Steps to Choosing The Best Construction Accident Attorneys

Pin 0 Shares

Construction site employees work in an environment of risk and danger. Each year, many are hurt and even killed by serious on-site accidents. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), there will be an estimated 4,500 deaths annually in the construction industry. Another 4.5 million workers will also suffer from a serious job-related injury. While there are many precautions taken to protect workers, accidents on construction sites have claimed many lives. That is why it is important to choose from a reputable list of construction accident attorneys to defend your work-related injury claims.

Increased Risk of Injury

Some accidents on construction sites are caused by inappropriately made scaffolding, faulty tools, flying objects, defective equipment, and braced cranes. There is a lot of financial pressure to finish buildings faster, and as a result, workers are put at greater risk.

Yearly, there is an increase in on-site injuries, which includes:

– Amputations



– Burns



– Asphyxiation



– Spinal Injuries

Many of these injuries put workers in hospitals and restrict them from working, sometimes permanently. Other workers have ongoing medical issues that prevent them from having a normal life, which impacts their personal happiness and family income. Construction accident attorneys know how to help workers and families with their person injury claims so that they can get back on their feet.

The Role of the Contractor

The general contractor and subcontractor should be responsible for the safety of its workers by maintaining a work environment that is void of possible hazards. In fact, the site should be heavily supervised. However, in most cases there is widespread negligence on the part of supervisors. Employees who are hired may not have received training in how to handle equipment, and therefore operate them carelessly. The contractor is supposed to be on spot to ensure proper guidelines are followed.

Making the Right Choice

When you have third party negligence from accidents that are work-related, it is ideal to choose one of the best construction accident attorneys in your city to unravel the web of liability associated with your accident. Your attorney will file a claim immediately to keep within the limits of the law as it applies to the state you live in. A compilation of evidence relating to the accident is part of the process that will help the attorney to determine negligence.

Some attorneys will help you to reach agreeable cash settlement. You want to choose an experienced attorney who will also assess your case for worker’s compensation benefits. If you have a long-term injury, this monetary compensation may not be enough since it will only last for a specific amount of time and cover only a percentage of your expenses. Therefore, a good lawyer will seek the highest compensation you deserve to take care of your medical bills, pain and suffering, and lost wages.

Help from a Legal Professional

Find knowledgeable construction accident attorneys who are familiar with worker’s compensation and personal injury law. With these professionals by your side, you will receive assistance in navigating the difficult areas of the legal system. If you or a family member has received injuries while on the job, let an expert legal professional help you.