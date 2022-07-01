The Benefits of Donating Your Unwanted Items

Pin 0 Shares

One great way you can impact your finances, in addition to feeling quite good about yourself is to begin to donate. Of course, making cash donations to a church or other qualified organization certainly falls in this category, but I am also talking about donating your unwanted items. Both of these types of donations are something that you can write off on your taxes at the end of the year.

We tend to accumulate a lot of things in my home, some of them unnecessarily. In the past, we tried to have garage sales. They turned out to be the most annoying thing on Earth to me. Know why? Because you have already marked everything down at your garage sale to what I call “give-away” prices and everyone that comes still wants to give you less. You have a perfectly good shirt marked for 50 cents and someone wants to give you a quarter. Those garage sales absolutely drove me nuts. So, I found a better way.

You can more than likely make more money by donating all of these unwanted items in your home to a qualified charity. The two I use the most are the Salvation Army and Good Will. Of course, any qualified organization will do. Also, if you have larger items like heavy furniture or things of that nature, you will probably have to go a different route. I know that the National Kidney Foundation used to come to your house to pick up these bigger items and they probably still do.

So basically, whenever I feel that my home is getting “too full” if you know what I mean, I go through my closets, put it all in garbage bags, and get it ready for Good Will (they can come to your home but also have drop-off locations as well). What you need to do first, though, is to make a fairly detailed itemized list, and copy it onto the receipt that they leave you. More than likely, once you “value’ the items that you have donated; you will save more money on your taxes at the end of the year than the few pennies you may have gotten from your garage sale. And you don’t have to waste a weekend doing it or listening to people offer you 25 cents for a shirt.

Of course, the “value” of these items is not much (it is basically “thrift shop” value) but again, the way I see it-you save time, you can do it easily throughout the year, you more than likely make more money and you feel great about doing it.

If your items seem “too new” to just give away, there are even more profitable options for those types of things.