise is paddling along in mid-stream.
Options: If after the season ownership and the front office decide they’ve had their run with this group, they would let some higher-paid veterans go, then could trade future draft picks to move up to choose a young QB in April.
But that pretty much would be admitting the team isn’t going to contend for a year or two while rebuilding, the same as the Chicago Bears are doing now with their three-year plan.
That’s a risk, of course. Sometimes it pays off. The Buffalo Bills did it a few years ago, took their lumps, but then Josh Allen turned out to be a great QB. If the Vikings were to do that and a young quarterback doesn’t work out, then the gamble wasn’t worth it.
So the question for the Vikings is how long are they are willing to pay some older players for mediocrity, including Cousins. We probably won’t know until the season ends, whether the Vikings make the playoffs or not and where their draft slot is.
The way it looks now, the Vikings are a team that could contend for a playoff spot, and that could come down to the final game of the season against the Bears in Chicago. If the Vikings were to get into the playoffs, though, it’s hard to imagine they would win more than one game.
There’s also the question of how much star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (23) is going to cost after the season. Despite just nine catches for 62 yards his last two games, Jefferson’s anticipated huge offseason market hasn’t diminished. The Vikings are trying to figure out how to get him more touches while taking advantage of defenses double-teaming him.
Cousins is in his 11th NFL season and 34 years old. To expect anything different now than what he has been seems illogical. What’s interesting about Cousins’ career is that in 2012, Washington picked Robert Griffin III in the first round of the draft, figuring he would be their franchise QB. In the fourth round, under coach Mike Shanahan, Washington chose Cousins as a developmental QB who might grow into a backup role.
RGIII had a great first year, but then tore his knee and was never the same. Cousins eventually became the starter, and the word out of Washington is that Shanahan actually liked Cousins more than RGIII, but owner Dan Snyder insisted on Griffin. Ultimately, Shanahan was fired.
QB Andy Dalton, who could start for the Saints against the Vikings on Sunday, lost to the Vikings against the Bears in the final game of last season, after which Mike Zimmer was fired as coach.
Jackson State, where Zimmer is a defensive analyst for Deion Sanders, has won its first four games. Also, Zimmer and his former Vikings GM, Rick Spielman, have joined a media firm called The 33rd Team to provide football content. Zimmer’s son Adam, a former Vikings co-defensive coordinator, is an offensive consultant for the Cincinnati Bengals, who on Thursday defeated previously unbeaten Miami.
Mike Zimmer is still getting paid by the Vikings. Once his contract ends, it won’t be surprising if he writes a tell-all book about his experiences in Minnesota.
The Saints are the home team on Sunday in London. In 2024, when the Vikings will have nine home games, look for them to give up one of those to again play overseas. Next week, the Green Bay Packers will play a home game against the New York Giants in London. Next year, the Vikings will play eight home games and nine road games.
The Patriots lost QB Mac Jones last Sunday for a minimum of a few weeks with a high ankle injury and will replace him with journeyman Brian Hoyer, meaning the Packers should win easily in Green Bay on Sunday.
Since his promotion from the minors to the Twins, slugger Matt Wallner from Forest Lake is getting $4,000 per day in salary. It’s still a small sample, but Wallner has recorded a home run exit velocity of 113.8 mph. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s top EV this season is 118.4.
By the way, people who know say you won’t find a nicer guy in the big leagues than Judge, on and off the field.
The way it looks now, the Gophers, 20-10 losers to Purdue on homecoming Saturday in the Big Ten’s weak West Division, will be underdogs at Illinois on Oct. 15.
Minnesota is projected to play in the Music City Bowl against Arkansas in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 31, per cbssports.com.
Numi Omot (6-foot-9, 200 pounds) from Mahtomedi via Baylor last week signed with the New York Knicks.
Kendall Brown, who played his sophomore year at East Ridge, is with the Indiana Pacers in training camp. Brother Courtney from East Ridge is a senior at the University of St. Thomas.
Ex-Twins reliever Tyler Duffey is 1-1 with one save and a 4.91 earned-run average for the Yankees’ Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate.
In the Twins’ final season in the Metrodome, 2009, the club averaged 29,466 ticket buyers. The next year, the Twins’ first at Target Field, they averaged 39,798. This year, the Twins averaged 22,236. Last year, it was 16,377.
Eccentric St. Paul Saints President Mike Veeck on the recent loss of his mother, speaking at a Twin Cities Dunkers gathering: “We did not lose my mom. We know exactly where she is. She is up in Heaven hustling holy water with my dad.”
New hall of famer Tony Oliva speaks at the Capital Club, presented by Twins peerless broadcast voice Cory Provus, at Mendakota Country Club on Oct. 11.
Former major league umpire Tim Tschida speaks to the Dunkers on Oct. 13.
Shortstop Terrin Vavra, 25, the former Gophers shortstop, is hitting .270 for the Baltimore Orioles in 35 games.
Mahtomedi’s Sean Hjelle of the San Francisco Giants earned his first major league victory with four innings of relief last week against Colorado. Mounds View’s Sam Hentges is 3-2 with 69 strikeouts in 60 innings for the Cleveland Guardians. Simley’s Michael Busch could be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor league player of the year with 21 homers at Triple-A Oklahoma City and 11 at Double-A Tulsa.
Pat Miles, the popular retired local TV anchor, has a book, “Before All is Said and Done,” on advice on living and dying, coming out on Tuesday.
Look for former Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, 26, to return to Target Center on Jan. 2 as an assistant for the Denver Nuggets.
Hall of Fame former Twin Rod Carew turned 77 on Saturday, the same day as 1987 Twins World Series champion closer Jeff Reardon turned 67.
Star Tim Schmitz and his 1976 St. John’s national championship football team was to be Inducted Saturday into the university’s Hall of Honor.
Hill-Murray’s new Athletic Hall of Fame class: Don Hartman, Tim Whisler, Dennis Ryan, Deanna Mauer, Taylor Cross and Tess Rizzardi.
Former North Stars radio voice Stephen Michael, after a summer break at Big Lake, Minn., next week resumes his 26th year as TV broadcaster for world championship powerboat racing in Sardinia, Italy.
DON’T PRINT THAT
Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in the third season of a guaranteed $13.1 million, four-year rookie contract. The 23-year-old told GQ Sports how he spent some of the money.
There was $405,000 on a townhome; $150,000 on a new Mercedes AMG; $50,000 on jewelry, which included a pinky ring; $20,000 on clothes; $20,000 on home interior design; $10,000 on shoes and $10,000 on Christmas gifts.
“I’m not a big money spending person,” Jefferson said. Of the jewelry, he said he had to get “bling bling.” Of buying the Mercedes, he said, “That was a must.”
After this season, assuming there’s not a major injury, Jefferson will have plenty more millions to spend. That’s when negotiations for his next contract begin.
He’s expected, at least temporarily, to become the NFL’s top-paid wide receiver, topping even the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, whose four-year contract averages $30 million a season.
By the way, the guy he has replaced with the Vikings, Buffalo wideout Stefan Diggs, has a four-year deal averaging $26 million.
Vikings rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell has a four-year deal estimated at $4 million a year, the same as Denver first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.
If Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t recover from his concussion protocol in time, ex-Viking Teddy Bridgewater could face the Vikings in Miami on Oct. 16.
Gophers rooters will have to wait until next year, but Minnesota has a generational QB in redshirt frosh Athan Kaliakmanis.
Gophers record-setting running back Mo Ibrahim is projected as a fifth-round draft pick for April’s NFL draft. QB Tanner Morgan is expected to be a free agent signing.
It could take $250 million over seven years for the Twins to retain shortstop Carlos Correa, 28, who without an extension will soon opt out of the remaining $70.2 million, two years left on his deal. With the Red Sox expected to lose Xander Bogaerts, Boston could be Correa’s next destination.
Hall of fame ex-Twin Bert Blyleven, who resides in Fort Myers, Fla., and wife Gayle are fine after Hurricane Ian, but don’t have internet service yet. “We do have water and Coors Light,” he said Saturday.
The Twins have been quietly trying for a year to trade Max Kepler, 29, who has one contract season left at $8.5 million.
It won’t occur for a long time, but don’t think the NFL’s decision last week to change its Pro Bowl to a flag football game isn’t a precursor, due to the violent nature of its game and overwhelming evidence of brain and other debilitating injuries, to the league becoming a modified version of flag football.
Preseason frontrunner for Mr. Basketball Minnesota is 6-4 wing-guard Taison Chatman from Totino-Grace. People who know say Ohio State was the clear choice over the Gophers for Chatman, who the other day made it official by committing to the Buckeyes. Chatman’s 6-3 brother Tian, a freshman shooting guard, also is a Division I prospect.
Kerwin Walton, the 6-5 former Hopkins basketball star who will be a junior at Texas Tech this season, scored 58 three-point shots as a freshman for North Carolina, which is No. 1 in the nation in preseason rankings.
Some people think Gold Glove Byron Buxton’s chronic right knee could prompt the Twins to consider a move from center field to first base.
One local autograph baseball collector acquired a Shohei Ohtani ball that he hit for a single against the Twins 10 days ago at Target Field. The Twins are selling an Ohtani ball he hit for a single last Sunday at their authentics game-used business for $2,000. Meanwhile, the Twins’ authentics staff couldn’t have been thrilled when third baseman Gio Urshela tossed an Ohtani ball that had been hit for a single into the crowd.
One national memorabilia firm says it will pay $2 million to the fan who ends up with Aaron Judge’s record-breaking No. 62 home run, if he hits it.
The Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, on the market for $8 million, has received two major national offers that have been declined.
Principal owner Hollis Cavner has become a full-time resident of Florida. “(Royal Club) needs somebody who’s there full-time,” Cavner said. “It makes money and everything is great, but it’s just hard being an absentee owner.”
Cavner said there are “quite a few groups looking at it.”
It won’t be surprising if Miguel Sano, 29, at the end of a $30 million, three-year Twins contract with a $2.75 million buyout for 2023, ends up in Japan next year.
Released ex-Twin C.J. Cron has hit 29 home runs and 28 doubles with 102 runs batted in for the Colorado Rockies.
Ex-Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, 42, signed through this season for $12 million with a $3 million buyout, batted .234 with 10 home runs in 124 games for the Nationals.
You’ve got to wonder whether Glen Taylor, who has agreed to sell the Timberwolves and Lynx for $1.5 billion, wouldn’t mind the deal falling through now that the upcoming sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury could fetch as much as $2.5 billion. Taylor bought the Wolves and Lynx for $88 million in 1994.
OVERHEARD
Former Gopher Tim McIntosh from Hopkins, a former Yankees scout now in the real estate business in the Twin Cities, on seeing Yankees home run king Aaron Judge in high school in Linden, Calif., per the New York Post: “There was nothing there. Everybody missed on him. But he just kept getting better and better.
News
Nestor Cortes puts on a show as Yankees rout Orioles; Aaron Judge still stuck on No. 61
This winter, Nestor Cortes called pitching coach Matt Blake, just to check and make sure he had a spot on the big league roster. A 38th-round draft pick who has had to earn every start and promotion in his career, Cortes didn’t want to leave anything to chance.
And Saturday, he made sure that the Yankees have him in their plans for big spots in the playoffs. While the packed Yankee Stadium hoped to see Aaron Judge hit a historic 62nd home run of the season, they were instead treated to yet another brilliant start by Cortes. He struck out a dozen and allowed just one hit as the Yankees rolled over the Orioles 8-0.
The Yankees (97-60) won their 10th game out of their last 12. It was their 16th shutout of the season.
Judge was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, he walked twice and struck out swinging twice Saturday. It was his second game stuck on 61 home runs and trying to become the first American League player to best Roger Maris’ 61 year old single-season record. Maris set the 61 home run mark exactly 61 years ago on Saturday.
Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka homered for the Yankees. For Stanton, it was his 29th of the season, his first since Sept. 22 and just his fifth in the second half of the season. Gleyber Torres and Josh Donaldson each drove in two runs.
And Cortes was simply dominant.
Cortes, a first-time All-Star this year, struck out 12 hitters, tying his career-high set earlier this season against Baltimore, and allowed just one hit. He walked two and saved the Yankees taxed bullpen.
“It feels great, honestly. I didn’t know what my position was this year coming in. I knew I had a chance to be a starter, but I didn’t know how many innings I was going to be able to go,” Cortes said. “And luckily, I’m here in the middle of it and I’m happy to be part of it.”
He should be a very big part of it.
The 27 year old lefty has arguably been the Bombers most effective pitcher this season. He’s 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA over 28 starts. While he may not get the honor of pitching Game 1 of the Division Series, he should pitch the second one. That would line up to pitch the fifth game if the series goes that far.
He has certainly made the case for that.
Cortes has not allowed a run and struck out 31 in three starts (18.1 innings pitched) against the Orioles, who cut him off the 40-man roster in 2018.
It was Cortes’ seventh time this season he did not allow a run. He’s allowed three runs or less in 25 of his 28 starts this season, two runs or less in 21, and one run or less in 15
In five starts since coming off the injured list with a groin injury, Cortes is 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA. He’s allowed just two hits in his last 13.1 innings pitched.
“He had a great year. I mean he was an All-Star obviously, in the first half and has continued to pitch like that through the rest of the season,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So excited for him to go out and make his last regular season start today but it’s been a phenomenal season. And one of the big reasons we’re in the position we are.”
()
David A. Hopkins: Trump’s surprising legacy: More female candidates — in both parties
Coal India’s coal production increases by 20% in April-September
Chicago White Sox 2022 review: What went right, what went wrong and what’s next after a season filled with disappointment
John Shipley: Parade of mistakes costs Gophers
Charley Walters: Vikings’ future is as muddled as ever
Nestor Cortes puts on a show as Yankees rout Orioles; Aaron Judge still stuck on No. 61
Area college football: Tommies grind out 38-24 victory over Marist in PFL opener
High Country road closures come as the snow flies and the seasons turn.
Nestor Cortes dominates Orioles again, strikes out 12 in Yankees’ 8-0 win
No. 21 Gophers stumble early, wilt late in 20-10 loss to Purdue
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending