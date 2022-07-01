News
Orlando Magic’s free agency: Mo Bamba, Gary Harris and what comes next
The NBA draft, where the Magic took Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, is in Orlando’s rearview mirror.
Now, their attention is on free agency.
The Magic, who finished with the league’s second-worst record (22-60), weren’t expected to make organization-altering moves during free agency. That’s for teams looking to make deep playoff runs or contending for the NBA Finals.
But they’ve been active, with Orlando already making what’s likely to be its most significant deals.
The Magic and Gary Harris agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday evening. They also agreed to terms with Mo Bamba on a 2-year, $21 million contract. Harris’ agents told ESPN his extension is for $26 million across two seasons while Bamba’s agents told Yahoo Sports about his agreement.
Harris’ extension became official late Thursday, which was still during the 2021-22 league year. Most deals can’t become official until 12:01 p.m. on July 6.
Teams were allowed to communicate with free agents starting at 6 p.m. Thursday before agreeing to terms six hours later.
The free agency moratorium is a period from Friday through July 6 in which teams can’t sign most free agents or make trades but are allowed to come to terms on contracts and other deals while the new salary cap numbers are adjusted after an audit of league finances.
Here are things to know about the Magic in free agency:
Magic’s cap/roster situation
The Magic have 12 players signed to contracts for 2022-23, including Moe Wagner and Devin Cannady, who have non-guaranteed deals for next season. Wagner’s $1.88 million salary became fully guaranteed since he was on the Magic’s roster past Thursday while Cannady’s $1.75 million salary will become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster after Jan. 10, 2023.
They’ll have 14 players on standard deals once they sign Bamba and Banchero. If Caleb Houstan, the Magic’s second-round pick, signs a standard roster deal, that’ll leave Orlando with zero standard-roster spots and its pair of two-way roster slots to fill.
The league’s salary cap for the 2022-23 season is $123.65 million, an $11.6 million increase. That would put the luxury tax line around $150.26 million.
The Magic were projected to have between $28.2 million-$29.1 million in cap space, the third-most amount in the league, and be below the luxury tax threshold by $65.4 million, according to Spotrac. The Magic also have the $10.49 million non-taxpayer mid-level and $4.1 million bi-annual exceptions — mechanisms that allow teams to exceed the salary cap.
Bamba’s and Harris’ deals likely will leave Orlando with $5 million-$6 million in cap space once the contracts are signed depending on how they’re structured.
Own free agents
Bamba (unrestricted free agent): The Magic made him unrestricted by declining to extend him a qualifying offer Wednesday for 1 year and $10 million. Bamba re-signed for 2 years with the team that drafted him sixth in 2018, agreeing to new terms early in free agency. He averaged career-highs across the board in 2021-22, including minutes (25.7), points (10.6), rebounds (8.1), blocks (1.7) and assists (1.2) in 71 games (69 starts). Bamba will likely be in the rotation as the first big off the bench behind a starting frontcourt of Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.
Bol Bol (free agency status unknown): Bol, who the Magic acquired ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, was officially ruled out for the season in mid-March after having right foot surgery on Jan. 18 while with the Denver Nuggets. It wasn’t known as of Thursday night if the Magic tendered the $2.7 million qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent. If he did return to the Magic, it’d likely have to be on a two-way deal unless they open a roster spot via trade or waiving another player.
Ignas Brazdeikis (free agency status unknown): Brazdeikis averaged 5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes (42 games) during 2021-22 while on a two-way deal. It wasn’t known as of Thursday evening if the Magic offered him a two-way qualifying offer.
Harris (unrestricted free agent): After a rough start to his Magic tenure, he has turned a corner and displayed the 3-and-D skill set every team desires. He averaged 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers — last season. He was on an expiring contract that paid him $20.5 million for 2021-22 and returns on a team-friendly deal that’d allow Harris, who turns 28 in September, to become a free agent at least one more time in his prime.
Robin Lopez (unrestricted free agent): Lopez, who averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17 minutes (36 games), joined the Magic on a 1-year, $5 million deal last offseason using a little more than half of their non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The 14-year veteran, who was in and out of the rotation, likely will have to sign with another team looking for a veteran backup big man after the Magic’s early free-agent agreements.
Admiral Schofield (two-way restricted free agent): The Magic extended a two-way qualifying offer to Schofield on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Orlando Sentinel, making him a restricted free agent. If Schofield accepts the qualifying offer, he’ll return to the Magic on a 1-year two-way contract with $50,000 guaranteed. He also has the option of negotiating a standard contract — with Orlando or other teams. By making Schofield a restricted free agent, the Magic can match the terms of another team’s offer to retain Schofield. The Magic also can pull the offer before he accepts, making him unrestricted.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
News
Mets can’t give Max Scherzer much support in 4-2 loss to Braves
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have quite possibly one of the deepest lineups in baseball. The Mets assembled a starting pitching rotation that they believed could counter that lineup.
But if the big-game pitchers don’t get any run support then it doesn’t matter. Once again, the Mets offense failed to show up for an ace and they lost 4-2 to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park.
The Mets (98-60) came into the series leading the NL East by a single game. The Amazins’ are now trailing Atlanta (99-59) by a game and their chances of clinching the division are looking slimmer each day.
The Braves lineup did what it does best to win a crucial series: Pounded pitchers out of the park. The club leads the National League in home runs and they hit two of them against Max Scherzer on Saturday.
Scherzer was tagged for four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. It was not his best outing, but the margin for error was thin with the way the Mets were swinging the bats.
For the second time in as many games, the Mets struck first, getting a run off Kyle Wright (21-5) in the first inning. The Braves tied the game in the fourth and a two-out rally in the top of the fifth gave the Mets a brief 2-1 lead.
But Dansby Swanson took Scherzer deep into the left-center seats for a two-run shot to put Atlanta up 4-1 in the sixth. Scherzer threw him a four-seam fastball right over the middle and he drove it 432 feet.
Matt Olson led off the sixth with a home run as well. It was the second time in as many nights Swanson and Olson homered off a Mets starter. They both took Jacob deGrom deep in the first game of the series, as did Austin Riley, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
The middle of the order continues to torment the Mets. It’s not surprising considering just how stacked this lineup is.
Wright was 1-4 against the Mets in seven previous starts and 0-2 this season. The Mets made him work for it in the first inning forcing him to throw 30 pitches but he settled in and limited them to just two runs on seven hits. The Braves bullpen limited the Mets to just a single base-runner through four innings and Kenley Jansen recorded his 39th save with a perfect ninth.
Scherzer and deGrom might not have had their best stuff but the bottom line is that stringing together only two runs isn’t good enough, especially when the stakes are this high.
News
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA astronauts on the Crew-5 mission to the ISS
With Hurricane Ian Heading up the Atlantic coast, NASA and SpaceX are looking to get their next big mission off the ground in Florida as early as Wednesday.
The Crew-5 mission will send NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the International Space Station aboard the Dragon Endurance capsule. They will be joined by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
The quartet is currently set to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center as of noon ET (9 a.m. PT) Wednesday. Before Ian bombed Florida, the launch was scheduled for Monday, but it was pushed back to Tuesday and then pushed back another day.
NASA continues to monitor Ian’s impacts in the region and may adjust the launch date again. A backup launch window has already been reserved for Thursday.
NASA TV will broadcast the entire launch and docking to the ISS. You can follow everything here from shortly before launch.
Crew-5 will spend about a day traveling to the ISS after launch. Once the new crew arrived, the members of the Mission Crew-4 currently on the ISS will spend five days handing out the tasks to newcomers, then the Crew-4 capsule currently docked to the ISS will return home with those astronauts on board for a splashdown return.
Crew-5 astronauts plan to live in orbit for about six months, performing science experiments and maintenance projects on the station.
News
Remains of St. Paul World War II soldier identified, returning home
St. Paul native Donald R. Duchene was 18 years old when he dropped out of high school and bent the truth to enlist in the military during World War II.
He never made it home, but his body will finally return to Minnesota next week after his remains were identified as part of a Department of Defense program.
Duchene used a common teenage ploy to make his way into the military, his niece Diane Erickson was told.
“At that time, you needed a parent’s permission or had to be 21,” Erickson, of Forest Lake, said. “He had asked his mom for permission and she said no. So then he went to his dad saying, ‘Mom said it was OK,’ and he signed so that he could join.”
The remains of Duchene, who was 19 when he died, have been identified after nearly 80 years of being an “Unknown.”
In 1943, Duchene was assigned to the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, he was serving as the tail gunner of an aircraft that was hit by enemy fire and crashed during the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, called Operation Tidal Wave, which occurred north of Bucharest, Romania, according to a release from the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Since his remains were not initially identified, he was buried as “unknown” in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania, after the war.
“My mom was only 10 when he died, so she doesn’t have many memories, but she knows the effects it had on her mom,” Erickson said. “From what I understand, she never forgave my grandpa for that and the grief after him dying never left her.”
Another niece, Vicki Johnson of White Bear Lake, said her mom has a vivid memory of being out roller skating when the telegram came to inform their family of Duchene’s death. According to Johnson, he could have been discharged at the time, however, he decided to voluntarily take on his last mission.
”Her mother thought it was when he was coming home because she knew his missions were done, so she was so excited,” Johnson said. “She ran out to the telegram person and said, ‘It’s my son! It’s my son! He’s coming home!’ And indeed he was shot down and missing.”
Although Duchene was viewed as the “rebel” of the family by his brother and two sisters for his decisions, he was remembered as a “very outgoing, friendly, happy guy,” Johnson said her mother had told her.
The DPAA began in 2017 unburying remains believed to be associated with the unknown airmen from Operation Tidal Wave and sent them for identification and examination to the DPAA Laboratory at the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
On July 8, 2022, Duchene’s remains were accounted for by identifying him through evidence including anthropological, dental, Y chromosome DNA and mitochondrial DNA analysis.
“We finally have closure,” Johnson said. “I never knew him, but it’s just such an honor to be a part of this and to welcome him back home for my mom.”
The remains of Duchene will be buried at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where his nieces and nephews will gather in addition to his youngest sister, who is the only remaining member of his immediate family. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview.
News
Maryland football beats Michigan State, 27-13, behind Taulia Tagovailoa to continue hot start: ‘I’ll take my hat off to that kid’
Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has dealt with a whirlwind of emotions over the past 48 hours.
On Thursday night, he watched his older brother Tua suffer a frightening head injury during the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals and be taken off the field on a stretcher. The indelible moment in front of a national audience sparked immediate debate about the NFL’s concussion protocols, which allowed the star quarterback to play just four days after hitting his head in the previous game.
As Maryland football coach Mike Locksley considered the impact the scary scene had on his young quarterback, a simple FaceTime call between the brothers changed everything.
“Tua basically said, ‘Hey, I’m fine and go play. I’m looking forward to seeing you go play and win the game,’” Locksley said.
The brief conversation with his brother give Taulia the energy he needed to throw for 314 yards and a touchdown and move into third place on Maryland’s all-time passing list in the Terps’ 27-13 win over Michigan State on Saturday at SECU Stadium.
“With my background with that family, those boys are warriors,” Locksley said of the Tagovailoa brothers, who he coached when he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama. “Once he had the conversation with his brother, he was able to focus on doing his job and I thought the kid showed up and played well.”
A week after suffering a knee injury in a loss to No. 4 Michigan, Tagovailoa was efficient Saturday, completing 32 of 41 attempts to become the fastest quarterback in school history to eclipse 6,000 career passing yards and move above Boomer Esiason in the record book. The Alabama transfer connected with 10 different receivers, as redshirt senior receiver Jeshaun Jones had six catches for 60 yards and junior Rakim Jarrett, who injured his head against the Wolverines, totaled 41 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Tagovailoa had the hot hand from the start. During the first drive of the afternoon, he completed a 16-yard pass to senior Dontay Demus Jr. before finding running back Roman Hemby for a 20-yard catch-and-run. With the Terps facing a third-and-8, Tagovailoa threw a 21-yard pass over the middle to Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, putting Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at the Spartans’ 28-yard line. A few plays later, redshirt freshman running back Antwain Littleton II broke left for a 15-yard touchdown run, capping a 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive.
Littleton, who rushed for 120 yards on 19 carries, including a 68-yard run in the fourth quarter, has scored a touchdown in six straight games, the longest streak by a Terp in 17 years.
“He knows we’re his brothers [and] we got him at the end of the day,” Littleton said of Tagovailoa.
After Littleton’s opening score, Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) responded. Quarterback Peyton Thorne (27-for-44 for 221 yards and a touchdown) completed four passes for more than 10 yards, and running back Elijah Collins slipped past several Maryland defenders for a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 9:15 left in the first quarter.
Still, the Spartans didn’t have an answer for Maryland’s offense. Tagovailoa stepped into the pocket and escaped three Michigan State defenders before throwing a deep pass to tight end Corey Dyches for a 44-yard gain. Three plays later, running back Colby McDonald scored a 2-yard touchdown to give Maryland a 14-7 lead with under six minutes left.
In the second quarter, Michigan State missed an opportunity to even the score. After Thorne’s 8-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jayden Reed with 4:24 to go, the Spartans failed to convert a fake extra-point attempt, helping Maryland maintain a 14-13 lead.
On the following drive, Tagovailoa once again marched the offense down the field before throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jarrett, extending the lead to 21-13 with 42 seconds left.
“I’ll take my hat off to that kid,” Locksley said. “We did a good job of surrounding him, but I liked the way he was able to kind of compartmentalize and lean on his brothers, and that’s the culture we try to create.”
Maryland had a chance to break the game open when Thorne’s pass slipped off Reed’s outstretched hand before being intercepted by sophomore safety Dante Trader Jr., who ran 47 yards for a touchdown. However, Trader’s touchdown was negated due to a questionable personal foul call on sophomore defensive back Corey Cooley Jr., who hit Reed in the shoulder just after the ball arrived.
“We can’t control the referees [and] we can’t control the calls,” Locksley said. “At some point, I think we’ll earn the respect to where we are able to take advantage of calls like that.”
Michigan State didn’t take advantage of the penalty, however, as the Spartans’ 45-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett as time expired.
The Terps’ offense was held in check in the second half, but one of their rising stars made sure they came away with points. After an 11-play drive stalled at the Spartans’ 25 with 8:26 left in the third quarter, kicker Chad Ryland hit a 43-yard field goal to tie the Big Ten Conference record with his 24th consecutive make. The Eastern Michigan transfer just missed breaking the record, missing a 50-yard attempt with 1:22 to go, but bounced back to nail a 51-yard try that gave Maryland a 27-13 lead with 7:54 to go in the fourth.
While Maryland failed to reach the end zone in the second half, the defense made sure the Spartans’ losing streak extended to three games. Maryland held Michigan State to 76 total yards in the second half as receivers struggled to hang on to the ball.
Locksley credited defensive coordinator Brian Williams for making much-needed adjustments, switching to Cover 2 and pressuring the quarterback a few times. Freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham (St. Frances) had a strong game, totaling five tackles, including one for loss.
“They went tempo a lot in the first drive, and they caught us off guard a bit,” said junior cornerback Tarheeb Still, who had a team-high nine tackles. “Once we settled down, we were pretty good.”
With the victory, Maryland is now two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the second straight season, which the program hasn’t done since 2013 and 2014. Five of Maryland’s last seven games are against winnable opponents, giving the Terps a chance to win nine games for the first time in 22 years.
Locksley said there’s still more work to do, but he feels the program is where he wants it to be in Year 4 at the helm.
“You are starting to see it come to fruition,” he said.
Saturday, noon
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM
News
Men’s hockey: St. Thomas falls to St. Cloud State in season opener
St. Thomas men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi entered Saturday night’s season opener against St. Cloud State confident he has a team that is ready to compete on the Division I level. A hard-fought 3-1 loss to the Huskies at St. Thomas Ice Arena offered some early signs that the Tommies have turned the corner.
The Tommies were aggressive, they were physical, and they looked anything but overmatched against one of college hockey’s elite programs.
“I thought our guys battled hard tonight; that was a good hockey game,” Blasi said. “They (SCSU) just made a couple of more plays than we did. I thought our compete level was really good.”
Ten of the Tommies’ 12 freshmen were in the lineup, including starting goaltender Aaron Trotter, who played a strong game. He was particularly tough on Huskies right winger Micah Miller, turning him away on four grade-A chances.
The Huskies scored twice within 24 seconds midway through the first period to grab the lead. They added a power-play goal at 16:02 of the first period when West St. Paul’s Adam Ingram beat Trotter on a wrist shot from the left circle.
The Tommies had the better of the play in the second period and scored the only goal of the period at 17:16 when freshman defenseman Carson Peters tapped in a centering pass from Jarrett Lee.
St. Thomas had a number of good scoring chances in the period, including two while shorthanded. Freshman Lucas Wahlin rang a wrist shot off the post on a two-on-one while a man down, and freshman defenseman Brady Simmons-Fischer was stopped on a shorthanded breakaway.
The game tightened up in the third period. The Tommies went on a pair of power plays but were unable to sustain any pressure.
“All in all I was happy with our performance, especially with so many new guys in the lineup,” Blasi said. “We had some really good chances in the second period to make it one-goal (game), and Trotter played great in the net.”
Wahlin was particularly noticeable in his college hockey debut. He played on the Tommies’ first power play along with fellow freshmen Jake Braccini and Luc Laylin.
“Obviously, we have a lot work to do,” Blasi said, “but it was a good step forward.”
BRIEFLY
— St. Cloud defenseman Josh Luedtke, a sophomore from Minnetonka, was taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a hard hit along the boards six minutes into the game.
— The teams meet again Sunday night in St. Cloud.
News
Ravens sign CB Kevon Seymour off practice squad, elevate OT David Sharpe, OLB Brandon Copeland – Reuters Sports News
The Ravens signed cornerback Kevon Seymour to their practice squad on Saturday and raised two more players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Seymour, a reliable special teams contributor, played in nine games last year, making two starts. He has yet to appear in a match this season. No Ravens cornerback was listed on Friday’s injury report, but the team rotated reserves early in the season due to injuries and inconsistencies.
Offensive tackle David Sharpe and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (Gilman) are scheduled to play Sunday after practice squad promotions. Sharpe, who played three games last season, is helping the Ravens play deep where Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Patrick Mekari (ankle) are struggling with injuries. Stanley is questionable for Week 4, while Mekari is questionable.
Copeland signed with the Ravens’ practice squad last week and was sacked late in the win over the New England Patriots. With Justin Houston (groin) doubtful for Sunday’s game and new signing Jason Pierre-Paul still ramping up, Copeland could be in line for some meaningful action.
