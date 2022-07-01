News
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
By REBECCA BOONE
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In Arizona, Republicans are fighting among themselves over whether a 121-year-old anti-abortion law from the pre-statehood Wild West days, when Arizona was still a frontier mining territory, should be enforced over a 2022 version.
In Idaho, meanwhile, it is not clear whether a pair of laws from the early 1970s making it a felony to “knowingly aid” in an abortion or to publish information about how to induce one will be enforced alongside the state’s newer, near-total ban.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has advocates, prosecutors and residents of red states facing a legal morass created by decades of often conflicting anti-abortion legislation.
Politicians and state government attorneys are trying to sort out which laws and which provisions are in force. And abortion rights advocates who are going to court to protect the right to terminate a pregnancy are finding themselves doing battle on multiple fronts.
Lawyers in Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office are going through all the state’s abortion statutes with a fine-tooth comb, said Wasden spokesman Scott Graf.
“Following last week’s decision, part of our subsequent work is to now review Idaho’s existing abortion-related laws and examine them through a post-Roe legal lens,” Graf said. “That work has commenced and will continue in the weeks ahead.”
In West Virginia, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging an abortion ban that was put on the books in 1882. The organization says the law conflicts with newer ones and so should be void.
“We will not stand by while this state is dragged back to the 1800s,” the organization’s legal director, Loree Stark, said in a statement. “Every day that uncertainty remains about the enforceability of this statute is another day that West Virginians are being denied critical, lifesaving health care.”
In Wisconsin, Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a 173-year-old abortion ban, arguing that modern generations never consented to it. The 1849 law prohibits abortion in every instance except to save the pregnant person’s life — conflicting with Wisconsin laws from the mid-1980s that ban the procedure after a fetus reaches the point that it could survive outside the womb with medical intervention.
Arizona GOP officials disagree over which abortion laws are enforceable. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law banning all abortions is now enforceable, but Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has said a law he signed in March takes precedence over the 1901 ban.
When the Idaho Legislature passed a “trigger law” in 2020 that would automatically prohibit nearly all abortions 30 days after the fall of Roe, lawmakers took some steps to avoid conflicts by making it clear that the law would supersede other bans. Lawmakers put similar language in another ban passed earlier this year, saying the 2020 law would take precedence.
But they may have overlooked a few clauses in the decades-old statutes.
The 2020 trigger law says specifically that the person seeking the abortion can’t be charged with a crime, instead focusing prosecution efforts on the abortion provider. That would seem to override a 1973 law that makes it a felony for a person to undergo an abortion, but it’s not clear if another portion of the older law making it a felony to knowingly aid in an abortion could still be enforceable.
“It’s hard to see how much of it survives, because of all the conflicts,” Twin Falls County prosecutor Grant Loebs said of the nearly three dozen anti-abortion laws on the books in Idaho.
It will be up to individual county prosecutors, at first, to decide how to proceed, said Loebs, who is also president of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association. From there, judges will figure it out.
Ultimately, he expects Idaho legislators will have a lot of fine-tuning to do in the years ahead.
“I think every state doing this is going to have the same problems,” Loebs said.
It all means a lot of juggling for abortion rights advocates.
Planned Parenthood is suing over both of Idaho’s newer laws. It has asked the Idaho Supreme Court to hear arguments in both cases on the same day in early August in hopes of getting a ruling before the trigger law takes effect.
News
Pope Francis calls on Putin to end the spiral of violence in Ukraine : NPR
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk for humanity of a war nuclear disaster as tensions escalate.
Francis delivered his strongest plea yet on the Seventh Month War as he addressed the audience in St. Peter’s Square. It was the first time in public that he cited Putin’s leadership.
The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals. He urged the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “enormous tragedy” and “horror” of war.
“This terrible and inconceivable wound of humanity, instead of shrinking, continues to bleed even more, threatening to spread,” Francis said.
“That humanity finds itself faced with the threat of an atomic war is absurd,” the pontiff said. “What more must happen, how much blood must still flow” before the end of the war? Asked François.
The Pope implored “the President of the Russian Federation, also for the love of his people, to stop this spiral of violence and death.”
He then urged Zelensky to “be open to serious proposals for peace”, and urged “all protagonists in international life and political leaders to do everything possible to end the war”, avoiding “a dangerous escalation “. “
Francis called for “use of all diplomatic instruments to put an end to this immense tragedy”. In his speech, he called the war “horror” and “madness”.
He expressed his anguish that “the world will discover the geography of Ukraine” through the names of its towns and villages, now associated with the deaths of civilians, including Bucha and Mariupol.
Throughout the war, Francis denounced the use of arms and called for dialogue. But recently, he stressed Ukraine’s right to defend itself against aggression.
NPR News
News
Vikings safety Lewis Cine carted off field with leg injury
LONDON — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.
Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.
The Vikings immediately ruled him out.
News
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
By AGOES BASOEKI and NINIEK KARMINI
MALANG, Indonesia — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team’s loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Attention immediately focused on the police use of tear gas, and witnesses described police beat them with sticks and shields before shooting canisters directly into the crowds.
The president of FIFA called the deaths at the stadium “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension,” while President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation of security procedures. While FIFA has no control over domestic games, it has advised against the use of tear gas at soccer stadiums.
Violence broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.
Disappointed with their team’s loss, thousands of supporters of Arema, known as “Aremania,” reacted by throwing bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials. Witnesses said fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch and demanded that Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home matches against Persebaya, this one ended in a loss.
The violence spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze. Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including toward the stadium’s stands, causing panic among the crowd.
“The stadium turned into a smoke-filled battleground when police fired tear gas,” said Rizky, who came with his cousin to watch the game.
“I felt hot and stinging in my eyes, I couldn’t see clearly while my head was dizzy and everything went dark … I passed out,” he said. When he woke up, he was already in the emergency room. He said his cousin died because of head injuries.
“We wanted to entertain ourselves by watching a football match, but we got disaster,” he said.
Another spectator, Ahmad Fatoni, said police had started beating the fans with sticks and shields, and they fought back.
“Officers fired tear gas directly at spectators in the stands, forcing us to run toward the exit,” he said. “Many victims fell because of shortness of breath and difficulty seeing due to tear gas and were trampled.”
He said he climbed the roof of the stands and only came down when the situation calmed.
Others suffocated and were trampled as hundreds of people ran to the exit to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties.
“Some were trampled, some fell down and some got hit,” Rian Dwi Cahyono said from the hospital, where he was being treated for an injured arm. Asked what triggered the panic, he replied: “Tear gas.”
National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the death toll had been revised to 125 from 174, after authorities found some of the victims were counted twice. More than 100 were receiving intensive treatment in eight hospitals, 11 of them in critical condition.
East Java police chief Nico Afinta defended the use of tear gas.
“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” he told a news conference early Sunday.
Indonesia’s soccer association, known as PSSI, suspended the premier soccer league Liga 1 indefinitely in light of the tragedy and banned Arema from hosting soccer matches for the remainder of the season.
Grieving relatives waited for information about their loved ones at Malang’s Saiful Anwar General Hospital. Others tried to identify the bodies laid at a morgue while medical workers put identification tag on the bodies of the victims.
“I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country, don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future,” Widodo said in a televised speech. “We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”
He ordered the sports minister, the national police chief and the PSSI chair to conduct a thorough evaluation of the country’s soccer and its security procedure.
Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali expressed regrets that “this tragedy happened when we were preparing for soccer game activities, both national and international level.”
Indonesia is due to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, with 24 participating teams. As the host, the country automatically qualifies for the cup.
“Unfortunately, this incident has certainly injured our soccer image,” Amali said.
In a statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed condolences on behalf of the global football community, saying “the football world is in a state of shock.” The statement did not mention the use of tear gas.
At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was praying for “all those who have lost their live and were injured in the clashes that erupted after a soccer game in Malang, Indonesia.”
Ferli Hidayat, local police chief of Malang, said there were some 42,000 spectators at the game Saturday, all of whom were Arema supporters because the organizer had banned Persebaya fans from entering the stadium in an effort to avoid brawls.
The restriction was imposed after clashes between supporters of the two rival teams in East Java’s Blitar stadium in February 2020 caused 250 million rupiah ($18,000) in damage. Brawls were reported outside the stadium during and after the semifinals of the East Java Governor’s Cup, which ended with Persebaya beating Arema 4-2.
Rights groups responded to the tragedy by blaming the use of tear gas in the stadium by police.
Citing FIFA’s stadium safety guidelines against the use of “crowd control gas” by pitch side stewards or police, Amnesty International called on Indonesian authorities to conduct a swift, thorough and independent investigation into the use of tear gas at Kanjuruhan stadium.
“Those who are found to have committed violations are tried in open court and do not merely receive internal or administrative sanctions,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.
He said tear gas should only be used to disperse crowds when widespread violence has occurred and when other methods have failed. People must be warned that tear gas will be used and allowed to disperse. “No one should lose their lives at a football match,” Hamid said.
Hundreds of soccer fans, mostly wearing black shirts, held a candlelight vigil on Sunday night at Gelora Bung Karno, Indonesia’s largest sport stadium in the capital, Jakarta, for the victims of the disaster. They sang songs they composed to revive the spirits of the grieving Aremanias.
Despite Indonesia’s lack of international accolades in the sport, hooliganism is rife in the soccer-obsessed country where fanaticism often ends in violence, as in the 2018 death of a Persija Jakarta supporter who was killed by a mob of hardcore fans of rival club Persib Bandung in 2018.
Data from Indonesia’s soccer watchdog, Save Our Soccer, showed 78 people have died in soccer-related incidents over the past 28 years.
Saturday’s game is already among the world’s worst crowd disasters, including the 1996 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City where over 80 died and over 100 more were injured. In April 2001, more than 40 people are crushed to death during a soccer match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.
___
Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press journalists Edna Tarigan and Andi Jatmiko in Jakarta contributed to this report.
News
Real World Economics: How economic fallacies lead to bad policies
A New York Times headline, “The Dollar Is Strong. That Is Good for the U.S. but Bad for the World,” was a kick in the gut to economics teachers.
Teach college econ for 35 years and you feel like Sisyphus, the mythic Greek who was condemned to push a rock up a mountain only to see it roll to the bottom every time.
And this mistaken nonsense comes at a particularly bad time.
Econ profs know and teach that currency exchange rates are prices. Whether a higher price is good or bad depends on if you are buying or selling. You never see the N.Y. Times declaring, “High toilet paper prices are good for the United States.”
Forget the notions of “strong” and “weak” where it applies to currency. A high-priced dollar relative to other currencies is good for consumers. Imports such as European and Asian cars, electronics, steel, wine, cheese, ham, etc. are cheaper. And this pressures competing U.S. producers to not raise prices. It helps curb inflation. Low-priced British pounds and EU euros make vacations in Europe cheap. Great for our consumers, and maybe “bad for the world.” But also bad for Minnesota iron miners, farmers and med-tech workers and anyone who proclaims “Made in USA.”
The pricey dollar, or cheap pound and euro, means that giant local employers like 3M, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, CHS or Cargill, with plants around the world, will get far fewer dollars on their bottom line here even if profits at their overseas plants stay the same in those nations’ currencies. If you work there, this isn’t good for your retirement fund.
This is an old lesson, just one journalists who aren’t econ students refuse to learn.
So why is this a particularly bad time for such bad economic reporting?
It’s because the entire world is in an economic crisis, the most complex and perhaps the most dangerous in 90 years. We are in a sort of octuple witching hour.
Our nation is one of many coming out of fiscal binges meant (back then) to keep COVID from bringing economic activity to a halt. But now, these very policies threaten to do just that. Our response to COVID included doubling down on the money supply growth started after the 2007-09 financial market meltdown. Now we face the resulting inflation.
China’s complete shutdowns of large cities to control COVID is shaking its economy, along with huge overhangs of bad debt from vacant apartment projects and riderless trains. So it is scrambling to raise the price of the yuan instead of suppressing it as often has been the case.
Then there is the war in Ukraine that affects exports of natural gas, petroleum, grains and oilseeds and fertilizers with knock-on effects on Europe’s industrial output and the safety and comfort of its citizens going into winter. And consider the U.K. and Turkey dashing madly into idiotic economic policies plus political turmoil-ridden elections here and in Brazil. Then add one of Latin America’s cyclical epidemics of financial crises.
The mix ain’t pretty, folks. So just when we need to understand basic econ relationships, we are fed confusion.
The dollar is getting pricey because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to limit inflation. Why? Because too much growth of the amount of money sloshing around the economy causes prices to rise. You reduce inflation by reducing excess money, but with less money available to lend, interest rates rise. What the Fed is doing is crimping down on the money supply. Higher interest rates are just an indicator of this.
But higher U.S. interest rates tell countries around the world it is better to invest money here to get the high return. But to do that, those countries need to trade their local currencies into U.S. dollars. That makes the dollar expensive and the euro, pound, yuan, yen, etc. cheap. That affects the relative prices of imports and exports. That affects consumers and producers.
Cheap pounds hurt British consumers but help their wheat and canola farmers. A cheap euro hurts feed-buying Dutch and Danish livestock farmers but makes their cheese and ham a deal to North Oaks residents. And cheap euros are great for French and Italian wineries.
This has a ripple effect: More competition from imports means that growth in U.S. jobs will be weaker.
Everything else equal, this ought to help Brits. But their conservative government has gone from one personal conduct scandal to another. New Prime Minister Liz Truss needs to reduce inflation, largely caused by the fighting in Ukraine. But she doesn’t want output and employment to fall. So while the Bank of England stomps the monetary brakes, raising interest rates, the British treasury floors the budgetary gas pedal with large tax cuts, mostly for high income folk, flooding the economic engine with yet more money and — guess what — fueling inflation.
Is that stupid? Well, back in the day we called it Reaganomics, with the president and Congress cutting taxes and increasing spending while Paul Volcker raised interest rates at the Fed, with 30-year Treasury bonds hitting 14 percent for a while. High rates sucked in money from around the globe, pushing the value of the dollar up. The “strong” dollar had the effect of a Louisville slugger to the back of the head of U.S. agriculture and the rust-belt, U.S. steel and auto producers along with iron range miners and towns. Adjusting to all this has taken decades.
However, it still makes more sense than what’s happening in Turkey. There, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a dictator in all but name, thinks it is high interest rates that drive up inflation. Cut interest rates and inflation will fall. So the Turkish central bank is cutting interest rates. But to do that it has to balloon the money supply. So Turks scramble to get their money out of the country, the value of their currency falls, inflation rises and output and employment tumble into the tank.
One could go on and on. South America is a column in itself right now, with crisis from Argentina in the south to the meltdown of the Cuban economy 90 miles from our shores.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.
Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday morning, more than 700,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
At least 54 people were confirmed dead: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The weakened storm had drifted north on Sunday and was expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, according to the National Hurricane Center, which has warned of the potential for flash flooding.
More than 1,000 people were rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Florida on Wednesday. But a brief statement did not release any details of the planned visit.
The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air. The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters worldwide with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door-to-door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.
Some flew out by helicopter, and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising.
“The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — we watched everything just go flying by,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears. He said if it wasn’t for his wife, who suggested they get up on a table to avoid the rising water, he wouldn’t have made it: “I started to lose sensibility, because when the water’s at your door and it’s splashing on the door and you’re seeing how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive that.”
River flooding posed a major challenge at times to rescue and supply delivery efforts. The Myakka River washed over a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing a traffic-snarling highway closure for a while before officials said later Saturday that it could be reopened.
While swollen rivers have crested or are near cresting, the levels aren’t expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.
Elsewhere, South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 75 miles up the coast from Charleston, was also hit hard. Power remained knocked out to at least half the island Saturday.
Eddie Wilder, who has been coming to Pawleys Island for more than six decades, said it was “insane” to see waves as high as 25 feet wash away a landmark pier near his home.
“We watched it hit the pier and saw the pier disappear,” he said. “We watched it crumble and and watched it float by with an American flag.”
Wilder’s house, located 30 feet above the shoreline, stayed dry inside.
In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.
At Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Florida, the storm surge pushed several boats and a dock onshore. Charter captain Ryan Kane said his vessel was so badly damaged that he was unable to use it to help rescue people, and now it will be a long time before he can take clients fishing again.
“There’s a hole in the hull. It took water in the motors. It took water in everything,” he said, adding: “You know, boats are supposed to be in the water, not in parking lots.”
___
Kinnard reported from Pawleys Island, South Carolina; Associated Press contributors include Freida Frisaro in Miami; Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida; Gerald Herbert in Pine Island, Florida; Mike Pesoli in Lehigh Acres, Florida; Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia; and Amy Forliti from Minneapolis.
News
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, will reportedly announce his retirement Monday
Tony La Russa’s reboot as the Chicago White Sox manager is ending as awkwardly as it began nearly two years ago.
USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that La Russa will officially announce his retirement Monday at a news conference in Chicago.
While it was not surprising, the news of La Russa’s exit for health reasons ends a controversial two-year managerial stint that resulted in one American League Central division title and one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
It also begins another managerial search for general manager Rick Hahn, who was bypassed in the last search when Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf decided to bring back La Russa, a longtime friend who was fired as Sox manager in 1986.
Nightengale reported La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, planned to return for the 2023 season even after a heart-related episode forced him from the dugout on Aug. 30, leaving acting manger Miguel Cairo to steer the ship. But doctors told La Russa he should not manage again, and he has decided to adhere to their advice.
La Russa moved into second place on the all-time win list of major-league managers during his second stint with the Sox, winding up with 2,884 victories. But his reign will be remembered for the many controversies surrounding him, including his theories on the “unwritten rules” of baseball, an unusual strategy of issuing intentional walks with a 1-2 count and constantly playing reserve Leury García in spite of a poor offensive season.
Chants of “Fire Tony” were heard at Guaranteed Rate Field during the season, and instead of empathizing with La Russa after his health issues, many fans were simply glad he was no longer running the team.
The Sox got off to a hot start with Cairo as acting manager, winning 13 of 19 games in a tight AL Central race, before regressing again. After Saturday’s loss in San Diego, they’ll need to win their final four games to have a winning season.
The underachieving season has led to speculation Hahn’s job is in jeopardy and that the team will make several personnel moves in the offseason to try and fix things.
()
Pope Francis calls on Putin to end the spiral of violence in Ukraine : NPR
Vikings safety Lewis Cine carted off field with leg injury
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
Real World Economics: How economic fallacies lead to bad policies
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, will reportedly announce his retirement Monday
Big things coming for Heat’s Victor Oladipo? ‘For me, I think it’s about just living in the moment’
Woman hit in wrist by stray bullet in Brooklyn: NYPD
Optimistic India aim to win series
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Steelers in Zach Wilson’s return
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao ‘appalled’ by Nirmala Sitharaman’s conduct with official